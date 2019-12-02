Used Jaguar Wagon for Sale Near Me

8 listings
  • 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S in White
    certified

    2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S

    10,729 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,900

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S in White
    used

    2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S

    5,325 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S

    16,218 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,510

    $4,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S in Gray
    used

    2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S

    114 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S First Edition in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S First Edition

    8,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,990

    Details
  • 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige in Red
    used

    2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige

    286 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $53,251

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon

    47,755 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon in Silver
    used

    2006 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon

    138,847 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,939

    Details

