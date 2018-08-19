Used GMC Hybrid for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Silver
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    58,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,901

    $2,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

    114,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    102,201 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,398

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid

    252,022 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in White
    used

    2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    83,950 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid in White
    used

    2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid

    87,066 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,495

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    87,572 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $34,848

    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    82,835 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    $1,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali

    100,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    $3,026 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC searches:

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used GMC For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles