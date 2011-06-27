Close

Serra Hyundai - Trussville / Alabama

Serra Hyundai is pleased to be currently offering this 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with 31,051mi. Once you see this Genesis, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Genesis G70's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced is a perfect addition to any home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMTG34LA4KU033095

Stock: 033095R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020