Used Chevrolet Truck for Sale Near Me

- 159,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,980
Ozark Chevrolet - Ozark / Missouri
One-Owner, Tow Package, LT Package, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Crew Cab, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, cocoa Cloth. All Star Edition (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)), LT Plus Package (Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, and Universal Home Remote), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT (150 Amp Alternator, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6 Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth For Phone, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, and Steering Wheel Audio Controls), Trailering Equipment, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Crew Cab, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, cocoa Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact a
Dealer Review:
This is the second time we bought a used car from Ozark Chevrolet and it has been a wonderful experience. Hank was our car dealer for both purchases. He went above and beyond on service and was very informative about the cars on the lot.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC3FG300364
Stock: 200515A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 160,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,499
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KYCG7FF541779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$50,995$1,905 Below Market
Alford Motors - Leesville / Louisiana
Military Discounts available. Call now for your lowest Live Market Price! Alford Motors has been in business for over 30 years and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Alford Motors also offers GM Certified Service and a Detail Department. Please call us at 337-239-3811 to schedule a test drive. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Black, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KTEY6KF116219
Stock: GM12063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 21,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
Craig Smith Auto Group - Galion / Ohio
***NO COST TO YOU POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOREVER ON EVERY VEHICLE WITH LESS THAN 100K MILES*** 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Cloth. 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT lt Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Black Welcome to our showroom! Make us your choice when it comes to buying your next new or used car, truck, or SUV. Or if you are in the market for a Buick vehicle, you will find a good selection of both, value priced. We offer the Camaro, Corvette, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, and Spark to the Mansfield, OH area. Or when it comes to an SUV, the Equinox, Traverse, and Suburban are some of America's most popular. And nothing is more reliable and tough than a truck. Choose from the Colorado, Silverado 1500, or the Heavy Duty Silverado. Or if a pre-owned vehicle is what you are looking for, you will find a great selection of vehicles right here. We're confident that you'll find the perfect vehicle at the best price at our Galion Buick and Chevrolet dealership. We are easily accessible off Route 19 in Galion, just roughly 20 mins from Bucyrus and 30 minutes from Mansfield. So stop by today. We serve Shelby Chevrolet and Buick customers as well.
Dealer Review:
Our entire buying process was smooth and easy from beginning to end. Started talking with Ryan Rensing on Monday and by Thursday the dealer had brought in a car for us to look at. Visited on Saturday and he showed us both the new Traverse and the used that was brought in. He walked us through all the features and sent us on our way to test drive the vehicle. Upon returning him and the Finance guy Tyler walked us through everything and were very detailed. They offered different packages and prices for the vehicle and finally was able to settle on a price for the 2020 Traverse. My wife and I absolutely love the vehicle and will definitely return for future purchases. Really enjoyed the no hassle, no pressure feel from Ryan as well during he buying process. He left us plenty of time to discuss the costs and to keep looking the vehicle over, even allowing my wife to take for a second test drive while we were working out numbers and she was having second thoughts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG3JF128281
Stock: U12932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,700
Mike Castrucci Chevrolet - Milford / Ohio
Castrucci Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom only has 575mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! GM CERTIFIED UNIT !!! With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom, include superior traction and stability. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 USED CAR PRE-OWNED GET APPROVED TODAY YEARS EASY FINANCING MODEL MAKE WARRANTIES FIRST TIME BUYER TRADE CARFAX DOWN NEW LIKE NEW SPECIAL FINANCING TAX TIME SALE MILFORD KENTUCKY OHIO BAD CREDIT USED LOT NO CREDIT CINCINNATI SUV POOR CREDIT DOWN INDIANA ALEXANDRIA LATE TRUCK VAN MINIVAN SEDAN COUPE EASY CHEVROLET GMC HONDA BMW TOYOTA HYUNDAI DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP VOLVO GUARANTEED FINANCING LOAN CASH NEED HELP HELP MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD MIKE CASTRUCCI LINCOLN MIKE CASTRUCCI ALEXANDRIA MIKE CASTRUCCI CHEVROLET CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
Dealer Review:
Always pleasant and helpful great staff
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GCVKMEC9K1238818
Stock: C150255
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 37,009 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,599$1,696 Below Market
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
LT PACKAGE!! 4X4!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! HEATED SEATS!! TOW PACKAGE!! BLUETOOTH!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC8HZ185381
Stock: 9530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 99,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,995
Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming
Summary Newcastle Motors is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Our experienced Newcastle Motors team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a great option for you. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,it won't let you down. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this Chevrolet Silverado will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This vehicle has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This Chevrolet Silverado is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Equipment This one-ton is ready for all your hauling needs. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. The FlexFuel capability of this model allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline. Additional Information Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. Newcastle Motorss customer loyalty program is designed to ensure customers are rewarded for repeat business and inviting their friends to shop at Newcastle Motors. A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KYCG8FF115202
