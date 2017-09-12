Used Jeep SUV for Sale Near Me

LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan

Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4' Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Power Heated Mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 28/21 Highway/City MPG 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 4D Sport Utility Reviews: * Smooth and refined V6 engine smooth and quiet ride spacious passenger quarters abundance of available high-end tech features Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for the segment. Source: Edmunds * For 2015, this famed Jeep Cherokee remains full of sophistication, styling and technology. The body of the Cherokee is cutting edge with an appearance that is aerodynamic. It features aggressively angled LED headlights, and a rear tailgate with stunning curves. Even the signature Jeep 7-slotted Grille is a modern refined look, but is still instantly recognizable. Standard on all models, is the impressive 2.4-Liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I4 engine with 184hp, and a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Trailhawk model gives you the 9-Speed Transmission with Jeep Active Drive II, an Off-Road Suspension, and Hill Descent Control. Need extra power? No problem. All models, with the exception of the Sport, give you the option of a 3.2-Liter Pentastar V6, with 271 hp. The Cherokee is available in both Front-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Models, with seven trims between them. The interior is stylish and high-end, but with an attitude. Hand-sculpted angles, incredible technology, and high quality materials scream comfort. Experience the feel of the bucket seats that are designed to make all your drives relaxing. Jeep also made sure that its high-tech features like the various Uconnect systems were not only powerful, but easy to use as well. Plus, check out the hidden storage under floorboard in the back cargo area, or in the secret bin within the available fold-flat front passenger seat. Jeep has considered your safety as well with 4-wheel Anti-Lock brakes, Traction Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation on all models. Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation. Source: The Manufacturer Summary New Price!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4PJMCB2FW584245

Stock: 7LA1777P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-09-2017