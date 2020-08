Used Mazda Sedan for Sale Near Me

North Park Mazda - San Antonio / Texas

CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 8,366! FUEL EFFICIENT 41 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Mazda Mazda3 i Grand Touring with METEOR GRAY MICA exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says "The 2014 Mazda 3 cabin is leaps better than any previous 3 and it's among the best in its class.". Great Gas Mileage: 41 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYDon't forget to ask about the "North Park Advantage" and our Posted Prices. Experience the North Park Difference. Same Vehicle, Same Color, Same Options, Better Value!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

I worked with Muoahammed to purchase my 2019 Mazda6 Signature. The buying process was very easy, with no long periods of time spent waiting while we went back and forth on pricing. We came to a quick agreement on the price via e-mail, and then I went and picked up the car. At delivery time, Muoahammed walked me through all the features of the car and we were out of the dealership in less than an hour. When I'm in the market for another Mazda, I'll definitely go back to North Park.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 41 Highway)

VIN: JM1BM1W78E1129841

Stock: P1129841

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020