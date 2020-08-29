Used Land Rover Diesel for Sale Near Me

BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California

Aruba Head-Up Display Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W) Narvik Black Contrast Roof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof W/Power Blind Navigation System Ebony Morzine Headlining Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony; Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seats Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 520) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY HARD TO FIND SPORT HSE IN A DIESEL! 1 OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ALL MAINT DONE AT THE ROVER DEALER! MERIDIAN SOUND, PANO ROOF AND 20 WHEELS. STUNNING!! This Land Rover includes: SLIDING PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF W/POWER BLIND Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/EBONY, FULL OXFORD PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS Leather Seats HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM (825W) Premium Sound System WHEELS: 20 5 SPLIT SPOKE ALLOY (STYLE 520) (STD) Aluminum Wheels ARUBA EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE that you won't find in your average vehicle. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: Compared to the Range Rover on which it's based, the Range Rover Sport is about six inches shorter in length and two inches lower. The Sport has somewhat different packaging, with a lower seating position and more of an emphasis on handling and on-road performance. It does, however, retain an impressive level of off-road prowess. The Range Rover Sport is a fast and agile performer, thanks to its lightweight all-aluminum construction. With major improvements in interior packaging and design, it is a more pleasant place for passengers, providing a luxurious, refined place. Compared to other models in its class, the Range Rover Sport doesn't make as much of a sacrifice in ride quality for handling and off-road prowess, while its feature set and luxurious cabin appointments are a step above some in the same price range. Key rivals include the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Infiniti QX70 and Cadillac Escalade. Interesting features of this model are improved on-road performance, quiet, luxurious cabin, seating for up to seven, off-road prowess, excellent engines, wide range of active-safety features, and Unique style inside and out *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

Dealer Review:

Very professional sales and finance team. Quick, efficient and knowledgeable. A very enjoyable purchasing experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALWR2FK4HA126851

Stock: HA126851

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020