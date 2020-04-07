Used Mazda Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 8,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
North Park Mazda - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 8,366! FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Mazda Mazda3 i Grand Touring with METEOR GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says "The 2014 Mazda 3 cabin is leaps better than any previous 3 and it's among the best in its class.". Great Gas Mileage: 41 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYDon't forget to ask about the "North Park Advantage" and our Posted Prices. Experience the North Park Difference. Same Vehicle, Same Color, Same Options, Better Value!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I worked with Muoahammed to purchase my 2019 Mazda6 Signature. The buying process was very easy, with no long periods of time spent waiting while we went back and forth on pricing. We came to a quick agreement on the price via e-mail, and then I went and picked up the car. At delivery time, Muoahammed walked me through all the features of the car and we were out of the dealership in less than an hour. When I'm in the market for another Mazda, I'll definitely go back to North Park.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BM1W78E1129841
Stock: P1129841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 27,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998
Walser Burnsville Mazda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 27,380 Miles! Delivers 35 Highway MPG and 26 City MPG! This Mazda Mazda6 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Front-Wheel Drive, JET BLACK MICA, BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM.*This Mazda Mazda6 Comes Equipped with These Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV-DRIVE -inc: straight shifter, manual shift mode and sport mode button, Tires: P225/45R19 AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support and Rear Collision Warning.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Walser Burnsville Mazda, 14720 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to claim your Mazda Mazda6!
Dealer Review:
This is the third car we've purchased from Walser Mazda in Burnsville and we are always impressed! Buying a car can be stressful but the staff at Mazda make the experience great! Aldo Garibay was informative and went the extra mile. We are so happy with our new car and we will definitely continue to come back!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 6 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GL1V54H1128019
Stock: 12AI993L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 6,675 miles
$17,437
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
**ZOOM ZOOM... WHAT A FUN RIDE** Calling all enthusiasts for this dominant and seductive certified 2017 Mazda Mazda3 4-Door Sport. Take pleasure in the buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. Boasting an amazing amount of torque, this vehicle begs for someone to love it! It's outfitted with the following options: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE -inc: bright beltline trim, satin silver steering wheel spoke and HVAC control dial trim ring, Body-Color Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, turn signals, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Alloy, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, 2-speed and variable-intermittent, Automatic On/Off Headlights, Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, and Trip computer. Cruise for miles in this spirited and whimsical Mazda Mazda3 4-Door. For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Mazda Mazda3 4-Door come see us at Lester Glenn. Just minutes away!**MAZDA CERTIFIED** This vehicle is Mazda Certified and comes with a 12-Month / 12,000 mile bumper to bumper Limited Warranty. It also comes with a 7 year/ 100,000 mile power-train limited warranty. It has been put through a 150-point detailed inspection to ensure this vehicle is in outstanding condition. It also comes with 24 hr road side assistance, 7 days a week. You will also receive a free vehicle history report so you can buy with confidence. Factory certification is subject to location of purchase. See dealer for details.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Mazda offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8834.
Dealer Review:
My husband & I were looking to lease 2 cars, a 2019 Terrain,& a 2019 Buick Encore. Your sales team ,Tom Compeau & also Brandon Filep, were friendly, informative,efficient,professional & courteous. They made the experience a positive & painless one !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BN1U79H1141324
Stock: H114132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 95,756 miles
$7,742$651 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1S65A1100341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,745 miles
$12,995
Luther Brookdale Mitsubishi - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Mazda3 4-Door Sport trim, MACHINE GRAY METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior. Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start. READ MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: As the Midwest's #1 volume Mazda dealer, we're confident in our ability to help you find the perfect Pre Owned vehicle! We put all our vehicles through a strict Multi-Point Inspection. With every used vehicle purchase, we offer Luther Advantage Gas Discounts, Discounted Car Washes, and more… At Brookdale Mazda Mitsubishi, we pledge to provide you the highest level of customer service before, during, and after your vehicle purchase. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1U72HM154660
Stock: 18647A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 62,017 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,849
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mazda 6 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8BH4D5M02617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,516 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBM1U75FM206248
Stock: 2000616669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Mazda 6 Touring22,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,559$356 Below Market
Groove Mazda - Centennial / Colorado
Ask me about our FREE Door-to-Door Sales and Service delivery!, Mazda6 Touring, FWD, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX 6-Speaker Audio & HD Radio, Rain sensing wipers. 2017 Mazda Mazda6 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIVÂ -G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Deep Crystal Blue Mica Certified. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 160 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11290 miles below market average! WHO WE ARE: Groove Auto, your Denver Car Dealer, has been operating for ten years in Denver but our leadership has been in the Denver automotive business for more than thirty. Buying local from highly trained employees is a great start but Groove offers even more. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details. Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, Emission Testing and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 6 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GL1V50H1151961
