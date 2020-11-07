Used Lotus Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 9,964 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,900
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
Please head over to our website www.luxurycars.com to answer all your questions and check out our new “FAQ” tab & for High-Resolution pictures and call us at 203-284-8989. EVORA S 2+2 6-speed MT Navigation Back-Up Camera w/Sonar Park Assist Rear Premium Leather Lotus Recaro stitched Heated Seats Touchscreen Display Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB (2) Alpine Premium Sound Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/controls SPORT Modes Power Trunk/Tailgate Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (2) Tinted Windows HomeLink Garage
Dealer Review:
I have bought 8 or 9 cars from Mike and Imports over the last 20+ years. These include Acura’s Audi’s, (4) Lexus (2) and others. In the mid 90’s Mike bought a Lexus SC 400 flood car for me and it looked perfect. When I went to pick it up he wouldn’t sell it to me. When it came in he saw something that showed him that the water was higher than he had thought. I didn’t see or smell anything and was ready to buy the car. He immediately told me he wouldn’t sell it to me. He went and found another car for me and I’ve been back ever since. I have never had a flood related issue with any car...:and if I did they would take care of it. They cover anything flood related....period! They sell good, high end cars at a great price and if you’re going to drive them for a while you can’t go wrong. I did see one review saying that they “are not well dressed”....yep....who cares! His taste in music does suck though! Seriously, if you’re interested in a nice car at a great value Imports is the place to go. I’ve sent about 10 friends there over the years and they all thank me. Great value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lotus Evora S 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLMDSUXEHA10182
Stock: LEA10182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,900
Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Lotus Dealer. Purchased from us New, All service records available. LOW MILES - 12,595! Arctic Silver Metallic exterior and Paprika interior, 2+2 trim. Leather Seats, Manual Transmission, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lotus 2+2 with Arctic Silver Metallic exterior and Paprika interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 6400 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection System. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2011 Lotus Evora is the world's only four-seat midengine sports car. Super-sharp handling and impressive acceleration are the order of the day.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $52,000. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Jake did a great job helping us to find our new lease vehicle. He’s knowledgeable and friendly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lotus Evora 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLMDTU6BHA10903
Stock: 19LU2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 728 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
Gray Epperson Hyundai - Cleveland / Tennessee
Call now for the Internet Specials! 423-303-1333 -LOW MILES!- -NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND REAR SPOILER- This Evora looks great with a clean Antrhacite interior and Ardent Red exterior! Please call to confirm that this Evora is still available! Call us today to schedule a hassle-free test drive! We are located at: 4100 APD, Cleveland, TN 37311.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lotus Evora 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLMDTU0BHA11108
Stock: GP6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2017
- 7,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,900
Chris Goodnow Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lotus Evora 2+0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLMDTC6BHA10567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$88,995
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2011 Lotus Exige 2dr Final Edition features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Matte Black with a Black cloth sport bucket seats with ProBax anatomical interior. - This is #17 of 25 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Final Edition, it's immaculate inside and out! This Final Edition comes with the following: AP Racing Brakes Carbon Fiber Front Splitter Rear Wing Removable Roof Panel Yokohama Tires Sport Seats Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel A/C HiFi This Lotus like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigerous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
I had no idea that buying a used Ferrari could be so complicated. There was so much to learn, ask, and investigate. My car buying experience was not the most pleasant as I encountered snobby salesman, lied too about service history, and was told my 2014 Corvette trade was an inferior product and would not get me a decent trade value. Needless to say, I was ready to give up on buying my dream car. I had a popup add come up on my computer for European Exotic Center. I clicked on it and found a very well priced Ferrari. I placed a phone call and spoke to salesman/owner Joshua Zenor. Joshua was extremely polite and professional. After a few short minutes, I felt very comfortable dealing with Joshua. My vehicle was no longer available. Joshua apologized and asked me exactly what I was looking for. He was not a pushy salesman. He was actually the opposite, very at tentative to my car desires and told me “at this level you should not settle and get exactly what you want. Give me an opportunity and I will do my best to find it in your budget.” A few weeks later, I located a vehicle at this dealership that was a little outside my budget. I called Joshua and we discussed a possible deal. Joshua worked very hard to get me the right value for my trade and to get his vehicle to where the numbers matched with my budget. Everything that was promised by Joshua was delivered. Taking delivery of my 2006 Ferrari F430 was outstanding! A few hours after delivery Joshua called to make sure my drive home was smooth. I pointed out two items that became an issue on my 4 hour drive home. Joshua immediately took care of the issues with one of my local Ferrari experienced autoshops. Now, who in today’s used car market does that? Joshua told me that he stood behind every car he sells. He is a man of his word! A true gentleman and honest dealer. I can’t wait to do business with him again. I highly recommend Joshua, his dealership, and staff to anyone looking for an Exotic vehicle. You will be amazed by the customer service you will experience. A+ dealership!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lotus Exige S260 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLHHAC3BHA12629
Stock: 12629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 2,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,995
Baker Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Princeton / New Jersey
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers style and power in a single package! The following features are included: heated seats, high intensity discharge headlights, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Dealer Review:
I live pretty far from Baker Chrysler Jeep but it was well worth the trip. Both Maria Mandas and Manager Anthony Melia went out of their way to get me the vehicle that I really wanted. They kept me in the loop every step of the way and made this the quickest and easiest car sale I have ever been involved in. They were both very welcoming, polite, down to earth, friendly, professional and most important, they showed they cared about what I wanted. I went there planning on getting my vehicle in a few months but after meeting them, I couldn’t leave without my new truck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLMDVNXHHA20431
Stock: A20431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 45,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,000
Adventure Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Willoughby / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lotus Evora S 2+2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCCLMDSU0DHA10111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
