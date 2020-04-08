Used Mercedes-Benz Minivan for Sale Near Me

Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van Standard Roof 126" Wheelbase..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.

Dealer Review:

Went to see a car that was advertised online for $7400 when I get there although I called prior to going the car sticker price was $10,000 I discussed that and they stated I would get the car for what was advertised. I came with cash for purchase when I was given the final price after tax and all the gps equipment and other extra fees they added the car somehow still ended up 10,000 I was told the advertised price is what they purchase the car from the bank for and the sticker price is the actual price. They added on a GPS charge for $685 that they said I MUST pay taxes etc another $900 the price didn’t add up when I decided to leave they said they would work with me what was I willing to pay instated the advertised price that i saw online when the “Manager” came back they still tried to sell me the vehicle for 10,000 what was changed from the other two men who told me 10,000 NOTHING these ppl are [non-permissible content removed] buyers be ware they get you in and rip you OFF!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WD4PG2EE7J3389672

Stock: X389672

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020