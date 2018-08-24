Used Buick SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 41,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$28,490$430 Below Market
Kar Korner - Loves Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW5KJ188280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,998$854 Below Market
CarMax Waukesha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Waukesha / Wisconsin
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: BUSINESS USE,FLEET,LEASE USE,PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSM4HB034951
Stock: 19228815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,480
Jansen Chevrolet - Germantown / Illinois
2017 Buick Envision Essence Ebony Twilight Metallic Lifetime Warranty, Back-up Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Remote Start, Bluetooth, One Owner, Clean Vehicle History Report, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 18" 10-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Cruise Control, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated rear seats, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Odometer is 3737 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA1HD041537
Stock: J1889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 82,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,899$1,010 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
Dual Pane Panoramic Roof, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Luxury Package, 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, Audio Package, 19" 9-Spoke Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captain's Chairs, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Power passenger seat, Premium Ride Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 31765 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick 2012 Buick Enclave Leather GroupLUTHER BROOKDALE CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE is the market leader by providing a SUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE experience as well as a SUPERIOR BENEFITS PACKAGE. THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE offers warranty coverage for 30 Days / 1,500 miles Full Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a 60 day / 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty, as well as Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles. Have Peace of Mind knowing THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE also comes with a 5 day / 500-mile Return or Exchange Policy As well as 10 cents off per gallon of any grade of fuel and $6 Works car washes for 3 years at Holiday Station stores. Our level of CUSTOMER SERVICE is only matched by our level of VALUE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCED1CJ221646
Stock: 66056B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 9,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,500$380 Below Market
Pat O'Brien Chevrolet Vermilion - Vermilion / Ohio
2017 Buick Encore Quicksilver Metallic AWD Sport Touring Front Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Power Tilt-Sliding Moonroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Rear Sport Spoiler, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18' Midnight Silver Aluminum Alloy. At Pat O'Brien Chevrolet in Vermilion our goal is to make your car shopping experience as easy and hassle-free as possible. That's why we offer our Upfront Pricing Guarantee. The price you see is the price you pay!
Dealer Review:
Very helpful and knowledgeable. Was able to find exactly what I needed in my price range.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ2SB2HB085325
Stock: PHB085325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 36,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKWXKJ185276
Stock: 19418014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,341 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,498$1,691 Below Market
Graham Motors - Carlisle / Pennsylvania
This 2020 Buick Encore GX Select is proudly offered by Carlisle Cadillac Buick GMC When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Buick Encore GX Select defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. When the Buick Encore GX Select was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. The Buick Encore GX Select will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4MMESL8LB028691
Stock: P1857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 29,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,000
Whiteman Chevrolet - Glens Falls / New York
Get the fun rolling in our One Owner 2017 Buick Encore Preferred AWD that looks ready to roll in Black Cherry Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 138hp on demand while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides for smooth, effortless shifting. This All Wheel Drive SUV scores near 31mpg on the highway plus is easy to maneuver and a pleasure to drive, our Encore lets you arrive in style! Admire the sleek, sculpted silhouette of our Encore Preferred that greets you with a fresh look and contemporary styling.You can load up your friends and all of their gear in our spacious Preferred cabin that's complete with a keyless open/start, a multi-color driver information center, active noise cancellation, a power adjustable driver seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/phone controls. Responsibly control your media with our color touchscreen, stay connected via available 4G WiFi, and use your voice to play your tunes courtesy of IntelliLink with smartphone integration. Buckle up and set your sights on new adventures!Buick's advanced safety features help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations and have earned Encore excellent safety ratings. Drive confidently with anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, airbags, and a rearview camera. Get behind the wheel and you'll agree this is a smart choice. This Buick Encore has a CarFax. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
My husband and I purchased a brand new 2018 Chevy Colorado today. It's the 100th Anniversary edition and a beautiful truck. They have the best prices and most definitely, the best staff too. Jamie in sales was excellent and I was thankful for all his help. Chris, the finance manager was fun to deal with as well. There was no stress. Just a very relaxed, pleasant transaction. The way it should be. Thanks guys for a job well done. We are now lifetime customers and Jamie isn't allowed to retire or quit anytime soon. LOL ð We'll be back for a new Chevy Camaro and please have Jamie contact me if you come across any new 2019 Pacifica's (touring-not the base model) in your inventory. We are currently looking for our Aunt and she's a cash paying customer for this sale. Lynn processed our loan in record time, within hours we had everything done and our truck was ready to go. Thanks for the great experience Jamie and Whiteman staff for being so friendly. Great atmosphere!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJESB3HB247075
Stock: 22426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 11,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$16,980$1,270 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Quicksilver Metallic 2020 Buick Encore Preferred FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT25/30 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/louisville or call us at 502-434-5368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB4LB026960
Stock: 1630896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,946 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB4HB218645
Stock: 2000648844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 38,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,970$1,360 Below Market
Billion Auto Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac of Iowa City - Iowa City / Iowa
Despite efforts, it is inevitable that some price/vehicle inaccuracies may be present. Billion Auto reserves the right to correct any pricing errors or any incorrect statement of accessories on a vehicle and change product pricing and specifications as well as the terms of our guarantees and warranties without notice. This vehicle has only had one previous owner, cant get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone. Disclaimer:
