Used Lincoln Sedan for Sale Near Me

2013 Lincoln MKZ53,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998
CarMax Boise (Meridian) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Meridian / Idaho
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in ID, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 Dealer Documentation Service Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G96DR820117
Stock: 18880211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,122
Byers Ford - Delaware / Ohio
This Lincoln MKZ has many features and is well equipped including, *** TOP PERCEIVED VALUE of Tech Features, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated and Cooled Seats, Blind-Spot Monitors, Navigation System, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, CARFAX ONE OWNER, CRUISE CONTROL, Equipment Group 300A. Recent Arrival! 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.20/31 City/Highway MPGByers Auto is family owned and operated and has been serving Central Ohio in the automotive industry since 1897. Stop by our dealership on Columbus Pike in Delaware. We have a committed and knowledgeable staff that will help you with your automotive needs. LIVE CHAT 24/7 at www.byersford.com. Price does not include tax, title, and $250 document fees. **Online pricing may require Ford Motor Credit financing and other stipulations to be met.*
Dealer Review:
Wife and I visited several different dealer lots looking for a used car. Was a little disappointed in the offerings in terms of car condition and drive tests in our price range. We then visited Byers Ford Deleware and found a vehicle we were interested. The dealership was great to work with and satisfied our requests regarding the vehicle. Between our Sales rep Tim Wheeler and Finance manager Jim Thorpe we were able to reach a satisfactory agreement. We are pleased with our purchase and can recommend Byers Ford. They are customer oriented
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E96KR623966
Stock: F94866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve29,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$588 Below Market
Beau Townsend Ford Lincoln - Vandalia / Ohio
Certified. Red 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.0L GTDI V618/27 City/Highway MPGLincoln Details:* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Roadside AssistanceAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
Dealer Review:
Colt Walden went above and beyond the call of duty to help me get my new car. He was great to work with
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5EC3HR655164
Stock: P1747
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- used
2014 Lincoln MKS60,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,603
Volvo Cars of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK4EG609970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495
Hometown Subaru - Mount Hope / West Virginia
Blue 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.0L V6 AWD. Odometer is 2441 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC1KR631306
Stock: B4843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 45,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid **Inventory Special! This unit's price has been drastically reduced to sell by month-end!**, **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle iVCT, Equipment Group 400A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, SYNC 3.Here at Hennessy Ford Lincoln of Atlanta, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
Dealer Review:
The team at Hennessy Ford worked together to meet and exceed my needs. I appreciate the responsive & professional ethic of all that I dealt with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5KUXHR647916
Stock: U7000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 46,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,995
Davis-Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Wichita / Kansas
CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve Palladium White Gold Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 2.7L GTDI V6Pre-Owned vehicles sold comes with the exclusive Davis-Moore 360 Coverage. This coverage includes: Limited Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on select vehicles, two free oil changes, no charge check engine light diagnostic, 171-point comprehensive inspection quality guarantee and a 3 Day vehicle return policy. - See https://www.davis-moore.com/davis-moore-360-guarantee.html for details.About Us - The Davis-Moore mission is that all dealership personnel will treat every person as a potential lifetime customer, communicating a professional image that embraces honesty and concern for customers' wants and needs. At Davis-Moore customer satisfaction is our top priority. We have five new car locations and a dedicated sales staff to help you at any of them, so come see what a difference a dealership can make.18/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Stout engine; luxurious cabin; innovative seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9RP6H5606113
Stock: A56602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- used
2015 Lincoln MKSNot Provided
$18,500
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Corydon - Corydon / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK6FG601189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Lincoln Soft Touch Seating Surfaces, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering,
Dealer Review:
This is only my second time buying a car from a dealer. Both Alyssa and Henry relieved my anxiety. I look forward to dealing with D Patrick again in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A92HR660088
Stock: W14030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$2,464 Below Market
Joe Mahan Ford Lincoln - Paris / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK9J5609804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $37,355*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 03/09/2022 OR 33,410 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW For decades, American car shoppers have typically gravitated toward European and Japanese brands when it comes to entry-level luxury sedans. Lincoln has been trying to chip away at the market with the uniquely styled MKZ for years now with modest success. The Select model gets you an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and two rear-seat USB charging ports. FEATURES One Owner FWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert HID headlights Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Power Seats Parking Assist Satellite Radio Seat Memory Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dealer Review:
I worked with Jessie and Rose to purchase a vehicle from out of state. The process went very smoothly, and they kept in touch with plenty of updates along the way. Once the sale was finalized, I had the car at my home in Michigan in two days.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5C95JR605394
Stock: 605394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln Continental Select35,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995
Tidelands Ford Lincoln - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
*** $500 Dealer Rebate for trade-in and $500 dealer rebate for financing *** *POWER DRIVER'S SEAT*, *EASY TO CLEAN SEAT & FLOOR MATERIALS*, *USB PORTS*, *BUILT IN NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *POWER FRONT PASSENGER SEAT*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *SIDE MIRROR TURN SIGNALS*, *VOICE ACTIVATED CONTROLS*, *BLUETOOTH STREAMING*, *PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION*, *BLIND-SPOT MONITORING*, Backup Camera, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Fresh Oil Change, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Moonroof, Sunroof, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation System, Push Button Start, Remote Start, USB, Navigation, BLIS Blind Spot Information System w/Cross Traffic Alert, Equipment Group 200A, Navigation System, Select Plus. Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 200 Point Inspection 17/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Dealer Review:
Superb buying experience! Looked at several models and our Sales Consultant, Brent went above and beyond to assist us with getting the best fit and value based on our needs. All of the staff were amazingly helpful and pleasant. Thanks to John P. for the extra personal touch! Highly recommend Tidelands if you are looking for a great buying experience and relaxed environment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK2H5609184
Stock: F0562
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 37,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,900
Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Reserve trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C), steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Brake pedal has plenty of feel and engages with the quick touch of your foot. It's easy to modulate the brake pressure, which makes for smooth stops in city traffic.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5FC5JR600008
Stock: G07047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 24,295 milesDelivery Available*
$18,590
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2LU5FR618687
Stock: 2000639319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 34,825 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,500
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC - Southern Pines / North Carolina
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC is North Carolina's premier new and used car dealers. Pinehurst Buick, Chevrolet, GMC car shoppers can stop by our convenient location near Pinehurst, NC. People everywhere will love the way this 2017 Lincoln Continental Select drives with features like a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, and traction control. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $27,500. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. It has mileage with 17 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a suave white exterior along with a cappuccino interior. Call today to schedule your test drive! Contact Information: Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC, 10722 US Hwy 15-501, Southern Pines, NC, 28388, Phone: 9106845149, E-mail: chevysalesleads@pinehurstautomall.coml.com.
Dealer Review:
The staff at Southern Pines Chevrolet was very friendly and knowledgeable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln Continental Select with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9SK3H5607511
Stock: PB14708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2011 Lincoln MKS89,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,577
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Lincoln with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DR0BG606735
Stock: 15929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,139
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Magnetic Painted Machined-Aluminum -inc: full center ornament, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: E-CVT, Tires: 19", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Lincoln MKZ has a powerful Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve *Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, SYNC AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD -inc: 11 speakers, MP3 support, audio input jack, navigation system and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) (48 contiguous states), Service not available in AK/HI, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.* Stop By Today *Stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I'm very satisfied with my car and with Mike Mayo at Driver'sSelect!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5MU3HR650086
Stock: PHR650086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- used
2014 Lincoln MKZ67,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,329$1,124 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Our incredible 2014 Lincoln MKZ Sedan in White Platinum is your dream car come true! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while paired with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that effortlessly cruises the road. Engineered to be very smart, this Front Wheel Drive has 12 sensors that continuously monitor motion, braking and steering and then adjust the suspension in milliseconds to provide a smooth, responsive ride plus helps with near 33mpg on the highway. You will feel confident behind the wheel so allow yourself to relax and enjoy the experience only known to those who drive Lincoln - synonymous with luxury, sophistication and ultimate comfort. Everything flows in sleek lines to make our MKZ an absolutely stunning model. This continues to flow on into the interior with smooth lines, soft materials, and warm lighting. This Lincoln MKZ invites you into its soft leather, heated and cooled front seats and as you relax behind the wheel notice the gorgeous genuine wood trim, modern control panel, large sunroof, and full-color navigation system. Revel in the quiet luxury due to Active Noise Control that reduces unwanted noise and enjoys the premium sound system with Lincoln MyTouch. Control your phone and music all with your own voice. Lincoln keeps you safe on the road with outstanding safety ratings. Six airbags, SOS post-crash alert, rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring and an Anti-Theft system all make the Lincoln MKZ one of the safest luxury sedans on the market today. This Lincoln MKZ is craftsmanship at it's finest! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanicalinspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics andnecessary repairs are completed. A copyof our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. ThisVehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior ServiceContract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the originalmanufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and /or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available atadditional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders dependingon your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available onmost cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchaseservice contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades arewelcomed.
Dealer Review:
The best car buying experience ever. We drove hundreds of miles to purchase our vehicle and are extremely happy with our purchase. The owner is honest, friendly and helpful. We experienced no pressure to buy anything. We would not hesitate to refer our family and friends to see Kevin at Fairway Auto Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2G94ER817542
Stock: SLKP2526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2020
