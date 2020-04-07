Used Kia Minivan for Sale Near Me

Van Griffith Kia - Granbury / Texas

Dealer Review:

Everyone was very helpful and professional. Jimmy C. Went above and beyond to help me get my car even with me being at work through the whole process! Very happy and satisfied with my Seltos ♡♡

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Kia Sedona EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDMB5C1XL6647875

Stock: 104786A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-18-2020