Used GMC Luxury for Sale Near Me

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE8,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,000$4,641 Below Market
DeVoe Buick GMC of Naples - Naples / Florida
Those Who Know See DeVoe! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Satin Steel Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 GM CERTIFIED, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **NON-SMOKER**, TONS OF EXTRA EQUIPMENT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat (AZ3), HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Preferred Package, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Multi-Touch, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Radio, SLE Convenience Package, SLE Value Package, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Universal Home Remote. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History DeVoe Buick GMC has been a family-owned business for over 50 years in the Naples, Florida area. DeVoe prides itself on providing personalized service, whether you are looking for a new vehicle, or a pre-owned car, truck or SUV. Our staff is comprised of highly intelligent and professional individuals who are eager to assist you through the buying process. There is a reason that Bonita Springs Buick GMC customers continue to come back to our dealership in Naples.
Dealer Review:
I was truly excited to purchase my first Buick! It all came together quickly and easily with the help of Joey and Mr. DeVoe. Both friendly and very helpful guys. And...the best part, I Love my new Buick!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9BEDXKG162473
Stock: QM7361
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 83,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,778$2,578 Below Market
University Motors (TN) - Nashville / Tennessee
Dealer Review:
Purchased a 2014 Camaro from University Motors. Wonderful staff from the salesman, loan manager and owner. Highly recommend this local business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2JKJ7FR586140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,802
Howard Bentley Buick GMC - Albertville / Alabama
Odometer is 18677 miles below market average! BLUETOOTH / MP3, AUDIO PACKAGE, POWER PACKAGE. It's always worth the drive to Howard Bentley...We save you money!!! Howard Bentley Buick GMC is very proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2017 GMC Yukon SLT in Onyx Black. Beautifully equipped with: Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (17' Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, and Wireless Charging), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD Player, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright Machined Aluminum! 2017 GMC Yukon SLT
Dealer Review:
Great people!! very nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1BKC9HR205143
Stock: P1028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 17,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,949$1,240 Below Market
Millennium Chevrolet - Hempstead / New York
Take a look at this Pacific Blue Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500. Advertised offer to those who finance through the dealership with $1995 down @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+) - +$695 dealer admin fee- SAVE THOUSANDS !!! - - WHY BUY NEW !!!! - - . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here at Millenium Chevrolet, 90% of our pre-owned vehicles get brand new tires and brakes!!! We spend the money on our cars so you won't have to!!! 90% of our cars are pre-certified, so you're buying a vehicle with confidence knowing everything that needed to get done was done by our certified mechanics!! Always priced right at Millenium Chevrolet. X31 Off Road Package, 20's, Heated Rear Seats, 4 Way Tailgate, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 170 Amp Alternator, 2 USB Ports, 2 USB Ports (1st Row), 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Assist Step & Tonneau Package (LPO), Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Assist Steps, Chrome Grille, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Alert Package I, Driver Alert Package II, Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Floor Mounted Console, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Black Molded Splash Guards (LPO), Front Bucket Seats, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Pedestrian Braking, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, GMC Protection Package (LPO), HD Radio, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Keyless Open & Start, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Perimeter Lighting, Power Door Locks, Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Power Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium Bose 7-Speaker Sound System, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Alert Seat, SiriusXM Radio, SLT Convenience Package, SLT Preferred Package, SLT Premium Package, SLT Premium Plus Package, Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System, Trailering Package, Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover (LPO), Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wireless Charging, X31 Hard Badge, X31 Off-Road Package. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection Certified. Pacific Blue Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT
Dealer Review:
Marco was extremely informative and gave us the best deal for my Silverado on the market without a doubt. Amazing experience and probably one of the best most honest salesman on Long Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU9DEDXKG242271
Stock: P01643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 41,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,655
Jacky Jones Lincoln - Gainesville / Georgia
One Owner, Z71, 4X4, 4WD, Crew Cab, Plush Heated Leather Interior, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Trail Tow Package, and Much Much More!With ANY Questions and To Take Advantage of this Internet Special, Please Contact Jeremiah Wright! Ask him about Financing, Extended Service Plan, or an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX! Please call us to check availability and to schedule a test drive! Prices do not include GA TAVT, Tag, Title, $56.95 Electronic Tag Registration Fee (GA Residents Only), or $499 Dealer Documentation Fee. Must print ad to receive quoted price and signed by Internet Manager. X_______________. Subject to prior sale. All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Not Responsible For Typographical Errors or Vin Generated Errors. Buyers Responsibility to Verify All Listed Equipment is Currently Present and Operational. Please visit our home website to view an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX!
