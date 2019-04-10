Used Toyota Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 4,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,990
PA Auto Select - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Renaissance Red 2.0 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 CARFAX One-Owner. RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Twin Scroll TurboOur new dealership is a state of the art facility that offers a large indoor showroom where you can browse our inventory. Regardless of the weather conditions, you and the vehicles stay clean, warm and dry. The Service Department has all new up to date equipment for all makes and models. We can handle anything from routine maintenance to PA state inspections and most repairs. Recent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C0XLW032858
Stock: P3652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 2,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,995$5,062 Below Market
Phil Wright Toyota - Russellville / Arkansas
NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, FULLY DETAILED, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, USB PORT, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, PREMIUM SOUND, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, ACOUSTICAL PACKAGE, APPEARANCE PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, TRD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1339 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGAll prices listed are special internet prices. Must mention price to salesman to receive special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAE17K9702689
Stock: TU02689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 35 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$52,750
Stingray Chevrolet Bartow - Bartow / Florida
Red 2020 Toyota Supra Turbo RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 **PREMIUM** **CARBON INTERIOR TRIM**, **RED CALIPERS**, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitor, Clearance and Back Up Sonar, Driver Assist Package, Navigation System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert.Recent Arrival! 24/31 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Michael Wilson, Taff and Rob were an amazing group to work with. I would highly recommend giving Bartow Stingray Chevrolet a try.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C01LW027595
Stock: LW027595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 123,523 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2008 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! POWER SUNROOF! THIS VEHICLE RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A TOP! PRICE TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
Dealer Review:
The sales person I dealt with is Justin delta he was very helpful and patience. An did what he could to get me in the right vehicle . And he did I purchased a 2011 caddilac srx through the dealership and proud to say thank you Justin and the sales team there at Cincinnati used auto sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P88U766698
Stock: 14483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,123 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - YOU SIMPLY WILL NOT FIND A BETTER KEPT 1993 FOR WHAT IT IS - LITERALLY A LITTLE OLD LADY FROM PASADENA KIND OF CAR - RUNS ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT, NICE AND SMOOTH - COLD AC, HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO R134a - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THIS IS 1 OF LIKE 5 FOR SALE IN THE COUNTRY THAT WE CAN FIND! - SUUUUUPER WELL KEPT, EVEN HAS THE ORIGINAL SUNROOF BAG - AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON, CODE 31, SRS MODULE, BUT WE RECOMMEND AGAINST MAKING THE AIRBAG FUNCTIONAL, ITS LONG SINCE EXPIRED - IF YOU MISSED YOUR CHANCE TO BUY THIS IN 1993, THIS IS YOUR LAST OPPORTUNITY. THIS WOULD MAKE A GOOD COLLECTOR CAR FOR 90S FANS! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$2500 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD (FEE APPLIES) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Toyota Paseo .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2EL45U8P0132295
Stock: DF42224P1T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,045 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
Scotland Motors - Laurinburg / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE38P36U592704
Stock: 592704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,428 milesFive Star Dealer
$7,488
Bill Kidd's Timonium Toyota - Cockeysville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! **MOONROOF, Camry Solara SE V6, 2D Coupe, 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 Beige FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SMPI DOHC 21/29 City/Highway MPG Bill Kidd's in Automotive in Cockeysville, MD treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern.Perhaps a pre-owned, certified pre-owned vehicle or one of the many other used cars in our Cockeysville lot is the best fit for you. Each is thoroughly inspected by a trained technician and must meet the high expectations of all Bill Kidd's vehicles. Even if we don't carry the precise make and model you really want, we can help you find it. CALL US AT 1-855-422-8115 OR VISIT US 24/7 ON THE WEB AT www.billkidds.com.
