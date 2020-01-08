Used Jeep Diesel for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Black
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    58,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    57,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,623

    $348 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    85,716 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $20,000

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    41,168 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    $1,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in White
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    82,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,190

    $808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    82,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    46,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,000

    $2,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    128,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,532

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    104,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,900

    $3,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    48,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Gray
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    127,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,994

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    56,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,655

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    31,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,391

    $7,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    35,449 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,798

    $4,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    71,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $2,796 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Gray
    used

    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    148,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    5,877 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $43,240

    Details

