Used Isuzu SUV for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A GREAT SUV FOR THE MONEY - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - TIMING BELT IN GOOD SHAPE VISUALLY! - RUNS AND DRIVES WELL DESPITE THE MILES - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - THESE ARE PRETTY LEGENDARY SUV'S! - ** IT WAS A SMOKERS CAR ** DO NOT BUY IF ALLERGIC ** - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, CALIFORNIA SUV - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

Dealer Review:

I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S2CK58W714327894

Stock: DF8252551I

Certified Pre-Owned: No

