Used Lincoln SUV for Sale Near Me

Lincoln Mkc Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Premium Reversible Cargo Mat Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Cappuccino; Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Gtdi I-4 Equipment Group 300A Reserve This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **LINCOLN CERTIFIED WARRANTY**ONE OWNER JUST OFF LEASE**RESERVE EQUIPMENT GROUP**LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**EMBEDDED MODEM WITH SMARTPHONE INTEGRATED TECH**NAVIGATION**PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF**ACTIVE PARK ASSIST**ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**FORWARD SENSING AND ACTIVE PARK ASSIST**LANE KEEPING SYSTEM**ORIGINAL MSRP $44,055** Being a Lincoln Certified vehicle gives you amazing piece of mind. Having been through a 200-point inspection by our factory trained and certified technicians, our CPO vehicles are as close as you can get to purchasing a Brand New Vehicle without the price! All Certified Pre-Owned Lincoln vehicles come with the confidence of a 6 year/ 100,000 mile comprehensive warranty coverage. Depending upon the year and miles, you might be getting more warranty then when it was new!! Here is a quick rundown of some of the benefits of the Lincoln Certified Program: Meticulous 200-point inspection by factory trained technicians The confidence of a 6-year/100,000 mile comprehensive warranty coverage Complimentary 24/7 Roadside Assistance The Assurance of a vehicle history report Luxurious by standards, Certified by Ours All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

Easy, no hassle experience buying a new Lincoln Corsair at Autonation Lincoln . Our salesman Don was great to work with.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMCJ3C99HUL57860

Stock: HUL57860

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-21-2020