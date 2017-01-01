Used Jaguar Diesel for Sale Near Me

201 listings
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport

    7,013 miles
    Fair Deal

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    21,521 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport

    25,857 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $35,990

    $5,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    29,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,000

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Gray
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    23,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,940

    $1,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    Not Provided

    $34,262

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige

    4,345 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $37,895

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport

    20,067 miles

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium

    13,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,998

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d

    43,063 miles

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    48,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $29,999

    $1,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium in Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium

    69,470 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,895

    Details
  • 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in White
    used

    2019 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    4,822 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $45,996

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport

    37,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d R-Sport

    33,667 miles

    $33,700

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium

    24,373 miles

    $34,998

    Details
  • 2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Jaguar XE 20d Premium

    16,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,047

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium

    19,121 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,363

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar searches:

