Used Jeep Diesel for Sale Near Me

You have lost my business, forever. Car dealerships are a dime a dozen, here is my recent experience with your dealership. 2 days before actually showing up to your lot I had requested information and scheduled an appointment to view and test drive a specific truck. I received a call from Jacob and was schedule to meet with Beau at 5PM. As the 2 days past there was silence, not even an appointment confirmation, this should have been my first red flag. In these days prior to my appointment I secured financing with a 3rd party to compare rates and transferred money for the down payment. I was ready and, in a position, to pay sticker price for this truck if it came to it, a motivated buyer. Day of my appointment I was able to get to your lot before 5PM. I located the truck and inspected it on my own before heading to the showroom. The truck was unlocked so I was even able to check the interior, this is the only good thing you all did. Upon entering the showroom, unsurprisingly no body was even aware of my appointment. The salesperson I was supposedly scheduled to meet with was busy with other clients, so I was passed off to a different salesperson. No problem I was looking forward to my new truck. After getting my information and the reason why I was there he went to pull the truck up. After a brief wait, the salesperson returned and explained that the truck was inoperable and couldn't be driven. There was a check engine light on and service records showing it needed fuel injectors replaced. This wasn't done and wouldn't be done for several days because the diesel service tech was out for the week. Making my appointment, drive up, financing arrangements, etc. all for nothing. That truck still sits on your front line, available for sale though. "Why Buys!!," …it sure does. My time was wasted scheduling an irrelevant appointment where the specific intent of my visit was discussed but that information and even the appointment never given to anyone. My time and money were wasted traveling to your dealership to drive (and in all likelihood buy) a truck that was known to be undrivable and requiring service well before I got there and probably before I even made the appointment. You have lost this sale, and any future auto sales me, and my growing family of 4 would have made in the future. You have lost the respect and confidence of myself and literally anyone I can share this story with. If you had any integrity, you'd remove this statement as it is patently false; but my guess is you won't. Easier to just continue being the embodiment of the stereotypical "used car salesman."

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: 1C4RJFJM8EC100491

Stock: J20199A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020