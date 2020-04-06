Used Lamborghini SUV for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing the brand new, extremely desireable 2019 Lamborghini Urus ! This Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0 Liter, Bi-Turbo engine with 4 valves per cylinder and more! Have you been dreamed of owning a gorgeous Lamborghini Urus , but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this highly optioned 2019 Lamborghini Urus without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, durability, precision, and style! This 2019 Lamborghini Urus in Bianco Icarus Metallic has the following options: Full ADAS Package Night Vision 22 Lamborghini Urus Wheels Front/Rear Heated Seats (seperately controlled) Full Electric Comfort Seats (with ventilatoin and massage function) Tailgate Handless Opener Washing Package Black Roof Rails Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes Off-Road modes with trailer towing prep Panoramic Roof Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System Front & Rear Floor Mats with Leather Piping & Double Stitching Stitching Option Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather, Heated Optional Stitching on Steering Wheel Seats in Leather with Q-Citura Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest Inserts in Wood Open Pore Brake Calipers in Red USB Connection Power Everything! This 2019 Lamborghini Urus is a gorgeous Bianco Icarus exterior with a Nero Ade interior interior! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. You will also have piece of mind as this 2019 Lamborghini Urus is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history, and still retains a balance of factory warranty! You can own this 2019 Lamborghini Urus for $1576 a month with $44,000 down and approved credit plus tax and registration in your state! The payments below are advertised at a 144 month finance at a 6.50% rate! This fantastic Lamborghini will definitely impress your family, friends, and neighbors. Please feel free to call with any questions about the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

Dealer Review:

Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Urus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZPBUA1ZL5KLA01723

Stock: A01723

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020