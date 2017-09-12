Used Jeep SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 104,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$635 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
�
Dealer Review:
Mislead in to buying a service contract that was not needed. The contract can be cancelled only through the dealership, and they refuse to cancel it, in my case only 45min. after purchase. 1 star is too high of a rating for this place. Fraud!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport with AWD/4WD, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJRBB7FD394796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,877
Global Hyundai - North Plainfield / New Jersey
CHRYSLER CERTIFIED...HEATED SEATS...REMOTE START...CLOTH/LEATHER SEATS...BLUE TOOTH...AND MORE. CERTIFIED COVERAGE INCLUDES BALANCE OF 7-YEARS OR 100,000 MILES OF POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE AND 3 MONTHS OR 3,000 MILES OF BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE. WE DO NOT CHARGE ANY PREP FEES OR CERTIFICATION FEES LIKE OTHER DEALERS DO. WE OFFER EASY FINANCING OPTIONS AND WE WELCOME ALL TRADES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMLB5JD514520
Stock: JD514520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 1,845 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$25,277
Central Maine Motors Chevy Buick - Waterville / Maine
Jeep Certified, Dependable, GREAT MILES 1,845! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Keyless Start, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera CLICK ME! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited warranty, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Rental Car Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC Autostick Automatic Transmission, Air Vents Center Console/Rear Seats, 3.73 Axle Ratio, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR W/ESS. Autocheck 1-Owner, Clean Autocheck report! EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE Central Maine Motors Auto Group has been proudly serving the community since 1935. We do not charge documentation fees, we provide a full tank of gas whether you choose to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle as well as complimentary, lifetime Maine State Inspections. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB6LT165387
Stock: LC0418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited31,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,500$2,381 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Ontario - Ontario / California
JEEP CERTIFIED! 4X4! Uconnect 4C Navigation with 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Audio, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense Rear Park Assist with Stop, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Selec-Terrain System, Sport Mode, Quadra-Trac II 4WD System, Power Liftgate, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Voice Command with Bluetooth, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot.Certified Jeep Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Vehicle History* 125 Point InspectionClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**Dealer Serviced**, **Freshly Detailed**, **Vehicle Includes 5 Gallons of Fuel**, **Vehicle Sold As Equipped Including One Key. Additional Equipment Will Be At Purchasers Expense**, CALL US AT 888-531-5511.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBGXKC724068
Stock: PRB4155
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 80,930 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,495$1,298 Below Market
Bolton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Council Grove / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMBS9FW705080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$35,995
Shepard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Thomaston / Maine
Meet our adventurous One Owner Accident-Free 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4X4 shown proudly in Velvet Red Pearl! Powered by a proven 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 290hp while matched with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission that features stop/start technology to save you fuel. This Four Wheel Drive combination provides near 26mpg on the highway. The good looks of our Limited are enhanced by beautiful alloy wheels, a power liftgate, and a bright grille.Inside our Limited, amenities such as a massive sunroof, remote start, keyless entry/ignition, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls combine to create your daily joyride. Enjoy next-level in-vehicle connectivity thanks to Uconnect Access that features a prominent touchscreen display, full-color navigation, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, available HD/satellite radio, available WiFi, and more!Whether tackling tough trails or the daily grind, your Jeep Grand Cherokee will prove to be an excellent companion as it has received excellent safety scores with tire pressure monitoring, traction control, ready alert braking, a rearview camera, and park assist. You desire capability, luxury, and comfort, and this Limited more than delivers! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Shepard Auto Group utilizes Market-based pricing software, that ensures the most competitive local pricing on all Used vehicles in inventory. And for that added peace of mind, we offer a complimentary CarFax report for every vehicle.We insist that all of our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the reconditioning process, ensuring your safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG9KC725972
Stock: 39204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 23,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,773$1,939 Below Market
Bill Luke Alfa Romeo - Tempe / Arizona
LUXURY GROUP II, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, REAR PARK ASSIST WITH STOP, BLIND SPOT WITH CROSS PATH DETECTION, UCONNECT WITH 8.4 DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO AND POWER LIFTGATE!!Bill Luke Tempe is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Tempe's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billluketempe.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBGXKC715882
Stock: FG19050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 65,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,990
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4NJPFA5GD813705
Stock: P7190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 38,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,500
Southwest Chevrolet - Kaufman / Texas
CLEAN CAR FAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATING, APPLE CAR PLAY, VISIT US@ https://www.southwestchevytexas.com, Free Delivery within 100 miles!!, NON SMOKER, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SAFETY INSPECTED, LOCAL TRADE, Heated Seats, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Remote Start, Steering wheel controls, Compass Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L I4, 6-Speed Aisin Automatic, FWD, White Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 3.502 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4' Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (USB, AUX), Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18' x 7.0' Polished/Gray Pockets Aluminum. Clean CARFAX. White Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Compass Limited 22/31 City/Highway MPG 2.4L I4 CARFAX One-Owner. SouthWest Chevrolet has a very large combined inventory of used cars, trucks, and SUVs too! If you want to test drive a vehicle that is at another store near Forney or Mesquite, let us know and we can arrange to have it moved to a Gilchrist dealership closer to you. Gilchrist technicians perform a multi-point inspection on every used vehicle. We also change the oil, filter, and perform automotive reconditioning to clean the car inside and out. Price includes qualified financing with one of our financial institutions. Used cars include the following: Basic multi-point inspection List of issues we see Vehicle history report State inspection. Must have qualified financing though one of our captive lenders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Compass Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJCCB7KT699070
