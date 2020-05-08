Used Audi Convertible for Sale Near Me

367 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 367 listings
  • 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    9,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,851

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    19,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder in Red
    used

    2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder

    21,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $139,998

    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    22,828 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,999

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    16,393 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $32,999

    $4,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    77,092 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,789

    $2,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    116,101 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder in Black
    used

    2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder

    3,351 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $145,000

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro in Orange
    used

    2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro

    100,978 miles

    $21,899

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    19,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    $3,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    37,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,281

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    11,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,990

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    28,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    20,655 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,880

    Details
  • 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder in Black
    used

    2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder

    24,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $95,000

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus in White
    used

    2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus

    69,536 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,981

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro

    39,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,999

    $797 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi searches:

