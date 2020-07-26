Used Lincoln SUV for Sale Near Me
2017 Lincoln MKC Select34,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,390$834 Below Market
Nick Mayer Lincoln - Westlake / Ohio
**LINCOLN CERTIFIED**, **NEW TIRES**, **NON-SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, Auto High Beams, Equipment Group 200A Select, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2017 Lincoln MKC Select AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L GTDi Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 We carry the lowest mileage, best selection of Certified Lincolns in NE Ohio. We have the selection, LOWEST PRICES and special low interest rates for Certified Lincolns. Certified Lincoln come with a 6 year 100k mile warranty that covers over 1000 components. We always offer you live market pricing and give you our absolute best price. We shop our prices daily against all of our competition, to ensure we are the best value for our customers. Call one of our Lincoln Specialist for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2D95HUL07661
Stock: 2632P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 17,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,982$1,275 Below Market
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts
ORIGINAL MSRP $45K - HIGH-OPTIONED MKC RESERVE WITH ONLY 17K GENTLE MILES! 300A & CLIMATE PKGS, FEATURES INCLUDE: 10 Speakers, Auto High Beams, Blind spot sensor: warning, Delay-off headlights, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Audio System w/CD/MP3/Navigation, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Wheels: 18' Bright Machined w/Dark Stainless Pockets, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Odometer is 16035 miles below market average! Ingot Silver Metallic 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve 2.3L GTDI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Welcome to Mastria Volkswagen, the area's newest Volkswagen sales and service facility. Mastria Volkswagen also carries one of the largest World Auto Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle inventories in the area. Mastria Volkswagen is the home of Mastria Smart Shopping experience. Our World Auto Certified Pre-Owned Program Ensures all CPO Vehicles Undergo a 100+ Point Inspection along with 24-hour Roadside Assistance. CALL or Click TODAY to make sure it's still Here and to Schedule your No-Hassle Test Drive to Find out if it's the Right Car for You!
Dealer Review:
Mike Daveys is a pleasure to deal with and very knowledgeable about the vehicle and process. we will continue to deal with him in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ3DH6HUL45381
Stock: PV3896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,085 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,777$1,144 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Ft Thomas - Fort Thomas / Kentucky
Black Velvet 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L TurbochargedAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Ask about available certifications.
Dealer Review:
Dana was excellent. I would definitely purchase another vehicle from her. Patient, helpful, informative and very accommodating. You should be happy sheâs on your team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3D98JUL19377
Stock: 23T7940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKC Select24,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,994
Ray Pearman Lincoln - Huntsville / Alabama
This Lincoln MKC includes: Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation/GPS System Blind Spot w/ Cross Traffic Alert System, SYNC, Remote Starting System, Power Liftgate, and Much More!! The Lincoln Certified Warranty is a 6 year / 100,000 mile comprehensive warranty after going through a 200 point inspection by a factory-trained technician! All Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a CarFax report, 24-hour roadside assistance, a full tank of gas, fresh oil change, and new windshield wipers. SYNC hands free Bluetooth phone with 911 Assist is always complimentary for the life of the vehicle. Sirius satellite radio subscription is complimentary for 3 months. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer special financing rates through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services. Ask us for details! Ray Pearman Lincoln has been in business serving the greater Huntsville area for over 50 years. We are a family owned and operated dealership where you can always find and talk with one of the owners! Come see today. Our operators are available to answer any of your questions or make your appointment today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2C9XHUL47722
Stock: 20P303
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- used
2013 Lincoln MKX109,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,987$968 Below Market
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** FORMER TWO OWNER TRADE IN *** * PAINT COLOR IS BROWN METALLIC * VERY CLEAN * GOOD MILES * FULLY LOADED * NEW TIRES * INSPECTIONS COMPLETE * CALL FOR MORE DETAILS * LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK0DBL33039
Stock: L3M3039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,998
Carriage Ford - Clarksville / Indiana
�
Dealer Review:
Pleasant, friendly, and informational.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKC Black Label with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ4DHXKUL22456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,495$1,403 Below Market
Gookin Ford Sales - Story City / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8KR6HBL20441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Lincoln MKX141,208 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
We deliver anywhere! *Priced below Market!* This 2013 Lincoln MKX Base Includes *Bluetooth* *Steering Wheel Controls* *Satellite Radio* *Aux Audio Input* *Leather Seating* *Heated Seats* *Cooled Seats* *Rear Spoiler* *AWD* *Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle.along with getting you the best prices and incentives available and explaining the purchase, lease, and financing options.* *Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 332 Hwy #2 West, Devils Lake, ND 58301.* * Price does not include Taxes, Titling and doc fee of $199. We reserve the right to correct errors in pricing and erroneous pricing data on third party web sites.
