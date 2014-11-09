Used Mazda Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,400 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,985
Smart Ford - Malvern / Arkansas
2003 Mazda Protege5, sunroof, nice, Smart Ford in Malvern, AR proudly serves all of Arkansas, Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Sheridan, Benton, Bryant, Pine Bluff, Rockwall, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Cabot, Searcy, Lonoke, Beebe, West Memphis, Texarkana, Memphis, Vilonia, Conway, Morrilton, Fort Smith, Newport, Swifton, Hot Springs Village, Clarkesville, Heber Springs, Batesville, Wynne, Forrest City, Stuttgart, Dewitt, Marianna, Helena, West Helena, El Dorado, Monticello, Magnolia, Crossett, Camden, Hope, Warren, Harrison, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Mountain Home, Jonesboro, Rogers. Call us for the best deal 501-229-8900
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BJ245431198202
Stock: 198202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
GREAT LOOKING 2004 MAZDA 6 SPORTS WAGON GOLD IN COLORCLEAN CAR, LEATHER, MOONROOF, CLEAN CARCOME SEE US AT ROLAND RICH FORD IN DELAVAN ILLINOIS TO GIVE THIS GREAT CAR A TEST DRIVE.CALL OUR SALES TEAM AT 309-244-8249 FOR AN APPOINTMENT OR TO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE.ROLAND RICH FOR HAS A GREAT INVENTORY OF USED VEHICLES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda 6 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVFP82D845N59979
Stock: 8454A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2014
- 117,166 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS SUPER NICE ONE OWNER MAZDA 6. THIS CAR IS AN ABSOLUTE KICK TO DRIVE3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
Dealer Review:
We had a wonderful experience at bickmore auto. Michael was so helpful and went above and beyond to help use get into the vehicle that we wanted. I will be referring everyone i know to Bickmore!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda 6 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D045N92824
Stock: 9190L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2005 Mazda Mazda6 Grand Touring s. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Mazda6 features the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, battery charge, defrost-on, seat belts, air bags, door ajar, low fuel, parking brake, high-beam, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Underhood insulator pad, Traction control system (TCS), Titanium-color window switch panel, Temporary spare tire, Synthetic leather door panel trim, Sirius satellite-radio compatible audio system (requires additional dealer-installed hardware & Sirius subscription), and Roof-mounted radio antenna. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D055M70689
Stock: 26573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- used
2006 Mazda 6 s242,311 miles
$2,944
Ray Skillman Westside Genesis - Indianapolis / Indiana
Dealer Review:
We drove 145 miles to buy a 2006 Jeep Wrangler at Ray Skillman's that we saw listed on the Internet for $8,411. We showed the salesman the listing and he said he would check on it for us, He then came back and said it was sold. Today that same Jeep is now listed for sale at Ray Skillman for $10,990. Same VIN number and Stock number!! I think this should be illegal!!! Bad business!!! Ã°
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda 6 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D165M52476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
2003 Mazda protege5 with only 47k miles. 5 spd manual. One owner comes with complete service records. 2 sets of keys. Comes with 30 day warranty. Call us or email us for more info or to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BJ245031165102
Stock: 1125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,017 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Mazda Mazda6 4dr 5dr Sport Wagon s Automatic V6 features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda 6 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVFP82D945N59876
Stock: AAW-N59876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 119,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Beyer Mazda - Winchester / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2002 Mazda Protege5 FWD 5-Speed Manual 2.0L FSD 130 hpWe have an excellent selection of pre-owned vehicles in every price range.Find out why buying from Beyer is better.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda Protege5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BJ245821491079
Stock: 5957Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased my last 2 vehicles here..Great services never pushed me into anything i didn't want. I will always return here for any future vehicle purchases. Great group of people..Honest salesman and owners..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mazda 6 s with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVFP82D345N62756
Stock: 18389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,450
Albion Motors Ford - Albion / Michigan
2002 Blue Mazda Protege5 FWD 2.0L FSD 130 hp 25/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mazda Protege5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BJ246721500413
Stock: F726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 161,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Mazda Mazda6 Grand Touring s with Glacier Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 215 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESROOF RACK SIDE RAILS.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains "Fun to drive, smooth power delivery, attractive design inside and out".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USOur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I leased my new RX from Lexus of Portland. I was very pleased with their great service, friendliness and willingness to work with me remotely over the Internet. The experience was enjoyable and I was able to close the deal in a couple of hours at the dealership. Great SUV, great deal, great dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D265M60103
Stock: T65M60103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 156,711 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,249
AutoSource Draper - Draper / Utah
3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.20/27 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHP82D575M09048
Stock: TM09048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 107,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,999
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *POWER WINDOWS*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, 4D Wagon, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC, Front fog lights, Remote keyless entry. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
Dealer Review:
Good Prices and Lots of cars to pick from
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BJ245831127861
Stock: A3928A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