Stock: 6130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 63,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,488
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
2.5" performance leveling kit, 17" black alloys wheels, p265/70R17 BFG AT tires. Brand new! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 RWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT This vehicle is DCH certified and has received a rigorous 125 pt. Inspection. It comes with an unlimited mileage, 90-day limited warranty that covers the engine and drivetrain, suspension, air conditioning, electrical system, power windows, door locks, cruise control, radiator and so much more with no deductible. Call for further details of components and coverage. Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Comfortable ride; capable and fuel-efficient diesel engine; many available high-tech features; maneuverable size. Source: Edmunds Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I really love the MDX so I went to Tustin Acura and met Alex Qaderi. He made the whole process easy and as quick as car buying can be. The staff was great and personable. I'm glad I chose to come to this location. Don't forget to ask for Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSDE30G1315193
Stock: TAP3056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 39,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,995
Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas
**Stock# 156048**1 Owner**Clean Carfax**4x4**5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Gasoline Engine**Automatic Transmission**Crew Cab Custom Package**Trail Boss Edition**18 Black Factory Alloy Wheels**Goodyear Wrangler A/T Tires**Front & Rear Rancho Shocks**Premium Bose Audio w/ Factory Bluetooth**Passive Key Less Entry W/ Remote Start**Push Button Start**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Leather Interior**Heated Front Bucket Seats**Power Drivers Seat**Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Drop In Bed Liner**Reverse Camera**Dual Exhaust**Tow Package**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!! Text 972-846-4164 for quick answers about this vehicle. Videos available upon request.
Dealer Review:
Christian is a very professional !!!!thank you again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPYFEDXKG156048
Stock: 156048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 16,790 miles
$25,998
CarMax West Sahara - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: PRIOR THEFT HISTORY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNCNEC1JZ907110
Stock: 19305497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,477 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,888
Granger Motors - Granger / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCEK133X8G261607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,977$2,057 Below Market
Community Motor Buick Chevrolet - Cedar Falls / Iowa
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has great equipment and many features including, *Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Remote Start, HD Trailering Package, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, On-Star, Sirius XM Radio, Remaining Full Factory Warranty, Bought and Serviced Here, Great Vehicle History, One Owner, 178 Point Inspection By Factory Certified Technicians, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Red Hot 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT LT1 4WD 4D Crew Cab V8 Come see why more people choose our Community!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC9JG533500
Stock: P19192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2019
- 33,030 miles
$41,495
Billy Navarre Hyundai - Lake Charles / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPWCED9LZ167967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,057 milesFair Deal
$34,990$572 Below Market
Bommarito Mazda South - Saint Louis / Missouri
. White 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L Turbo Silverado 1500 LT, 4D Double Cab, 2.7L Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty. Recent Arrival! Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRYDEK6KZ344075
Stock: 46919A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 36,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,995$604 Below Market
Brattleboro Auto Mall - Brattleboro / Vermont
Here at the Brattleboro Auto Mall, located in the beautiful state of VT, and serving the Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New England Region, we are proud to offer you this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado! SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING* 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD** All Around champ!!! Great MPG: 22 MPG Hwy. Optional equipment includes: Engine: 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, (0 P) Cajun Red Tintcoat, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Front License Plate Kit... We take great pride in providing our customers with the very best online car buying experience. We understand that the new vehicle market is very competitive and have compiled some of the most knowledgeable, friendly sales staff in the area to assist you and make the process easy.
Dealer Review:
Kevin Clarke listened to what we wanted and delivered! Went above and beyond to ensure that we left happy! A unique and satisfying car buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTEE1XJ1290523
Stock: G20090B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 99,649 milesFair Deal
$49,995$2,220 Below Market
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
Dealer Review:
Toby Elmer was great with answering all of my questions and finding the right truck for me. He also helped me get a deal on my trade-in. This is my first New vehicle, and I'm glad I chose Power Chevrolet in Sublimity, Oregon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0EY9JF126530
Stock: P28143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 177,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,899
Bob Moore Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CARFAX One-Owner. Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year Vehicle has been through a multi-point inspection by an ASE Certified Mechanic. Oil & Filter changed. All fluids topped off. This vehicle has been fully detailed and is ready for immediate delivery. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Bob Moore finances all credit types including Bad Credit and First Time Buyers with No Credit. Quit clicking and call now! Se Habla Espanol, We FINANCE!!!! Respectfully, Bob Moore. Please call 1-888-378-5165 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCEC19J97Z575475
Stock: LG332037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 29,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,994
Tony Hyundai - Waipahu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSDEN9H1198779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
