Used Mazda Wagon for Sale Near Me

Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon

COME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS SUPER NICE ONE OWNER MAZDA 6. THIS CAR IS AN ABSOLUTE KICK TO DRIVE. 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.

Dealer Review:

We had a wonderful experience at bickmore auto. Michael was so helpful and went above and beyond to help use get into the vehicle that we wanted. I will be referring everyone i know to Bickmore!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Mazda 6 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1YVHP82D045N92824

Stock: 9190L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

