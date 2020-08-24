Used Honda Coupe for Sale Near Me

Rairdon's Honda of Marysville - Marysville / Washington

Call (360) 363-8600 For Details. Hablamos Tu Idioma !!! This 2015 Honda Civic comes equipped with, Local trade in, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. 2015 Honda Civic LX Odometer is 14481 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. *All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after incentives is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchantability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition. Rairdon's Honda of Marysville.

Dealer Review:

I had a great experience with Alisa King at Honda of Marysville buying my new Honda. I arrived with online quotes for my trade-in and the car I was looking for, which were honored/matched. Alisa helped me narrow my search and provided many options. It became apparent that the car I wanted was just not in the inventory at Marysville. Long story short Alisa made it happen, overcoming many hurdles and accommodating to my needs. I got exactly the car I wanted with a fair deal. The negotiation was pretty low pressure, there was minimal back and forth, she understood where I was coming from. She was friendly, attentive to me and the needs of my parents (one of whom has mobility issues), and was pretty no nonsense. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a Honda. (Oh and yay for women in car sales!) I also had the pleasure of working with Larry White in finance. He was a pleasure to spend time with, and again pretty low pressure. He was humorous and welcoming. He gave his objective opinions about each topic we discussed, answered my questions, and gave me the information I needed to make some pretty important decisions. In the end I drove away happy with a sweet ride. I didn't feel creeped out, gross, or ripped off as I have in past experiences buying cars

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HGFG3B50FH503291

Stock: FH503291

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020