Used Kia Minivan for Sale Near Me

2020 Kia Sedona EX1,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
Van Griffith Kia - Granbury / Texas
This vehicle has passed a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection , oil & filter changed, all fluids topped off. It has been fully detailed. We offer financing for Good, Fair and Bad Credit! Extended Warranties available. Free CARFAX report. Call Brad Today to make sure this one is still here and to schedule your test drive appointment. .
Dealer Review:
Everyone was very helpful and professional. Jimmy C. Went above and beyond to help me get my car even with me being at work through the whole process! Very happy and satisfied with my Seltos ♡♡
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C1XL6647875
Stock: 104786A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 30,344 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998$228 Below Market
CarMax South Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pineville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C14G6191152
Stock: 19074569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998$369 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDME5C1XF6034120
Stock: 19163093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,703 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Unique Ford - Goffstown / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMA5C18G6150350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Kia Sedona EX10,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,968
City Kia - Orlando / Florida
KIA CERTIFIED PREOWNED. One-Owner. FULL BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. Clean CARFAX. No Accidents. Like New Save Now. ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. This gorgeous NEAR NEW 2020 Kia Sedona Ex Luxury Minivan has been priced to move. It features the following:MECHANICAL3.3L Gas Direct Injection V6 Engine8-Speed Automatic Transmission18" Alloy WheelsSAFETYBlind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R) Parking Distance Warning-Forward (PDW-F)Dual Front Advanced AirbagsDual Front Seat-Mounted Side & Full-Length Curtain AirbagsLower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH)Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)Brake Assist System (BAS)Traction Control System (TCS)Electronic Stability Control (ESC)Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)INTERIOR, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE7" Touchscreen w/ Android Auto & Apple CarPlayUVO eServices Sirius/XM Smart Key & Push Button StartLeather Seating, Steering Wheel & Shift KnobHeated Front Seats Wireless Phone ChargerRear Camera with Dynamic Guidelines7-Passenger SeatingPower Adj. Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar 2nd Row Middle Seat (8 Seats Total)Front and Rear Air ConditioningUSB / Auxiliary Input Jack and 12 Volt OutletOLED Gauge Cluster Info Display2nd Row Slide-N-Stow Seats3rd Row 60/40 Split Fold-in-the-Floor SeatsRemote Keyless Entry SystemCruise ControlSteering Wheel Controls (Bluetooth/Audio/Cruise)Tilt & Telescopic Steering ColumnConversation MirrorIlluminated & Sliding SunvisorsEco Drive ModeEXTERIORAuto-On/Off Projector HeadlightsOutside Mirrors w/ Turn Signal IndicatorsRear Spoiler17" Alloy WheelsPlus more. Call now for more details and to schedule your no hassle test drive.Snow White Pearl 2020 Kia Sedona EX 4D Passenger Van 3.3L V6 DGI 8-Speed AutomaticKia Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) "Platinum Coverage" from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 164 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside AssistanceWe have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Every vehicle we sell comes with 2 years complimentary maintenance!
