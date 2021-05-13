Located in Valley Stream , NY / 230 miles away from Ashburn, VA

AT MAZDA OF VALLEY STREAM THE PRICE YOU NEGOTIATE IS THE PRICE WE HONOR. NO NEED TO WORRY ABOUT SNEAKY DEALER FEES. ADD $1200 FOR CASH PURCHASE,$175 D...

Dealer Review:

Mazda of Valley Stream exceeded all of my expectations when it comes to auto dealerships. Kevin and Kareem were my sales people and they were amazing! I could not have had an easier car buying experience!! We were able to do all of the paperwork online which saved a ton of time. Also Kareem took care of working with my insurance company and getting me my financing. Everyone knows that buying a car in this covid climate is difficult but with Mazda of Valley Stream, you will get the best customer service and a very fair deal. They even purchased my lease return from me and I ended up making some money off of it! They are very fair with appraisals and have lots of new car inventory. I told them what I wanted and they had it! I ended up leasing a new Mazda CX-5 Reserve in red. I cannot tell you the amount of compliments I have received on this car. I already have a few people at work that want to get the same exact car! It is a great vehicle and has everything you need and then some. Kareem took the time to make sure I understood all of the tech in the car and made sure that all the settings that I like were setup. Kareem knows this car inside and out!! The CX5 is a great vehicle at a great price point!! I highly recommend Kareem and Kevin at this dealership because you will be taken care of like family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MZBN1K78JM232402

Stock: U02583

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2022