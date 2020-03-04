Used Lexus Hatchback for Sale Near Me

461 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 461 listings
  • 2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium in Red
    used

    2012 Lexus CT 200h Premium

    112,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,090

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    102,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,850

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2015 Lexus CT 200h

    71,319 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,990

    $856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    77,776 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    42,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    62,887 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    35,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    $2,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    96,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,700

    $2,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    23,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,485

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus CT 200h
    used

    2012 Lexus CT 200h

    94,661 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus CT 200h

    142,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus CT 200h

    112,784 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,699

    $1,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    91,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    23,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus CT 200h

    20,048 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,992

    $2,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus CT 200h

    43,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,950

    $621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus CT 200h

    47,563 miles

    $17,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 461 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Lexus For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.