Dealer Review:
My experience at this dealership went well. Stephanie and christian gave great customer service, being patient and, showing concern throughout the transaction. Stephanie and christian went above and beyond to give what i asked for my trade. Lets do it again in four years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C12L6575490
Stock: P8404
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 75,666 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,850$798 Below Market
Billion Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clinton / Iowa
This vehicle has only had one previous owner, cant get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone. Disclaimer:
Dealer Review:
We purchased 2 new vehicles and there were mistakes made with both orders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMA5C19G6138725
Stock: 262870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- certified
2021 Kia Sedona EX10 miles
$32,797
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
Recent Arrival! 100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 2-Way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Emergency communication system: UVO eServices, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Listed Price includes $1000 trade assistance using KBB ICO and $500 finance assistance for using dealer provided financing. Price includes: $2500 - Kia Customer Cash
Dealer Review:
Great salesperson and great dealer, David spillers treated me well, I will be back for sure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C15M6671521
Stock: 1KT4880
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 70,968 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,475
Reno Dodge Ram Sales - Reno / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79E6587848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2021 Kia Sedona SX10 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$38,745
Crain Kia of Sherwood - Sherwood / Arkansas
100 Year Or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty Included, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-way Power Driver's Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Driver's Seat & Mirrors Memory System, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Paint Protection w/o Bumper Protection, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Please Call Crain Kia NLR Today At 501-542-5200 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Test Drive Today! Listed Price includes $1000 trade assistance using KBB ICO and $500 finance assistance for using dealer provided financing. Price includes: $2500 - Kia Customer Cash
Dealer Review:
Great salesperson and great dealer, David spillers treated me well, I will be back for sure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Kia Sedona SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C19M6665072
Stock: 1KT4724
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 39,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,998
CarMax Baton Rouge - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C1XG6107156
Stock: 19314444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,511 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C13G6098008
Stock: 19313474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,983 miles
$11,500
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C14F6069938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
Washington Chrysler Center - Washington / Indiana
Dare to compare! Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Kia Sedona! Take control of this high-value modern machine! This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: front and rear air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. LOCAL NEW VEHICLE TRADE. 8 PASSENGER SEATING., REAR DVD. NEW TIRES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C16F6051473
Stock: 68333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 49,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,605
Bayway Lincoln - Houston / Texas
Equipped with a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, push button start, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, a leather interior, braking assist, and dual climate control, this 2017 Kia Sedona SXL is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $23,605. This one scored a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. It has a suave aurora black exterior and a burgandy interior. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sedona SX Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDME5C11H6334373
Stock: K17910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,590
Lev Kia of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
***Essentials Premium and Advanced Technology Packages, Leather Seating*** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2017 Kia Sedona LX with the Essentials Premium Package featuring roof rails, leather seating, leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and Smart keyless entry, alarm with engine immobilizer, rear seat sunshades, 3-stage heated front seats, dual glovebox with cooling, rear backup camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and front and rear park assist. The LX Advanced Technology Package adds blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, foward collision warning, lane departure warning, Smart cruise control, supervision meter cluster and heat to the side mirrors. Other features include automatic projector headlights, driver's power seat with lumbar support, power retractable side mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, power locks and windows, power sliding doors, rear air conditioning, and an AM/FM sound system with USB/auxiliary inputs and satellite radio capability. This car has never been smoked in! All of our pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians, and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C18H6290963
Stock: LP3021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 101,174 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,950$1,530 Below Market
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED!All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. AAC Drivetrain Plus warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I have to write a review and praise this place....this is the 2nd time buying a car from them....and it was great....No hassle car buying....lots of cars to choose from on lot.....Loved the 1st car we bought for our daughter and and love the 2nd car we just bought for my husband.....Easy....Efficient....and Great Customer service...Thank you...we will be back when we need another vehicle...and we will recommend to family and friends...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB233166052207
Stock: 307619361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,812
Dick Hannah Kia - Vancouver / Washington
Load up the kids, grand kids or dogs in this roomy clean Carfax Sedona LX. We performed a 120-Point Safety Maintenance Inspection which includes: oil & filter change, new engine air filter, new cabin air filter, new wiper blades and professionally detailed. New front brake pads were installed by our Dick Hannah Service Stars.*No Tax to Oregon Buyers.*Feel at ease with Dick Hannah's Peace of Mind Program 5 Day Exchange. 12 Month/12,000 Mile Warranty Guarantee. 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty. Speak to a Dick Hannah Representative for More Details.*Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infinity, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Scion, Toyota, VW, & all other manufacturer limited warranties that may apply are the sole responsibility of the manufacturer not Dick Hannah Dealerships.*http://www.realdeal.com/8pbzt
Dealer Review:
I had checked with 2 other Kia dealerships prior to here only because of my location. I should of gone straight here 1st. Connor immediately got right on what I wanted and didn't waste my time. Plus a bigger bonus is the price was less than the other 2 dealerships on the exact brand new car! There was no wasting my time and they made it all about me and to the point. That's exactly the way it should be, with better pricing and excellent service! Thank you Connor!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C19G6095503
Stock: 380726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 36,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMC5C1XG6146844
Stock: 18747578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
