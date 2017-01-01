Used Jaguar Diesel for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,013 milesFair Deal
$33,900
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport **Factory DEMO! Never titled!**, **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Exceptionally Low Miles!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, InControl Wi-Fi w/3G Hotspot, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Parallel Park Assist, Radio: Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound, Sun Roof, Surround Camera System, Technology Package, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wheels: 18" Matrix 7 Twin-Spoke Alloy-Silver.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAL4BNXHA944407
Stock: B5047F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 21,521 miles
$26,998
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BNXHCY43406
Stock: 19207094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,857 milesDelivery Available*Great Deal
$35,990$5,828 Below Market
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BNXHA085528
Stock: 2000605901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 29,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,000
Jaguar Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2017 Jaguar XF 20dCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 30/40 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, LuxTec Seat Trim, Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System with 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, Door mirrors: body-color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BN3HCY42767
Stock: CY42767P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium23,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,940$1,423 Below Market
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Cold Climate Package Ammonite Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Incontrol Touch Navigation System Navigation System Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Jet; Luxtec Seat Trim
Dealer Review:
Overall a very good experience. Email communications in advance allowed for informed decision making.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BN8HCY43193
Stock: HCY43193
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not Provided
$34,262
Jaguar of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
This outstanding example of a 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium is offered by Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks. This Jaguar includes: WHEEL LOCK PACK (PIO) Wheel Locks EBONY/TONAL STITCH, LUXTEC SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats VISION PACKAGE Automatic Headlights Rear Parking Aid Daytime Running Lights HID headlights Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Headlights-Auto-Leveling PROTECTION PACK (PIO) EBONY HEADLINER GLOSS BLACK ROOF RAILS NARVIK BLACK SD NAVIGATION Navigation System SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO HD Radio Satellite Radio WI-FI HOTSPOT WiFi Hotspot *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system.
Dealer Review:
Marisa was pleasant and not pushy. Extremely knowledgeable
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FN3JA241639
Stock: 12193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2017
- 4,345 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$37,895
Jaguar Huntington - Huntington / New York
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige White with Latte -- Original MSRP of 49,618,driven under 5,000 miles and this ones certified! Amazing savings and a wonderful opportunity JAGUAR CERTIFIED, Adaptive Front Lighting w/Auto High Beam Assist,Bi-Functioning HID Xenon Headlights,Blind Spot Monitor w/Close Vehicle Sensing,Front Rear Parking Aids,Headlight Washers,Reverse Traffic Detection,Vision Package. Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 165 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAK4BN1HA971465
Stock: 13727H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-01-2017
- 20,067 miles
$39,998
CarMax Modesto - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Modesto / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BN4HA490039
Stock: 19319296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,998$1,454 Below Market
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (32 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAD4BN6HA972685
Stock: 19436493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,063 miles
$24,998
CarMax Brandywine - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brandywine / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAS4BNXHA957130
Stock: 19267072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$29,999$1,358 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $44,200*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 05/31/2022 OR 11,724 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Beauty and practicality are so often mutually exclusive. And yet, every so often something comes along that manages to be both fun and sensible, capable of pulling at the heart strings while also satisfying that part of your brain where all your mother's good advice resides. The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace is a fun-to-drive SUV that also happens to be one of the most spacious, efficient and competitively priced competitors in the compact luxury segment. Inside, the cabin is tastefully designed, nicely adorned in quality materials and fitted with comfortable seats. New to Jaguar is an all-new InTouch Pro touchscreen interface with impressively quick responses, big virtual buttons and customizable menus. More testing is needed to render a full verdict compared to rival systems (the same goes for the lesser, standard InControl Touch interface), but our initial experiences were at least positive. The base F-Pace comes standard with all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, cruise control, an automatic speed limiter, rear privacy glass, LED running lights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition and entry, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, LuxTec simulated leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, InControl Protect emergency communication services, the InControl Touch 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio, and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with a USB port, a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player. A rearview camera and satellite radio can be added separately. The Premium adds 19-inch wheels, the rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors and driver memory functions. The Vision package adds automatic bi-xenon headlamps with auto-leveling and washers, front and rear parking sensors, and a blind-spot warning system. Both the base and Premium F-Pace models can be bolstered with a Cold package that adds heated front and rear seats, a heated windshield and a heated steering wheel that features upgraded leather. They can also be equipped with a navigation system integrated into the InControl Touch system. FEATURES One Owner AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Liftgate Power Seats Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Satellite Radio Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BN3HA492886
