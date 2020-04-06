Used Lamborghini SUV for Sale Near Me
- 5,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$234,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the brand new, extremely desireable 2019 Lamborghini Urus ! This Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0 Liter, Bi-Turbo engine with 4 valves per cylinder and more! Have you been dreamed of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Urus , but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this highly optioned 2019 Lamborghini Urus without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and style! This 2019 Lamborghini Urus in Bianco Icarus Metallic has the following options: Full ADAS Package Night Vision 22 Lamborghini Urus Wheels Front/Rear Heated Seats (seperately controlled) Full Electric Comfort Seats (with ventilatoin and massage function) Tailgate Handless Opener Washing Package Black Roof Rails Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes Off-Road modes with trailer towing prep Panoramic Roof Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System Front & Rear Floor Mats with Leather Piping & Double Stitching Stitching Option Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather, Heated Optional Stitching on Steering Wheel Seats in Leather with Q-Citura Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest Inserts in Wood Open Pore Brake Calipers in Red USB Connection Power Everything! This 2019 Lamborghini Urus is a gorgeous Bianco Icarus exterior with a Nero Ade interior interior! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. You will also have piece of mind as this 2019 Lamborghini Urus is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, and still retains a balance of factory warranty! You can own this 2019 Lamborghini Urus for $1576 a month with $44,000 down and approved credit plus tax and registration in your state! The payments below are advertised at a 144 month finance at a 6.50% rate! This fantastic Lamborghini will definitely impress your family, friends, and neighbors. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Urus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZPBUA1ZL5KLA01723
Stock: A01723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 29,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$229,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lamborghini Infotainment System III, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unicolore Leather Seat Upholstery, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. White AWD 2019 Lamborghini Urus Base V8Proudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
- 16,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$239,941
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2019 Lamborghini Urus 4D Sport UtilityBianco Monocerus V8AWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
- 9,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$238,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Contact Manhattan Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2019 Lamborghini Urus...ORIGINAL MSRP OF $247,588! This Lamborghini includes: PRIVACY GLASS ACOUSTIC // BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS // BLACK MATT EXHAUST PIPES // WASHING PACKAGE // NIGHT VISION // SHINY BLACK STYLE PACKAGE // Q-CITURA W/LEATHER TRIM // EMBROIDERED LAMBORGHINI SHIELD ON HEADREST // INTERIOR STITCHING // RADIO: ADVANCED 3D BANG AND OLUFSEN // PANORAMIC SUNROOF // AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE // FULL ADAS PACKAGE // WOOD OPEN PORE INSERTS W/ALUMINUM INLAY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
- 1,044 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$262,900
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
Color NERO HELENEInterior NERO ADEFull ADAS Package 6,313.00 $Brake calipers in black 1,137.00 $Steer.wheel perfor.leather 1,262.00 $Advanced 3D 6,313.00 $Bicolor Elegante 2,526.00 $Style Package 1 - High 1,908.00 $Off-Road modes with 637.00 $Maintenance pack 3 years 3,246.00 $Full Electric Comfort Seat 3,157.00 $Stitching option 631.00 $Optional stitching on 379.00 $Floor mats leather piping 631.00 $Seats in Leather with 3,157.00 $Rear Seat Heating 631.00 $Acoustic heat-insulating 2,134.00 $Panoramic Roof 2,778.00 $Embroid. Lamborghini 884.00 $Bright Chrome exhaust 884.00 $Rims Nath 22" matt 4,420.00 $
Dealer Review:
Donna was beyond nice. Her passion for the cars she sells is blatantly obvious. As a consumer, it is always more rewarding knowing the car you are buying is also being driven by those selling it to you. Any question I had, Donna answered or found the answer for me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciated her candor and honesty about every aspect of the car. Thanks for making this car buying experience great.