Dealer Review:
I have had good experiences with car dealerships as well as bad to the point of walking out on some. However, this dealership was the most enjoyable I have ever experienced. Everyone from the sales {Nelson} who by far was the very best to the FYI guy, the point guy, general manager everyone friendly extremely professional! I really wish I could send everyone to this dealership they deserve it and customers would love them. Never thought buying a car would.be so nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NECXJG333282
Stock: U13391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 54,853 miles
$39,998
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC8GG300578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,991 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$51,500
Alpine Buick GMC - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**LIKE NEW, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic **90 Days to First Payment with Approved Credit. Alpine offers an unconventional experience with up front pricing, a non commissioned staff, no games, and a pain free auto shopping experience. Our focus is your satisfaction and making sure you walk out the door happy, with our without a vehicle. Only at Motor City, Only at Alpine! (719)636-3881 1313 Motor City Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTP9EED2KZ335658
Stock: 335658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 45,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$44,900
Dominion Chevrolet - Bridgman / Michigan
2017 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD with all the bells and whistles, and only 45k miles! New tires on the 22' GMC Denali wheels that are sure to catch your eye! Black leather interior, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, heated second row seats, power folding third row seat, power and memory drivers seat. Front and rear park assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, power adjustable pedals, push button start, running boards, power rear liftgate, navigation, backup camera, universal home remote, remote start, and more!Clean CARFAX! Experience big city deals and small town feels with the Dominion Auto Group! No pressure sales and financing to help you get the best deal; three locations to better serve you! DOMINION CHEVROLET BRIDGMAN 269-465-3325 DEALS ON WHEELS BENTON HARBOR 269-925-3325 DEALS ON WHEELS DOWAGIAC 269-783-3325
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2BKC5HR182148
Stock: 21514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT71,198 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990
Brookfield Buick GMC - Brookfield / Wisconsin
GM Certified Pre-Owned, Clean CARFAX, One Owner, Z71 Package, Front Bucket Seats, Bose Audio System, and 20 in Wheels. Prior to putting this vehicle on our lot for sale, we performed a safety inspection, oil change, and tire rotation replacing the tires if necessary. The cabin and engine air filters have been inspected and replaced as needed. Any and all factory recalls have been completed with parts availability. It has been cleaned and reconditioned. A vehicle history report can be provided at your request. You are good to go! We invite you in to see why the difference really is the dealer. Call the Sales Team direct at 262-783-9202. Hope to see you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEC8FG204187
Stock: G20427A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 44,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,498
Ray Dennison Chevrolet - Pekin / Illinois
This Sierra is PRICED TO MOVE! It has the Z71 Package, 5.3 V8 Engine, 4WD, Heated Front Seats, Tow Package, Remote Start, Bedliner, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, 1 Owner, and a Clean Autocheck! Come in and find out why we are the largest Chevrolet dealer in Peoria and the #1 Chevrolet dealer in Central Illinois!! Your Family owned local Chevy store for 45 Years!
