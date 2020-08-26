Used Mercury Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 269,730 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
Duratec 3.0L V6. Red Duratec 3.0L V6 6-Speed Automatic FWD 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2-Year/24k Young Auto Group Maintenance Plan (2 years of free oil changes, free tire rotations, free safety inspections) We take pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience while generating a fiercely loyal following that loves to Think Young. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Milan Premier with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08186R647810
Stock: 9U147AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 86,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,580
Summit City Chevrolet - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Beige 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC LOCAL TRADE!!!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!!, FREE CAR WASHES FOR LIFE!!! MARKET VALUE PRICING!!!, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC, RWD, Beige, Light Flint Cloth. Recent Arrival! Visit WWW.SUMMITCITYCHEVY.COM or call 800 826-2888 for more photos and information!!! At Summit City Chevrolet we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75WX3X668462
Stock: L656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 78,748 miles
$7,997
Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington / Minnesota
Milan trim. IIHS Top Safety Pick, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, MP3 Player, 'A well-rounded family sedan, with distinctive styling to boot.' -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. EXPERTS RAVE IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM0HA1AR620909
Stock: 58507A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 97,707 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$5,488
Chuck Nicholson - Millersburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Beige 2008 Mercury Milan Base FWD Duratec 2.3L I4 Come see our massive selection of New and Pre-Owned Trucks! Hundreds of vehicles on the lot! For 70 years and three generations, we here at Chuck Nicholsons strive to treat our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us two miles east of Millersburg on State Route 39! Chuck Nicholsons --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM07Z58R658399
Stock: T20143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 85,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,710
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2007 Mercury Milan Premier gray in color *only 85,000 miles!!!*Stop in today at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan Illinois to give this car a test drive. Call our sales team at 309-244-8249 to answer any questions you may have. We are happy to work with you and we value our customers. Come see us!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Milan Premier with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08127R632334
Stock: W3731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2013
- 50,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,971$1,707 Below Market
Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois
THIS IS A BEAUTY, THEY DEFINITELY DO NOT MAKE THEM LIKE THIS ANY MORE, 2008 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS GS WITH ONLY 50,037 MILES, YES SUPER LOW LOW MILES ON THIS 1 AND LOCALLY OWNED, INTERIOR IS ALMOST PERFECT, THE BODY NEEDS A LITTLE WORK BUT DRIVES PERFECT, COME CHECK OUT THIS PERFECT MECHANIC SPECIAL NOW..It has not been through our safety inspection and for that reason is being sold as a MECHANIC SPECIAL IS SOLD AS-IS AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY GUARANTEES AND IS SOLD AS-IS SINCE IT HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPT
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a used Hyundai Elantra car from Martin Nissan, my second time purchasing from this dealership. Upon arriving, I was greeted by salesman Dario who took me on test drives of the two cars I was interested in from the website, a Honda Civic and a Hyundai Elantra. Dario displayed an in depth understanding of both vehicles, despite neither one being his specialty. After taking both test drives, we talked to General Manager Carl and explained how we were not quite yet ready to buy. He was very kind and understanding and did not pressure us into purchasing before we were ready. After researching a bit more we returned the next day interested in purchasing the car, which we were given a great price on. After deciding to purchase the car, VIP Manager Samantha made the paperwork process very transparent and seamless, and I left very happy with the way I was treated and am happy to do business at Martin again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74V28X653910
Stock: P02583A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 77,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,850
Victor Ford - Wauconda / Illinois
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC one owner, power moonroof, 16" Wheels w/Chrome Plated Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Color-Keyed Bodyside Moldings, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GS Color Package, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Twin Comfort Seats, Paint Stripe, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Center Armrest w/Cup Holders, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Two-Tone Leather Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Odometer is 34671 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM74W73X694390
Stock: P8698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 115,813 miles
Smart Honda - Pine Bluff / Arkansas
You can find this 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS and many others like it at Smart Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Beautiful color combination with Bali Blue Pearl exterior over BLU interior making this the one to own! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W3WX623741
Stock: 623741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 191,818 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,318
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! FWD
Dealer Review:
I worked with John for buying a truck for my girlfriend. She wanted it to pull a horse trailer. I fully expected the sales guys to try to sell her too much truck! John was helpful and professional, he never once suggested to buy a 2500 or bigger truck. He was very knowledgeable on the different trucks they had. He showed us used and new trucks and tried to work the best he could to meet our budget. Because of his work ethic we leased a new Silverado 1500 to help get rid of her negative equity in her GMC Terrain she traded in (johns suggestion). I liked how he treated us soo much I ended up trading in my 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for a 2018 Chevy Tahoe! We bought two truck from him! Trust me if you are looking for a honest salesman at Mike Maroon John Steckman will do his best to get you in the vehicle you need and want, not just sell you a car or truck! Go see him. -BM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Montego with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM40137G601577
Stock: S601577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 127,549 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
We at Auto Mart of Henderson would like you to test drive this 2009 Mercury Milan. This vehicle is automatic 4 doors AC AM/FM CD MP3 player automatic climate control aux audio 4 cylinders power leather bucket seats bluetooth CC< driver side passenger airbags keyless entry power locks mirrors steering & windows rear defrost sun roof tilt wheel traction control & woodgrain. EXCELLENT BUY YOU COME YOU DRIVE YOU HAVE YOUR OWN MECHANIC TO CHECK IT OUT!!! Give one of our professional sales men Curtis Kenny Mickey or Wilbert a call at 252-438-5928 or 1-888-816-2886. Visit us on our website at www.automartofhenderson.com or like us on Facebook @ Auto Mart of Henderson to stay updated on all of our latest inventory and special offers!!. Now you can text us from our website!!!! Looking forward to hearing from you soon!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08129R610885
Stock: 18072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,326 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
At CHAPARRAL we are dedicated to exceeding our customers expectations and guaranteeing satisfaction. Speaking of expectations, this 2006 Mercury Milan is sure to go above and beyond! Look at all the options that come standard on this one! Power Door Locks. Power Windows. This one comes with a drivers seat that allows anyone whether you're Tall or Short to be comfortable driving. Tired of the same songs on the radio everyday? You can bring your personal music library with you on the road with this Milan's MP3 player! Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Keep Cool...It has A/C! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Got a long road trip planned Cruise Control can help keep your speed under control! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Safety First....Airbags save lives and this one has a Drivers Airbag. The Heated Seats in this Mercury make driving in cold weather more comfortable than ever! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Why reserve lounging only for your home...When you can be as comfortable in your car....It has Leather Seats! Tired of listening to the Radio?? This vehicle also includes a CD player to play your own music. Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe..This on has ABS!
