Used GMC Minivan for Sale Near Me

Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

SLE!! 8-PASSENGER!! ONLY 72,320 MILES!! REAR DUTCH DOORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! ALL NEW BRAKE LINES!! NEW FRONT BRAKES!! 2005 GMC SAFARI SLE 8-PASSENGER, 4.3L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 4-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS!! 8-PASSENGER SEATING, 2ND AND 3RD ROWS ARE REMOVABLE AND WILL FIT SHEETS OF PLYWOOD!! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, DEEP TINTED GLASS, REAR A/C, REAR DUTCH DOORS, YOUR NOT GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE WITH THESE TYES OF MILES IN THIS GOOD OF SHAPE EVER EVER AGAIN!! FIRST ONE HERE WINS ON THIS ONE!! SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!

Dealer Review:

Since we moved to the Naperville area, we have been very satisfied customers of this dealership. This also made us return for our second car purchase at this dealership. With all the research we had done over the past months, we had a pretty good understanding of our needs and which model would be fitting. From the start it became clear that Mukesh did not know the truck that we were looking at and different models of it. He gave incorrect details, could not really explain the difference between models, etc. We came well prepared and did our research upfront. When we got to our trade-in, he gave us false information, pulled up KBB information contradicting the state of the car, etc. Parameters used were different from the car and value was different than Toyota Naperville previously provided us. He mentioned that the dealership always provides a higher value to bring in the customer, the dealership would lose a lot of money and could not sell it themselves (needed to go to auction). The car is now on sale on the Toyota Naperville site ... more than twice the value he told us it was worth and >$6,500 than Mukesh gave us for it. I should have followed my wife's gut feeling and walked away from the deal Mukesh was offering but was already thinking too much of my new truck. Throughout the purchase he kept bringing up stories how good that he was with his previous job managing cookie sales and had no prior car sales experience. This was followed by how he wanted 5 star reviews from us. Mukesh kept hammering on that fact, even when we drove away with the new truck. He mentioned that he would call us the following week as a follow-up to see how the new truck was ... never received a call.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 GMC Safari with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDM19X15B503550

Stock: T31738A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020