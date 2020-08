Used Lexus Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah

*DESIRED FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,317 worth of serviced items into Stock# D2141879 including Installed Four New Tires, Resurfaced Front Rotors and Replaced Brake Pads, Completed Used Car Detail, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, Replaced Wiper Blades, and Performed State Emission TestThis sharp 2013 Lexus CT 200h 200h is priced below KBB Market Value!Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Lexus CT 200h Includes, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Automatic Climate Control, Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 40.0 highway, 43.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHKD5BH9D2141879

Stock: D2141879

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020