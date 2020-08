Used Mercury Sedan for Sale Near Me

Martin Nissan - Skokie / Illinois

THIS IS A BEAUTY, THEY DEFINITELY DO NOT MAKE THEM LIKE THIS ANY MORE, 2008 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS GS WITH ONLY 50,037 MILES, YES SUPER LOW LOW MILES ON THIS 1 AND LOCALLY OWNED, INTERIOR IS ALMOST PERFECT, THE BODY NEEDS A LITTLE WORK BUT DRIVES PERFECT, COME CHECK OUT THIS PERFECT MECHANIC SPECIAL NOW..It has not been through our safety inspection and for that reason is being sold as a MECHANIC SPECIAL IS SOLD AS-IS AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY GUARANTEES AND IS SOLD AS-IS SINCE IT HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED BY OUR SERVICE DEPT

I recently purchased a used Hyundai Elantra car from Martin Nissan, my second time purchasing from this dealership. Upon arriving, I was greeted by salesman Dario who took me on test drives of the two cars I was interested in from the website, a Honda Civic and a Hyundai Elantra. Dario displayed an in depth understanding of both vehicles, despite neither one being his specialty. After taking both test drives, we talked to General Manager Carl and explained how we were not quite yet ready to buy. He was very kind and understanding and did not pressure us into purchasing before we were ready. After researching a bit more we returned the next day interested in purchasing the car, which we were given a great price on. After deciding to purchase the car, VIP Manager Samantha made the paperwork process very transparent and seamless, and I left very happy with the way I was treated and am happy to do business at Martin again.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 2MEFM74V28X653910

Stock: P02583A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020