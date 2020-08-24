Used Honda Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 114,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,824
Audi Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, Black with Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 23288 miles below market average! 24/34 City/Highway MPG Welcome to the new experience of buying a pre-owned vehicle with a clear and simple process. Our cars are reconditioned to the highest quality standards. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and repaired by factory trained technicians. Like new but thousands less. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, , 12 Speakers, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Driver's Seat with 8-Way Power Adjustment, Exterior Temperature Indicator, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 21 Black Audi Sport wheels, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Accord EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCM72777A001575
Stock: U01575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 45,766 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,300
Honda of Slidell - Slidell / Louisiana
*** Just 45k Miles *** HURRY *** Honda WARRANTY *** ONE OWNER *** Carfax Buy Back Guarantee *** WE FINANCE... With Approved Credit *** Thank you for visiting another one of Honda of Slidell 's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Honda Civic Coupe LX with 45,766mi. This 2017 Honda Civic Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Honda Civic Coupe. With less than 45,766mi on this Honda Civic Coupe, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. The Civic has topped best compact car lists for decades. With its consistent balance of quality, performance and practicality, it should come as no surprise. This vehicle comes with extensive standard equipment, a high-quality stylish interior and a new powertrain lineup. The Civic's quality and performance comes very accessible. Additionally, all customers who purchase from us receive our Honda of Slidell Preferred Customer Benefit Package. With total typical vehicle ownership discounts and reimbursements valued at almost $5,000. Go to www.hondaofslidell.com or contact Honda of Slidell for details. We also encourage you to take any of our pre-owned vehicles to your own mechanic for their mechanical inspection. We want you to BUY with CONFIDENCE.
Dealer Review:
Candice was very helpful and informative. She really knows her stuff and was always smiling and cheerful. This is the second car I have bought from Honda of slidell and she even helped me get both the new vehicle and the one I drove there back to my house. Awesome service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC4B52HH309169
Stock: HH309169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 70,092 miles
$13,780
Automax Hyundai - Killeen / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT2B88EA004285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,560 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,897$426 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Audi South Orlando's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Honda Accord Cpe EX-L with 63,560mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Accord Cpe EX-L. More information about the 2012 Honda Accord Cpe: For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years. Strengths of this model include Sporty driving feel, plush interior appointments on EX trims, and stylish coupe styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience at Audi South Orlando was great. The sales person Austin had everything ready to go from the beginning. The purchasing experience was quick and easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCS2B84CA002310
Stock: CA002310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 130,859 miles
$6,999
DELLA Toyota - Plattsburgh / New York
�
Dealer Review:
Thank you, Della Toyota for our first-ever 2020 Toyota RAV4s!! We were so excited for you to work with us in securing this vehicle-our first RAV4. We looked at various dealers in three states, and found Della Toyota to win us over! Their organization, expertise, amenable personalities, and value of our trade-ins and pricing were just phenomenal. They even stayed late, stood out in the rain, and had an amazing disposition during the spring of 2020 during our nation's state of affairs. We are very much looking forward to working with Della Toyota for all of our vehicle's needs and in four years when we purchase another 2 new Toyotas. Thank you, to the Della Toyota team who worked with us- Donna, Gary, Jerad, and Mitch!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3A56CH540679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,352 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** *EX-L* BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ PREMIUM WHEELS/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
Dealer Review:
My wife and i just bought a low mileage 2015 Honda CRV from Nas at Premier Automotive. The car was well priced but had previously been in a minor accident. For peace of mind, I arranged for a pre-purchase inspection with a nearby body shop to confirm that the repairs had been made well and that there was no hidden damage, and Nas made it happen. He got all the paperwork taken care of efficiently so that we were done within an hour when we came to get the car. I'm happy to recommend Nas and Premier.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B84GA006404
Stock: PA4150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 69,973 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,991
Dynamic Cars - Baltimore / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Accord LX-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B35GA013303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,364
