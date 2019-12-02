Used Jaguar Wagon for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S10,729 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,900
Jaguar North Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
2018 Jaguar XF S **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Light Oyster w/Ebony Inserts w/Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim, 18-Way Heated Front Sport-Style Seats, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Power Liftgate, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 20' 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5031). This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover North Atlanta, one of the largest JLR Dealerships in the nation! Our inventory moves very quickly so PLEASE VERIFY AVAILABILITY AND SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME BEFORE ARRIVAL! We are Located at 1505 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Call us now @ (770) 587-2000! *Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 7 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions of the limited warranty and service coverage. **Coverage begins on the vehicle�s original sale date or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM2FVXJCY63529
Stock: N7153P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 5,325 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$59,999
Jaguar West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Certified. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Rear-View Back Up Camera, Maintenance Records, Full Balance of Factory Warranty, Non-Smoker, Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof, Apple Car Play / Android Auto, Push Button Start, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5031). Clean CARFAX.For more information please look at our Auto iPacket. It has so much more information on the vehicle you are researching. Call or email us for any further questions about a vehicle. Just give us the stock number when you call. 610.436.0600.Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point InspectionFuji White 2018 Jaguar XF 4D Wagon S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM2FV5JCY67309
Stock: SJ18178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 16,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,510$4,488 Below Market
HW Kia of West County - Ballwin / Missouri
Leather heated front bucket seats, navigation, backup camera, 4D wagon, 3.0L V6 24V supercharged, 8-speed automatic, AWD, 20' wheels, illuminated keyless entry, radio data system Meridian 380W audio system with 11 speakers, heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, ABS brakes, power liftgate, blind spot sensor with blind spot monitor warning, low tire pressure warning, dual front/side impact airbags, emergency communication system, front/rear anti-roll bar and overhead airbag. Priced to sell! Must SEE - this one won't last long at this price. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. CHANGING THE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE ONE CUSTOMER AT A TIME!!!
Dealer Review:
I worked with Tim Devine originally through the internet inquiry. If you want to have a hassle free experience I would ask for Tim directly. I originally sent out 7-8 bids for Kia around a 150 miles radius. After speaking with all the sales people around the 150 miles radius, I went with Tim. We finalized the deal all through emails; because of COVID. He even offered to overnight all the docs for us to sign (since we live 2hrs south of STL). However, I am old skewl and wanted to finalize everything at the dealership plus I really wanted to meet Tim in person. Once we were in the dealership Tim treated us like VIPs. We went on a test drive while he finalized all the paperwork. Once we got back it didn't take more then hour and half to close all the papers even going through the finance guy. Tim Devine is definitely the guy working for YOU to get you into a car within your budget. There isn't any aggressive sales tactics but he care enough to make sure you got into a vehicle you are looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM2FV5JCY66497
Stock: T0886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 114 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$59,995
Jaguar Land Rover Easton - Columbus / Ohio
2018 Jaguar XF S in Carpathian Gray with Ebony Leather, Ebony w/Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim. S AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM2FV6JCY65617
Stock: JRY65617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2019
- 8,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,990
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Driver Assistance Package Comfort & Convenience Package Farallon Black Premium Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Front Windshield Gloss Figured Ebony Cabin Air Ionisation Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Ebony; Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My first visit started slow, but when the team heard I was not happy, they Immediately came to my aid and found me a 30t that I am very pleased with. Ryan,Nolan,Nick and Tamatha afforded me a great opportunity to own a Prestige trim F-pace and I will enjoy it for years to come. I recommend you give my local dealership a try and work out a deal that works for everyone. New location soon so parking will no longer be an issue. This is a great vehicle and still unique in our area. Cross shop it as I did with X3 and GLC and it might just win you over. Warranty and maintenance a big plus too. Thank you Team Autonation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S First Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBP2FV9JCY68227
Stock: JCY68227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 286 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$53,251
Jaguar Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
JAGUAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED * CARFAX CERTIFIED * $2,515 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $68,660 * VISION ASSIST PACKAGE - $1,750 (Adaptive LED Headlights w/Signature DRL, auto high beam assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, reverse traffic detection, Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning) * FIRENZE RED METALLIC PAINT - $610 * LOAD SPACE STORAGE RAILS - $155 * ACPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to five years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 5-years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. 5-Year/100,000 - Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date. 5-Year/100,000 - Mile Limited Warranty Coverage from original in-service date. Original in-Service date is the earlier of new-vehicle retail sales or in-use date, as reported to or by Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC . See your Jaguar Retailer for details or call 1-800-396-7373.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK2GX8LCY86297
Stock: PC6116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 47,755 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Fesler Ford Lincoln - Fairfield / Iowa
Dare to compare!! All Wheel Drive*** Less than 48k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this marvelous 3.0!!!!** I'm what you call a smooth operator and you'll love every minute with me! I promise to show you off everywhere we go!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Auto...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA54C95WE42308
Stock: 31274A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 138,847 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,939
Vernon Volkswagen - Vernon / Connecticut
Recent Arrival! X-TYPE 3.0, 3.0L V6, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA54A36WE76924
Stock: UP1289-01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
