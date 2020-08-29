Used Land Rover Diesel for Sale Near Me
2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td630,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$64,412$3,337 Below Market
Land Rover Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
This Land Rover Range Rover has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 5 Split Spoke Alloy - Style 502, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function. Carfax One-Owner Vehicle.*This Land Rover Range Rover Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer case, Tires: P255/50WR20 AS BSW, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Silver Grille, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Land Rover Palm Beach, 7550 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 to claim your Land Rover Range Rover!
Dealer Review:
Have purchased/leased many cars over the years, but our experience with Kevin and Land Rover Palm Beach was excellent. Thanks to Kevin and Terry for making it such a pleasant, seamless experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FK0HA365760
Stock: PLR3841
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 44,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,991
Land Rover North Dade - North Miami / Florida
2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Santorini Black Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 7yr/100,000 mile limited warranty, but also a 165-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, Land Rover Concierge, and a vehicle history report. Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC . See your Jaguar Retailer for details or call 1-800-396-7373. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel FULLY INSPECTED, **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, All Terrain Progress Control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Driver Assistance Pack, Front Fog Lights, Head-Up Display, Perpendicular Parallel Park w/Park Exit, Power moonroof, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Rover Tow Pack, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2 Auto, Traffic Sign Recognition, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 20' 5 Split Spoke Alloy Black, WiFi Pre-wire. Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Type your description here Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Reviews: * One of the most luxurious cabins in the segment very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8 available long-wheelbase body style for those who want maximum rear seat comfort more capable off-road than any other vehicle in its class diesel engine option delivers exceptional range. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KF6GA259921
Stock: NGA259921T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 25,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,980
Land Rover Orlando - Orlando / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program. CERTIFIED 2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SE Td6 DIESEL-SANTORINI BLACK-EBONY LEATHER INTERIOR-EBONY HEADLINER $350-MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM $1,100-19' STYLE WHEELS W/ SATIN DARK GRAY FINISH $600-FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF $1,400-DARK GREY OAK VENEER $350-SANTORINI BLACK $695-CLEAN CARFAX-ONE OWNER-LAND ROVER CERTIFIED FOR 6 YEARS TIL 4-23-2023 OR 100K MILES !!!
Dealer Review:
A wonderful and efficient process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FK2HA669816
Stock: P2225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 8,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,950
Berglund INFINITI of Roanoke - Roanoke / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF1GA551404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,700$7,458 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE**, **BLUETOOTH**, **USB PORTS**, **PUSH START**, **4WD**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, **POWER SEATS**, Tan, 13 Speakers, AM/FM radio.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7965 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyTake the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.Reviews: * One of the most luxurious cabins in the segment; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style for those who want maximum rear seat comfort; more capable off-road than any other vehicle in its class; diesel engine option delivers exceptional range. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KF4GA264373
Stock: P5565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 59,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,900$299 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Aruba Head-Up Display Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W) Narvik Black Contrast Roof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Sliding Panoramic Glass Roof W/Power Blind Navigation System Ebony Morzine Headlining Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony; Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seats Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 520) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY HARD TO FIND SPORT HSE IN A DIESEL! 1 OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN WITH ALL MAINT DONE AT THE ROVER DEALER! MERIDIAN SOUND, PANO ROOF AND 20 WHEELS. STUNNING!! This Land Rover includes: SLIDING PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF W/POWER BLIND Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof IVORY/EBONY/IVORY/EBONY, FULL OXFORD PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS Leather Seats HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM (825W) Premium Sound System WHEELS: 20 5 SPLIT SPOKE ALLOY (STYLE 520) (STD) Aluminum Wheels ARUBA EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE that you won't find in your average vehicle. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: Compared to the Range Rover on which it's based, the Range Rover Sport is about six inches shorter in length and two inches lower. The Sport has somewhat different packaging, with a lower seating position and more of an emphasis on handling and on-road performance. It does, however, retain an impressive level of off-road prowess. The Range Rover Sport is a fast and agile performer, thanks to its lightweight all-aluminum construction. With major improvements in interior packaging and design, it is a more pleasant place for passengers, providing a luxurious, refined place. Compared to other models in its class, the Range Rover Sport doesn't make as much of a sacrifice in ride quality for handling and off-road prowess, while its feature set and luxurious cabin appointments are a step above some in the same price range. Key rivals include the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Infiniti QX70 and Cadillac Escalade. Interesting features of this model are improved on-road performance, quiet, luxurious cabin, seating for up to seven, off-road prowess, excellent engines, wide range of active-safety features, and Unique style inside and out *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Very professional sales and finance team. Quick, efficient and knowledgeable. A very enjoyable purchasing experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK4HA126851
Stock: HA126851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 20,333 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$47,998$1,111 Below Market
BMW of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Corris GrayEbony/Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, Original MSRP $99,635, RR Protection Package, Wheel Lock Pack, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, All Terrain Progress Control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Front Fog Lights, Navigation System, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2 Auto, Vision Assist Pack.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KFXGA305315
