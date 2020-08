Used Land Rover Diesel for Sale Near Me

Land Rover Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

This Land Rover Range Rover has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 5 Split Spoke Alloy - Style 502, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function. Carfax One-Owner Vehicle.*This Land Rover Range Rover Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer case, Tires: P255/50WR20 AS BSW, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Silver Grille, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.

Have purchased/leased many cars over the years, but our experience with Kevin and Land Rover Palm Beach was excellent. Thanks to Kevin and Terry for making it such a pleasant, seamless experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: SALGS2FK0HA365760

Stock: PLR3841

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020