Used Audi Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 9,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,851
Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida
2019 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Glacier White Metallic quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI **LOW MILES**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Outside temperature display, Radio: Audi Sound System, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival! 23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWNGF57KN010728
Stock: SKN010728L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 19,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRURD38J781021563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$139,998
Audi Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
2018 Audi R8 5.2Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Clean CarFax, New Tires, Full Leather Package.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
Dealer Review:
We had the most fabulous experience with Audi Columbia! Daniel Mix ensured we had a white glove delivery! He arrived in our driveway with our Audi Q8 right on time! He went over the features of the vehicle and had everything set up including the garage door remotes! He was patient and informative in explaining everything to us. This was the most efficient car buying experience we have ever had! I highly recommend Audi Columbia and especially Daniel Mix!! Thank you so much!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX2J7901195
Stock: 10043-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,828 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,999
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this stunning 2011 Audi R87 V10 Spyder finished in the "Daytona Grey Pearl" exterior paint over a Black leather interior. This R8 features Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Carbon Fiber Front Lip, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Front Grill Painted in Black, Akrapovic Exhaust with Carbon Fiber Tips, 20" ADV1 Wheels in Bronze Finish, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Custom Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Navigation System, plus much more. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG2BN002715
Stock: BN002715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 16,393 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$32,999$4,713 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Came in with my sister to purchased a car.. I had a great experience with Matt. He was very professional and knowledgable with the vehicle. No pressure at all compared to other dealership. I intend to come by to get my own vehicle soonest. Offleaseonly is the best place to buy your used cars. I'll definately recommend friends and family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH2HN002682
Stock: B308676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 77,092 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$847 Below Market
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH9CN006348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,789$2,452 Below Market
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
quattro, Black Leather, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Driver Memory, HDD Navigation, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package. 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Monsoon Gray Metallic 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic CARFAX One-Owner.Welcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased over 40 vehicles in the past 20 years. Without exception, this was my best purchasing experience. I know that South Atlanta as an area has a bad reputation, but that is unwarranted in this case. The new facility is immaculate and the inventory selection is likewise excellent. Every interaction I had, from TJ as a salesperson, to the SM Alek, to Kevin in finance, was wonderful. There was no pressure, the knowledge base regarding features, options, and selection, was impressive. The sales manager immediately walked out, we discussed our mutual love for cars, and he offered substantial (unadvertised) discounts on anything new on the lot. I came in knowing what I wanted and already had financing secured, so that made things smoother as well. I got a full trade offer on my Vette, an excellent price on my new A6 Prestige, and generally felt very comfortable with the entire experience. The only flaw was the omission of a temporary tag upon delivery, but I returned the next day to get that cleared up without difficult. I should note that this is my 6th Audi (A4, 3 A6s, S4, A8) and have owned new Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover, and others and none of the other dealers compared in overall efficiency, courtesy, professionalism, or experience. I can't recommend Audi of South Atlanta, TJ, Alek, and Kevin enough. 10/10 from a very experienced, and frequent, auto buyer. I will DEFINITELY be back to purchase again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFH2GN002793
Stock: TGN002793
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 116,101 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495$366 Below Market
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2011 AUDI A5 ///// 2 OWNERS //// PRESTIGE ///// NAVIGATION ////// BLACK ON BLACK ///// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE ///// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ///// RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW ///// EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ///// FOR MORE INFO. CALL US AT 201-374-2922
Dealer Review:
I had problems finding the dealership. I thought it was 2555 S Washington ave, but it is 255 S Washington ave. By the time I found it I was exhausted but the sale staff made me comfortable. The test ride was also exceptional because I was able to get a real feel for the car( a 2011 Nissan Rogue).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFH1BN007520
Stock: A57520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$145,000
Luxury Auto Collection - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX1J7901799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,978 miles
$21,899