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 29/38 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I originally chose Gilchrist because they had the truck model/options I was looking for with a competitive price compared to other local dealers & were also affiliated with Costco's Auto Program which helps give them more credibility. My sales rep. Chase Byrne was over-the-top helpful, friendly and accountable for all of my needs and requests. He represented the Gilchrist dealership very well and I appreciated all he had done. Even weeks after the sale was made, I had several special needs to my purchase and he was always there for me until each special need was met. He is committed to excellent customer service. The other Gilchrist team members were also helpful & courteous each time I came by the dealership. My experience with the dealership, and especially my sales rep, was better than I expected as it is common to fear high pressure sales tactics and paying too much with car dealerships which I ultimately did not experience those negative cliché's at all. I will recommend anyone to Gilchrist and I do plan to purchase from them again in the next few years when my wife needs a new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Civic EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3B05FH507972
Stock: T0062A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 41,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,000$1,122 Below Market
Rairdon's Honda of Marysville - Marysville / Washington
Call (360) 363-8600 For Details. Hablamos Tu Idioma !!! This 2015 Honda Civic comes equipped with, Local trade in, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim. 2015 Honda Civic LX Odometer is 14481 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. *All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after incentives is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchantability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition. Rairdon's Honda of Marysville.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience with Alisa King at Honda of Marysville buying my new Honda. I arrived with online quotes for my trade-in and the car I was looking for, which were honored/matched. Alisa helped me narrow my search and provided many options. It became apparent that the car I wanted was just not in the inventory at Marysville. Long story short Alisa made it happen, overcoming many hurdles and accommodating to my needs. I got exactly the car I wanted with a fair deal. The negotiation was pretty low pressure, there was minimal back and forth, she understood where I was coming from. She was friendly, attentive to me and the needs of my parents (one of whom has mobility issues), and was pretty no nonsense. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a Honda. (Oh and yay for women in car sales!) I also had the pleasure of working with Larry White in finance. He was a pleasure to spend time with, and again pretty low pressure. He was humorous and welcoming. He gave his objective opinions about each topic we discussed, answered my questions, and gave me the information I needed to make some pretty important decisions. In the end I drove away happy with a sweet ride. I didn't feel creeped out, gross, or ripped off as I have in past experiences buying cars
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3B50FH503291
Stock: FH503291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2017 Honda Civic EX-T51,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,999
D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls - Queensbury / New York
WAS $17,999, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below NADA Retail!, EPA 40 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Honda Certified. Heated Seats, Moonroof, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $17,999. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile Warranty BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our Queensbury Honda Dealer serves the Saratoga, Clifton Park, & Glens Falls, NY areas. D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls is the area's premier dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC3B39HH359463
Stock: 200442A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,995$855 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Sandy S was amazing. The process was quick and easy. I picked out a few Highlanders online, we arrived for our scheduled appointment, then hopped in for our test drives. Once we decided to buy, we returned and bought the car, out the door within a couple hours! Nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Civic Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC3B9XJH354203
Stock: JH354203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 134,066 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,577
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
This Honda Accord is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Heated Seats, Automatic Headlights, NEW BRAKES, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Disc CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2.4 San Marino Red 21/30 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is being sold with a 3 month or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty.*
Dealer Review:
I had no idea what amazing friend people I was about to encounter. Everyone right down to the owner were there to help anyway they can. I felt like I was becoming part of the Serra Honda family. By the time I left in my new car most of the were saying goodbye to me by name! I will not go anywhere else to buy a vehicle or recommend anyone else but SERRA Honda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCS12818A012732
Stock: 203872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 60,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,881$2,819 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Thank you for your interest in one of Car Revolution's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Honda Civic Si Coupe with 60,547mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Honda Civic Si Coupe . It is incomparable for the price and quality.
