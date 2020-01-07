Used INFINITI Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 68,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,597
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [U01] Navigation Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Graphite Shadow Graphite; Leather-Appointed Seating This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium only has 68,890mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2014 INFINITI Q50 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium. The INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This 2014 INFINITI Q50 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium. More information about the 2014 INFINITI Q50: The 2014 INFINITI Q50 is a stylish, sophisticated, high-performance sports sedan, with European competitors squarely in its sights. Even in the base trim, the Q50 offers a host of luxury and technology features that are hard to beat, and its 328 horsepower easily trumps output from the top-tier models from BMW and Audi, all with a slimmer MSRP as well. Strengths of this model include Aggressive styling, hybrid availability, premium luxury features, and balanced, athletic handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience was great. Vickie was very helpful and addressed all my needs and concerns. They even went above and beyond and repaired one of the body defects with my used car. I did not ask or expect this, it was a complete surprise to see the work they put into it. I would definitely recommend AutoNation Honda Lewisville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3EM702411
Stock: EM702411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 28,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,180
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP1HM890039
Stock: 10432048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 39,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,034
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Super Rare , Pristine Showroom Condition . Q50 ! Lux editionOnly 3 for sale in the entire country. Must see .3.5L V6. Black Obsidian 2018 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid LUXE
Dealer Review:
I recently visited Mazda not quiet sure of exactly what I was able to afford. I’ve been interested in getting a Mazda for some time now so after spending time at several deals and not feeling happy with what I was hearing I ran into Michael Goluth. Michael broke down all the different options for me, showed patience with my when I was indecisive and ultimately helped me find a car I was happy with and more importantly that was in my budget. Highly recommend him if you’re considering stopping by here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP8JM160036
Stock: MU4670T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium26,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,897$1,486 Below Market
INFINITI Of Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
This 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid RWD is offered to you for sale by Infiniti of Van Nuys. This INFINITI includes: BLACK OBSIDIAN GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. This INFINITI Q50 Hybrid RWD is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI Q50 Hybrid RWD. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. This INFINITI Q50 Hybrid RWD is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. This INFINITI Q50 Hybrid is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. The 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid RWD is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. This INFINITI Q50 Hybrid comes with new tires for an improved ride, better fuel economy and quieter drive. There are other vehicles and then there is the INFINITI Q50 Hybrid RWD. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this INFINITI. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style.
Dealer Review:
I called in advance to shop around and gave them the offers I got from other dealers, with the exact MSRP of the car and terms and they said they could beat the deal if I come in tonight. It was a birthday present for a family member. I got in and they showed the car and as they were about to close they said they were 5k off from where they needed to be. In the hopes that I would cave as it was 9 pm and I needed the car for a birthday tomorrow, they lied to me to add another 150 dollars to the payment. I was so furious that I drove all the way over there and wasted my Friday night that I left. Horrible sales manager. Stay away.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7APXHM890041
Stock: P3139
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 35,248 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998
CarMax Tinley Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tinley Park / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3HM900068
Stock: 19197491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,488
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP9GM490244
Stock: 490244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900$2,897 Below Market
BMW of Utica - Utica / New York
Call Dan Dillenbeck at 1-866-932-8244 or come see it at Don's Superstore 5712 Horatio St, Rt. 12 North, Utica, NY 13502.
Dealer Review:
My buying experience was somewhat unique. I live about 2 hours from the dealership so just about everything was done over the phone. I had to do my own financing which also added a wrinkle. So to do all of this was a very lengthy process and I was doing it on faith. While dealing with the salesman Kevin I thought he was a great guy. Very helpful. The problem was after working with a bank and getting a check, changing insurance and then driving 2 hours to pick up the car we arrived to a vehicle that smelled as if the previous owner smoked three packs a day with the windows rolled up. I was very angry. Why they couldn’t tell me this before I did all the steps to buy the car is beyond me. All I can think is that he was hoping since we drove all the way out there we would just take it. And he was right. We did. They did give us $300 back to get it detailed which I guess was good. Also there was only one key but Kevin promised he would look for the spare and get back to me. Well I called and texted numerous times and never heard back. I guess they got what they wanted. It wasn’t all bad but those things just left a bad taste in my mouth(and smell in my car). I will say that the ultimate blame is with me for taking the vehicle even with the smell. Still simply letting me know about it would have saved me a lot of headaches. Meow we have a stinky albeit beautiful car but so far detailing, steaming, and an ozone generator hasn’t taken care of the problem. If they had just gotten back to me about the key I probably wouldn’t have written this but the $300 I need to spend on a spare with everything else pushed me over the edge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP3GM490059
Stock: B490059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 12,362 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,777
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid is offered to you for sale by Tradeline Motorcars. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This INFINITI Q50 Hybrid is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient INFINITI Q50 Hybrid. With less than 12,362mi on this INFINITI Q50 Hybrid, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI Q50 Hybrid .
Dealer Review:
My wife and I arrived at Tradeline to look at a car, but we weren't sure if we were going to buy. All of that changed due to the incredible customer service from my salesman, the manager, and the owner. The sales manager, Bob Shoemaker, did a great job of earning my business by doing everything he could to address any issues I had with the car, get me what I was looking for on my trade, and giving me a very good price for the car I was looking at. The process was smooth, efficient, and had me extremely impressed. These guys are what all dealerships should strive to be like. There was never any pressure or feeling like they were trying to be greedy. I would love to buy from them again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP4HM890066
Stock: 890066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 18,898 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,998
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR3HM900104
Stock: 19190301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$20,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid Base * All Wheel Drive * Hybrid Premium Package * 3rd Row Seats Bench * Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System * BOSE Cabin Surround Sound System * Rear View Camera * Heated Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System * Power Moonroof * Remote Engine Start * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today!Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
Dealer Review:
Denver Audi and the sales team did a great job in all aspects of the sale of our new car. Very professional, no pressure, vehicle was ready as expected to view for cleanliness, sanitized, all features of the vehicle for our review. Again, very satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1CL0MM5EC547980
Stock: ATEC547980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 32,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,560
Champagne Motorcar Company - Willimantic / Connecticut
Rare find! A beautiful one owner 2017 Infiniti Q50 Hybrid Premium sport sedan all wheel drive!! Gets up to 30MPG with it's fun to drive 360 horsepower 3.5 liter V6, 7 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and unbeatable all wheel drive! Original factory MSRP of $51,385 new, ordered in striking Graphite Shadow on Stone Leather, and comes loaded up with luxury equipment, including illuminated door sills, heated steering wheel, power heated front seats with memory and lumbar, power tilt telescopic steering wheel, automatic LED headlights, sport tuned suspension, 19 inch sport aluminum wheels, remote engine starter, power sliding sunroof, intouch navigation system, Bose performance series 16 speaker, surround sound system, 2 USB ports, satellite radio, smartphone integration with bluetooth, text messaging assistant, internet apps, voice recognition system, forward emergency braking, predictive collision warning system, surround view camera with moving object detection, front and rear sonar system, blind spot warning, back up collision intervention, rear cross traffic alert, vehicle security system, direct adaptive steering, drive mode selector, and so much more. Will be sold fully serviced and carries the full balance of the Infiniti factory warranty for your piece of mind. Carfax Certified for your protection!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR4HM900094
Stock: U3919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,852 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,917
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
TWO OWNER SUPER CLEAN 2014 INFINITI Q50S HYBRID SPORT AWD! DELUXE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE! NAVIGATION PACKAGE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW CAMERA! AROUND VIEW MONITOR! INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL WITH FULL SPEED RANGE! DISTANCE CONTROL ASSIST! BLIND SPOT WARNING! ACTIVE LANE CONTROL! LANE DEPARTURE PREVENTION! FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST! POWER MOONROOF! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! BOSE SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
Dealer Review:
Update: I spoke to product specialist Leon. He acknowledged the issue and agreed to bear the expense. I will fix the alignment issue at pep boys and dealer will bear the cost. Good service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR2EM701153
Stock: 6608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium45,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,486
Sheehy INFINITI of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!, SUNROOF/MOONROOF!, *NAVIGATION!, INFINITI FACTORY CERTIFIED!, SERVICE RECORDS!, Leather, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, HYBRID, AWD, NAVIGATION, BOSE, BLIND SPOT, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Sheehy INFINITI of Annapolis Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous 167-point inspection to ensure your safety. This vehicle passed our intensive inspection process and comes with a 6 year/unlimited mileage warranty, a CARFAX vehicle history report, a 3 year CARFAX buyback guarantee, complimentary service courtesy vehicle, free 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and complimentary emergency roadside assistance! PRICING ON PREOWNED UNITS WITH FACTORY CERTIFICATION INCLUDES $750 FINANCE INCENTIVE THROUGH IFS. REQUIRES FINANCING THROUGH IFS AT STANDARD TIER PER APPROVED CREDIT.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Dealer Review:
