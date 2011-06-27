Used Mercedes-Benz Coupe for Sale Near Me
- $70,000Good Deal | $4,142 below market
Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 5311,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
** CARFAX One-Owner, ** Mercedes-Benz Certified, ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported. ** Service Record Available ** Good Tires ** Good Brakes ** Services Up-to-Date ** Freshly Detailed Original MSRP was $77,415, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace App, AMG? Illuminated Door Sills. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty THE MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SALES EVENT Going on now through June 30th! - Select models qualify for 1.99% APR Financing for 36 months AND a First Month's Payment Credit up to $750 (whichever is less) AND 90-day FIRST PAYMENT DEFERRAL with approved credit! - Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home - Video Walkaround available for all cars - COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles - Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership . MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
Dealer Review:
Zubed Chowdhury was a well mannered & courteous sales rep to deal with. Excellent sales person.. Finance Manager was good too. Very soft spoken & polite. However, I have one question that could not be answered that could not be answered by your team members. On my purchase of GLC300 last week I was charged taxes which were neither explained to me nor were explained/deciphered on sales order. When I went back & asked reason for that I was told it is Louden county(LC) tax (0.17%). Unfortunately, I could not get an answer/explanation for 1. Why LC tax was levied on my purchase when to my knowledge dealership location & my purchase is in Chantilly. 2. Even if it is to be charged then why it is not shown clearly/explicitly on sales order? I am sure your team members must be doing what they have been trained/told to do but this ambiguity in customer dealing leaves a bad taste after good experience with sales person. I certainly expect an explanation for it & i am open to update if I am missing anything. If my observation is correct then it should be rectified ASAP & I should be compensated suitably. I hope someone out there reads it & acts/responds.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6BB8KF084240
Stock: 7210006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $18,995Good Deal | $2,405 below market
2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC®87,545 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Highline Motor Car - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDEJ8GB4AA025400
Stock: 25400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E35047,100 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5GB3AF038918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$42,990Fair Deal
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®9,858 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ8EB7KF779497
Stock: 2000611681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $64,991
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 45013,029 milesDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Escondido - Escondido / California
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Lunar Blue Metallic 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Steering Assist, AMG Bodystyling, AMG Floor Mats, AMG Line Package, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Black Headliner, Brake assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Illuminated Door Sills w/Mercedes-Benz lettering, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, KEYLESS GOÂ , Night Package, Parking Assistance Package, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium 1 Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS Rear-End Collision Protection, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Limit Assist (546), Surround View Camera System, Wheels: 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke w/Black Accents. Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6HB7KF089162
Stock: KF089162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $64,900Fair Deal
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®4,364 milesDelivery available*
Plaza Lincoln - Leesburg / Florida
Odometer is 35723 miles below market average! 4MATIC®, designo Black Leather.Plaza Lincoln is proud to offer this fantastic 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 in Silver Beautifully equipped with 4MATIC®, designo Black Leather, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMAND® System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated and Ventilated Power Front Seats w/Memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, and Wheels: 19" Triple 5-Spoke!Reviews:* Exceptionally serene and absorbent ride quality; acceleration is effortless, well-mannered and very swift; seemingly endless safety and entertainment features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FBXGA015764
Stock: P02043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- $46,588Good Deal | $2,774 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 40030,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel - Laguna Niguel / California
Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel is offering you this Certified One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Coupe at a competitive price and welcomes you into our world-class dealership to test drive the vehicle of your dreams and experience the very best in selection and service. Original MSRP priced at $74,585 With its beautiful form and sporty intelligence, our 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Coupe is raising the bar in Lunar Blue Metallic! Powered by a BiTurbo 3.0 Liter V6 that puts 329hp at your command while paired to an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission. This winning Rear Wheel Drive combination puts you to 60mph in just 5.5 seconds while yielding nearly 26mpg on the open road. Tailor your drive according to your mood with Dynamic Select and enjoy this ride that has been masterfully engineered to provide balance, speed, comfort, and control. There's elegance in every detail of our E 400 Coupe with its pillarless design, chrome diamond-block grille, LED lighting, panorama roof, and gorgeous alloy wheels. PREMIUM EQUIPMENT - Air Body Control Suspension - Premium 2 Package - AMG Body Styling - Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage - 19 Inch AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels - Heated Front Seats - Burmester Surround Sound Find peace of mind in knowing that our Mercedes-Benz factory trained technicians to perform a thorough 164 point inspection to ensure that this vehicle has met our CPO program standards. Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel as replaced any issue that is worn beyond the limits of our CPO program standards before certifying this vehicle and placing it for sale on the market.
Dealer Review:
This is the second vehicle I have bought from Stephen Hauser at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Niguel. Great guy to work, definitely goes above and beyond!! High recommend!! He’s customer driven!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB9JF025707
Stock: 19529LR
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $30,991Fair Deal
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 30045,763 milesDelivery available*
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4JB5JF675944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,990Fair Deal | $1,182 below market
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC®14,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
4MATIC! Very Low Mileage! LOADED! AMG Line! MSRP $76,965! DISTRONIC PLUS (with PRE-SAFE Brake), LED Intelligent Light System, KEYLESS-GO, Head-Up Display, Premium 3 Package, LED Lighting, Extended Restart by STOP and GO Traffic, Air Balance Package, Active Parking Assist, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Surround View Camera System, Speed Limit Assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ready, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Electronic Trunk Closer, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, AMG Line Package, Brown Ash Wood Trim, Multifunction Steering Wheel, 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Rear Side Airbags, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Feature, Macchiato Beige Headliner, Lowered Suspension w/Selective Damping, Black Piano Lacquer Trimmed Center Console, Burmester Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, and much more! Polar White exterior with a Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown Leather interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB3JF007914
Stock: U3045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $32,590Fair Deal
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 30023,703 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4JBXHF455046
Stock: 2000607979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $31,489Fair Deal | $915 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 40022,199 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2dr E 400 RWD Coupe features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Black Leather Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ6FB3HF358001
Stock: HF358001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $14,895
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E35088,809 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KB4CF144790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $50,998
Certified 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 4328,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $68,585 $3,145.99 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, 3 TIRES, ALIGNMENT, B-SERVICE, FRONT BRAKES, BRAKE FLUSH, ALIGNMENT, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE NIGHT PACKAGE PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST CARBON FIBER SPOILER AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL HEADS UP DISPLAY WOOD TRIM SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE PRE-SAFE PLUS, Air Balance Package, Driver Assistance Package Code, PRE-SAFE PLUS Rear-End Collision Protection, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Stop Go Pilot, Steering Assist, Dynamic LED Headlamps, active curve illumination, Premium 2 Package, SiriusXM Traffic and Weather Services, Electronic Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Trunk Access, COMAND w/Navigation and Voice Control, 8.4' High-Resolution Screen, Power Folding Mirrors, Navigation Map Updates Included for 3 Years, HANDS-FREE Comfort Package, Touchpad, Ambient Lighting (3 colors), AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels, COMAND DVD/CD Player, PRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian Recognition, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, Badging on Dashboard, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Advanced Parking Assist, Surround View Camera, WHEELS: 19' AMG SPLIT 5-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS Tires: 19' High-Performance Run-Flat, AMG CARBON FIBER REAR SPOILER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof .
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ6EB9HF559307
Stock: F11305
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $47,999Good Deal | $2,302 below market
Certified 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC®24,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
CERTIFIED PREOWNED! This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-400 comes with the balance of the manufacturers warranty, plus and ADDITIONAL ONE YEAR/UNLIMITED MILE Mercedes warranty! Inspected by our gifted technicians, you can buy with confidence. NAVNO Deductible, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first , Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help , Trip-Interruption Services , A network of over 300 Mercedes-Benz dealers will support your Certified Mercedes-Benz, Carfax Vehicle History ReportPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-WheelOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM 1 PACKAGE: Electronic Trunk Closer, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Blind Spot Assist, Parking Pilot w/Advanced Parking Assist, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, free trial period, KEYLESS-GO, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM: 13 high-performance speakers, 9-channel DSP amplifier w/590 watts, Frontbass technology, sound optimization, noise compensation and Dolby 5.1/DTS support, HEATED & ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, WHEELS: 18" AMG 5-SPOKE ALLOY (RQR). Non-Smoker vehicleVISIT US TODAYHave you been looking for a luxury auto dealership that won't merely sell you a fine car but also cater to your needs in a personalized environment? That's exactly what you'll get when you shop at Mercedes-Benz of Flemington. We're a boutique luxury dealership, serving drivers near Clinton, Whitehouse Station, Ringoes, Frenchtown, and Stockton, and we're committed to delivering excellence and 100% customer satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on our premium facility.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB5JF014623
Stock: 20184623
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$71,000Great Deal | $4,400 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC®16,836 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$140,525 ORIGINAL MSRP**DESIGNO CARDINAL RED METALLIC($5,150)**PREMIUM PACKAGE($3,500)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE($2,250)**WARMTH & COMFORT PACKAGE($1,990)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**20" PREMIUM WHEELS**BLUETOOTH WIRELESES**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB0HA031165
Stock: P16311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- New Listing$29,800Great Deal | $3,626 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®46,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
IIHS Top Safety Pick. Scores 29 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz C-Class delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke, Valet Function.* This Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: 18" All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by AMG Auto - Somerville located at 1020 Route 22, Somerville, NJ 08876 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB4HF337931
Stock: 337931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- New Listing$22,998Fair Deal
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 25035,838 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Gainesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gainesville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGJ4HB8FG385645
Stock: 18577823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,900Fair Deal | $608 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC®20,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Coupe personifies dramatic style. It flaunts a low roofline and a tapered, rounded tail. The unique rear end features horizontal tail lights and a large clean-cut trunk. The license plate on this model has been dropped all the way to the bumper to further boast the smooth tail. The front of the vehicle is much loftier than its predecessors and wears a larger chrome- dazzled grille. The C-Class coupe sits lower to the ground, providing confidence in handling. It comes standard with quick steering and a firmer suspension. Five- spoked, 18" wheels support the coupe on ambitious drives and sharp corners. The C300, when paired with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, like this one, can take off from 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds. It can finish the quarter mile in 14.7 seconds at 94 mph and reach a top speed of 130 mph. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Coupe is dressed in a brilliant Blue. It has been expertly serviced by our workshop. Having just one owner and 20,885 miles on the odometer, this vehicle has so much to offer! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATICÂ 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATICÂ . 4MATICÂ , 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: HD AM/FM Single Disc CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else? Reviews: * The interior is impeccably crafted; there are plenty of available cutting-edge features; exterior styling turns heads everywhere. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB4HF365826
Stock: F1696C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
