Used Honda Coupe for Sale Near Me

*** Just 45k Miles *** HURRY *** Honda WARRANTY *** ONE OWNER *** Carfax Buy Back Guarantee *** WE FINANCE... With Approved Credit *** Thank you for visiting another one of Honda of Slidell 's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Honda Civic Coupe LX with 45,766mi. This 2017 Honda Civic Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Honda Civic Coupe. With less than 45,766mi on this Honda Civic Coupe, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. The Civic has topped best compact car lists for decades. With its consistent balance of quality, performance and practicality, it should come as no surprise. This vehicle comes with extensive standard equipment, a high-quality stylish interior and a new powertrain lineup. The Civic's quality and performance comes very accessible. Additionally, all customers who purchase from us receive our Honda of Slidell Preferred Customer Benefit Package. With total typical vehicle ownership discounts and reimbursements valued at almost $5,000. Go to www.hondaofslidell.com or contact Honda of Slidell for details. We also encourage you to take any of our pre-owned vehicles to your own mechanic for their mechanical inspection. We want you to BUY with CONFIDENCE.

Candice was very helpful and informative. She really knows her stuff and was always smiling and cheerful. This is the second car I have bought from Honda of slidell and she even helped me get both the new vehicle and the one I drove there back to my house. Awesome service!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 39 Highway)

VIN: 2HGFC4B52HH309169

Stock: HH309169

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020