Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

** CARFAX One-Owner, ** Mercedes-Benz Certified, ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported. ** Service Record Available ** Good Tires ** Good Brakes ** Services Up-to-Date ** Freshly Detailed Original MSRP was $77,415, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace App, AMG? Illuminated Door Sills.

Zubed Chowdhury was a well mannered & courteous sales rep to deal with. Excellent sales person.. Finance Manager was good too. Very soft spoken & polite. However, I have one question that could not be answered that could not be answered by your team members. On my purchase of GLC300 last week I was charged taxes which were neither explained to me nor were explained/deciphered on sales order. When I went back & asked reason for that I was told it is Louden county(LC) tax (0.17%). Unfortunately, I could not get an answer/explanation for 1. Why LC tax was levied on my purchase when to my knowledge dealership location & my purchase is in Chantilly. 2. Even if it is to be charged then why it is not shown clearly/explicitly on sales order? I am sure your team members must be doing what they have been trained/told to do but this ambiguity in customer dealing leaves a bad taste after good experience with sales person. I certainly expect an explanation for it & i am open to update if I am missing anything. If my observation is correct then it should be rectified ASAP & I should be compensated suitably. I hope someone out there reads it & acts/responds.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WDD1J6BB8KF084240

Stock: 7210006A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-22-2020