Dealer Review:
This is the fourth vehicle that I’ve purchased from Bill Kidd’s, dating back to 1991. I am treated like a valued customer at Bill Kidd’s. For this visit, I was looking for a specific vehicle. By the time arrived, the car I came to look at was already sold. My salesperson had already determined how to get the same car from another dealership so I could complete my purchase. Amazing customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA38P26U092416
Stock: 22634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- used
2019 Toyota 8613,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,900$202 Below Market
Baxter Toyota Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 13,715! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! RAVEN exterior and BLACK interior, 86 trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota 86 with RAVEN exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains The fun comes from when the road begins to bend. With precise steering and playful handling, the 86 always engages. The harder you drive it around a freeway on-ramp or stretch it out along a twisting back road, the more it rewards.. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Baxter Toyota Lincoln, a full-service Toyota dealership, offers new, used and certified pre-owned cars. Were part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. You can shop the complete lineup of new Toyota models in our showroom or walk our lot to browse our selection of used vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19K8701555
Stock: L83107B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,959
Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 7 Year/Up To 100,000 Mile Toyota Certified Full Coverage Warranty Included, PRISTINE CONDITION, GPS / NAVI / NAVIGATION, Leather, NO ACCIDENTS ON CARFAX REPORT, LEATHER, One Owner, NONSmoker, Local Trade, MUST SEE!, Fresh Oil Change, Passed 160 Point Toyota Certified Inspection, Freshly Detailed, MINT CONDITION, EXCELLENT CONDITION.24/31 City/Highway MPGBlack 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 RWD 3.0L I6 Twin Scroll TurboWe provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Black 2020 Beaver Toyota Supra 3.0 is a 2D Coupe RWD . This Florida Coupe has a 3.0L I6 Twin Scroll Turbo engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number STK026012, the Florida 2020 Beaver Toyota Supra . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C01LW026012
Stock: STK026012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 7,095 miles
$59,499
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
SummaryWe'll be happy to send you additional pictures, provide a free CARFAX report and our service history of what we've done to prepare this vehicle for its next owner. Just ask. Please call ahead TOLL FREE (888) 795-9398 for details or to check availability. We'll be happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or email. Fully serviced in our award winning West Hills Auto Plex service department. All our cars go through a rigorous service inspection that rivals the Manufacturer Certified Program. You can be confident that every used car we sell will be trouble free and reliable! Because if it's not, WE WON'T SELL IT!!!Vehicle DetailsAmazing! This vehicle is immaculate and can easily be mistaken for a new vehicle.EquipmentThis model has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This 2020 Toyota GR Supra has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical and reconditioning processes. Take the stress out of car buying with this certified pre-owned. This small car has a 3.0 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This Toyota GR Supra gleams with a flashy red exterior.Additional InformationWe'll be happy to send you additional pictures, provide a free CARFAX report and our service history of what we've done to prepare this vehicle for its next owner. Just ask. Please call ahead TOLL FREE (888) 795-9398 for details or to check availability. We'll be happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or email. Fully serviced in our award winning West Hills Auto Plex service department. All our cars go through a rigorous service inspection that rivals the Manufacturer Certified Program. You can be confident that every used car we sell will be trouble free and reliable! Because if it's not, WE WON'T SELL IT!!!
Dealer Review:
Enjoyed a third consecutive flawless sales experience courtesy of Dallas Howell at West Hills Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep in Bremerton. He searched out the Rubicon with all desired options, coordinated the dealer trade and negotiated a very fair price. Save yourselves a stressful experience and look him up.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C06LW025826
Stock: AT8503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
2018 Toyota 8617,199 miles
$23,998
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18J8700332
Stock: 18930413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,991$328 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Driver Assist Package Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps Leather Seats Navigation System Paint Protection Film Keyless Start Emergency Assistance Kit Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display First Aid Kit Black; Leather Seat Trim Premium Package Tungsten This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Toyota includes: FIRST AID KIT (PPO) EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE KIT (PPO) CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS (PPO) PREMIUM PACKAGE Heads-Up Display DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control Cross-Traffic Alert PAINT PROTECTION FILM TUNGSTEN BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C05LW031584
Stock: LW031584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- used
2019 Toyota 8620,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,589$1,005 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep - Aurora / Colorado
Nimble and fun to drive, our Accident Free, One Owner 2019 Toyota 86 Coupe is track-proven and street-ready in Raven! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while paired with a paddle shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Everything a sports car should be, this Rear Wheel Drive coupe features innovative sport-tuned suspension and vehicle stability control track mode; making it a blast to drive and score near 32mpg on the open road! Admire the beautiful lines of our Toyota 86 that's sculpted to aerodynamic perfection with its long hood and short rear deck. It's got swagger and attitude to spare thanks to aggressive styling that refuses to be ignored.Designed for the art of the drive, the 86 interior greets you with Granlux trim, a steering wheel with audio control, sport seats with silver-like stitching, and a 60/40 split folding rear seat. Check out the touchscreen display, back up camera, Bluetooth, and display audio system! The road is calling your name!With this Toyota, take the long way home and have peace of mind along the way. With the Star Safety System, advanced airbags, and a tire-pressure monitor, confidence comes standard with this Toyota. Embrace driving pleasure, maximum thrills, and cutting-edge design behind the wheel of this beautiful Toyota 86! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
