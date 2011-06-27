Used Mercedes-Benz Convertible for Sale

  • $12,900Fair Deal | $852 below market

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500

    97,582 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Genuine Motor Company - Portland / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK75F15F100765
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $41,870

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    8,701 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    La Porte Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - La Porte / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDPK3JA1HF127694
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $48,998Good Deal | $1,398 below market

    Certified 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    11,226 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida

    Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Black Black Fabric Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Dark Brown Linden Wood Trim Wheels: 18" Split 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    Dealer Review:

    I found the car through a consumer reports link and contacted Mercedes of Pompano about it. I was given Steve’s cell phone and communicated directly with him via phone and text. I had a smooth and welcoming experience of walking in, testing the car and buying it. Wothin 3 hours I drove home in my new car. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: W1KWK8DB1LF989271
    Stock: LF989271
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $11,599

    2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350

    87,875 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas

    LOW MILES, CONVERTIBLE/HARDTOP..CHECK OUT PHOTOS. FUN TO DRIVE V-6 POWER. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. WE OFFER FAST AND EASY FINANCING. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 clearlakeautosworld.com

    Dealer Review:

    I recently purchased a car from this place of business. The sales staff was patient with me from beginning to end. They also made the experience very easy for me. I went to 2 other dealerships in the League City area and 2 other used car lots that day. Each place I went to previously were not helpful and only cared about selling me their "best" car or most expensive car. League City Auto World hands down was worth doing business with. If you are in need of a car, go see them, you wont be disappointed. CM Baker (Pearland, Tx)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBWK56F15F041673
    Stock: 7065
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $144,000

    2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63

    6,893 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee

    Active Lane Change Assist, Automatic Speed Takeover, Control Code Warmth & Comfort Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS&reg;, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package Code, Extended Restart by Stop & Go, Front Heated Armrest, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Route Based Speed Adaptation, Speed Limit Assist, Warmth & Comfort Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. designo Diamond White 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 63 AMG&reg; 4MATIC&reg; 4MATIC&reg; 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDXK8JB4JA032698
    Stock: 5029
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • $36,970Fair Deal

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    22,431 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas

    Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * KEYLESS START, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 10 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 19" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AIRCAP, Black SoftTop, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Burmester Surround Sound System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Grey Fabric Headliner, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 3770 miles below market average! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM/BLIND SPOT/CAMERA RWD Diamond Silver Metallic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickYour car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!

    Dealer Review:

    We recently bought our 5th car from Texas Cars Direct and the reason that we keep coming back is the service! This place absolutely redefines the "pre-owned car" buying experience. Pete and his group of salesmen are top notch. Our most recent deal was handled by Kyle who treated us like we were was his only customers, even though I know they do a lot of business there and he most certainly did have many other customers. In the case of our most recent purchase, we reserved a car that was "coming soon" and the arrival and make-ready process to just a bit, but Kyle was on top of things and kept us apprised of the process. The indoor lot is amazing and just plain fun to visit. You never feel any sales pressure (at all) and the cars (typically ranging from almost new to 3 or 4 years old) ALL look pristine. . .like a new car lot, reflecting their high standards. Once you decide on a car, there are no shenanigans and it has been our experience that they can have you out the door and on your way to dinner in about an hour. We've had great luck with all of our cars from TCD and cannot recommend them highly enough. We will most certainly be back for our next purchase!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4JB0HF564287
    Stock: 564287
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $40,850Fair Deal

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400

    22,388 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona

    **$68,845 ORIGINAL MSRP**PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE($4,100)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**APPLE CARPLAY**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDKK6FF2HF361651
    Stock: 16227
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-25-2020

  • Price Drop
    $27,777Fair Deal | $271 below market

    2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG®

    76,517 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GT Auto Sales - Tacoma / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK70F39F150628
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $35,994Fair Deal | $558 below market

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

    29,392 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida

    2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Black 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 2D Convertible RWD 9-Speed Automatic Odometer is 877 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 23/31 City/Highway MPGCall 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee. INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK4JB4HF532152
    Stock: KPAH532152
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $38,999Good Deal | $3,124 below market

    Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    12,392 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois

    MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED w/ 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY from the original in-service date! 4 NEW TIRES! B-SERVICE COMPLETE! ALIGNMENT PERFORMED! ***ORG. MSRP $56,375.00*** PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 17" 10-SPOKE WHEELS, PANORAMA ROOF, DARK TEXTURED ALUMINUM TRIM ***.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1699 miles below market average! 25/32 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Both engines boast impressive horsepower and torque ratings; cabin materials look and feel expensive; trunk is relatively large, considering the folding hardtop; distinctive glass roof panel. Source: Edmunds

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDPK3JA2HF129499
    Stock: PM1470
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $47,850

