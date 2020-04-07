Used Mazda Sedan for Sale Near Me

Park Chrysler Jeep - Burnsville / Minnesota

*MOONROOF/SUNROOF* *NAV* This ACCIDENT FREE 2019 Mazda MAZDA6 Signature is the perfect coalescence of zoom and zoom. Silver on beige, its features are a perfect performance harmony: cooled and heated leather seats, SPOILER ALERT it has a spoiler, dual zone climate controls, and more! Kelley Blue Book revs up in stanzas: ' 'The cabin is an example of more high style, in conjunction with quality materials and build, bringing an air of luxury to the driving experience.' ' The pace car for copacetic safety standards--the model received the Top Safety Pick Plus award from the IIHS. Call, click, or zoom zoom over to Park Chrysler Jeep for this unifying 2019 MAZDA6, today! ... .qc Every pre-owned vehicle at Park Chrysler Jeep is meticulously inspected, has a clean title, and includes a CARFAX history report. We create a premium selection of vehicles for all needs. If you're not happy, you probably bought from someone else. Stop in, today! ... For all your vehicle needs, 'park' yourself down at Park Chrysler Jeep. Conveniently located in Burnsville, we are just minutes from Minneapolis, Shakopee, Bloomington, Lakeville, and Apple Valley. Home of EZ-Price, No Surprise Lease--and the ONLY AEV CERTIFIED DEALER in Minnesota, our passion for your vehicle needs will have you parking here for years to come! 'From our backyard to your driveway. There's only one: Park Chrysler Jeep.'

Dealer Review:

Had to find a car quickly and after stopping at multiple dealerships... I was convinced I'd have to keep looking or settle on a vehicle that worked but one that I didn't necessarily love. But luckily, I landed on a 2017 Jeep Renegade online and sure enough it was available! I walked right in the door and was assisted by Abby France right away! She was absolutely terrific throughout the entire process and shared all of the info she had on the car; answered specific questions I had on this vehicle and was very knowledgable. She really just knows her stuff about these cars. There weren't any awkward conversation fillers or time wasters... they were fast and made my job easy. I am overjoyed with my new vehicle... the drive, the service, and comfort. Since I chose to get certified pre-owned, other comforts come with that too! Drove it home and smiled from ear to ear. Glad I bought from them!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Mazda 6 Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1GL1XY1K1507588

Stock: UC66040

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020