Used Lotus Coupe for Sale Near Me

Please head over to our website www.luxurycars.com to answer all your questions and check out our new “FAQ” tab & for High-Resolution pictures and call us at 203-284-8989. EVORA S 2+2 6-speed MT Navigation Back-Up Camera w/Sonar Park Assist Rear Premium Leather Lotus Recaro stitched Heated Seats Touchscreen Display Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB (2) Alpine Premium Sound Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/controls SPORT Modes Power Trunk/Tailgate Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (2) Tinted Windows HomeLink Garage

I have bought 8 or 9 cars from Mike and Imports over the last 20+ years. These include Acura’s Audi’s, (4) Lexus (2) and others. In the mid 90’s Mike bought a Lexus SC 400 flood car for me and it looked perfect. When I went to pick it up he wouldn’t sell it to me. When it came in he saw something that showed him that the water was higher than he had thought. I didn’t see or smell anything and was ready to buy the car. He immediately told me he wouldn’t sell it to me. He went and found another car for me and I’ve been back ever since. I have never had a flood related issue with any car...:and if I did they would take care of it. They cover anything flood related....period! They sell good, high end cars at a great price and if you’re going to drive them for a while you can’t go wrong. I did see one review saying that they “are not well dressed”....yep....who cares! His taste in music does suck though! Seriously, if you’re interested in a nice car at a great value Imports is the place to go. I’ve sent about 10 friends there over the years and they all thank me. Great value!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Lotus Evora S 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: SCCLMDSUXEHA10182

Stock: LEA10182

Certified Pre-Owned: No