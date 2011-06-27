Close

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * KEYLESS START, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * HOMELINK, * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY *, * Pre-qualified for 10 year / 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 19" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AIRCAP, Black SoftTop, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Burmester Surround Sound System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Grey Fabric Headliner, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Premium 1 Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 3770 miles below market average! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM/BLIND SPOT/CAMERA RWD Diamond Silver Metallic 2.0L I4 TurbochargedWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickYour car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!

We recently bought our 5th car from Texas Cars Direct and the reason that we keep coming back is the service! This place absolutely redefines the "pre-owned car" buying experience. Pete and his group of salesmen are top notch. Our most recent deal was handled by Kyle who treated us like we were was his only customers, even though I know they do a lot of business there and he most certainly did have many other customers. In the case of our most recent purchase, we reserved a car that was "coming soon" and the arrival and make-ready process to just a bit, but Kyle was on top of things and kept us apprised of the process. The indoor lot is amazing and just plain fun to visit. You never feel any sales pressure (at all) and the cars (typically ranging from almost new to 3 or 4 years old) ALL look pristine. . .like a new car lot, reflecting their high standards. Once you decide on a car, there are no shenanigans and it has been our experience that they can have you out the door and on your way to dinner in about an hour. We've had great luck with all of our cars from TCD and cannot recommend them highly enough. We will most certainly be back for our next purchase!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: WDDWK4JB0HF564287

Stock: 564287

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020