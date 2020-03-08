Used GMC Luxury for Sale Near Me

DeVoe Buick GMC of Naples - Naples / Florida

Those Who Know See DeVoe! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Satin Steel Metallic 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 GM CERTIFIED, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **NON-SMOKER**, TONS OF EXTRA EQUIPMENT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 USB Ports, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat (AZ3), HD Radio, HD Rear Vision Camera, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seating, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hitch Guidance, Keyless Open & Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel & Telescoping Steering Column, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Rear Defogger, Preferred Package, Radio: Premium GMC Infotainment Sys w/Multi-Touch, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Radio, SLE Convenience Package, SLE Value Package, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailering Package, Universal Home Remote. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History DeVoe Buick GMC has been a family-owned business for over 50 years in the Naples, Florida area. DeVoe prides itself on providing personalized service, whether you are looking for a new vehicle, or a pre-owned car, truck or SUV. Our staff is comprised of highly intelligent and professional individuals who are eager to assist you through the buying process. There is a reason that Bonita Springs Buick GMC customers continue to come back to our dealership in Naples.

Dealer Review:

I was truly excited to purchase my first Buick! It all came together quickly and easily with the help of Joey and Mr. DeVoe. Both friendly and very helpful guys. And...the best part, I Love my new Buick!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3GTU9BEDXKG162473

Stock: QM7361

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-29-2020