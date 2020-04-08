Used Mercedes-Benz Minivan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,985
Fred Beans Chevrolet - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
*EASY TO DRIVE YET SPACIOUS! STYLISH AND DEPENDABLE MID-SIZE CONVERSION VAN! *Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection, Rear-Wheel Drive, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, and LOADED WITH LUXURY!
Dealer Review:
The salesman we worked with was very pleasant and knowledgable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE1K3565908
Stock: C00008P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 70,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,997
Brentwood Auto Brokers - Levanon / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE5H3245550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 406 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$37,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES ELECTRICAL SLIDING DOOR PACKAGE Driver Side Electric Sliding Door, Passenger Side Electric Sliding Door, BLIND SPOT ASSIST PACKAGE Blind Spot Assist, Heated Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, 4.2' Pixel Matrix Display, chrome dials, Leather Rim Steering Wheel w/Chrome Trim, DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE Passenger Seat Backrest Storage Net, Driver Seat Backrest Storage Net, Comfort Passenger Seat, lumbar support, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support, Comfort Driver Seat, lumbar support, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, 2 Additional Master Keys, Comfort Suspension, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Brake Assist. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'If there's a Goldilocks zone for work vans, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris may have found that 'just-right' size. The result is a maneuverable vehicle for navigating dense metropolitan streets that can still carry a surprising amount of people or cargo.'. .
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7K3566061
Stock: FV11343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,998
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **TRACTION CONTROL**.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Obsidian Black Metallic 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger RWD 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Odometer is 3818 miles below market average!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Darrell was professional, courteous, patient, and accommodating during his dealing with me. He made my car buying experience pleasant. I recommend all attempting to purchase a vehicle to stop by.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4K3513544
Stock: K3513544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 74,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,491$3,822 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van Standard Roof 126" Wheelbase..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
Dealer Review:
Went to see a car that was advertised online for $7400 when I get there although I called prior to going the car sticker price was $10,000 I discussed that and they stated I would get the car for what was advertised. I came with cash for purchase when I was given the final price after tax and all the gps equipment and other extra fees they added the car somehow still ended up 10,000 I was told the advertised price is what they purchase the car from the bank for and the sticker price is the actual price. They added on a GPS charge for $685 that they said I MUST pay taxes etc another $900 the price didn’t add up when I decided to leave they said they would work with me what was I willing to pay instated the advertised price that i saw online when the “Manager” came back they still tried to sell me the vehicle for 10,000 what was changed from the other two men who told me 10,000 NOTHING these ppl are [non-permissible content removed] buyers be ware they get you in and rip you OFF!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7J3389672
Stock: X389672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 69,843 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, TaxiFair Deal
$16,977
Taj Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Taj Auto Mall has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. Recent Arrival! So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 610-759-1600. Make Taj Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles.Black2017 Mercedes-BenzMetris Passenger RWD 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged
Dealer Review:
I wish I could say that this internet long distance process has been smooth but it truly has been anything other. I would have rather sat in a dealership for the normal "all day process" then this. I am at my witts end and I so wished that I choose another dealership to run my credit and attempt to get me financing. I have done all my part and the followup is really lacking. However, I must say that they were friendly to deal with but this is so exhausting. I don't even want to do this any more. Thanks anyway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE0H3314192
Stock: T4731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 81,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,995$1,147 Below Market
City Auto Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE6G3086620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,760 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$36,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
You can find this 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van and many others like it at Mercedes-Benz of Clear Lake. This Mercedes-Benz includes: ELECTRICAL SLIDING DOOR PACKAGE Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door PREMIUM EXTERIOR PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar PREMIUM OVERHEAD CONTROL PANEL CRUISE CONTROL Cruise Control BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats ENHANCED AC PACKAGE A/C Climate Control LIFT-UP TAILGATE W/PREMIUM TRIM 7-SEAT CONFIGURATION, DRIVER Bucket Seats PREMIUM SAFETY PACKAGE Steering Wheel Audio Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Lane Departure Warning Power Mirror(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Trip Computer Blind Spot Monitor Rain Sensing Wipers COURTESY LIGHT FOR TAILGATE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van is a perfect addition to any home.
