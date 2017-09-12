Used Jeep SUV for Sale Near Me

40,281 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40,281 listings
  • 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Jeep Patriot Sport

    104,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus

    58,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,877

    Details
  • 2020 Jeep Compass Latitude in Red
    used

    2020 Jeep Compass Latitude

    1,845 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $25,277

    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    certified

    2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    31,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $30,500

    $2,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

    80,930 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,495

    $1,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    20,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    23,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,773

    $1,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    65,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Compass Limited in White
    used

    2019 Jeep Compass Limited

    38,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,500

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    36,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,662

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    22,583 miles

    $37,590

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    31,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,465

    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Black
    certified

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    43,477 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,499

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Red
    used

    2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    84,663 miles

    $21,987

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    52,528 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,490

    $3,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude in Black
    used

    2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude

    19,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in White
    certified

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    34,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,000

    $2,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    62,388 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40,281 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Jeep For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.