Stock: CA0062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 36,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,662
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4' Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Power Heated Mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 28/21 Highway/City MPG 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 4D Sport Utility Reviews: * Smooth and refined V6 engine smooth and quiet ride spacious passenger quarters abundance of available high-end tech features Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for the segment. Source: Edmunds * For 2015, this famed Jeep Cherokee remains full of sophistication, styling and technology. The body of the Cherokee is cutting edge with an appearance that is aerodynamic. It features aggressively angled LED headlights, and a rear tailgate with stunning curves. Even the signature Jeep 7-slotted Grille is a modern refined look, but is still instantly recognizable. Standard on all models, is the impressive 2.4-Liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I4 engine with 184hp, and a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Trailhawk model gives you the 9-Speed Transmission with Jeep Active Drive II, an Off-Road Suspension, and Hill Descent Control. Need extra power? No problem. All models, with the exception of the Sport, give you the option of a 3.2-Liter Pentastar V6, with 271 hp. The Cherokee is available in both Front-Wheel and Four-Wheel Drive Models, with seven trims between them. The interior is stylish and high-end, but with an attitude. Hand-sculpted angles, incredible technology, and high quality materials scream comfort. Experience the feel of the bucket seats that are designed to make all your drives relaxing. Jeep also made sure that its high-tech features like the various Uconnect systems were not only powerful, but easy to use as well. Plus, check out the hidden storage under floorboard in the back cargo area, or in the secret bin within the available fold-flat front passenger seat. Jeep has considered your safety as well with 4-wheel Anti-Lock brakes, Traction Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation on all models. Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation. Source: The Manufacturer Summary New Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCB2FW584245
Stock: 7LA1777P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-09-2017
- 22,583 miles
$37,590
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
4.0L V6 4WD 8 Speed Automatic 4 door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE SPOILER - TRUNK/REAR POWER SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE TRAILER HITCH REMOTE START TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - REAR LUGGAGE RACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM STABILITRAK DUAL OR CUSTOM EXHAUST POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM DRIVER INFO CENTER AUTO LEVEL SUSPENSION ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 20 WHEEL **Factory Certified Eligible** PARK ASSIST **local trade** SIRIUS RADIO MEMORY SEAT E85 capable HEATED/VENTED SEAT-FRONT Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree REAR VIEW CAMERA ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL HEATED STEERING WHEELBlack/Diesel Gra
Dealer Review:
Went in to look and discuss Impala and Equinox vehicles. Talked and test drove a Equinox. Then bought it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJG5HC778937
Stock: HC778937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 31,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,465
Leeder Automotive - Yutan / Nebraska
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED, V6, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, U CONNECT RADIO, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, NEW TIRES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG3HC836204
Stock: 836204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude43,477 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,499
Shottenkirk's Cherokee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canton / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, 17 x 7 Painted Aluminum Wheels, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Popular Appearance Group, Quick Order Package 2BJ.22/31 City/Highway MPG Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* 125 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateShottenkirk CDJR is looking forward to the opportunity to earn your business. Our Sales and Service Team's goal is to give you the best experience, as shown by our excellent customer reviews. We pride ourselves on providing you the best value on all of our Pre-Owned and New vehicles. We look forward to hearing from you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB3KD241847
Stock: J3285A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 84,663 miles
$21,987
Michael Hohl Buick Chevrolet GMC - Carson City / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GB59108L625505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,528 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$21,490$3,986 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Millersville - Millersville / Maryland
We are essential and OPEN. We offer home test drives and home delivery. Build your deal online with our online concierge service. This vehicle IS eligible to be transferred, free of charge, to any of our pickup locations. Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG8HC764336
Stock: 125652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 19,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,900
York Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Crawfordsville / Indiana
This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IN Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat features: Hands Free Blue Tooth, Balance of Factory Warranty, ***ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS***, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Altitude Grille, Altitude IV Package, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Suede Seats w/Black Stitching, Body Color Claddings, Body Color Fascia, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Dark Day Light Opening Moldings, Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish, Dark Lens Taillamps, Front Accent/Body Color Fascia, Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Hill Descent Control, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Jeep Black Gloss Badging, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power Liftgate, Quadra-Trac II 4WD System, Quick Order Package 2BZ Altitude, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Accent/Body Color Fascia, Rear Fascia Black MIC Step Pad, Security & Convenience Group, Security Alarm, Single Exhaust w/Bright Tip, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum. We're not # 1, YOU ARE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9KC743440
Stock: P4177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited34,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000$2,187 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited White Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, Heated front seats, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26G, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4' Display, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Wheels: 18' x 7' Polished Aluminum (DISC). 4WD 3.2L V6 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
Dealer Review:
Wonderful experience in my most recent purchase of a car! I would definitely recommend Mr. Marc Tranen! He is very hard working and will definitely see to it that all your needs and requests are met!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDS3HW632580
Stock: 000J9527
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 62,388 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJECG1FC915425
Stock: 2000621484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep searches:
Related Jeep info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.