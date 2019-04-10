Used Toyota Coupe for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - YOU SIMPLY WILL NOT FIND A BETTER KEPT 1993 FOR WHAT IT IS - LITERALLY A LITTLE OLD LADY FROM PASADENA KIND OF CAR - RUNS ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT, NICE AND SMOOTH - COLD AC, HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO R134a - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THIS IS 1 OF LIKE 5 FOR SALE IN THE COUNTRY THAT WE CAN FIND! - SUUUUUPER WELL KEPT, EVEN HAS THE ORIGINAL SUNROOF BAG - AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON, CODE 31, SRS MODULE, BUT WE RECOMMEND AGAINST MAKING THE AIRBAG FUNCTIONAL, ITS LONG SINCE EXPIRED - IF YOU MISSED YOUR CHANCE TO BUY THIS IN 1993, THIS IS YOUR LAST OPPORTUNITY. THIS WOULD MAKE A GOOD COLLECTOR CAR FOR 90S FANS! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$2500 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD (FEE APPLIES) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

Dealer Review:

I was looking for a car under $4000 and lots of places I went to either the car was terrible and not as described, or somehow felt fishy. The people at Starfire went out of their way to point out the flaws before I came, their website was VERY helpful. I like self service and was able to do it all on their website. I can see how if you are not internet savvy, this may not be the place for you though. Be aware they informed me that the "estimated payments" shown are usually inaccurate as a lot of these cars cant be financed (too old, too high miles). They had some options (I used my credit card) but I thought mentioning this would help others. Thanks!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Toyota Paseo .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT2EL45U8P0132295

Stock: DF42224P1T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

