Used Honda Coupe for Sale Near Me

1,819 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,819 listings
  • 2007 Honda Accord EX-L in Gray
    used

    2007 Honda Accord EX-L

    114,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,824

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    45,766 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,300

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6
    used

    2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    70,092 miles

    $13,780

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6

    63,560 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,897

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Civic LX

    130,859 miles

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2016 Honda Accord EX-L in Black
    used

    2016 Honda Accord EX-L

    18,352 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2016 Honda Accord LX-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Honda Accord LX-S

    69,973 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Civic EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Civic EX-L

    102,275 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,364

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    used

    2015 Honda Civic LX

    41,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,000

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    51,605 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Civic Touring

    40,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Honda Accord EX-L in Red
    used

    2008 Honda Accord EX-L

    134,066 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,577

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic Si in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Honda Civic Si

    60,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,881

    $2,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX-P in White
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX-P

    7,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2020 Honda Civic Sport in Gray
    certified

    2020 Honda Civic Sport

    1,681 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $22,647

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord LX-S in Red
    used

    2017 Honda Accord LX-S

    34,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,793

    $1,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Accord LX-S in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Accord LX-S

    90,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,289

    $1,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic EX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Civic EX

    133,884 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,819 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Honda For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles