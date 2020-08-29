Used Kia SUV for Sale Near Me

9,850 listings
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    31,080 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,085

    $2,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Kia Sportage LX in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Kia Sportage LX

    32,409 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,288

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Niro LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Kia Niro LX

    36,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Niro LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Kia Niro LX

    21,044 miles

    $19,825

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Kia Sportage EX

    45,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,901

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Sportage EX

    129,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,900

    $489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    50,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,999

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    40,365 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,295

    Details
  • 2016 Kia Sorento Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Kia Sorento Limited

    56,407 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    26,866 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage SX in Gold
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage SX

    41,024 miles

    $20,582

    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sorento L in Silver
    used

    2020 Kia Sorento L

    3,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,881

    $1,250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    30,512 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento L in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento L

    63,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    37,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Sorento SXL in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Sorento SXL

    130,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,500

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Niro LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Niro LX

    58,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,200

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    17,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,700

    Details

