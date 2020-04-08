Used Ford Minivan for Sale Near Me

M & S Auto - Sacramento / California

Give your friends a ride with our 2016 Ford Transit Connect XL Wagon in White. Powered by a 2.5 Liter Duratec 4 Cylinder that offers 169hp while connected to a tough 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hauler will secure near 29mpg every day and our van is built on a car platform, so it's quite maneuverable in tight spots, easy to park and a pleasure to drive. Check out the roof rack that highlights the exterior. This XL Wagon has all the basics in order with integrated spotter mirrors and dual sliding side doors. You'll appreciate keyless entry, durable seats, an LCD multi-function display with steering wheel controls, power front windows, front and rear power points, and plenty of cupholders; while AC, an armrest, and an AM/FM stereo with an auxiliary audio input jack makes the trips more enjoyable. Our Ford Transit Connect offers lasting value and peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Easy to drive and easy to love, this is the intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!

My Son bought a car today and this lot shines above all others. They made it a pleasure and it was my sons 1st car purchase, they explained the paperwork mad sure he knew what he was getting in to terms and conditions of the loan . I am happy to say I have been buying cars for 30years and this experience shined above all others

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: NM0LS6E7XG1231697

Stock: A28004

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020