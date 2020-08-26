Used Mercury Sedan for Sale Near Me

199 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 199 listings
  • 2006 Mercury Milan Premier in Red
    used

    2006 Mercury Milan Premier

    269,730 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis
    used

    2003 Mercury Grand Marquis

    86,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,580

    Details
  • 2010 Mercury Milan in Black
    used

    2010 Mercury Milan

    78,748 miles

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan

    97,707 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Milan Premier in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Milan Premier

    85,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,710

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    50,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,971

    $1,707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    77,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,850

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    115,813 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego

    191,818 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,318

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Milan Premier in Red
    used

    2009 Mercury Milan Premier

    127,549 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Milan Premier in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Milan Premier

    105,326 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    110,827 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,680

    $1,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Luxury in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Luxury

    89,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2004 Mercury Sable LS Premium
    used

    2004 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    38,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    156,901 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,449

    Details
  • 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS in Dark Brown
    used

    2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    104,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Milan Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Milan Premier

    127,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    183,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 199 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Mercury For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Sedan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles