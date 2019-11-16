Used Bentley Convertible for Sale Near Me

Decozen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Verona / New Jersey

Purchased a used Dodge Dakota and the truck had a bad motor. None of the stated service work was done as stated on the sales contract. Tried to resolve with the owner of the dealership Michael Cerino- his statement is "Buyer Beware". Turned issue over to the NJ Attorney Generals office for Consumer Complaints

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: SCBGC3ZA8EC086699

Stock: 5366F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