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi TTS Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRU41AFK0B1006347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995$3,224 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this nimble handling, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet Sport (QUATTRO/AWD). This luxury small car boasts an energetic TFSI (turbo fuel stratified injection) engine, state-of-the-art technology, and wonderful safety features. The Cabriolet model features a retractable soft top that can be lowered in just 15 seconds while driving at speeds of up to 31 mph. With its odometer now reading 19,223, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until June 2022 or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: Navigation Package - AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with MMI TOUCH - AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT Premium Plus package - HEATED, AUTO-DIM, POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS with MEMORY - ALARM SYSTEM with MOTION SENSORS - AUDI ADVANCED KEY - HEATED 10-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS with DRIVER MEMORY - FULL L.E.D. HEADLIGHTS - AUDI SIDE ASSIST with PRE-SENSE REAR - AUDI PRE-SENSE BASIC (PREVENTIVE OCCUPANT PROTECTION) - AUDI PRE-SENSE CITY (LOW SPEED COLLISION ASSIST) - LEATHER SEATING SURFACES - THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY - 18-INCH 10-SPOKE-DYNAMIC DESIGN WHEELS - ENERGY RECUPERATION SYSTEM with START-STOP - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet Sport! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUYNGF5XJN018264
Stock: 24155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 37,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,281
Parks Alfa Romeo of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWNGF54JN006473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,990
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
Recent Arrival! quattro, Black Leather. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Audi A5 2.0T Sport quattro 2017 Audi A5 2.0T Sport quattro Suzuka Gray Metallic 2D Convertible 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
Dealer Review:
The completion of the transaction is well coordinated from the paperwork to the drive away with the vehicle. The explanation of the changes in the vehicle from my prior AUDI was complete and thorough and the car was immacolate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFH2HN002469
Stock: P18583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 28,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,990
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 28,258! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Aluminum Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: USB Audi Music Interface, smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry (sensor in front doors and trunk), GLACIER WHITE METALLIC/BLACK ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS. Audi Premium with Glacier White Metallic/Black Roof exterior and Chestnut Brown interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, New Brakes, New Tires EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says The 2017 Audi A3 brings a genuine luxury vibe to the entry-level class. In contrast, others in the segment feel more like a dressed-up compact.. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU78LFF0H1072095
Stock: 77095H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,655 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,880
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
This 2017 Audi A3 comes equipped with, a new MSRP of $50,480, quattro, Rock Gray with Leather Seating Surfaces, Aluminum Mistral Silver Inlays, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Mth Trial Subscription, Audi MMI Navigation High Control Panel, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Digital Compass, Full LED Headlights, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, LED Lighting Package, LED Tail Lights with Dynamic Turn Signals, Navigation System, Parking System Plus, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, S Line Exterior, Technology Package, USB Audi Music Interface, Wheels: 8.0 x 18 Audi Sport 10-V-Spoke Design.2017 Mythos Black Metallic Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 6-Speed S tronic Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIRecent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickLEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM.Reviews: * Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials; fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust; manages corners and bumps equally well; ample standard equipment; top crash test scores. Source: Edmunds - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
Dealer Review:
Kevin and the EBA team were amazing helping me and my family find our next vehicle. We were unexpectedly shopping after an accident totaled our mini-van (no one was hurt, but RIP to the MV). We spent a lot of time exploring our options, dragging the whole family along to several different dealerships. EBA was by far the most helpful, knowledgeable and kind to our party of 5. Kevin was patient with us as we narrowed down our choices and we never felt pressured. He stayed late and came in on his day off to help get us on our way in our new (used) SUV. Thanks, EBA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUY8LFF4H1019601
Stock: 47574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 24,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$95,000
Chico/Redding Volkswagen & Service - Chico / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASNAFG7EN001700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,536 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,981
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2013 Audi A5 Convertible for Sale. Leather, Heated Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, and HID Headlights! Donâ t worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH9DN002633
Stock: 002633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 39,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,999$797 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Audi - Chicago / Illinois
2017 Audi A5 Sport Cabriolet w/ Convenience pkgs. 220hp turbocharged engine, Quattro all-wheel drive, S-line competition plus exterior trim, 18'' alloy wheels, Power convertible top, Sport package, Parking system plus, Heated power leather seats w/ driver memory, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel w/ mounted controls and paddle shifters, Advance key system, Automatic xenon headlights w/ LED daytime lights, Aluminum inlays, Auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, 3 zone automatic climate control, Sirius satellite radio, Homelink, and tons more! What a good looking and rare Sport Cabriolet!!
Dealer Review:
It was great working with Dexter. He took his time, let me test drive 3 different cars, no pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A5 Sport quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFHXHN004289
Stock: AR004289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