I have purchased over 50+ cars in my life and the dealer experience can be anywhere from horrible to outstanding. This dealership is beyond outstanding. Never once did I feel pressured or having to settle, They were totally honest and disclosed everything about the car and purchase. The 3-day return process really takes the pressure off the purchase. They go into every facet of your purchase. The finance guy (his name escapes me) is the best finance guy I have ever dealt with. Resourceful, honest and patient. I will totally recognize the dealer to whomever will listen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR4HM900080
Stock: RP5417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 67,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,777
Castle Mitsubishi - Portage / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AR5EM703009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,025 miles
$25,950
Daytona INFINITI - Daytona Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2016 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 29/34 City/Highway MPG**LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, **CLEAN CARFAX, **ONE OWNER, 3.5L V6, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, Rear Sonar System.This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: options Premium Package (Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Bose 2-Channel 10 -Speaker Premium Audio System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI Connection System, INFINITI Voice Recognition for Audio, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Radio: INFINITI Navigation System, and Rear Sonar System), 3.5L V6, Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.*Pricing Disclaimer: All prices do not include tax, tag, e-tag fee ($279) or dealer fee ($999.50) or dealer add-ons. Pricing includes $750 Trade Assist and $750 Finance Assist. Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $750 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance to receive the $750 Finance Assist Credit. See Dealer for complete details. *Pricing may not include Reconditioning Cost of $750. See Dealer for complete details. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Buy Now, Your Best Price, Dealer Discounts, any Price Specials, on this web site including but not limited to availability are subject to change without notice. All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle. (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error.) We guarantee the advertise price for 12 hours from when speci
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EY1APXGM470025
Stock: P470025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 44,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,588$3,201 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP6GM490279
Stock: 490279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,999
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**ACTIVE BLIND SPOT MONITORING, **NAVIGATION, **BACKUP CAMERA, **HEATED SEATS, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL, **VENTILATED SEATS, **LEATHER, **REMOTE START, I4, 120V Power Outlet, 20" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Active Trace Control, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Front & Rear Sonar System, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning System (BSW), Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Distance Control Assist, Dual 7" Color Monitors, Dual Occupant Memory System, ECO Pedal, Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory, Entry & Exit Assist, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HEV Deluxe Touring Package, HEV Premium Package, Hitch Finisher, Hitch Receiver, Illuminated Kick Plates (PIO), INFINITI Navigation System, INFINITI Voice Recognition, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Maple Accents Package, Maple Interior Accents, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start, Second & Third-Row Moonroof w/Power Rear Sunshade, Single In-Dash CD Player, Theater Package, Tow Hitch & Harness, Wireless Headphones (2).Awards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick"BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
Dealer Review:
Every single aspect of this dealership is abhorrent. The saleswoman straight up lied to us and was extremely rude when I started asking questions about various scratches and dings on the vehicle. The service department will screw you over at any opportunity. I once had a major windshield washer fluid leak and of course them about it. When I picked it up (over 5 hours later because that’s how long an oil change takes apparently) they said there was no leak but they refilled it anyway. Pulling out of the lot there was no fluid so someone is lying. This review covers the tip of the iceberg. Avoid this place at all costs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (25 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1CL0MM0FC509221
Stock: SB55915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,200$1,150 Below Market
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
The U 2016 INFINITI Q50 in SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA is priced to sell. Even with a few plus years on it, this car looks like new. The 2016 INFINITI Q50 offers drivers the following equipment: Technology Package Distance Control Assist (DCA) Blind Spot Intervention (BSI ) System Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range) Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Prevention with Active Lane Control Advanced Climate Control System with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) with auto-leveling headlights High Beam Assist headlights (high/low automatic change) Eco pedal Front seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts . It's a 6 cylinder Black Obsidian car that gives drivers more control over the road. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Infiniti of San Jose
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AV7AP0GM490326
Stock: GM490326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
