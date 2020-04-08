Used Ford Minivan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,308 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995$2,724 Below Market
Auction Direct USA - Victor / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F7XF1198899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
Benton Truck Sales - Benton / Arkansas
This is a 2016 Ford Transit Connect with 65k on the miles. We carry several Cargo Vans similar to this one. Interested? Call/Text Paul Meier 501-681-7822. This Transit has Power Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors. Cruise Control and Tilt. Rear Parking Assist Camera with a Monitor Screen in the Dash. CD Player and AM/FM Radio. Spare Tire. Just serviced and detailed. Here at Benton Truck Sales, we carry around 75 white work vehicles. We look forward to doing business with you! www.bentontrucksales.com ***No Doc Fees or Dealer Fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS6E74G1282659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,978$604 Below Market
Preferred Automotive Group - Fort Wayne / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E79H1331880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,293 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,276
CarLotz - Downers Grove / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9G72E1154201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999
Showcase Auto Sales - Modesto / California
CLEAN CARFAX ! 1-OWNER ! Check Out This 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4-Door! Only 10,231 Miles ! Recent Arrival , Come down to Showcase Auto Sales and schedule a test drive today. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price that fits your budget. With over 10 years in business and A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau , you can buy with confidence at Showcase Auto Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS6F79G1259473
Stock: 3109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,463 miles
$6,988
Somerset Auto Dealer - Somerset / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS6BN2CT082770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$809 Below Market
Atlantic Used Car Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F75E1152262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **2.0 I4 GAS**CARGO VAN**LIKE NEW**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 2.0L I4, 8-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT FWD Cargo Van
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F29K1399123
Stock: 32475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 191,338 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,000
Haley Auto Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Farmville / Virginia
ATTN: Please read CAREFULLY. Mechanic’s Special Vehicle. THIS VEHICLE FAILS HALEY’S INTERNAL INSPECTION PROCESS. This vehicle is in need of immediate mechanical and/or body repairs. These repairs vary from vehicle to vehicle in severity but could include ENGINE and/or TRANSMISSION REPLACEMENT. Our certified technicians have deemed this vehicle unfit to make it through Haley’s rigorous multipoint inspection. As a result, this vehicle is subject to wholesale auction. Prior to this vehicle’s release at auction, Haley is offering this vehicle to the general public at a reduced price. We recommend you to have an independent mechanic come here and look at this vehicle PRIOR to your purchase. This vehicle is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, HOW IS. There are NO Warranties expressed or implied.All sales are FINAL. No return policy applies to this Vehicle. CASH sales only. ---Vehicle located at Haley of Farmville, 1906 S. MAIN ST. FARMVILLE, VA 23901. 434-392-8166
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Freestar SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA52256BA17671
Stock: P17559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 107,689 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,450
Champion Motor Cars - Machesney Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GS9F72E1140910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,562 miles
$17,500
TruWorth Auto - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9G70F1177221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,869 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,444
M & S Auto - Sacramento / California
Give your friends a ride with our 2016 Ford Transit Connect XL Wagon in White. Powered by a 2.5 Liter Duratec 4 Cylinder that offers 169hp while connected to a tough 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hauler will secure near 29mpg every day and our van is built on a car platform, so it's quite maneuverable in tight spots, easy to park and a pleasure to drive. Check out the roof rack that highlights the exterior. This XL Wagon has all the basics in order with integrated spotter mirrors and dual sliding side doors. You'll appreciate keyless entry, durable seats, an LCD multi-function display with steering wheel controls, power front windows, front and rear power points, and plenty of cupholders; while AC, an armrest, and an AM/FM stereo with an auxiliary audio input jack makes the trips more enjoyable. Our Ford Transit Connect offers lasting value and peace of mind with anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, hill start assist, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Easy to drive and easy to love, this is the intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!
Dealer Review:
My Son bought a car today and this lot shines above all others. They made it a pleasure and it was my sons 1st car purchase, they explained the paperwork mad sure he knew what he was getting in to terms and conditions of the loan . I am happy to say I have been buying cars for 30years and this experience shined above all others
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS6E7XG1231697
Stock: A28004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 11,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Thank you for your interest in one of Pete Moore Automotive Team's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with 11,000mi. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is the one! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GS9F26K1412780
Stock: I412780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 46,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,990$267 Below Market
Fox Valley Volkswagen Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
Great sales and financial departments! Not pushy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7E78H1337668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500$1,293 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Kia - Lee's Summit / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Kia offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2015 Ford Transit Connect.FWD 2015 Ford Transit Connect Titanium ABS brakes, Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD, SYNC & Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.Contact us online or give us a call at (816) 558-6700 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
Dealer Review:
We purchased a used car from this dealership and it was difficult to get them to do anything requested. For instance when we were arranging financing the representative placed us with a loan from a bank that was 2 percent higher than what was available from other banks and it was only changed after we complained about the higher interest. Then after we get the car we are informed that they only have a valet key for it and no key fab or spare key when we requested one they were unwilling to provide us another key. We tried to call many times to resolve these problems but never had our calls returned. Once you make the purchase they could care less about making you happy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9G74F1194023
Stock: K2608A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT22,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,828
Cutter Ford - Aiea / Hawaii
Certified. **One Owner**, **Fuel Economy**, **Peace of Mind**, **7 Passenger**, Transit Connect XLT Wagon, 4D Wagon, Duratec 2.5L I4, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, Shadow Black, Charcoal Black w/Cloth Front Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: bucket, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM w/Single CD & Rear View Camera, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, SYNC, Traction control. **WHERE YOU MAKE THE DEAL ** For over 30 years, Cutter Ford has been the auto dealership that people visit from all over Oahu when it comes to new and used car sales. From Pearl City to Kaneohe, Cutter offers the largest selection of affordable Ford inventory in the Honolulu area. Whether you are looking for a new hybrid, a Ford truck, sedan, SUV or minivan, our experienced and friendly staff will be sure to help you make the right decision so that you drive off the lot smiling. Sales: (888) 735-5870 http://www.cutterford.com/index.htm Where You Make The Deal!!!!
Dealer Review:
Dakota was great to work with; he was knowledgeable and friendly. He made this purchase with a trade in very easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F71H1336719
Stock: 198006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 158,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,495$510 Below Market
Baha Auto Group Inc. - Burbank / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F79G1283245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,027 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,988
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is excited to offer this fantastic 2020 Ford Transit Connect Diffused Silver Metallic XL with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, EXECUTIVE LOANER, Transit Connect XL, 8-Speed Automatic, FWD, Diffused Silver Metallic, Ebony Vinyl, 3.80 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, a Heavy Duty Battery for those cold mornings, Order Code 200A, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" 5-Spk Sparkle Silver-Pnted Alum Alloy. 24/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9E27L1464431
Stock: L1464431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford searches:
Related Ford info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals