Used Chevrolet Truck for Sale Near Me

Ozark Chevrolet - Ozark / Missouri

One-Owner, Tow Package, LT Package, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Crew Cab, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, cocoa Cloth. All Star Edition (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)), LT Plus Package (Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, and Universal Home Remote), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT (150 Amp Alternator, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6 Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth For Phone, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Body-Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, and Steering Wheel Audio Controls), Trailering Equipment, Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Crew Cab, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, cocoa Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact a

Dealer Review:

This is the second time we bought a used car from Ozark Chevrolet and it has been a wonderful experience. Hank was our car dealer for both purchases. He went above and beyond on service and was very informative about the cars on the lot.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GCUKREC3FG300364

Stock: 200515A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020