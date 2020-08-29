Used Kia SUV for Sale Near Me
- 31,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,085$2,287 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
Dealer Review:
The price listed is not the sales price. They added $6,000 on top of the listed price as soon as I asked for the price. The reasoning is that the price is after deposit and a certification fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA38HG219191
Stock: 4658A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2019
- 32,409 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,288
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
You can find this 2019 Kia Sportage LX and many others like it at Maxwell Ford. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
Dealer Review:
Have you heard that weekends are the worst time to buy autos? Wrong...Eddie Sifuentes at Maxwell Ford provides a superlative truck-buying experience everyday. He listens, is informative, knowledgeable about the fleet, and a pro after the purchase. He expertly managed the technology set-up and answered all of my questions—even on a Friday, folks. Well done. Eddie!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC4K7585964
Stock: K7585964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- used
2019 Kia Niro LX36,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax Augusta - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Augusta / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LCXK5244775
Stock: 19111557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Kia Niro LX21,044 miles
$19,825
Volkswagen Billings - Billings / Montana
�
Dealer Review:
We came in to take a look at the deals and this dealership helped us find not only one vehicle but two. Their terms were easy to understand and the buying process was made very easy. A great experience overall then we drove away with two new vehicles instead of one. Thank you for making the buying process easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC5K5265470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Kia Sportage EX45,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,901
Nutley Kia - Nutley / New Jersey
Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply. Family Owned & Operated Competitive Pricing, Low Prices We provide Financing & Lease options Conveniently Located Ultra Convenient Service Hours Factory Trained & Certified Technicians VIP Customer Program Incentive Auto Body Collision Center This Kia includes: CARPET FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats EX SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE Fog Lamps *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* On almost any road condition, this Kia Sportage EX offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Kia Sportage EX, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Sportage EX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC0J7450783
Stock: KTL762A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 129,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,900$489 Below Market
Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! EX trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/HOMELI... CROSS BARS, Alloy Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Kia EX with Black Cherry exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 176 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/HOMELINK, COMPASS, CROSS BARS. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2013 Kia Sportage is a realistic alternative to other top small crossover SUVs on the market." -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPCCA28D7395307
Stock: H0S199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 50,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,999$889 Below Market
Victory Kingwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kingwood / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA31HG270810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,365 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,295
Jim Marsh Kia - Las Vegas / Nevada
: CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 40,365! $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, LX CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, LX 3RD ROW SEAT. WHY BUY FROM US: Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. OPTION PACKAGES: LX CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Shark Fin Antenna, Rear Backup Park Assist, Auto Headlamp Control, Dual Zone Automatic HVAC, ionizer filtration, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar support, heated front seats w/3 steps and covered driver and passenger seatback pocket, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM, 7" display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, smartphone navigation, telematics, 6-speakers, Bluetooth control w/voice recognition, auxiliary audio/USB/iPod connectivity, 2-console USB chargers and rear view camera, LX 3RD ROW SEAT 3rd Row A/C, manual controls. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The standard 6-speed automatic transmission is smooth and unobtrusive, and the Sorento's suspension is neither too harsh nor too soft." -KBB.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A38HG242728
Stock: Z1405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 56,407 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,998
CarMax Newark - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Newark / Delaware
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in DE, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPKDA54GG186947
Stock: 19107231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,866 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC2H7032414
Stock: 19112713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,024 miles
$20,582
Garlyn Shelton Imports - Temple / Texas
�
Dealer Review:
I have purchased about two dozen cars over the years and have purchased three from Garlyn-Shelton BMW in the past several years. I have also shopped between purchases. There's a good bit of turnover and I have had a different salesman each time, but they have always been polite and courteous. The showroom is a little cramped because they share with Mazda and Volvo, but that will change soon when the BMW store gets its own location. I try to be an informed consumer and they treat me well and, I think, with respect. They don't lie to me and tell me things that I know are untrue. Bart is in Service and he's great. I have had several recall repairs done at Garlyn-Shelton and it has always been very smooth. They know I'm coming, they have the parts, and the service gets done. There are several dealerships in the region with newer and nicer facilities, but I think that will change with the new store. I try to buy local whenever I can and the folks at Garlyn-Shelton do all they can to compete with the megadealerships in Austin. I may be able to save a few dollars by driving to Austin but there is value in having a dealership within minutes of my house. When I am serious about a purchase, I go to the dealer with a number and Garlyn-Shelton has always gotten really close to that number. Good people, very good service, okay selection (but willing to trade for what you're looking for or order if you can wait), and really good to deal with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPR3A65H7048153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,881$1,250 Below Market
Friendly Kia - New Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ***EXCELLENT CONDITION***!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!, NEW ARRIVAL!, ONE OWNER!, CLEAN CARFAX!, BLUETOOTH/MP3!, CPO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL FEE., REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!, LOW MILES!, LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!, 150 MULTI-POINT INSPECTION!, 25+ MPG!, 17" WHEELS!, THE PERFECT FAMILY SUV!.2020 Kia Sorento LCustomer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership: See dealer for complete details. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $500 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details. Price excludes dealer fee of $899, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability. The efficiencies of eCommerce permit us to offer eCommerce consumers pricing benefits. Therefore prices on this site are available only to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or the contact mechanism of this site. While every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this data, and the dealership is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sorento L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A31LG669113
Stock: R08983A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,512 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,995
Car Connection Superstore - New Castle / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPN3AC0H7034484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,950
Payne Mission - Mission / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A3XHG261202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA30HG323139
Stock: 19320944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,500$1,039 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**39,710 ORIGINAL MSRP**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**THIRD ROW SEATING**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sorento SXL with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYKW4A74EG451203
Stock: 16221A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
2017 Kia Niro LX58,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,200
Bayway Volvo Cars - Houston / Texas
This Metal Stream 2017 Kia Niro LX might be just the crossover for you. It has a ravishing metal stream exterior and a charcoal interior. Call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Niro LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
49 Combined MPG (51 City/46 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDCB3LC8H5053901
Stock: V20173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,700
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC7H7064939
Stock: 10425716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
