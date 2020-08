Used Lincoln SUV for Sale Near Me

Nick Mayer Lincoln - Westlake / Ohio

**LINCOLN CERTIFIED**, **NEW TIRES**, **NON-SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, Auto High Beams, Equipment Group 200A Select, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln MKC Climate Package, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2017 Lincoln MKC Select AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L GTDi Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 200 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 We carry the lowest mileage, best selection of Certified Lincolns in NE Ohio. We have the selection, LOWEST PRICES and special low interest rates for Certified Lincolns. Certified Lincoln come with a 6 year 100k mile warranty that covers over 1000 components. We always offer you live market pricing and give you our absolute best price. We shop our prices daily against all of our competition, to ensure we are the best value for our customers. Call one of our Lincoln Specialist for more details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKC Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMCJ2D95HUL07661

Stock: 2632P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes