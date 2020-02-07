Used Mercury Minivan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 164,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Photos taken at time of trade-in. More pictures to follow after full detail is complete.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA20284BJ11165
Stock: 25822B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
ROOMY!!!!
Dealer Review:
It was time to upgrade our college student's vehicle. We did a vigorous search via the internet and saw a vehicle at Broadway Auto Mall. It was a sleek, black 2016 Nissan Altima. Needless to say, we were eager to go check it out. When we got to the dealership, I noticed another vehicle that I liked also. The salesman came out and we talked for a few minutes and I told him which vehicles I was looking at. He absolutely blew me away with his knowledge and professionalism. He told me a lot about the two vehicles and brought both of them around for me to test drive. I told him that I intend to thoroughly test drive both vehicles and would take about 45 minutes with each one. He said to absolutely take my time. Once I finished testing both vehicles, I made my decision to go with the 2016 Nissan Altima. I did noticed the car was very clean inside and out and drove very nice. We went inside and I was introduced to the General Manager and other staff. They were awesome people as well. We talked price and I got the price that I was comfortable with. They even offered to let me take the vehicle home for the night before deciding to buy. Since I knew a lot about vehicles I decided to go ahead and purchase it. The transaction didn't take that long to complete at all. I have had the vehicle for nearly two months now and it still runs like new. After having the vehicle for a while, I decided to write this review. When my other son is ready to drive, I will surely go back to Broadway Auto Mall to see what they have. You have a happy customer in me. Thanks guys!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Convenience with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRZA20214BJ18903
Stock: B4256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,495
Woodhouse Chevrolet - Missouri Valley / Iowa
Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Mercury Monterey delivers a Gas V6 4.2L/256 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Utility hooks, T145/90R16 mini-spare tire, Side airbags & safety canopy system covering all three rows of passengers.*This Mercury Monterey Comes Equipped with These Options *SecuriLock passive anti-theft engine immobilizer system, Satin aluminum grille, Satin aluminum door/liftgate handles, Roof rack w/black side rails, Remote keyless entry w/illuminated entry, Rear window defroster, Rear intermittent wiper, Pwr RH/LH sliding side doors, Pwr front/rear disc brakes, Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down, pwr 3rd row flip-out glass, illuminated switches.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Chevrolet Buick Missouri Valley, 1951 Highway 30, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
Dealer Review:
We recently purchased our 3rd vehicle from Woodhouse Chevy and working with Josh Perchal makes everything go smoothly! Thank you!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Monterey Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA22225BJ01519
Stock: K200510A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 87,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,488
Joseph Toyota of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic 2004 Mercury Monterey FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 SFI OHVWhen you can come to Joseph Toyota of Cincinnati, you can have your car wishes granted. And let's face it: you deserve nothing less. Located on 9101 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio, we know our job isn't finished until you're completely satisfied. Odometer is 69458 miles below market average!Call (513) 385-0800 today for more information on this vehicle!2004 Mercury Monterey Base
Dealer Review:
I absolutely had the worst experience with Joseph Toyota. I was referred there after a car accident by the man from the insurance company who came to total out my car. I was already having a bad few weeks on top of that my wallet was stolen and had to get everything cancelled and done over. Anyway with the insurance money from my wreck, I purchased a 2008 Rav from them. Needless to say my account was frozen because whom ever stole my purse helped them self to shopping spree online. My account was frozen but my bank worked quickly to resolve, it took 4 days when it's usually longer. The entire time I was communicating with Joseph Toyota who I explained situation to on Friday, they begin threatening me with the police. My feelings was hurt because as a veteran, I did not expect to be treated like this and I was in touch daily, never dodged a call. Saturday they came to get the car even after bank said they will have certified check in hand on Monday. They were rude and extremely uncompassianate. I understand it's a business but this was uncalled for completely. Nicole Ball
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA20204BJ04162
Stock: 13222B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 100,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-1414 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Monterey Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA22266BJ03453
Stock: 10377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
Joe Machens Toyota - Columbia / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic 2004 Mercury Monterey FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 SFI OHV2004 Mercury Monterey FWD.Serving the Columbia area, Joe Machens Toyota, located at 1180 Vandiver Drive in Columbia, MO, is your premier retailer of new and used Toyota vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! www.joemachenstoyota.com.
Dealer Review:
Silver Rosas made the process simple and easy!! I was maybe there for 30 minutes!! Quickest buy ever!! I recommend buying from them!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA20244BJ16184
Stock: T00970A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 86,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
First Place Auto Sales - Gainesville / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Monterey today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! This Mercury Monterey comes equipped with: Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Compass And Temperature Display Non-Smoker, Have all keys - Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact FIRST PLACE AUTO at 352-371-8154 or firstplacecars@yahoo.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I bought a car here. The two brothers are nice polite quick and wanted to make a deal. There is no dealer fee! This is the first dealership that I found with no fee. I had new brakes new tires and an oil change with no fee. It's a great car and I really appreciate it
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Convenience with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA202X4BJ14441
Stock: J14441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 170,245 miles
$2,888
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercury Monterey Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA22235BJ02842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,301 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Rick Ford Sales - Hemlock / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA202X4BJ14777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,295
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Mercury 2004 Monterey, Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic with Beige Interior. 4.2L V6 SFI OHV, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is, Mileage in Excess of 210,536 reported 6/21/2018Recent Arrival!''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA20274BJ18205
Stock: 0528-19A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 76,548 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
This van is a great people mover for a low price! Van is loaded with Leather Power Doors wood grain trim and so much more! Clean Carfax! This car needs nothing but a new owner! Vehicle comes with our 3 Month / 4500 Mile Power train warranty to give you piece of mind you are buying a safe and reliable vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercury Monterey Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2MRDA22246BJ00261
Stock: 2400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