- 7,237 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$224,085
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- A NEW ARRIVAL FROM LAMBORGHINI FINANCIAL - FACTORY DEMO - VERY IMPRESSIVE -
- 9,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$243,888
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this perfectly optioned 2019 Lamborghini Urus in Nero Noctis over Blu/Nero Bi Color Full Leather for sale. Loaded with options including 23 Gloss Black 'Taigete' Wheels, Top View Camera, Full Electric Comfort Seat Package, 4 Seat Configuration, Style Package 'High', Ambient Lighting Package, Bang & Olufsen High End Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Black Matte Exhaust, Night Vision, Colored Steering Wheel, Hands Free Tailgate, Cargo Management, BiColor Sportivo Leather, Optional Stitching, Acoustic Heat Insulated Glass, Washing Package,etc. Also, the prior owner installed Custom sport exhaust, XPel Front ClearBra, XPel Thermal Tint, Custom Painted Blue Calipers, Black Painted Exterior Package including Rear Diffuser, Side Strakes, Front Bumper Center Section, Wheel Spacers, CQuartz Ceramic Coating, etc. This is the way you want your Lamborghini Urus to look. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
- 637 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$264,899
Omega Auto Sports - Noblesville / Indiana
�
- 1,113 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$234,995
Porsche of Warwick - Warwick / Rhode Island
- ONLY 1113 MILES!!! OUR TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER!!! TAIGETE 23 WHEELS, FULL ADAS PACKAGE, BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED, B&O 3D ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, FULL ELECTRIC COMFORT SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF/SUNROOF AND MANY MORE OPTIONS!!!2019 Lamborghini Urus BaseRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6324 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Axle Ratio: TBD, Unicolore Leather Seat Upholstery, Radio: Lamborghini Infotainment System III, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Voltmeter, Adaptive suspension, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, HVAC memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
- 4,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$237,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Lamborghini Urus as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Bianco Monocerus exterior paint and Nero Ade interior.Other manufacturer options include:- 22 Nath Wheels- Top View Camera- Yellow Brake Calipers- Yellow Stitch on inside- Ambient Light Package- Advanced 3D- Full Electric Seat- Sunshine Package- Panaramic Roof- Trailer HitchO'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
- 480 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$285,000
Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
- 5,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$254,065
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2019 Lamborghini Urus 4D Sport UtilityBianco Icarus Metallic V8AWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
- 14,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$220,000
Lamborghini Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2019 Lamborghini Urus V8Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Bicolore Sportivo Alcantara Seat Upholstery, Full ADAS Package, Head-Up Display, Highway Assistant, Panoramic Sunroof, Radio: Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Top View Camera, Trailer Hitch, Urban Road Assistant, Wheels: 22 x 10J Fr & 22 x 11.5J Rr Nath Titanium Matt.
- 11,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$248,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Lamborghini Urus as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Grigio Lynx Metallic exterior paint and Black interior.Other manufacturer options include:- MSRP $260,062- 23 Taigete Rims- Full ADAS Package- Brake Calipers in Red- B&O 3D Advanced Sound- Panoramic Roof- Night Vision- Embroidered Logo- Body Style Package- Ambient Light PackageO'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
- 1,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$232,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Check out this gently-used 2019 Lamborghini Urus we recently got in. Original MSRP of $254,574! This Lamborghini includes: TERRA ASIA VINTAGE/NERO, BICOLORE ELEGANTE LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY // WOOD OPEN PORE INSERTS W/ALUMINUM INLAY // WASHING PACKAGE // HANDS FREE TAILGATE // NIGHT VISION // RED BRAKE CALIPERS // FLOORMATS W/LEATHER PIPING // ACOUSTIC & HEAT INSULATED GLASS // CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM // INTERIOR STITCHING // FULLY ELECTRIC VENTILATED/HEATED FRONT COMFORT SEATS // RADIO: ADVANCED 3D BANG AND OLUFSEN // PANORAMIC SUNROOF // AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE // FULL ADAS PACKAGE // HEATED REAR SEATS // SUEDE LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
- 4,379 miles
$234,900
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Lamborghini UrusFerrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this amazing Lamborghini Urus. Finished in Giallo Auge over Nero Ade leather, the Urus has been driven very few easy miles by ONE previous owner. Expertly maintained by an authorized Lamborghini dealer, it is in pristine condition inside and out. The balance of the Lamborghini Factory Warranty is in effect.This Urus has been specified with:- Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System ($6,313)- 23-inch Taigete Wheels in Shiny Black ($5,051)- 4-Seat Configuration ($3,788)- Full Electric Comfort Seats ($3,157)- Seats in Leather with Q-Citura Stitching ($3,157)- Panoramic Roof ($2,778)- Top View Camera ($1,894)- Head-Up Display ($1,894)- Open Pore Wood Inserts ($1,699)- Yellow Brake Calipers ($1,137)- Matte Black Exhaust ($884)- Embroidered Logos ($884)- Off Road Modes ($637)- Steering Wheel with Suede Inserts ($631)- Stitching Option ($631)- Floor Mats with Leather Piping ($631)- Optional Stitching ($379)- $239,540 MSRPIf you are in the market for a Lamborghini Urus, please call or email us today.
- 587 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$235,887
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- MINT! - A NEW ARRIVAL FROM A PREVIOUS CLIENT -
- 2,969 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$239,500
Audi Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX.This 2019 Lamborghini Urus in White features:Odometer is 1460 miles below market average!