Stock: 492886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 69,470 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,895
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for your interest in one of Trust Auto's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with 69,512mi. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jaguar XE 20d Premium. The impressive Jaguar fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Italian Racing Red Metallic AWD Jaguar XE 20d Premium handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. More information about the 2017 Jaguar XE: The Jaguar XE is by far the least expensive car in the Jaguar lineup, opening up a whole new segment of buyers for the company. With a base price of under $35,000 the Jaguar XE competes with the BMW 3-Series, the Acura TLX and the Audi A4 all of which are priced in the same general ballpark. The Jaguar has clean, but aggressive styling and the kind of old-world charm that its competition can only dream of. Strengths of this model include well-appointed interior., less expensive than most German rivals, available all-wheel drive, available diesel drivetrain, and Luxury in a relatively small package *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BN2HA971946
Stock: P971946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,822 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$45,996
Jaguar Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Clean CARFAX. Certified. 26/33 City/Highway MPG Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty The Fields Auto Group works hard to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service. All of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our FIELDS MATTERS Loyalty Program which entitles you and your vehicle to a wide array of exclusive amenities: Complimentary Car Washes Free Service Loaners Local Shuttle and Train Service Free Paintless Dent Repair within 90 days of purchase Access to Internet Work Stations Complimentary Ice Cream and Gourmet Coffee Bar 10% Senior Discount on Services (65 and older) 10% Student Discount on Service (with valid student ID) 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d PremiumThis vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.
Dealer Review:
Alan, Nikole and Karol did a fantastic job for us on our first time Land Rover and Fields experience. Completely satisfied and plan to come back in the future for another LR!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2FN2KA398614
Stock: J19050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2019
- 37,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,998
CarMax Killeen - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Killeen / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAL4BN7HA944400
Stock: 19151657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,667 miles
$33,700
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Low Miles**, **Local Trade-In!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 3G Wifi Hotspot, Adaptive Dynamics Package, Comfort & Convenience Package, Cooled Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats, Gesture Tailgate/Trunk Lid, InControl Apps, InControl Touch Pro, Navigation, Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Sound System, Technology Package.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCL2BN1HA093209
Stock: A273501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 24,373 miles
$34,998
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADCJ2BNXHA095739
Stock: 19266361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,047
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Protection Package Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Luxtec Seat Trim Narvik Black
Dealer Review:
Overall a very good experience. Email communications in advance allowed for informed decision making.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FN3JCP33107
Stock: JCP33107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2018
- 19,121 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,363$1,302 Below Market
Titan Auto Sales - Worth / Illinois
Buy with confidence from our AAA++ rated business. Come in and see why our Quality, Prices and Reputation can't be beat. Also check out our hundreds of positive google reviews. Purchase with confidence from a quality driven dealer in business over 15 years. We offer the nicest pre-driven vehicles your hard earned money can buy. NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM - Titan offers financing for any type of credit. Titan offers NO HAGGLE pricing thousands below KBB fair market value! TRADES WELCOMED! At Titan we strive to sell the highest quality cars at the best possible price. CALL TITAN TODAY - 708-671-9140 - TO FIND OUT WHY OUR CARS AND TRUCKS ARE THE BEST IN THE MARKET! Titan Auto Sales in Worth IL serves the vehicle needs of Southwest Suburban Chicago. We offer all quality makes and models at the best possible price. Our finance department specializes in easy financing for ratings of all kinds: good average or bad credit. Trust our service facility at 11201 S. Harlem Ave. in Worth IL to get your car, truck or SUV into perfect shape! We pledge to provide outstanding customer service and a buying experience that is second to none. Come see why we've had thousands of satisfied customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BNXHCP15199
Stock: R4066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar searches:
Related Jaguar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.