Used Ford Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Lakeland Toyota - Lakeland / Florida

This Vehicle is nicely equipped with the following features: 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD Player/MP3 Capable, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 15" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum.We offer Market Based Pricing, please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" -Rob All prices are plus tax, tag and fees. Shop 24/7 @ www.LakelandToyota.com **FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA.

Dealer Review:

If I could leave less than one star I would. Worse customer service, follow through, bad management. Very disorganized. I do not recommend this dealership or their sales team. The reason for my review is based on our experience. Our original sales person did not seem to know where the cars were, didn't seem to want to spend extra time finding the right car for us, and even then we were patient and waited for him figuring he was new to the business but when we got to the table on the one option we had selected the sales person sent over two managers and they were unable to negotiate a price for us. The process was way to long on the negotiation side and we felt that they were just playing games with us. We had a price in mind and weren't willing to go over that. One manager said one thing and then the other came and offered us a price over the other offer. We can verbalizing that we were not willing to pay more and when we were willing to pay one price they sent over another manager offering us $1000 more for the car. It was very wishy washy and shady to operate like that. Then we found out the car we had been negotiating on was in an accident when we told our sales person we did not want one that had been. Then they said they had a car for us at X amount price which we agreed on, left us there waiting, then our sales person returned and said he could not locate the car and could no longer help us. The leaders/managers never returned to speak with us. As we were leaving the third time we were stopped by another sales lead person who said they would help us. He located a car for us like the one we seen before (only we had not seen on the lot previously) but then again came back with a higher price than what we said we would pay. He and his manager was aware of how long we had been there , what had occurred with the other sales team members/managers and still came back with a price that was over what we were willing to pay. At the end of the day being exhausted from all that we did end up settling on a car that he found that I am happy with but we did have to come up on our price and that is the reason I rate this dealership so poorly. Also one of the cars I wanted they didn't even try to negotiate because they said it was to much and this car had chips in the paint and something broken inside. That was a shame. Sad to say this is the service you can expect and since they have to sell 55 cars a day I would say that is what we felt drove them to continue to bring us back but not with the goal to give us good service or for customer satisfaction just to get our business. In addition they do charge a recondition fee for used cars so be aware of that and there car detailing service is sub par. I have to re clean what they cleaned because it was done in a rush. The finance team was very nice and that is about all that was positive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM107095

Stock: PKM107095

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020