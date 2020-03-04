Used Lexus Hatchback for Sale Near Me
- 112,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,090$960 Below Market
Java Auto Sale - Raleigh / North Carolina
2 Owner vehicle No Accidents or DamageHybridAM/FM RadioNavigationAuxCD PlayerBackup CameraWarranty includedFinancing availableMilitary Discount
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8C2063707
Stock: 13300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,850$498 Below Market
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*DESIRED FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,317 worth of serviced items into Stock# D2141879 including Installed Four New Tires, Resurfaced Front Rotors and Replaced Brake Pads, Completed Used Car Detail, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, Replaced Wiper Blades, and Performed State Emission TestThis sharp 2013 Lexus CT 200h 200h is priced below KBB Market Value!Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Lexus CT 200h Includes, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Automatic Climate Control, Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 40.0 highway, 43.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9D2141879
Stock: D2141879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 71,319 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,990$856 Below Market
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2015 Lexus CT 200h 4dr 5dr Sedan Hybrid features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a BLACK interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Stuff on the lot is overpriced. I think the down pymt. posted is likely what they paid for it at auction. Why no car fax? Feels shady.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH6F2213608
Stock: P213608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 77,776 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500$289 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 2014 Lexus CT 200h **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT). Mile One 12/12 Warranty Certified, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT), 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, NuLuxe Seat Material, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
Dealer Review:
We purchased a very nice Toyota Camry at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills. We were very pleased and satisfied with our salesperson Stephanie Shi. She was very helpful, courteous, took care of us throughout the whole negotiation. Stephanie and the team (Sales Manager Darrin Porter & Finance Manager Carlos Guzman) made it a smooth and money worth buying experience. Great team work. We would definitely rate this dealership as the best to do business with and highly recommend Stephanie Shi.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXE2178148
Stock: 7U178148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 42,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,500
BBC Motorsports - Dallas / Texas
�
Dealer Review:
My experience with BBC Motorsports left me feeling satisfied. And, I do not say it lightly. On the other hand, most if not all my previous car buying experiences left me feeling exhausted and disgusted. I am simply not wired for the mind games, the haggling, the hidden fees and warranty pressures that are so typical of the “regular” car buying experiences that it makes me scared. So much so that this time around I had almost made my mind up to get a used vehicle from Carvana or CarMax. Fate, it seems, had other plans. My searches resulted in a couple of vehicles with low mileage, clean Carfax and all the options I wanted, albeit from an unknown-to-me dealer in the Dallas area. I have had bad experiences with “unknown” dealers before. The website is not a fancy one but had all the relevant information. I submitted a web form and received a prompt and concise reply from one of the owners -Jason. I asked him a lot of questions via email and received responses in a timely manner. Not once did he intrude or impose, and I appreciated that. He even agreed for me to take the vehicle out to a mechanic of my choice for a pre-purchase inspection. And, so I took off from work on a weekday and we went to check the car out. The dealership is in a warehouse-style building close to the Dallas medical district next to I35E. The office is simple but tasteful. Nothing screamed extravagance as you see at some “modern” dealerships these days. Guess who is paying for those décor and amenities? The staff seemed busy and laid back at the same time. During the test drive, my wife noticed some water spots which were removed very quickly. We liked the car and we really liked Jason! He was patient and attentive and overall very nice. And so, we bought the car and was out the door in less than 3 hours total! After about a week I found the original sticker inside the manuals which indicated a cargo net was installed from the factory – which we did not find in our car. Also, there was a bit crooked rubber seal in one of the windows. I emailed Jason and he immediately offered to fix the window seal and install a cargo net for us! I took some pictures on my second visit there. While looking at their inventory, you will notice that they are pretty picky about the cars they buy and offer for sale. Most if not all of them are low mileage one owner lease return vehicles loaded with options. And, then they price them right. On top of that their customer interactions are no-pressure, no-gimmick and upfront. This makes BBC one truly hidden gem of a car dealership. So that is my car buying story and when I need to buy another car, the first place I will look will be bbcmotorsports.com Who would have thought I would go gaga over a car dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8G2256686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Travers GMT Auto Sales - Florissant / Missouri
Look at this 2013 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. Its Variable transmission and Gas/Electric I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Lexus CT 200h features the following options: Water-repellant front door glass, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Vehicle proximity notification system, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist cycle, UV reducing window glass, Traction control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel -inc: audio & display controls, Theft deterrent w/engine immobilizer, and T125/70D17 temporary spare tire.