Stock: MU109284
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 60,114 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,281$918 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Car Revolution is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring only has 60,113mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The impressive Mazda fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mazda Mazda6 i Grand Touring. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2016 Mazda Mazda6: The mid-size sedan segment is as crowded and as competent as it's ever been, so Mazda knew it needed a new MAZDA6 to rule the class. That's exactly what the company has delivered. Exterior styling is eye-catching and evocative, while interiors are spacious, with high-quality soft-touch materials throughout. Power and fuel efficiency place the MAZDA6 near the top of the class, while its base price of just over $22000 means it is less expensive than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. Interesting features of this model are Attractive styling, sprightly 2.5L engine, athletic handling, excellent safety, standout technology, and impressive fuel efficiency
Dealer Review:
From the moment my wife and I walked into the showroom our experience exceeded our expectations. Our salesman Steve was a breath of fresh air as he was both knowledgeable and patient. The experience was the smoothest experience I’ve had and I would recommend Car Revolution to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GJ1W57G1487500
Stock: 102606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 26,206 miles
$14,876
INFINITI of Williamsville - Williamsville / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mazda 3 Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1U73HM153694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Mazda 6 Sport4,804 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,706
Puente Hills Mazda - City of Industry / California
Recent Arrival! This vehicle was VIP Service loaner vehicle, cleaned and maintained on a daily basis here at Puente HIlls Mazda. The best Pre-Owned vehicle you can find! Completed Safety and Mechanical Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, In The Wrapper, Backup Camera, Bluetooth. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV -G 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Certified.Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 160 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Includes Autocheck Vehicle History Report with 3 Year Buyback Protection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle HistoryOnly at the Puente Hills Mazda. Stop by our ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY or call us at (626) 701-8905 before this great deal is gone!
Dealer Review:
My wife and I stopped by Puente Hills Mazda on a whim. We had just been to two different auto dealers looking at SUVs and were not impressed with either the vehicles or the dealerships themselves. However, our experience here was quite (dare I say it) pleasant. We were both quite impressed with the professionalism of the staff, their ethics, and the cleanliness of their showroom and vehicles. Although in the end, we were not able to close a deal with them, we have to say that this was definitely one of the better experiences in car shopping that we have had! Our sales rep, Yoan, and the sales manager, David, were very nice, respectful and polite throughout the entire time. We never felt pressured and we believe that they did their best in negotiating a good price for us. So for us to write a 5-star review and not get the car speaks volumes of how we regarded our entire experience with them and their dealership. Have a new appreciation for Mazda. Thanks, Yoan and David for your patience. Hope to do business with you the next time around! FYI, we were so pleased, that my wife posted a similar review on Yelp.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mazda 6 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GL1UM8L1512984
Stock: P01099RS
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 79,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,678
Napleton's Autopark Urbana Pre-owned - Urbana / Illinois
2012 Mazda Mazda3 i 2.0L 4-Cylinder FWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport Liquid Silver Metallic Local Trade. CARFAX One-Owner.Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 20 loaner vehicles and offer free car washes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers. FREE Car Washes for the LIFE of your vehicle at Napleton's Auto Park, WiFi, Shuttle Service In Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, State-of-the-art service center with clean and comfortable children's play area, customer waiting area, and FREE refreshments. SERVING: CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, SPRINGFIELD, DECATUR, DANVILLE, RANTOUL, MAHOMET, CHARLESTON, MATTOON, SAVOY. We are right off exit 184 in I74 and Cunningham Ave.
Dealer Review:
Its was a pleasant experience. Woody was amazing. Helped us out tremendously.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1W78C1577383
Stock: T547612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 96,204 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,599
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1SGXA1104796
Stock: 19169325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,597 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,995$915 Below Market
Park Chrysler Jeep - Burnsville / Minnesota
*MOONROOF/SUNROOF* *NAV* This ACCIDENT FREE 2019 Mazda MAZDA6 Signature is the perfect coalescence of zoom and zoom. Silver on beige, its features are a perfect performance harmony: cooled and heated leather seats, SPOILER ALERT it has a spoiler, dual zone climate controls, and more! Kelley Blue Book revs up in stanzas: ' 'The cabin is an example of more high style, in conjunction with quality materials and build, bringing an air of luxury to the driving experience.' ' The pace car for copacetic safety standards--the model received the Top Safety Pick Plus award from the IIHS. Call, click, or zoom zoom over to Park Chrysler Jeep for this unifying 2019 MAZDA6, today! ... .qc Every pre-owned vehicle at Park Chrysler Jeep is meticulously inspected, has a clean title, and includes a CARFAX history report. We create a premium selection of vehicles for all needs. If you're not happy, you probably bought from someone else. Stop in, today! ... For all your vehicle needs, 'park' yourself down at Park Chrysler Jeep. Conveniently located in Burnsville, we are just minutes from Minneapolis, Shakopee, Bloomington, Lakeville, and Apple Valley. Home of EZ-Price, No Surprise Lease--and the ONLY AEV CERTIFIED DEALER in Minnesota, our passion for your vehicle needs will have you parking here for years to come! 'From our backyard to your driveway. There's only one: Park Chrysler Jeep.'