Dealer Review:
Chris Kamp was outstanding to work with! Happy with the whole experience and walked away with a brand new truck with no hassle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTV2MEC2J1102450
Stock: 1377H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT35,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$42,950
Reynolds Buick GMC - West Covina / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1GKC9KR406772
Stock: P5232S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 40,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,119
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. AWD, jet black Leather, 155 Amp Alternator, 18 x 7.5 Aluminum (4) Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Passenger (2-2-2 Seating Configuration), 8 Speakers, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fr
Dealer Review:
If you go here I recommend talking to Tyson. He was great and all around helpful in my recent car purchase. He answered all questions accordingly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKNULS0KZ221423
Stock: L6709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 22,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$50,995
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this vehicle. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2019 GMC Yukon XL 1500. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. It gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. Keep safely connected while in this 2019 GMC Yukon XL 1500 with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this unit and drive with confidence. Packages OPEN ROAD PACKAGE: includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service; (CF5) power sunroof; (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM: REAR SEAT BLU-RAY/DVD. DVD SCREEN: THIRD ROW. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC2KR307918
Stock: AK307918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 7,999 miles
$36,944$570 Below Market
Lima Cadillac - Lima / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 IntelliLink Touch Screen Infotainment System, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Universal Home Remote, Tonneau Cover, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Only had 1 Owner! Odometer is 16617 miles below market average! Family owned and operated since 1918 , Lima Chevrolet Cadillac is a quality oriented, full service automotive dealership that prides itself on creating a positive atmosphere for all of our customers and employees based on trust, respect, honesty, and integrity. If at any time you have a question, please do not hesitate to contact a Lima Chevrolet Cadillac professional online or give us a call at 419-993-6000! Please note the advertised price does not include sales tax, vehicle registration fees, other fees required by law, finance charges and any documentation charges. Dealership not responsible for equipment inaccuracies.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2MEC9JZ362710
Stock: 62710Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 25,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,126$2,644 Below Market
Dave Sinclair Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! REAR BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Dave Sinclair Buick GMC is conveniently located at the corner of Tesson Ferry & Linbergh Blvd in St. Louis MO. With 4 locations we have over 800 pre-owned vehicles to choose from. New Buick and GMC models are arriving daily. For more information about Dave Sinclair Buick GMC and our current offers, visit our website at www.sinclairbuickgmc.com today! And remember, 'if the car or truck you buy isn't right, we'll make it right FREE' Price does not include our Administrative fee of $199.
Dealer Review:
I received great service. Everyone was very friendly and very helpful. Rob was cheerful and quick. No complaints!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9BED1KZ369821
Stock: T20761A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT16,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,715$2,256 Below Market
Buick GMC Pensacola - Pensacola / Florida
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, NAVIGATION!, WIFI!, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, MOONROOF/SUNROOF!, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST!, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!, 4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, PREMIUM STEREO!, TOWING PACKAGE!, 2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!, VEHICLE'S MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS HAVE ALL BEEN BROUGHT UP TO CURRENT!, Sierra 1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, jet black Leather, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package. Certified. Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, and Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist), Off-Road Suspension Package (Hill Descent Control), Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, and Universal Home Remote), SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package (10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 20' x 9' Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 6' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bose Speaker System, Floor Mounted Console, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, and Wireless Charging), Trailering Equipment, Sierra 1500 SLT, GMC Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Crew Cab, V8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Summit White, jet black Leather, Navigation System, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Dut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC7JG550417
Stock: TJG550417
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 43,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,680$2,868 Below Market
Emmert Motors - Saint Helens / Oregon
**ONE OWNER**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **7-PASSENGER**, **DUAL PWR. SEATS**, **HEATED & COOLED SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **BOSE AUDIO**, **NAVIGATION**, **DVD ENTERTAINMENT**, **BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE**, **APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLIND ZONE ALERT**, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**, **FORWARD COLLISION ALERT**, **PWR. REAR LIFTGATE**, **REMOTE START**, **TOW PKG.**, **WIRELESS CHARGING**, **CARFAX GUARANTEE**, Yukon XL Denali, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 4WD. Reviews: * Strong V8 power; stout towing capacity; big cargo capacity; available nine-passenger seating; quiet highway ride; high-quality cabin. Source: Edmunds Onyx Black 2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 6.2L V8 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27203 miles below market average! Ask about our Emmert Motors, 'Your Place or Ours Test Drive.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ3GR404394
Stock: T449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 43,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,878$2,966 Below Market
Legacy Buick GMC - Slidell / Louisiana
Legacy Buick GMC is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT only has 40,401mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCSierra 1500 SLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
Dealer Review:
Great staff that caters to their customers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9DED3KZ147521
Stock: 20G3372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