Dealer Review:
My salesperson, Piper Kirk gave me excellent customer service from the moment she answered the phone. She followed up with me on several instances and with the aid of the finance manager Terry Meredith, was able to get me an even better deal than I expected. The staff was super-courteous. Chase Muncie drove the vehicle out to meet me at a half way point and took the time to go over all of the features. He had the tank filled with gas and was patient as we arrived behind schedule of a three hour meeting time. I have never purchased a vehicle over the phone and Chaparral Buick GMC proved that they are committed to customer satisfaction. I saved thousands making my purchase hundreds of miles from home. Definitely telling my friends about the deal and the great dealership that made it happen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Milan Premier with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEFM081X6R610264
Stock: P3182-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,680$1,486 Below Market
Tri Motor Sales - Oak Harbor / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W58G616987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750
Northgate Ford - Cincinnati / Ohio
JUST ARRIVED!!! CALL (513)385-1414 FOR AVAILABILITY. 21/29 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Dark Shadow Gray Clearcoat Metallic 2005 Mercury Montego Luxury
Dealer Review:
After visiting several Ford dealerships I finally came over to Northgate Ford and took a Ranger for a test drive. The other dealerships I visited did not take me seriously as a purchaser because I still had 8 payments left on the lease on my car, despite me telling them I could purchase at any time. I spoke with one of the managers when I first got to the dealership because I wanted a salesperson that wouldn't tick me off as I have several years of experience in car sales and as finance manager and I know how a customer should be treated. Mike Gerreine was my salesman and he was wonderful! He took me seriously as a female looking to purchase a pickup truck. While I decided the Ranger wasn't for me Mike showed me a 3.5 EcoBoost F-150 that I loved and ended up buying. It just so happens the exact vehicle I bought was at one of the other dealerships I had visited before coming to Northgate Ford and Mike was happy to get it for me. The dealership gave me a strong offer on my Honda Civic that I traded in ultimately. The whole process was smooth with no pressure to buy a new vehicle or trade in my car which I appreciated. I highly recommend my salesman Mike Gerrein and Northgate Ford if you are looking for a new vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Montego Luxury with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM40115G605320
Stock: 5G605320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 38,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Grainger Nissan of Anderson - Anderson / South Carolina
LS Premium trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 38,050 Miles! Aluminum Wheels. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. All prices include $499 dealer documentation fee. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I just wanted to say how amazing my experience was. I came into the dealership to look at the 2016 Honda Civic Touring. I've been car shopping since August 2019 and took months to narrow my search to a Honda, Toyota, or a Subaru. I finally found out all about the benefits of a Honda Civc Touring and found several but the one at Grainger Nissan just took me by surprise. I never realized how much I wanted a coupe. I also never realized how much I love Gun-Metallic Grey. I was expecting this to take over 6 hours of my day. This was not the case. It took a max of 2 and a half hours. Mr. Clay came out to help me with figuring out the vehicle details and any questions or concerns I had with the vehicle. He let me test drive it, take a feel around in the car, was extremely patient with my readings. The gentleman went above and beyond in helping me stay calm and comfortable during the entire experience. I will absolutely recommend this dealership to any person that needs a new or used car. I will be getting my car detailed and serviced by them as well in the future. It is an absolute blast getting to drive this car every single day. I am so blessed and thankful that I got someone who understood my concerns and needs. Thank you again, Clay. I hope you and Grainger Nissan have an amazing New Year. Maybe I can catch you when I come back for my car services. We can talk about how bad the Giants are doing. God bless you guys!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Sable LS Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEFM55S94A610256
Stock: N200668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,901 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,449
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Mercury Sable has great equipment and many features including. Silver 2008 Mercury Sable FWD 4D Sedan Duratec 3.5L V6 24V 18/28 City/Highway MPG Come see why more people choose our Community!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM40W58G626115
Stock: T17767B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 104,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,750
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This Grand Marquis features the following options: Manual air conditioning, Front stabilizer bar, Rear wheel drive, Pwr door locks, Rear window defroster, Front seatback map pockets, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Speed control, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Brake/shift interlock. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MEFM75W91X634378
Stock: W3633A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2009
- 127,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
This Milan is located in Elkader. Your hometown dealer, no matter where your hometown may be!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Milan Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MEHM08ZX8R628880
Stock: E3733A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 183,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$2,995
Courtesy Subaru - Kingsport / Tennessee
Dealer Review:
No pressure, answered all questions, worked to find the car we wanted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1MEHM42W48G623428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
