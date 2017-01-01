Used Jaguar Diesel for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Thank you for your interest in one of Trust Auto's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with 69,512mi. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jaguar XE 20d Premium. The impressive Jaguar fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Italian Racing Red Metallic AWD Jaguar XE 20d Premium handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. More information about the 2017 Jaguar XE: The Jaguar XE is by far the least expensive car in the Jaguar lineup, opening up a whole new segment of buyers for the company. With a base price of under $35,000 the Jaguar XE competes with the BMW 3-Series, the Acura TLX and the Audi A4 all of which are priced in the same general ballpark. The Jaguar has clean, but aggressive styling and the kind of old-world charm that its competition can only dream of. Strengths of this model include well-appointed interior., less expensive than most German rivals, available all-wheel drive, available diesel drivetrain, and Luxury in a relatively small package *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJAJ4BN2HA971946

Stock: P971946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020