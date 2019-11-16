Used Bentley Convertible for Sale Near Me

146 listings
  • 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in White
    used

    2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    38,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $115,900

    $462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Bentley Continental GTC in Black
    used

    2007 Bentley Continental GTC

    7,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,998

    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

    14,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $113,759

    Details
  • 2007 Bentley Continental GTC in Black
    used

    2007 Bentley Continental GTC

    15,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $59,950

    $2,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GTC in White
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GTC

    16,557 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $114,650

    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S in White
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

    20,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $132,000

    $6,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed in White
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed

    14,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $169,999

    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Gray
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    8,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $149,577

    $8,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed in Black
    used

    2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    37,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $71,495

    Details
  • 2012 Bentley Continental GTC in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Bentley Continental GTC

    8,269 miles

    $87,750

    Details
  • 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 in White
    used

    2017 Bentley Continental GT V8

    4,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $169,750

    Details
  • 2007 Bentley Continental GTC in Black
    used

    2007 Bentley Continental GTC

    50,316 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Light Green
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    33,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $92,000

    $3,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

    10,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $116,900

    Details
  • 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible in Black
    used

    2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

    11,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $97,800

    $14,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Bentley Continental GT V8 in Black
    used

    2015 Bentley Continental GT V8

    39,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $87,494

    $2,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Bentley Continental GT in Red
    used

    2016 Bentley Continental GT

    14,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $154,995

    Details
  • 2013 Bentley Continental GTC in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Bentley Continental GTC

    57,206 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $79,888

    Details