Dealer Review:
If I could give zero stars I would. We found the vehicle we wanted online. we live out of state so put our trust in our sales associate. We were told this vehicle was in perfect condition with no scratches or blemishes (it was used). The deal that was made was that we would get it delivered to our hometown and that they would be able to match the financing interest rate that my local bank could get me. After making a verbal agreement that we wanted to buy this vehicle and putting a $500 hold on the vehicle we were disregarded. it took 3 days for them to get back to me and tell me that no they could not match my banks interest rate and that the sales manager should have never said this to us. Along with that I was told multiple times I will get back to you today and never heard anything. After a week of asking when will my vehicle be delivered I finally was told that "they weren't comfortable making this deal." So they went back on what they had said and would not deliver it to me. Which now is a blessing in disguise. Iowa City Billion brought the vehicle up to Sioux Falls, which was half way for us so we went down to look at it and purchase it there. When we got there the vehicle had scratches on the exterior paint and multiple scrapes and tears in the plastic interior pieces. Thankfully the sales consultant at Sioux Falls was kind enough to help troubleshoot this as he felt horrible that this had happened. He was able to buff out some of the scratches as well as find of some other plastic pieces from a different vehicle that was on their lot. After we decided that we would purchase this vehicle I had to continue to call Billion in Iowa City to see when my title paperwork would be coming. I did not receive that until the last day my temporary license was valid. I also continued to reach out wondering why they had not paid off the remaining amount I had on my previous loan for the vehicle I traded in. it is now well over a month since we bought our vehicle and my loan for my trade is still not paid off. I found out yesterday that Billion sent it to the wrong address. We signed papers on my vehicle on 8/24/18, it is now 9/26/18 and they still have not paid my previous loan off. the funny thing is my vehicle I traded in is sitting on their lot for sale, but they don't have the title as its still in my name because they haven't paid the loan off. This experience has been a NIGHTMARE!!! NEVER AGAIN Billion!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB9GB740732
Stock: C20872A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- 39,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,790$959 Below Market
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
ONLY 39,320 Miles! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, Turbo, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VA AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot Buick Preferred with GRAPHITE GRAY METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 4900 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO with 8' diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD). Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'The 2017 Buick Encore features comfortable front seats and a high seating position that offers a commanding view of the road.'. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
My experience was very positive. I came into Beaverton GMC with a set price in mind that I wanted to spend and the staff made that happen and was willing to work with me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB4HB029509
Stock: HB029509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 16,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$19,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred II with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJBSBXJB694829
Stock: 2000656661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 33,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$30,596$3,627 Below Market
Ross Downing Chevrolet - Hammond / Louisiana
Leather, Bluetooth, clean CarFax! This <span style="color:#FF0000;">one-owner 2020 Buick Enclave Essence features a 3.6L V6 engine, remote start, all power equipment, leather, heated front seats, 4G LTE WI-FI, OnStar, <span style="color:#FF0000;">Bluetooth, AM-FM-XM radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aux input and USB port, dual-zone air conditioning, LED headlights, <span style="color:#FF0000;">HD rear camera and rear park assist, lane change and side blind zone alert, hands-free liftgate and more! Give us a call to arrange a test drive or stop in today!
Dealer Review:
Sales are excellent staff and was very pleasant to work with the Ross family are great people I recommend anyone looking for a New vehicle go to Ross.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW8LJ102476
Stock: 17548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 33,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,994
Ken Houtz Chevrolet Buick - Gloucester / Virginia
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 33,684 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, Alloy Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO... MOONROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED, TILT-SLID... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat. Buick Essence with GALAXY SILVER METALLIC exterior and LIGHT NEUTRAL/EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 197 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES MOONROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED, TILT-SLIDING, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO, SIRIUSXM with 8' diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 2 USB ports inside center console, auxiliary input jack, and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD). EXPERTS RAVE 'The 2017 Buick Envision offers a smaller, upscale crossover SUV with a calm and refined driving manner, roomy interior, and at a decent price.' -KBB.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Gloucester. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Gloucester area. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA0HD112355
Stock: P4511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 28,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$14,999$487 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Dudley and Guesly were awesome! They were informative, professional, funny, and patient!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Buick Encore Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASBXHB100356
Stock: C307561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 9,160 milesFair Deal
$33,990$396 Below Market
Moses Nissan - Huntington / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW0KJ267619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,353$1,034 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **BLUETOOTH**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **ONE-OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **POWER PACKAGE**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CD PLAYER**, **PRICED TO SELL**, **NEW TIRES*, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **THIRD ROW SEATS**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **POWER PACKAGE **, **THIS ONE HAS IT ALL...DO NOT DELAY**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, **COMFORT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **LUXURY PACKAGE**, **MEMORY PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**, **SECURITY PACKAGE**, **SOUND PACKAGE**, **SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE**, **ULTIMATE PACKAGE**, **VALUE PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE**, **APPEARANCE AND PROTECTION PACKAGE**, **APPEARANCE PACKAGE**, **AUDIO PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PLUS PACKAGE**, **COURTESY LIGHTS ILLUM PACKAGE**, **CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE**, **EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE**, **LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNT PACKAGE**, **LIMITED PACKAGE**, **POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**, **UPGRADE PACKAGE**, FWD. QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCED8CJ238674
Stock: B3329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