Dealer Review:
From the moment my wife and I walked into the showroom our experience exceeded our expectations. Our salesman Steve was a breath of fresh air as he was both knowledgeable and patient. The experience was the smoothest experience I’ve had and I would recommend Car Revolution to anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Civic Si with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC3A54JH753199
Stock: 102265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 7,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999
Honda West - Las Vegas / Nevada
HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 7 YEAR/100K MILES WARRANTY. ONE OWNER AND CLEAN CARFAX. FRESH OIL AND FILTER CHANGE. NEW A/C CABIN AND ENGINE FILTERS.Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor. This Honda Civic Coupe has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Honda Civic Coupe LX-P Has Everything You Want *Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/manual height adjustment and adjustable head restraints, Rear Cupholder, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Honda West, 7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 to claim your Honda Civic Coupe!
Dealer Review:
Everything was done quickly and thoroughly. Bryan and the finance team managed to help me save some money and put me in a brand new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Civic LX-P with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC4B0XHH302412
Stock: THH302412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2020 Honda Civic Sport1,681 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$22,647
First Texas Honda - Austin / Texas
HondaTrue Certified Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 182 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Modern Steel Metallic 2020 Honda Civic Sport FWDCVT Black w/Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2970 miles below market average! 29/36 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Great Experience! Greg Powell was so easy and helpful to work with! Highly Recommend!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFC4B87LH302432
Stock: HL98483
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 34,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,793$1,123 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Honda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
: LX-S trim. PRICE DROP FROM $17,433, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! $3,700 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 34,969! Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK NOW! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Brookdale Honda has moved across Brooklyn Blvd. to our incredible new facility. You will find Minnesota's largest selection of Pre-Owned Honda's and well as the full line up of new Honda's. Need financing? We have a variety of financing terms available. We will save you time and money. Visit www.BrookdaleHonda.com or call (763)331-6800 EXPERTS ARE SAYING: The Accord delivers an excellent ride and nicely balanced handling. Road manners rank as stellar. Unlike some electric power steering systems, Honda’s inspires confidence, offering good centering and largely linear weighting. -newCarTestDrive.com. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord LX-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCT1B3XHA009443
Stock: 200345A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 90,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,289$1,286 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2012 Honda Accord Cpe LX-S is proudly offered by AutoNation Chevrolet Doral The Honda Accord Cpe LX-S is economically and environmentally smart. Honda clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. A Honda with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accord Cpe LX-S was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2012 Honda Accord Cpe: For those who want more of a performance feel, the Accord sedan is one of few to offer a manual transmission with a V6 engine. All three of the engines are refined and powerful, while base LX and LX-P models look like a remarkable bargain for those who want a reasonably stylish sedan with low running costs. The Accord maintains an enviable reputation for longevity, reliability and excellent resale value, which makes it hard to beat for those hoping to keep their car for many years. Interesting features of this model are Sporty driving feel, plush interior appointments on EX trims, and stylish coupe styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
We bought our first suv 3 years ago and now had to upgrade to a bigger one. Franco has been our go to guy for all our car buying needs. He goes above and beyond and tries to get us the best deal possible! Thank you so much!! The whole team is great to work with. Will definitely always go back here for our car buying needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Accord LX-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGCS1B35CA002511
Stock: CA002511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 133,884 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,999
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
A winning combination of substance and style, this 2010 Honda Civic EX Coupe in Polished Metal Metallic has staked its claim as a class leader! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 140hp while connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission to make the most on the road. Secure nearly 36mpg on the highway with this Front Wheel Drive Coupe and you will be grinning from ear to ear! Our EX provides all-around quality, comfort, and functionality with plenty of creature comforts to keep you in the modern age. The comfortable cloth seats guarantee a nice ride for everyone on board! You will enjoy the AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB audio system with available satellite radio, a power sunroof, keyless entry, power accessories, air conditioning, cruise control, and more. All the standard safety equipment from Honda is on board to help keep you safe and secure on the road. Four-wheel ABS, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring, LATCH for child seats, and plenty of airbags are on your team. Reward yourself with the top-notch engineering, sleek style, and reliability of this Civic EX Coupe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Civic EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG1B84AH513913
Stock: 26077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