Dealer Review:
If you have not bought your new Ford F-150.... Why the !@#$ not???? With all of the discounts and rebates, not to mention, all of the top awards; Motor Trend, Fleet, AJAC best pick-up truck, and Kelly Bluebook best buy award. Oh ya and best in class; towing, payload, and torque. And I am sure there are others!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXDBL35140
Stock: M4L215X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve3,551 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$45,995
Astro Lincoln - Pensacola / Florida
21/26 City/Highway MPG Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 200 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History Prestigious Presidents Award recipient for outstanding customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6K91LBL05357
Stock: P6002
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 20,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,925
Charles Capper Ford - Williamsburg / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8KP5KBL10506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,071
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 Lincoln Navigator. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Lincoln Navigator Reserve. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2018 4WD Lincoln Navigator Reserve is king of the off-road. A Lincoln with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Navigator Reserve was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lincoln Navigator Reserve. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
Dealer Review:
Shawn Ovalle was great! Helped us and was able to keep all promises he gave us. The finance guy on the other hand, barely said a word to us. Did not explain anything to us, made us feel like we were invading his space, didn't even tell us his name. All in all, I'd go back just to deal with the salesmen there, they were worth it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMJJ2LT5JEL07406
Stock: JEL07406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve6,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,300
Liberty Ford Lincoln - Vermilion / Ohio
***JUST REDUCED***, MOONROOF / SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, SIRIUS XM RADIO, SYNC, KEYLESS START, REMOTE START. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Infinite Black Metallic 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4D Sport Utility FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged1-OWNER, clean CARFAX, & 100,000 Mile Warranty!! 21/26 City/Highway MPGLincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 200 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateIf we do not have what you are looking for, just let us know and we will find it. We have access to any make/model and we sell Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more!!
Dealer Review:
Everyone is helpful and polite, significantly different experience than I had at another dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6L95KBL53067
Stock: TY10529A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 7,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,596
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Gabriel Jordan Chevrolet Cadillac but can be made available upon request. Auto Check One Owner! GREAT MILES 7,901! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I-4, SELECT PLUS PACKAGE READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats. Lincoln Select with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Cappuccino interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SELECT PLUS PACKAGE Blind Spot Info System w/Cross-Traffic Alert, Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Service Not Available In AK/HI, CONTINUOUSLY CONTROLLED DAMPING (CCD) SUSPENSION, ENGINE: 2.0L GTDI I-4 (STD). Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player. "On long highway journeys, the MKC feels smooth and relaxed. And thanks in part to a standard active noise-cancellation system, it's also very quiet." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Gabriel/Jordan Chevrolet Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 7/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
We had a fantastic experience at Gabriel/Jordan Ford Dealer at Livingston, TX. We bought a Ford Explorer last Friday, July 19th, 2019. The Sales Representative, Hali Crow, was the person who took care of our business. She was very acknowledged, precise, and friendly with my kids and family. She showed us the best way to navigate through the process professionally. We are happy with the SUV as a family, a good fit for us. I highly recommended this local dealer and specially Hali Crow as Sales Representative. Awesome Job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ2C92HUL56334
Stock: HUL56334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 62,255 miles
$17,598
Sterling Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM - Opelousas / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ1C98HUL34297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,399$1,050 Below Market
Auction Direct USA - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3D95HUL54792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,422$563 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4D Sport Utility Gray FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L GTDiCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **USB**, **BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!21/28 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a new Toyota Tundra from Fowler Toyota. I never write reviews but feel I absolutely need to share the great experience I had at Fowler Toyota of Tulsa. My salesman, Glen Trinh, was extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and knows the product line! I not only got the lowest price on my truck but also had a very pleasant experience with the sales staff & management. I already had great financing arranged but Fowler beat that rate as well. Thank you to Fowler...your a class act and have earned my respect and repeat business as well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ1C97HUL03879
Stock: PAT00712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- used
2015 Lincoln MKC33,140 miles
$18,500$3,664 Below Market
Sesi Volvo Cars - Ann Arbor / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKC with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMTJ2AHXFUJ25060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve7,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,452$779 Below Market
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Lincoln Mkc Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Premium Reversible Cargo Mat Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Cappuccino; Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Gtdi I-4 Equipment Group 300A Reserve This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **LINCOLN CERTIFIED WARRANTY**ONE OWNER JUST OFF LEASE**RESERVE EQUIPMENT GROUP**LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**EMBEDDED MODEM WITH SMARTPHONE INTEGRATED TECH**NAVIGATION**PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF**ACTIVE PARK ASSIST**ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL**FORWARD SENSING AND ACTIVE PARK ASSIST**LANE KEEPING SYSTEM**ORIGINAL MSRP $44,055** Being a Lincoln Certified vehicle gives you amazing piece of mind. Having been through a 200-point inspection by our factory trained and certified technicians, our CPO vehicles are as close as you can get to purchasing a Brand New Vehicle without the price! All Certified Pre-Owned Lincoln vehicles come with the confidence of a 6 year/ 100,000 mile comprehensive warranty coverage. Depending upon the year and miles, you might be getting more warranty then when it was new!! Here is a quick rundown of some of the benefits of the Lincoln Certified Program: Meticulous 200-point inspection by factory trained technicians The confidence of a 6-year/100,000 mile comprehensive warranty coverage Complimentary 24/7 Roadside Assistance The Assurance of a vehicle history report Luxurious by standards, Certified by Ours All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Easy, no hassle experience buying a new Lincoln Corsair at Autonation Lincoln . Our salesman Don was great to work with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMCJ3C99HUL57860
Stock: HUL57860
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