Dealer Review:
Everything was fine with Tony Cobbs until I closed the deal. After that he barely responded to anything I needed in regard to the vehicle like the title, which is very important. Prior to the closing of the sale he seemed to be open, upfront, and honest. Thereafter, he didn't respond. Not until I went to the Mangers. He told them I was basically lying about what he told me about the seat needing stitching and the mats. He told me that he would take care of that, but told them he didn’t say that. I don’t appreciate being called a liar and his lower class attitude of blaming the customer as well as him running me around. Customer, I like the car I purchased, but Tony Cobbs is lowering the dealerships standards with his shady practices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2D2147314
Stock: G06961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 35,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,999$2,377 Below Market
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2186763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,700$2,679 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Material Redline This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: REDLINE BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. More information about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Strengths of this model include performance-oriented hybrid technology, high-value pricing, fuel economy, and Premium 5-door compact All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4E2174547
Stock: E2174547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 23,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,485
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
EPA 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 23,812! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE . Call Us Today! Rear SpoilerOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Lexus Insider, HDD Navigation System, Bluetooth hands free phone and phonebook download capabilities, remote touch navigation controller and voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination , Radio: AM/FM Premium Audio w/In-Dash CD/DVD Player, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, remote touch navigation controller, voice command casual-language voice recognition system, 7-inch color multimedia display, subscription-free traffic and weather information, 10 speakers and 1 additional USB port, Lexus Enform App Suite, Yelp, destination search, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTableBUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHO WE AREOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0H2290137
Stock: L2290137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 94,661 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0C2061014
Stock: 2000643250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 142,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$261 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2012 Lexus CT200H Key Features***Hybrid**Sunroof**Keyless Go**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**Black Roof**Spoiler**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2067088
Stock: AU05720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 112,784 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,699$1,542 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2015 Lexus CT 200h will catch your eye in Nebula Gray Pearl. Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and a pair of Electric Motors to generate a combined 134hp which are coupled to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback can attain nearly 43mpg in the city and up to 40mpg on the highway, provides remarkable handling and a smooth ride, and stands out thanks to its attractive styling accented by a power sunroof and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our CT 200h's interior features quality, refinement, and amenities including comfortable front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, keyless ignition, and dual-zone automatic climate control to make every drive more pleasant. You'll also enjoy the infotainment system with AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs as you make your way in this superb hatchback.Our Lexus was crafted to help keep you and your passengers safe thanks to a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Our CT 200h provides an incredible blend of athleticism, versatility, comfort, and efficiency in one stylish package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
Second car I am purchasing from Brandon you are a good sales person. You are now official my family's car guy thank you for all your help you'll see more of me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXF2234204
Stock: 114404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 91,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$1,944 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1295275 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8D2130470
Stock: c1825287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 23,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,999
Lithia Ford of Roseburg - Roseburg / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 23,682 Miles! EPA 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Hybrid, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Lexus Insider, HDD Navigation System, Bluetooth hands free phone and phonebook download capabilities, remote touch navigation controller and voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination, Radio: AM/FM Premium Audio w/In-Dash CD/DVD Player, Bluetooth hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, remote touch navigation controller, voice command casual-language voice recognition system, 7-inch color multimedia display, subscription-free traffic and weather information, 10 speakers and 1 additional USB port, Lexus Enform App Suite, Yelp, destination search, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF one-touch open/close, PREMIUM PACKAGE FOR NAVIGATION HomeLink Universal Transceiver, two way communication, Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Wipers, mist cycle, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Seat Comfort Package, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated front seats, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Rear Bumper Applique, Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net. 2017 Lexus CT 200h with ATOMIC SILVER exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9H2291237
Stock: 24049F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 20,048 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,992$2,529 Below Market
Chuck Hutton Toyota - Memphis / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8G2270510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus CT 200h43,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,950$621 Below Market
Kendall Lexus of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Check out this gently-used 2017 Lexus CT we recently got in. This 2017 Lexus CT comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. We at Kendall Lexus are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. The 2017 Lexus offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Lexus CT CT 200h's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. The CT CT 200h is well maintained and has just 43,224mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.
Dealer Review:
My husband and I went to Kendall Lexus to test drive a new car. We had no intention of buying a car that day. We ended up driving home a 2017 model that was just what we were looking for. We never felt "steered" toward a specific car or model. We were never pressured to buy a car that day. Everyone was professional, friendly and gave us the space we needed to make our decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0H2291708
Stock: LU3329
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,000
CarLotz - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH1E2207701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,563 miles
$17,995
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ultra White W/Black Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Lexus CT 200h. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2014 Lexus CT 200h. This low mileage Lexus CT 200h has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. This wonderfully maintained Lexus CT 200h is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. This highly refined Lexus CT 200h comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2014 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Interesting features of this model are performance-oriented hybrid technology, high-value pricing, fuel economy, and Premium 5-door compact All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I was a repeat customer for Lexus of Tampa Bay, working with team member Devin D. for the first time. He was thoughtful, efficient and kept me up-to-date throughout the entire process. I did not feel pressured or like another number to get them to their goal of the day/week/month/year. I look forward to referring other friends his way when appropriate and working with him in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH8E2201846
Stock: E2201846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
