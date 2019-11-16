Used Bentley Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 38,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$115,900$462 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S ConvertibleGlacier White over Linen LeatherOnly 38,256 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Mulliner Driving SpecificationInterior Style Specification w/ Contrast StitchingNeck WarmerVentilation Front Seats w/ MassageBeluga Gloss Exterior MirrorsWind DeflectorSports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Steering WheelAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA8GC057787
Stock: 903307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 7,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,998
David McDermott Lexus of New Haven - East Haven / Connecticut
�
Dealer Review:
Great experience purchasing a new car from this dealership.Fair price and quick turnaround from entering the showroom to driving off with my new Lexus.Third car I have purchased from them..always a great experience.Service department is also first class
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W47C045933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$113,759
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S EXTERIOR COLOR BLACK INTERIOR COLOR BLACK / RED STITCHING 14,246 MILES - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA0EC096726
Stock: FP4331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 15,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$59,950$2,806 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W77C043108
Stock: K3589-5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 16,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$114,650
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Bentley Continental GTC 2dr features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White with a Imperial blue Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA5EC093994
Stock: C994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 20,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$132,000$6,876 Below Market
BMW of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S White Satin2D Convertible, 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged, AWD, White Satin, Portland w/Leather Seat Trim, One Owner, All Service Records Available, AWD, Navigation, Original MSRP $260,110, Sports Exhaust, Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Carpet Overmats Contrast Binding, CD Changer, Contrast Stitching, Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas, Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps, Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedals, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Exterior Hood in Dark Brown, Front & Rear Deep Pile Overmats, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Jewel Fuel & Oil Filler Caps, Mulliner Driving Specification w/Directional Wheel, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Sports Duo-Tone Hide Trimmed 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Sports Exhaust, Veneer Door & Rear Quarter Inserts, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Directional Sports Painted Alloy, WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabled. JUST SERVICED BY BENTLEY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA5HC061118
Stock: BP11119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 14,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,999
Bentley Bugatti Lamborghini Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed 6.0L W12 Twin Turbo Continental GT Speed Convertible 2017 Model Year 264,300.00 Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats 230.00 Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet 105.00 Contrast Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas 1,095.00 Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille 1,200.00 Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear 425.00 Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Inserts 1,250.00 Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function 1,070.00 Wind Deflector 5,65.00 Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheel 1,245.00 Neck Warmer 1,080.00 21 Directional Spokes Alloy Wheel - Dark Tint 4,570.00 Total Price 277,135.00 Destination Charge 2,725.00 TOTAL M.S.R.P USD$ 282,460.00 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGY3ZA6HC059930
Stock: YP0921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 8,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$149,577$8,369 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift AWDNew Price!ORIGINAL MSRP $240,84014/24 City/Highway MPGBentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA2HC059695
Stock: RU118120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2019
- 37,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$71,495
Foley Motorsports - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDP3ZA3AC063283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,269 miles
$87,750
Ultimate Autosports - Oakland / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA2CC076813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$169,750
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9805 miles below market average!This vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA5HC063031
Stock: P3655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 50,316 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$49,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W57C049103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$92,000$3,418 Below Market
Koons Clarksville Chevy Buick GMC - Clarksville / Maryland
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 British Racing Grn 4 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: Sirius, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, HVAC memory, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA4FC045794
Stock: 000P2080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 10,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$116,900
Decozen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Verona / New Jersey
Thank you for considering DeCozen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, for your next vehicle. Our Dealership has been in business for over 85 years, we pride ourselves by offering the highest quality of new and pre-owned vehicles. We guarantee that we will beat any deal from our competitors on the same equipped vehicle by $500.00 guarantied. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced below market value, giving you the best deal possible. Most of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our factory trained ASE Certified technicians. We also offer extended warranties on a majority of our pre-owned vehicle inventory. Our Finance Department works with a variety of A rated banks to provide our customers with the lowest and most aggressive rates and terms. Even if your credit is less than perfect! We would love to invite you to visit our 50 car climate controlled showroom. So please make an appointment today or just stop in so we could serve you further. Thank you, Your Friends at DeCozen
Dealer Review:
Purchased a used Dodge Dakota and the truck had a bad motor. None of the stated service work was done as stated on the sales contract. Tried to resolve with the owner of the dealership Michael Cerino- his statement is "Buyer Beware". Turned issue over to the NJ Attorney Generals office for Consumer Complaints
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA8EC086699
Stock: 5366F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$97,800$14,185 Below Market
BMW of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
2014 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Onyx MetallicBeluga w/Leather Bucket Seats, Original MSRP $254,795, Wood & Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Painted Radiator Shell with Bright Chrome Matrix Style Grill, Space Saving Spare Wheel, Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Contrast Stitching, Deep-Pile Carpet Mats w/Leather Trimming, Front Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Rear-View Camera, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" 10 Twin-Spoke Dark Tint Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA2EC093261
Stock: BP11164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 39,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$87,494$2,662 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Tan Leather ***Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching*** ***Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitching, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Overmat Contrast Binding, Power convertible roof, Power driver seat, Rear-View Camera, Ski Hatch, Wood Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Wood Veneer Inserts to Front Door Rear Quarter Panels*** Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGT3ZA6FC047935
Stock: 20267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 14,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$154,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA6GC059470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,206 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$79,888
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2013 Bentley Continental GTC Champagne6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 11/19 City/Highway MPG 20 x 9.5 Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGR3ZA7DC079336
Stock: B2025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