My buying experience at Larry H Miller was painless, from start to finish Kyle and the rest of the team were straight forward with no funny business. The process was stress free, they gave me a great price and Iâll be back for my next Jeep.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16K8702663
Stock: K8702663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
2020 Toyota 861,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
Southtown Motors - Pelham / Alabama
Wheels: 17" x 7J Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed ECT-i Automatic, Tires: 215/45R17 Summer, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel. This Toyota 86 has a strong Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Welcome to Southtown Motors Pelham, AL.*PLEASE CALL US AT 205-409-3156 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. YOU CAN ALSO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AND INFORMATION. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT 2841 PELHAM PARKWAY IN THE HEART OF PELHAM. WALK INS ARE WELCOME!!! WE HAVE SEVERAL DIFFERENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FROM OUR HIGH CREDIT SCORE PROGRAMS TO OUR GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM. PLEASE VISIT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM AND CLICK "APPLY ONLINE" TO GET THE PROCESS STARTED. TO HELP YOU FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE WITH YOUR PURCHASE PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR WIDE VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE SERVICE AGREEMENTS WE HAVE TO OFFER. WE HAVE BEEN SERVING THE GREATER BIRMINGHAM AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND TAKE PRIDE IN PROVIDING YOU WITH A POSITIVE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE. NO ONE WILL WORK HARDER THAN WE WILL TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOU JOINING THE SOUTHTOWN MOTORS FAMILY!!!*This Toyota 86 Has Everything You Want *Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way height adjustable driver seat and 4-way front passenger seat w/integrated headrests, Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear-Wheel Drive, Radio: AM/FM/HD -inc: 7" touch-screen display, Aha application w/over 100,000 stations, 8 speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port w/iPod connectivity and control, voice recognition w/voice training, hands-free capability, phone book access (2,500 phone book contacts) and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology, Gracenote album cover art and steering wheel audio controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pioneer Speakers, Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Mechanical Limited Slip Differential.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13L8751160
Stock: 751160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 53 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,995
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 Renaissance Red 2.0 *Carfax Accident Free*, *One Owner*, *Multi Point Inspection*. Odometer is 2310 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPG What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Apex, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience.
Dealer Review:
I bought a car from here last month and K. Craven had excellent customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C09LW029496
Stock: 5007637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- used
2017 Toyota 8637,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,366
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Toyota 86. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This 2017 Toyota 86 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The Toyota 86 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2017 Toyota 86: The Toyota 86 is one of the least expensive sports cars on the market with a base price of $26,255, well within reach of the average performance enthusiast. The 86 echoes the feel of much more expensive performance cars but offers an unprecedented dollars-to-smiles ratio. It's also one of the few true rear-wheel drive sports cars still on the market, providing a refuge for stalwart traditionalists who prefer driver engagement over all else. This model sets itself apart with rear-wheel-drive, strong performance and handling, great looks, and Affordable
Dealer Review:
I purchased my Toyota 2019 RAV4 through Mr. Salim Adil last month. Mr. Adil is very professional and caring person. He made the process very easy for me to follow and my all experience was very goo! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a friendly and professional sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13H9705300
Stock: H9705300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 382 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$54,990
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
* CLEAN CARFAX, * LEATHER, * BLUETOOTH, * USB PORTS - MP3 / IPOD READY, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, * PARKING ASSIST, * SPORT MODE, * HEADS UP DISPLAY, * DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, 3.0L I6 Twin Scroll Turbo, 8-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 2429 miles below market average! At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
Dealer Review:
Flavio the gentleman who had seen my fiance and I walking into the dealership decided to say hello as he opened the door for us. Asked us politely what brought us into the store on Saturday. We explained our situation about needing a bigger car for myself and work as I drove a legacy gt sedan. We went over many options and drove a few different models . Crosstrek outback and Forrester . About to leave because $ wasn't where we wanted it to be for the prices on cars and low trade in value offered to me on my car by grante, flavio went to grab his manager to see what could be done. Needless to say after some talking we managed to get a 2019 Subaru outback limited for the price we needed it to be for our budget and also threw in some extras. Had the car ready for me on Monday . Flavio was very friendly and wanted to ensure I was happy with my purchase. We would do business agian here .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C00LW031623
Stock: P540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- used
2017 Toyota 8645,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,888
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Good looking and running 2017 Toyota 86 Coupe has upgraded exhaust/ Super Charger/ Suspension.
Dealer Review:
The team truly cared for you as a person. No high pressure sales and they wanted to ensure you were truly happy with your purchase. They took the extra time to teach you how to use the Phone/Bluetooth connection and other great amenities of the car. Any concerns we had with the car, they resolved quickly. Unlike most dealerships they also completed your car registration and provided the needed up to date license plate. I felt like part of the family. This is a team of people you can trust!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11H8702479
Stock: 702479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota searches:
Related Toyota info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals