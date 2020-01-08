Used Jeep Diesel for Sale Near Me
- 58,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995
MacMulkin Chevrolet - Nashua / New Hampshire
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 10 Speakers, 20' x 8.0' Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced Technology Group, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, CLEAN CARFAX...NO ACCIDENTS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, INCLUDES WARRANTY, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trim Seats w/Edge Welting, Navigation System, Normal Duty Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 22P, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, RECENT MACMULKIN TRADE IN, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Come check out this or any of our huge selection of quality pre owned inventory at www.thompsonauto.net or give us a call anytime at (603) 505-8319.
Dealer Review:
If you are a corvette enthusiast and loyalist and appreciate a dealer that shares your passion, then this is the only place to buy your next vette. I drove 300 miles, even though I purchased 5 other corvettes over the years from a very large more local dealer. However, the results were well worth the trip. The staff of this dealer are professional, knowledgable and client concentric.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCM9EC375882
Stock: T13105D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 57,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,623$348 Below Market
Byford Buick GMC - Chickasha / Oklahoma
4WD. 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Odometer is 24618 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBM6FC195861
Stock: KFA96010B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 85,716 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$20,000$1,289 Below Market
WestPointe Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Yukon / Oklahoma
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Odometer is 8588 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPGBLUETOOTH, HEATED SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, GREAT DEAL!!, CALL NOW!!, Navigation System.Awards: * Green Car Journal 2015 Green SUV of the YearBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.Do yourself a favor, hop off of the internet, and get behind the wheel of this awesome ride. Stop by Westpointe CJDR in Yukon and buy hassle free. All of Westpointes pre-owned inventory has been Westpointe Certified through a rigorous 64 point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBM0FC220215
Stock: LC270684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 41,168 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$1,503 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this NONSMOKER 2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SUMMIT (4WD). Driven only 41,168 miles, this classy midsize SUV boasts an upscale interior, a muscular powertrain, and excellent off-road capabilities. It comes finely equipped with: -3.0-LITER V6 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE In addition to: - UCONNECT NAVIGATION with 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN - A PANORAMIC SUNROOF - TRAILER TOW GROUP IV - FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - REAR COLLISION WARNING - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC A/C - 20-INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned at the end of its lease, a mileage reporting discrepancy may have occurred due to a clerical error. You are welcome to call us with any concerns. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and have fun out there with this magnificent condition 2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SUMMIT! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJM8FC619302
Stock: 24100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 82,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$22,190$808 Below Market
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCMXEC557414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Forest Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram - Forest Lake / Minnesota
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11586 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickWhen you buy from Forest Lake Auto Group you have the comfort of knowing that every one of our front line ready vehicles go through our extensive inspection process by one of our certified technicians and if they do not pass we will not offer them for sale as a front line car. Why Buys!! Each one of our front line ready vehicles sold come with the following Full inspection done on every vehicle Guaranteed alternate transportation or loaner for all service customers WE MAKE BUYING EASY!!! Great Selection, Upfront Pricing, Free Trade Appraisals, Plus we will give you estimates on Financing and warranties, and we do it all with your time in mind! Call us at 651-464-1400.
Dealer Review:
You have lost my business, forever. Car dealerships are a dime a dozen, here is my recent experience with your dealership. 2 days before actually showing up to your lot I had requested information and scheduled an appointment to view and test drive a specific truck. I received a call from Jacob and was schedule to meet with Beau at 5PM. As the 2 days past there was silence, not even an appointment confirmation, this should have been my first red flag. In these days prior to my appointment I secured financing with a 3rd party to compare rates and transferred money for the down payment. I was ready and, in a position, to pay sticker price for this truck if it came to it, a motivated buyer. Day of my appointment I was able to get to your lot before 5PM. I located the truck and inspected it on my own before heading to the showroom. The truck was unlocked so I was even able to check the interior, this is the only good thing you all did. Upon entering the showroom, unsurprisingly no body was even aware of my appointment. The salesperson I was supposedly scheduled to meet with was busy with other clients, so I was passed off to a different salesperson. No problem I was looking forward to my new truck. After getting my information and the reason why I was there he went to pull the truck up. After a brief wait, the salesperson returned and explained that the truck was inoperable and couldn’t be driven. There was a check engine light on and service records showing it needed fuel injectors replaced. This wasn’t done and wouldn’t be done for several days because the diesel service tech was out for the week. Making my appointment, drive up, financing arrangements, etc. all for nothing. That truck still sits on your front line, available for sale though. “Why Buys!!,” …it sure does. My time was wasted scheduling an irrelevant appointment where the specific intent of my visit was discussed but that information and even the appointment never given to anyone. My time and money were wasted traveling to your dealership to drive (and in all likelihood buy) a truck that was known to be undrivable and requiring service well before I got there and probably before I even made the appointment. You have lost this sale, and any future auto sales me, and my growing family of 4 would have made in the future. You have lost the respect and confidence of myself and literally anyone I can share this story with. If you had any integrity, you’d remove this statement as it is patently false; but my guess is you won’t. Easier to just continue being the embodiment of the stereotypical “used car salesman.” When you buy from Forest Lake Auto Group you have the comfort of knowing that every one of our front line ready vehicles go through our extensive inspection process by one of our certified technicians and if they do not pass we will not offer them for sale as a front line car. Why Buys!! Each one of our front line ready vehicles sold come with the following Full inspection done on every vehicle Guaranteed alternate transportation or loaner for all service customers WE MAKE BUYING EASY!!! Great Selection, Upfront Pricing, Free Trade Appraisals, Plus we will give you estimates on Financing and warranties, and we do it all with your time in mind! Call us at 651-464-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJM8EC100491
Stock: J20199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 46,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,000$2,443 Below Market
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. NAV / NAVIGATION / GPS, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, AWD / 4x4 / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, UCONNECT TOUCHSCREEN, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, HEATED and COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA / REARVIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM / PARKING SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, UCONNECT with 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN, FOG LAMPS / FOG LIGHTS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL / DUAL A/C, CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, CERTIFIED PREOWNED / CPO, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Keyless Entry, 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels. 4WD 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel Odometer is 32452 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCM5FC871599
Stock: PU5768A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 128,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,532$857 Below Market
Nelson Mazda Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Local Trade-in, 4 Wheel Drive!, Heat Package, Leather Seats!, Navigation System, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, 20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, EcoDiesel Badge, Electronic Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Quadra-Drive II 4WD System, Quick Order Package 22R, Rear DVD Entertainment Center (DISC), Security system, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Spoiler. 21/28 City/Highway MPG Due to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, we are OFFERING HOME DELIVERY, DEALERSHIP PICKUP, and PERSONAL VIDEO INFORMATION SERVICES. Call us for more details! THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC BEFORE WHOLESALE. In order to cater to all our customer's needs, we offer these special vehicles for a limited time. They do not meet our traditional requirements for sale. Before we send them to auction, we give our customers the opportunity to buy them without third party mark-up. These are higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles. They are sold AS-IS, sold without a full inspection or warranty coverage, and are generally priced with the consideration that repairs are needed. Certification Program Details: This vehicle has been made available to the public before wholesale. Before sending these vehicles to auction, we give our customers the opportunity to buy them without third party mark-up. These are higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles. This vehicle is sold AS-IS, without a full inspection or warranty coverage, and is generally priced with the consideration that repairs are needed. Nelson Mazda is here to answer all of your questions and help facilitate a great car buying experience. Give our internet team a call to reserve a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJM4EC393550
Stock: 4828M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 104,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,900$3,452 Below Market
C Classic Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Clearfield / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBM6EC426014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995
Lansdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
*ECO-DIESEL *CLEAN CARFAX OVERLAND... FEATURING PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS.... PANORAMIC SUNROOF.... 20 INCH WHEELS... 8.4 INCH TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION... AIR RIDE SUSPENSION W/ HEIGHT ADJUST.... TRAILER TOW PACKAGE... HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS/HEATED SECOND ROW SEATS/HEATED STEERING WHEEL... BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY... REAR BACK UP CAMERA W/ PARKING SENSORS..... REMOTE START... POWER LIFTGATE...BI XENON HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS......POWER TILT/TELESCOPE STEERING WHEEL.......AUTOMATIC HEADLAMP LEVELING SYSTEM......RAIN SENSITIVE WINDSHIELD WIPERS.......KEYLESS ENTER AND GO..... PLUS THE FOLLOWING FACTORY OPTIONS....TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: 230MM Rear Axle Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Engine Oil Cooler Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes EcoDiesel Badge 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 6 800 lbs Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 6 Additional Gallons Of Diesel Fuel, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD), MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, GVWR: 6 800 LBS, TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/EDGE WELTING, Air Suspension, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Tow Hooks, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, AM/FM Stereo, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Mirror Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
Dealer Review:
From the minute we walked in, my husband and I felt comfortable with the professionalism and down to earth attitude that Paul Grenon had with us.. We were treated fairly and the prices were competitive. We had fun test drives and walked out with two jeep wranglers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCM9FC878247
Stock: 878247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 127,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,994
Star Lincoln - Southfield / Michigan
Star Lincoln has a diverse selection of quality Pre-Owned Vehicles to fit all of your automotive needs. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPG granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD Overland21/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickCall, Text or Email Hoot McInerney's Star Lincoln to schedule a test drive! Located on 12 Mile just East of Telegraph in Southfield, MI. 248-354-4900.
Dealer Review:
No pressure,informative,friendly,courteous,professional service.Bought many cars in my lifetime.This was the best experience.I've had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCM4EC315931
Stock: 315931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,655$955 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Roseville - Roseville / California
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Dark Sienna Brown/Black Interior Color Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Black/Dark Sienna Brown; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Deep Auburn Pearlcoat Gvwr: 6;800 Lbs Quick Order Package 22R Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8Hp70) Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Polished Aluminum This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is proudly offered by AutoNation Subaru Roseville This Jeep includes: ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL Diesel Fuel Locking/Limited Slip Differential 4-Wheel Disc Brakes V6 Cylinder Engine ABS Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Jeep Grand Cherokee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit's pristine good looks were combined with the Jeep high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. More information about the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Jeep Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The latest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 4x2 starts at just under $29,000 and comes very well-equipped. The top-of-the-line SRT's all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. This model sets itself apart with powerful engine lineup with diesel availability, True, proven off-road prowess, luxurious interior, and high-performance SRT variant Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Honda Roseville's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with 55,023mi. This Jeep includes: ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL Diesel Fuel Locking/Limited Slip Differential 4-Wheel Disc Brakes V6 Cylinder Engine ABS Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. In addition to being well-cared for, this Jeep Grand Cherokee has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Jeep Grand Cherokee has proven itself the premiere luxury SUV for 20 years. The latest Grand Cherokee builds on that tradition by offering civilized highway driving as well as the equipment to make a credible show off-road. The base Laredo 4x2 starts at just under $29,000 and comes very well-equipped. The top-of-the-line SRT's all-wheel-drive on-road performance rivals that of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, but for half the price. This model sets itself apart with powerful engine lineup with diesel availability, True, proven off-road prowess, luxurious interior, and high-performance SRT variant
Dealer Review:
Melissa is the best employee at any car dealership that i have ever encountered. She cares about you and is happy to work with you no matter what circumstances. She was down to earth about everything and very honest. She wanted to find the best fit for me personally, not just sell me anything to meet a quota.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJM6FC190466
Stock: FC190466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 31,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,391$7,223 Below Market
Lou Fusz Mazda - Saint Louis / Missouri
We can Come to you. Free pick up and Delivery for Service And Sales! Schedule a Demo at your home or office. We bring a sanitized vehicle to you! We can also evaluate your trade at your home or Office. Calls us for Details and an appointment. Clean CARFAX. Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited RWD 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 8-Speed AutomaticPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 72689 miles below market average!Located at 925 North Lindbergh Blvd Creve Coeur Missouri 63141. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, or St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBM7EC100541
Stock: M20417M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,449 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,798$4,497 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Normal Duty Suspension, Power Sunroof, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Trailer Tow Group IV, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Eco Suspension I, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Normal Duty Suspension, Power Sunroof, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Trailer Tow Group IV. Odometer is 23912 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBM5GC344711
Stock: 335438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 71,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
Mercedes-Benz of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Bright White Clearcoat HARD TO FIND TURBO DIESEL * NAVIGATION, ***** PANORAMA ROOF REARVIEW CAMERA THIS JEEP IS A MUST SEE *** DONT MISS OUT, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18891 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJM9FC214968
Stock: 00P4773B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$2,796 Below Market
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -LIMITED PACKAGE! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, 4X4, 8CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
Dealer Review:
First time working with this dealership and it was the best experience I have had at any other dealership weather it be new or used. Eric was fantastic to work with. They accommodated having my mechanic look over vehicle before I purchased, did all the registry and insurance running. Would recommend them to anyone who is looking for used vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBM6FC785851
Stock: 17770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 148,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel 4D Sport Utility
Dealer Review:
We purchased a 2020 Tacoma in May we came down from WNY Mr Chris Ogene was the salesperson we worked with and in every aspect of the purchase Mr Ogene was the great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFCM8EC324017
Stock: DK24017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 5,877 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$43,240
Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas
You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
Dealer Review:
I'll recommend this dealership to everyone. Great place to do business. The staff make you feel at home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEBM0JC391636
Stock: 391636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