Dealer Review:
I purchased my Toyota 2019 RAV4 through Mr. Salim Adil last month. Mr. Adil is very professional and caring person. He made the process very easy for me to follow and my all experience was very goo! I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a friendly and professional sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE0J3493503
Stock: J3493503SL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2018
- 53,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,000$1,132 Below Market
The Frederick Motor Company - Frederick / Maryland
CARFAX 1-Owner, Maryland State Inspected, No Accidents, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seats, Alloy Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE8G3147546
Stock: 44963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,588 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$41,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM SAFETY W/PARKTRONIC PACKAGE Blind Spot Assist, Illuminated Front Exits, Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist, 4.2' Pixel Matrix Display, chrome dials, Rain Sensor, Heated Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, First-Aid Kit, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Leather Rim Steering Wheel w/Chrome Trim, Collision Prevention Assist, ELECTRICAL SLIDING DOOR PACKAGE Driver Side Electric Sliding Door, Passenger Side Electric Sliding Door, ELECTRICALLY ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat, Electrically Adjustable Driver Seat, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Windshield Washer System, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Front Passenger Seat, CRUISE CONTROL, 5,000 LBS CAPACITY TRAILER HITCH. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Brake Assist. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'If there's a Goldilocks zone for work vans .
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE8K3570409
Stock: F11316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$33,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM SAFETY W/PARKTRONIC PACKAGE Blind Spot Assist, Illuminated Front Exits, Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist, 4.2' Pixel Matrix Display, chrome dials, Rain Sensor, Heated Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, First-Aid Kit, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Leather Rim Steering Wheel w/Chrome Trim, Collision Prevention Assist, DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE Lower Console Storage Tray, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Becker Map Pilot Navigation System, BLACK, LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Brake Assist. Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van with Flint Grey Metallic exterior and Black Leatherette interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 208 HP at 5500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner VEHICLE REVIEWS TheCarConnection.com explains 'Despite that hefty payload, the Metris rides well enough with an empty load and it is fairly quiet at speed. '. .
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE5J3408767
Stock: FV11341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 7,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,490$784 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Union - Union / New Jersey
* Check out this 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo * * 2018 ** Mercedes-Benz * * Metris * This White 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo might be just the vehicle for you. Rocking a charming white exterior and a black interior, this car is a great pick. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA6J3373318
Stock: S19290U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 17,670 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,990
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Exceeding your demands for efficiency and reliability, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van is offered in beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic! Small when it needs to be, but bigger than life when it counts, our mid-size van is powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 208hp while paired with a 7G-Tronic Automatic transmission for hauling and passing needs. This Rear Wheel Drive's payload and towing capacity are impressive, and you'll score near 23mpg while appreciating the maneuverability of this van that was purposefully built for the long haul! Highly customizable, our Metris Cargo Van stands tall with its refined stance! It is exceptionally easy to own and a pleasure to drive as it will fit in suburban garages and low parking structures. The possibilities are endless with rear doors that open wide for maximum clearance, along with cavernous cargo space. Make no compromises; our van provides all the comfort and convenience features you need along with the integrated connectivity to stay in touch. A built-in color display, Bluetooth, USB, and iPod interface have all been included with your needs in mind. Take on each day with confidence knowing our Mercedes-Benz Metris has been carefully engineered with Crosswind Assist, Attention Assist, a Load-Adaptive Electronic Stability Program, and other advanced safety features that help you to avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Changing the way you do business with car-like handling and ultimate versatility, your Metris will make a fantastic partner! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA1H3294925
Stock: 10952A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 53,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
$18,995
Indy Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE1H3305419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$25,994$4,034 Below Market
Rio Vista Chevrolet - Buellton / California
**Free statewide delivery** No damage or accidents reported to Carfax, Still under manufacturers warranty, 8-Passenger, Bluetooth for Phone, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, Front and Side Airbags, Dual Power Sliding Rear Doors, Leatherette Seating Surfaces.
Dealer Review:
All the staff were super courteous, knowledgeable and interested in making sure I had the necessary information to make a choice that I was comfortable with. My sales rep was always on top of my requests and patiently set up and went through the details of the car's options. I am also told that he will be accessible whenever I have future questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE1H3293210
Stock: 7462P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 24,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM SAFETY W/PARKTRONIC PACKAGE Blind Spot Assist, Illuminated Front Exits, Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist, 4.2' Pixel Matrix Display, chrome dials, Rain Sensor, Heated Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Lane Keeping Assist, First-Aid Kit, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Leather Rim Steering Wheel w/Chrome Trim, Collision Prevention Assist, ELECTRICAL SLIDING DOOR PACKAGE Driver Side Electric Sliding Door, Passenger Side Electric Sliding Door, PREMIUM INTERIOR PACKAGE Front Footwell Lighting, Rear Carpeting, Front Carpeting, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Interior Chrome Accents, door handles, surrounding trim and outboard air vents, Premium Overhead Control Panel, Rear Grab Handle Reading Lights, CRUISE CONTROL, 5,000 LBS CAPACITY TRAILER HITCH. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Brake Assist. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING TheCarConnection.com's review says 'Despite that hefty payload .
Dealer Review:
This was my first car purchase from a dealership and I have to say that it was much easier and less stressful than I thought it would be. I was able to quickly test drive the car I wanted and Franco Cordano was an amazing salesman who answered all my questions and was super helpful with making sure this was the car for me. I am very pleased with my new car and the service I received at Flagship.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EEXJ3461769
Stock: F11295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 57,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,500
Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Westwood / Massachusetts
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo in Arctic White, Clean Carfax!, Carfax One Owner!!!, Alternator 14 V/190 A, Buffer Battery For Start/Stop, ECO Start/Stop, ECO Stop/Start Package.As part of Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EAXH3202565
Stock: M81087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 39,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,900
Dave Arbogast Buick GMC - Troy / Ohio
Pre Owned 2017 Mercedes Metris Conversion by Explorer Van Company! Exterior: Silver Paint, Running Boards, Hi-Top Roof, LED Running Lights Interior: Black Leather, Wood Accents, 4 Captains Chairs, Air Conditioner/Rear Air, Center Console Engine: 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged Body: Mercedes Metris with Seating for 7 Passengers, Keyless/Power Locks Doors: Cab Doors (1 per side), Mid Door (Passenger side), Rear Doors (2) Front Seating: Captains Chairs, Heated Seats, Power Seating, Premium Leather Seats Mid Seating: Captains Chairs, Premium Leather Rear Seating: Rear Sofa, 3 Piece Folding Features: AM/FM Stereo w/ CD Player, XM Radio, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Wireless Headphones, Audio/Video Input, 24 Inch TV, Blue Ray Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Speakers, Tilt, Cruise, Sunroof Wheels: 18 Inch Chassis Specifications Wheelbase: 126' Overall length: 202.4' Overall height (Low Top): 74.4' Overall height (High Top): 82' Body Width: 75.9' Power Sliding Side Doors height: 49' Power Sliding Side Doors width: 35.5' Rear Doors/Hatch height: 48.0' Rear Doors/Hatch width: 50.0' Headroom (Low Top): 41.4' Headroom (High Top): 48.4' Seating Capacity: 7 Legroom (Driver): 43' Legroom (2nd Row): 18' Legroom (3rd Row): 17' Cargo Room: 38 cu.ft Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Direct Injection Gas Horsepower: 208 Transmission: 7G-Tronic Automatic Transmission Towing: 5,000 lbs Fuel Tank: 18.5 Gallon Fuel Economy: 20 City - 23 Highway
Dealer Review:
I purchased a GMC 2016 lifted truck on the (31July2020). Mr Joe Bauman was the sales person that assisted me.I had viewed and driven this vehicle a couple of days prior and was rather taken with it.The truck would suit my future needs. Joe answered all my questions that came up and educated me on the mechanics of the vehicle which I were not familiar to me. Joe is courteous and I did not feel pressured or rushed to make a purchase nor persuaded toward any other vehicle (as I've experienced with some dealerships that want to clear the lot). I felt comfortable working with Joe on the purchase and hope to receive good service on the vehicle when needed and due. Thank you Mr. Bauman, you be the man!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE9H3283444
Stock: UP29493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz searches:
Related Mercedes-Benz info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals