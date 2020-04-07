Used Mazda Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2014 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    8,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    27,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    6,675 miles

    $17,437

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    95,756 miles

    $7,742

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    69,745 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Mazda 6 i Sport in Gray
    used

    2013 Mazda 6 i Sport

    62,017 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,849

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 3 i Sport

    32,516 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 6 Touring in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Mazda 6 Touring

    22,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,559

    $356 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring

    60,114 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,281

    $918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mazda 3 Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Mazda 3 Sport

    26,206 miles

    $14,876

    Details
  • 2020 Mazda 6 Sport in Gray
    certified

    2020 Mazda 6 Sport

    4,804 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,706

    Details
  • 2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring

    79,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,678

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    96,204 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2019 Mazda 6 Signature in Silver
    used

    2019 Mazda 6 Signature

    9,597 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,995

    $915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 3 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mazda 3 Touring

    25,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,688

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    129,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring

    45,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,589

    $2,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus

    167,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    $1,150 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda searches:

