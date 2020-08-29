Used Lincoln Sedan for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2013 Lincoln MKZ

    53,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II in Red
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II

    18,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,122

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Red
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    29,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKS

    60,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,603

    Details
  • 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II

    5,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere

    45,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve

    46,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    Not Provided

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere

    24,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln Continental Select in Red
    used

    2018 Lincoln Continental Select

    12,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,995

    $2,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select in Silver
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKZ Select

    16,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    35,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve

    37,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

    24,295 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,590

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln Continental Select in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lincoln Continental Select

    34,825 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,500

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKS in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKS

    89,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,577

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve in Silver
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve

    19,439 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,139

    Details
  • 2014 Lincoln MKZ in White
    used

    2014 Lincoln MKZ

    67,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,329

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

