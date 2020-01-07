Used INFINITI Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [U01] Navigation Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Graphite Shadow Graphite; Leather-Appointed Seating This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium only has 68,890mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2014 INFINITI Q50 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium. The INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This 2014 INFINITI Q50 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium. More information about the 2014 INFINITI Q50: The 2014 INFINITI Q50 is a stylish, sophisticated, high-performance sports sedan, with European competitors squarely in its sights. Even in the base trim, the Q50 offers a host of luxury and technology features that are hard to beat, and its 328 horsepower easily trumps output from the top-tier models from BMW and Audi, all with a slimmer MSRP as well. Strengths of this model include Aggressive styling, hybrid availability, premium luxury features, and balanced, athletic handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

My experience was great. Vickie was very helpful and addressed all my needs and concerns. They even went above and beyond and repaired one of the body defects with my used car. I did not ask or expect this, it was a complete surprise to see the work they put into it. I would definitely recommend AutoNation Honda Lewisville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AV7AR3EM702411

Stock: EM702411

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020