Stock: STK305315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 59,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,995$5,320 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
Dealer Review:
I was so clueless when it came to buying a car for the first time. I called around and no one seemed to give me the answers I was looking for and point me in the right direction. Until I came here and Naz showed up. He helped me through this nervous experience and held my hand through it all. I was never so happy to buy a used car before. Now I will always come to Bristol Auto Mall to purchase my future cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KFXGA289469
Stock: s7390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,430 miles
$60,991
Warren Henry Auto Group - Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FK1HA368117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$66,590$2,475 Below Market
Land Rover Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Land Rover of Alexandria presents this One Owner 2017 Range Rover V6 Td6 HSE completely loaded with $17000.00 in options!! including: Touchscreen Navigation Pro, 4 Zone Climate Package with Full Climate Controlled Luxury Leather Seating featuring Front Seat MASSAGE, 4 Zone Climate Control and Front Refrigerator, Drive Pro Package with ADAPTIVE CRUISE Control featuring Queue Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Driver Condition Monitor and Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Speed Limiter, HEADS UP Display Option, Vision Assist Package with Surround Camera System, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA) and Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Meridian Premium Surround Sound Package Option, Meridian Premium Surround Sound Package Option, 360 Degree Parking and Power Park Aid Options, Tow Package, Heated Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Package, Installed Side Steps Package, Black Contrast Sliding Panoramic Roof, Power Tailgate and much more! Original MSRP in excess of $112,000.00!! Call our courteous and professional sales staff to schedule your home delivery today!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Yulong White 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 360 Parking Aid, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature, All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind Spot Assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Drive Package, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Front & Rear Seat Climate Comfort Package, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Front Fog Lights, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Cooled Rear Seats, Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Loadspace Mat, Narvik Black Contrast Roof, Protection Package, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Retention Net, Reverse Traffic Detection, Rubber Mats, Surround Camera System, Terrain Response 2, Tow Package, Tow Package (PIO), Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Vision Assist Package, Wheel Lock Package.Pre-Owned vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives as vehicles with a RL stock numbers still qualify for new vehicle incentives and financing.. Tax, Title and Tags, $799 processing fee and $995 destination (for new and courtesy vehicles) not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. If leasing some incentives used for this pricing may not be applicable. All Vehicles marked as Certified Pre-Owned include the 5 year/100,00 mile (whichever comes first) warranty from JLR. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 571-366-5283 or by visiting us at the dealership. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18839 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FK2HA351603
Stock: 10651P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Td69,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,988$685 Below Market
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Ebony Morzine Headlining Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Land Rover Car Care Valet Package Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Grained Leather Seat Trim Fuji White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I just got a new Range Rover and had the best experience working with Bill Carroll. He made getting my car such a great experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGR2FK8HA363220
Stock: HA363220
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 73,583 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,999$3,656 Below Market
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF3GA649818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,851
Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida
2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE CARFAX One-Owner. Fuji White Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/100,000 mile limited warranty, but also a 165-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, Land Rover Concierge, and a vehicle history report. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Brake assist, Drive Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Narvik Black Contrast Roof, Navigation System, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power moonroof, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/10.2" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Wheels: 21" 10 Spoke Silver - Style 101.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival! 22/28 City/Highway MPGLand Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FKXHA326173
Stock: SHA326173P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 41,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$47,900$2,893 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KF4GA264079
Stock: 64079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,662
Alderson Lexus - Lubbock / Texas
�
Dealer Review:
Rudy Salazar is the reason I buy Lexus....he does a fabulous job of taking care of his customers. Thanks Rudy and thank you to your team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALRRBBK7HA013639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,277 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$39,997
Luther Cadillac - Roseville / Minnesota
PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Diesel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains In normal driving, the standard air suspension takes the edge off almost any surface. Road and tire noise are appropriately low for this price bracket.. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Range Rover Sport is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Roseville. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Roseville area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2KF5GA579254
Stock: 20126B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 34,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,900
Jaguar Lakeside - Macomb / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD HSE Td6 Yulong White 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Please give us a call (586)203-2663 or check out our web site @ http://www.landroverlakeside.com/ Not all features described may be on this vehicle due to automated process. Land Rover Jaguar of Lakeside Offers Drivers in Macomb the Complete Automotive Experience Curious to learn more? Feel free to stop in to Jaguar Land Rover Lakeside of Macomb, where we are always eager to assist you. We can discuss vehicles here in our showroom, over the phone, or through our website. Getting to know all of you in the greater Grosse Pointe, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Sterling Heights, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Troy, and as far as Grand Rapids MI areas is always an enjoyable experience for us,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2FK7HA125215
Stock: JU6876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 22,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$48,984$3,748 Below Market
Warren Henry Auto Group - Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2FK7HA163893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
