Used Audi Convertible for Sale Near Me

Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia

quattro, Black Leather, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Driver Memory, HDD Navigation, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package. 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Monsoon Gray Metallic 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic CARFAX One-Owner.

Dealer Review:

I have purchased over 40 vehicles in the past 20 years. Without exception, this was my best purchasing experience. I know that South Atlanta as an area has a bad reputation, but that is unwarranted in this case. The new facility is immaculate and the inventory selection is likewise excellent. Every interaction I had, from TJ as a salesperson, to the SM Alek, to Kevin in finance, was wonderful. There was no pressure, the knowledge base regarding features, options, and selection, was impressive. The sales manager immediately walked out, we discussed our mutual love for cars, and he offered substantial (unadvertised) discounts on anything new on the lot. I came in knowing what I wanted and already had financing secured, so that made things smoother as well. I got a full trade offer on my Vette, an excellent price on my new A6 Prestige, and generally felt very comfortable with the entire experience. The only flaw was the omission of a temporary tag upon delivery, but I returned the next day to get that cleared up without difficult. I should note that this is my 6th Audi (A4, 3 A6s, S4, A8) and have owned new Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover, and others and none of the other dealers compared in overall efficiency, courtesy, professionalism, or experience. I can't recommend Audi of South Atlanta, TJ, Alek, and Kevin enough. 10/10 from a very experienced, and frequent, auto buyer. I will DEFINITELY be back to purchase again.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUM2AFH2GN002793

Stock: TGN002793

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-20-2020