Dealer Review:
Had to find a car quickly and after stopping at multiple dealerships... I was convinced I'd have to keep looking or settle on a vehicle that worked but one that I didn't necessarily love. But luckily, I landed on a 2017 Jeep Renegade online and sure enough it was available! I walked right in the door and was assisted by Abby France right away! She was absolutely terrific throughout the entire process and shared all of the info she had on the car; answered specific questions I had on this vehicle and was very knowledgable. She really just knows her stuff about these cars. There weren't any awkward conversation fillers or time wasters... they were fast and made my job easy. I am overjoyed with my new vehicle... the drive, the service, and comfort. Since I chose to get certified pre-owned, other comforts come with that too! Drove it home and smiled from ear to ear. Glad I bought from them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mazda 6 Signature with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GL1XY1K1507588
Stock: UC66040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 25,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,688
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Seat Trim Deep Crystal Blue Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 4-Door at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This Mazda includes: DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 4-Door has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We visited Autonation Chrysler Dodge after visiting and checking out inventory at Autonation Ford. We liked the affordability of the Dodge truck as much as the Ford Truck and with all the rebates it just made sense to buy the truck directly from this dealership. We were a bit worn out from shopping across the street, but once we arrived here, it was completely hassle free and easy, and we were in and out in a reasonable amount of time. The whole staff was friendly and Patrick, our sales person made us feel comfortable right from the start. I'd recommend buying a truck here. I'd work with these people any time!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda 3 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MZBN1V30JM230717
Stock: JM230717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 129,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Rosenthal Acura - Gaithersburg / Maryland
2010 Mazda3 Touring *** MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** Sunroof *** Bluetooth *** Clean Carfax *** Bose Premium Sound System *** Satellite Radio *** Call for more info and to schedule your test drive today! ***View our entire inventory online at www.RosenthalAcura.com.At Rosenthal Acura of Gaithersburg, we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Maryland, DC, Virginia and southern PA. For your next used or new car or truck, visit us at www.RosenthalAcura.com! The Pre-Owned Department at Rosenthal Acura is comitted to outstanding customer service throughout the entire sales process. We offer some of the best quality Pre-Owned vehicles in the country.
Dealer Review:
Guess how much time passed from the minute Mr. Castro greeted me at Rosenthal Gaithersburg's door to the point he closed a deal with me to buy 2 MDX's (That's right....2!)? An astonishingly quick 20 minutes! I have been buying cars at dealerships for forty years. Years ago buying a car was challenging. Things changed...but real change has been slow to come. It is still very rare to have a sales associate actually listen to, understand, respond and fulfill your needs in one quick communicative transaction. It is still quite unheard-of to have your sales associate and the dealership's management cut to the chase and in one single step, offer you a purchasing opportunity that cannot be refused. No back and forth. No switch and bait. No pressure. No lectures. No lengthy, arduous and tiring negotiations. Mr. Castro listened, came up with a solution, had it approved and all was done. No lost time. No hassle. After 40 years of buying cars Mr. Castro got my "Best of the Best" Award and Rosenthal got my "Can't Refuse The Deal" Award. I'm going to let Mikoshiba San ( Toshiaki Mikoshiba - Honda's Chairman...) know how good this dealership is!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1SG6A1159665
Stock: 18976B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 45,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,589$2,418 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1GL1TY9J1300967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,318 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995$1,150 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
AS-IS VEHICLEVehicle is being sold "AS IS" with no warranty. This vehicle is being sent to auction so we are offering consumers the opportunity to purchase the vehicle at a wholesale price before we send it to auction. Price does not include taxes, documentation or registration feesKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Mazda Mazda6 i Touring Plus with Comet Gray Mica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6000 RPM*. Serviced hereEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "one of the roomiest cabins in the midsize sedan class". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.EXCELLENT VALUEWas $6,995.VISIT US TODAYRick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Mike was very virtuous, answered all my questions, and him and the rest of the team took care of everything making the car buying process seamless. They have earned my business. Thanks Mike.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1YVHZ8CH9A5M45439
Stock: 210022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