    2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43

    33,389 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana

    Gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 6-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Lighting Package, Air Conditioning, AIRCAP, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Ambient Lighting, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black SoftTop, Blind Spot Assist, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burmester Surround Sound System, Cabrio Comfort Package, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Trunk Separator, Emergency communication system: mbrace Secure, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Head-Up Display w/AMG-Specific Content, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat & Steering Column w/Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Passenger Seat w/Memory, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 - Radio w/Single CD & Bluetooth, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single DVD/CD Player, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG

    Dealer Review:

    they were friendly, accommodating, and knowledgeable. we test drove our dream car without hassle. we were offered drinks. when we bought our dream car, they got it detailed for us. they were willing to stay open a little past closing in order to make the deal happen. best of all, they had 2 keys to the car. some miracles can happen.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK6EB3JF629158
    Stock: WD9158
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • $63,995

    Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    14,343 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium I Package Driver Assistance Package Bengal Red/Black; Nappa Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Multi-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Wheel Locking Bolts Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Aluminum Carbon Trim Black Headliner Designo Magno Selenite Grey (Matte Finish) Floormats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    Dealer Review:

    I found the car through a consumer reports link and contacted Mercedes of Pompano about it. I was given Steve’s cell phone and communicated directly with him via phone and text. I had a smooth and welcoming experience of walking in, testing the car and buying it. Wothin 3 hours I drove home in my new car. .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDJK6GA0HF047091
    Stock: HF047091
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $45,195Fair Deal

    Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43

    21,502 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Rochester - Rochester / Minnesota

    Recent Arrival! 4MATIC , 8.4" High-Resolution Screen, AIRCAP, Ambient Lighting, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND DVD/CD Player, COMAND w/Navigation and Voice Control, Head-Up Display, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3 Years, Power Folding Mirrors, Premium 2 Package, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Glass rear window, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex/DINAMICA Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat & Steering Column w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Power Passenger Seat w/Memory, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 - Radio w/Single CD & Bluetooth, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single DVD/CD Player, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke w/Black Accents, 4MATIC , 8.4" High-Resolution Screen, AIRCAP, Ambient Lighting, AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND DVD/CD Player, COMAND w/Navigation and Voice Control, Head-Up Display, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3 Years, Power Folding Mirrors, Premium 2 Package, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services.Odometer is 5686 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDWK6EB9HF553231
    Stock: PLR512
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $47,824

    Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300

    6,572 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of South Charlotte - Pineville / North Carolina

    Hardtop Convertible, , Keyless Go, Smartphone Integration with Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Exhaust, Rearview Camera , Hands Free Access, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sirius Radio, Mercedes Certified with Unlimited Mile Warranty

    Dealer Review:

    I picked up my new C300 at Mercedes Benz South Charlotte. David Rodriquez provided excellent service. I had a critical meeting to attend and David completed the sale in record time.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class SLC 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDPK3JA6KF162013
    Stock: P6400
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $3,999

    2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320

    105,105 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Express - Orlando / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBLK65G1YT038040
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $29,988

    2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG®

    55,712 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

    This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2dr 2dr Roadster 5.5L AMG features a 5.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is designo Graphite with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Mercedes-Benz is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

    Dealer Review:

    I found my BMW X1 on Edmunds and contacted the dealership via email. Manny called within the hour and we began working out the details. Carl was very patient with me in going over my purchase options. I live 5hrs away so we had most everything worked out before I got to the dealership the next day. Manny and I went for a test drive, and he showed me how to work all of the amenities of the car...and went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Joel in finance is a total sweetheart and was also very patient in explaining everything and getting me the best APR (lower than my bank) and financing options with warranty. I have purchased & financed many, many cars over the years, but this was the most fun, pleasant experience I have ever had in working with a dealership. As a female, it is hard to find a good sales team that doesn't talk down to me or treat me like I don't know what I'm doing. I did not find that with this team. They are all great guys who want their customers to leave happy and come back again. Their selection & quality of inventory was amazing also. I highly recommend this dealership and will be back in the future.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDBSK74F86F114875
    Stock: 20512
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2020

  • $57,995Good Deal | $3,753 below market

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450

    11,038 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Supreme Motor Sport - Linden / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 450 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDJK6GA3HF046582
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $43,500

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43

    23,642 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Alderman Luxury Imports - Fishers / Indiana

    All Recommended Maintenance Completed, Active LED Headlights, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Analog Clock on Dashboard, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, DVD Coding, DVD Player, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years, Premium 2 Package, Radio: COMANDÂ System w/Navigation, Smartphone Integration. Odometer is 2673 miles below market average! *Restrictions apply, Vehicle Delivery is offered. Aldermanâ s Limited Power Train Warranty is subject to vehicles that are within 10 (ten) model years with no more than 80,000 miles on the odometer (some restrictions apply, see dealer for detail). Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, security, license, processing and/or documentation fees. Call us today at 317-IMPORTS (317-467-6787) to arrange your VIP test drive or reach us at aldermanauto.com. Find us at 13875 Trade Center Dr. Fishers, IN 46038.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WDDPK6GA6HF137727
    Stock: C1425
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

