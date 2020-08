Used Audi Convertible for Sale Near Me

Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida

2019 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Glacier White Metallic quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI **LOW MILES**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Outside temperature display, Radio: Audi Sound System, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival! 23/34 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUWNGF57KN010728

Stock: SKN010728L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020