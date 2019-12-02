Used Jaguar Wagon for Sale Near Me

HW Kia of West County - Ballwin / Missouri

Leather heated front bucket seats, navigation, backup camera, 4D wagon, 3.0L V6 24V supercharged, 8-speed automatic, AWD, 20' wheels, illuminated keyless entry, radio data system Meridian 380W audio system with 11 speakers, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, ABS brakes, power liftgate, blind spot sensor with blind spot monitor warning, low tire pressure warning, dual front/side impact airbags, emergency communication system, front/rear anti-roll bar and overhead airbag. Priced to sell! Must SEE - this one won't last long at this price. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. CHANGING THE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME!!!

Dealer Review:

I worked with Tim Devine originally through the internet inquiry. If you want to have a hassle free experience I would ask for Tim directly. I originally sent out 7-8 bids for Kia around a 150 miles radius. After speaking with all the sales people around the 150 miles radius, I went with Tim. We finalized the deal all through emails; because of COVID. He even offered to overnight all the docs for us to sign (since we live 2hrs south of STL). However, I am old skewl and wanted to finalize everything at the dealership plus I really wanted to meet Tim in person. Once we were in the dealership Tim treated us like VIPs. We went on a test drive while he finalized all the paperwork. Once we got back it didn't take more then hour and half to close all the papers even going through the finance guy. Tim Devine is definitely the guy working for YOU to get you into a car within your budget. There isn't any aggressive sales tactics but he care enough to make sure you got into a vehicle you are looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJBM2FV5JCY66497

Stock: T0886A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020