Used Lincoln Sedan for Sale Near Me

Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona

Our incredible 2014 Lincoln MKZ Sedan in White Platinum is your dream car come true! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while paired with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that effortlessly cruises the road. Engineered to be very smart, this Front Wheel Drive has 12 sensors that continuously monitor motion, braking and steering and then adjust the suspension in milliseconds to provide a smooth, responsive ride plus helps with near 33mpg on the highway. You will feel confident behind the wheel so allow yourself to relax and enjoy the experience only known to those who drive Lincoln - synonymous with luxury, sophistication and ultimate comfort. Everything flows in sleek lines to make our MKZ an absolutely stunning model. This continues to flow on into the interior with smooth lines, soft materials, and warm lighting. This Lincoln MKZ invites you into its soft leather, heated and cooled front seats and as you relax behind the wheel notice the gorgeous genuine wood trim, modern control panel, large sunroof, and full-color navigation system. Revel in the quiet luxury due to Active Noise Control that reduces unwanted noise and enjoys the premium sound system with Lincoln MyTouch. Control your phone and music all with your own voice. Lincoln keeps you safe on the road with outstanding safety ratings. Six airbags, SOS post-crash alert, rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring and an Anti-Theft system all make the Lincoln MKZ one of the safest luxury sedans on the market today. This Lincoln MKZ is craftsmanship at it's finest! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanicalinspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics andnecessary repairs are completed. A copyof our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. ThisVehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior ServiceContract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the originalmanufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and /or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available atadditional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders dependingon your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available onmost cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchaseservice contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades arewelcomed.

Dealer Review:

The best car buying experience ever. We drove hundreds of miles to purchase our vehicle and are extremely happy with our purchase. The owner is honest, friendly and helpful. We experienced no pressure to buy anything. We would not hesitate to refer our family and friends to see Kevin at Fairway Auto Sales.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3LN6L2G94ER817542

Stock: SLKP2526

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-01-2020