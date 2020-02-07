Used Mercury Minivan for Sale Near Me

Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

ROOMY!!!!

Dealer Review:

It was time to upgrade our college student's vehicle. We did a vigorous search via the internet and saw a vehicle at Broadway Auto Mall. It was a sleek, black 2016 Nissan Altima. Needless to say, we were eager to go check it out. When we got to the dealership, I noticed another vehicle that I liked also. The salesman came out and we talked for a few minutes and I told him which vehicles I was looking at. He absolutely blew me away with his knowledge and professionalism. He told me a lot about the two vehicles and brought both of them around for me to test drive. I told him that I intend to thoroughly test drive both vehicles and would take about 45 minutes with each one. He said to absolutely take my time. Once I finished testing both vehicles, I made my decision to go with the 2016 Nissan Altima. I did noticed the car was very clean inside and out and drove very nice. We went inside and I was introduced to the General Manager and other staff. They were awesome people as well. We talked price and I got the price that I was comfortable with. They even offered to let me take the vehicle home for the night before deciding to buy. Since I knew a lot about vehicles I decided to go ahead and purchase it. The transaction didn't take that long to complete at all. I have had the vehicle for nearly two months now and it still runs like new. After having the vehicle for a while, I decided to write this review. When my other son is ready to drive, I will surely go back to Broadway Auto Mall to see what they have. You have a happy customer in me. Thanks guys!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mercury Monterey Convenience with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2MRZA20214BJ18903

Stock: B4256

Certified Pre-Owned: No

