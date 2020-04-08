Used Ford Minivan for Sale Near Me

678 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 678 listings
  • 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    28,308 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,995

    $2,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    65,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    37,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,978

    $604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    95,293 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,276

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    10,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    94,463 miles

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB in White
    used

    2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB

    170,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    30,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Freestar SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Ford Freestar SEL

    191,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    107,689 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,450

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    48,562 miles

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    76,869 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,444

    Details
  • 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    11,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL

    46,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,990

    $267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB

    64,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Black
    certified

    2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    22,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,828

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    158,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,495

    $510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL in Silver
    used

    2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL

    3,027 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 678 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Ford For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Minivan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles