Used Ford Hatchback for Sale Near Me

- 29,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,199$447 Below Market
Lakeland Toyota - Lakeland / Florida
This Vehicle is nicely equipped with the following features: 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD Player/MP3 Capable, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 15" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum.We offer Market Based Pricing, please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" -Rob All prices are plus tax, tag and fees. Shop 24/7 @ www.LakelandToyota.com **FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA.
Dealer Review:
If I could leave less than one star I would. Worse customer service, follow through, bad management. Very disorganized. I do not recommend this dealership or their sales team. The reason for my review is based on our experience. Our original sales person did not seem to know where the cars were, didn't seem to want to spend extra time finding the right car for us, and even then we were patient and waited for him figuring he was new to the business but when we got to the table on the one option we had selected the sales person sent over two managers and they were unable to negotiate a price for us. The process was way to long on the negotiation side and we felt that they were just playing games with us. We had a price in mind and weren't willing to go over that. One manager said one thing and then the other came and offered us a price over the other offer. We can verbalizing that we were not willing to pay more and when we were willing to pay one price they sent over another manager offering us $1000 more for the car. It was very wishy washy and shady to operate like that. Then we found out the car we had been negotiating on was in an accident when we told our sales person we did not want one that had been. Then they said they had a car for us at X amount price which we agreed on, left us there waiting, then our sales person returned and said he could not locate the car and could no longer help us. The leaders/managers never returned to speak with us. As we were leaving the third time we were stopped by another sales lead person who said they would help us. He located a car for us like the one we seen before (only we had not seen on the lot previously) but then again came back with a higher price than what we said we would pay. He and his manager was aware of how long we had been there , what had occurred with the other sales team members/managers and still came back with a price that was over what we were willing to pay. At the end of the day being exhausted from all that we did end up settling on a car that he found that I am happy with but we did have to come up on our price and that is the reason I rate this dealership so poorly. Also one of the cars I wanted they didn't even try to negotiate because they said it was to much and this car had chips in the paint and something broken inside. That was a shame. Sad to say this is the service you can expect and since they have to sell 55 cars a day I would say that is what we felt drove them to continue to bring us back but not with the goal to give us good service or for customer satisfaction just to get our business. In addition they do charge a recondition fee for used cars so be aware of that and there car detailing service is sub par. I have to re clean what they cleaned because it was done in a rush. The finance team was very nice and that is about all that was positive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM107095
Stock: PKM107095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 154,550 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,987
All American Chevrolet of Odessa - Odessa / Texas
EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Race Red exterior and Medium Light Stone interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO Aluminum Wheels, Flex Fuel. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC. Ford SE with Race Red exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'Major reasons to consider the 2014 Ford Focus sedan and hatchback include sprightly performance, an upscale interior, a refined ride and excellent fuel economy.'. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY All American Chevrolet of Odessa sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Midland and San Angelo, Texas. We offer financing options and incentives for all Texas Chevrolet customers. If you have any questions, please contact us today Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
Very good attention
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K20EL278244
Stock: EL278244T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 19,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,999
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Light Stone; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Equipment Group 500A Magnetic Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** This 2016 Ford Focus Electric is proudly offered by AutoNation Toyota Cerritos Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A Ford with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Focus Electric was gently driven and it shows. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Ford Focus Electric. This Ford Focus Electric is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Jordan and Ahmad were the dream team at Autonation! We had previously been to three other Southern California Toyota dealers and ultimately purchased our new 2020 RAV4 from Autonation. We had told Jordan exactly what we wanted in the vehicle and he delivered. Ahmad was also very helpful and thorough in explaining the new technological features of the car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (110 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R42GL262914
Stock: GL262914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 13,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,999$1,048 Below Market
Simmons Rockwell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bath / New York
Delivers 37 Highway MPG and 27 City MPG! This Ford Fiesta boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 15" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Ford Fiesta Features the Following Options *Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: embossed bolsters, 4-way manual (fore/aft, up/down) driver seat, 2-way manual (fore/aft) passenger seat and 2-way adjustable head restraints, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, smart-charging USB port, 4.2" screen in center stack and AppLink, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ7KM138467
Stock: 2-38834DR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Fiesta SE8,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988
Advantage Ford Lincoln - Duarte / California
SUPER LOW MILEAGE CERTIFIED 2018 FIESTA SE HATCHBACK! This like new 1-owner Fiesta is very clean, fun to drive, and comes with features such as SYNC phone connectivity, remote keyless entry, rear view camera, premium pepper red metallic paint, and much more!As a Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle it has passed a comprehensive 172-Point inspection and comes with a 7-year 100K mi. Powertrain Warranty from its original in-service date and additional 12 mo../12K mi. comprehensive Ford Certified Protection from time of purchase. As a CPO vehicle it may also be eligible for special financing on approved credit for limited term.Advantage also has a number of other well-maintained and equipped vehicles in stock that are sure to fit your needs. Please call us at 626-359-9689 and ask to speak with our sales manager for any further inquiries on this or any of our other certified vehicles. You may also email us at www.sales@advantageford.com.Advantage has won Ford Motor's prestigious President's Award for customer satisfaction 16 consecutive years, which means you'll get great deals and friendly, no-pressure service and no hidden surprises like pre-loaded equipment many other dealers have on their vehicles. Have a great day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ4JM120247
Stock: F20178A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Ford Focus SEL27,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,633$395 Below Market
Sunshine Ford Lincoln - Newburgh / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 27,965 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTO...KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio Ford SEL with Blue Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESCOLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Front-Seats, 3 Point Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, All-Weather Floor Mats, CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and removable adjustable head restraints (2-way), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC SelectShift w/thumb switch on gear shifter (STD).EXPERTS CONCLUDE"Ford has tuned the suspension masterfully, imbuing even this economy-minded model with a playful, light-on-its-feet character." -Edmunds.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe aim to foster life-long relationships with our customers as members of our family by providing quality service, exceptional value and peace of mind.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
excellent response time with all questions, very professional support staff
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M20JL264366
Stock: 5685A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 35,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,482
The Car Store - Salisbury / Maryland
Ask us about our Guaranteed Credit Approval! This is a 2019 Ford Fiesta,TOW PACKAGE, 1.6L 4 cyls, Gray, , Come on in and check out this Extra Clean Fiesta... Standard features include: Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 1 one-touch, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 1.6 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 120 hp horsepower, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Compass, Tachometer, Clock - In-dash, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, Front seat type - Bucket, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Knee airbags - Driver, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear bench seats, Rear spoiler - Lip, Rear wiper, Speed-proportional power steering, Stability control, Transmission hill holder, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front, Rear defogger, Center Console - Full with storage, Chrome grill... Ready for anything! Yes, I am as good as I look. For more information on this or any other Car Store vehicle go to www.thecarstoreonline.com.
Dealer Review:
Salesman Warren Ward provided top notch service. He was professional and very patient while listening to our needs and desires. He was able to assist in getting my son the car that he desperately wanted. He appears to take take pride and enjoyment in his work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ4KM102302
Stock: 32617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 43,841 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,788
Cecil Clark Chevrolet - Leesburg / Florida
PRICE REDUCED! GOOD THROUGH 31 AUGUST ONLY. Armed with a backup camera, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, you won't be able to get enough of this 2016 Ford Focus SE. We've got it for $10,988. Want a 5 dr hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Rocking a gorgeous dk. gray exterior and a charcoal black interior, this car is a great pick. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Cecil Clark Chevrolet, 8843 U.S.Hwy. 441, Leesburg, FL, 34788, Phone: 3527029073, E-mail: byork@cecilclarkchevrolet.com.
Dealer Review:
Amazing dealership and staff!! Made the deal over the phone and picked up my new Colorado the next day!! No haggling easy process!!! Thanks again!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K26GL216818
Stock: 21014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 130,215 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,688
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
AUTO! SUNROOF! ALLOYS! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Focus ZX5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAFP37N65R132296
Stock: C8335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,459 miles
$13,800
Star Cars of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M29JL240051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Focus SE12,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$539 Below Market
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Ford Focus SE **7-Year/100,00 Mile Ford Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3-Capable, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date This Certified Pre-Owned Ford comes with a 7-Year/100,000 mile warranty backed by Ford Motor Company and honored at all Ford dealerships nationwide! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Ford Factory-Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This vehicle has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Ford Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance! Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
Dealer Review:
The team at Hennessy Ford worked together to meet and exceed my needs. I appreciate the responsive & professional ethic of all that I dealt with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K22HL213593
Stock: U8133
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 45,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,000
Riverside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat - New Bern / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ8JM106612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900
Lundeen Brothers Ford - Annandale / Minnesota
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 27/40 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Nimble handling; refined and quiet ride; attractive and well-made interior; abundant list of upscale and high-tech options. Source: Edmunds * It only takes a glance to see the all-new 2015 Ford Focus' dynamic new look. One that commands attention from every angle, showcasing an elegant profile with clean, flowing lines. Ground your Focus with stylish wheels. Choose from a wide range of designs available on S, SE and Titanium models. Options include 15, 16, 17 and 18 inches. Inside you'll find an equally stunning cabin. The center stack is reimagined, the tech is inspiring and there's even a new lineup of available seats on all models. Focus is as ready to make things happen as you are. Standard features including the communications system that helps keep you connected and the rear view camera that helps you see what's behind your vehicle were designed to not only complement your drive-but make it more convenient. SYNC voice-activated technology helps you keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel now comes standard on all models. The standard 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine is flex-fuel capable, so you can use either unleaded, E85 or any combination of the two. The Focus Electric runs exclusively on electricity-keeping you on the road and away from the pump. While the 252hp 2.0L EcoBoost engine in the ST is efficient and packed with power. And the newly available 1.0L EcoBoost I-3 engine provides both performance and efficiency-no compromises necessary when it comes to the 2015 Ford Focus. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K28FL269387
Stock: 3402RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,443
Packey Webb Ford - Downers Grove / Illinois
Buy and drive with confidence with Packey Webb Ford's Used Car Lifetime Limited Warranty which will provide you with engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly breakdown coverage on qualifying vehicles. See the dealer for details.This vehicles odometer has 19,831 miles below the market average!Drivers just like you love our fun-to-drive 2019 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback that's boldly refined in Ingot Silver! Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 120hp while connected to a smooth shifting 5 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive provides plenty of zip while delivering impressive gas mileage at close to 36mpg. Hit the road in this Fiesta SE and turn heads with your savvy street style. It features a black beltline, a distinct grille, and solar-tinted glass.The SE interior is packed with modern features such as Ford Sync App Link with available satellite radio. Easy-to-use controls, a-rockin' stereo system, multi-color ambient lighting, plenty of storage and comfortable seating make this cabin a beautiful place to spend time.Peace of mind comes standard with Ford Fiesta's excellent safety ratings. It boasts AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, and more. You'll even have the MyKey feature which allows you to program a restricted driving mode to promote good driving habits for young drivers. Show-off your sleek, sporty, and smart style each time you pull up in your Fiesta! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Want to save some time? Call us at 866-496-6602 or text us at 630-345-4170 to confirm availability and let us know what time you'll be here so we can have it ready for you.
Dealer Review:
everyone in the service department is great. They always greet you and are great to work with. thank you for all your hard work and professionalism. Keep up the good work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ2KM162417
Stock: P3956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 80,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995$275 Below Market
Terre Haute Auto - Terre Haute / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K27GL283945
Stock: 101518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995
Burien Chevrolet - Burien / Washington
**BLUETOOTH**, **GREAT GAS MILEAGE**, **1 OWNER CARFAX**, **CALL FOR DETAILS**, **LIFETIME LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!!!**.27/37 City/Highway MPGFind a great deal on new and used or pre-owned vehicles at our auto dealership in the Seattle area. Family-owned and operated locally for several generations, you'll enjoy doing business with a local car dealer that gives back to the community by donating to local schools, churches, youth athletic leagues and charities, where you can keep your own buying decisions local and support your community, rather than doing business with some far-away publicly traded corporation. Burien is a one stop shop in the Puget Sound area for automotive parts, accessories, factory trained technicians, auto accessories, auto repair and maintenance or oil changes, wheel covers, wipers, tires, tire rotations, a state-of-the-art body shop and collision center and other miscellaneous items for your car, truck, van, SUV, sport utility or crossover vehicle. So whether you're looking for used cars in Washington State or new cars in the Pacific Northwest, Burien Chevrolet is a car dealership in the Seattle area that is easy to get to, located just a mile west of Sea-Tac International Airport, where you can fly and drive for an easy, hassle-free car buying experience and see the USA in your Chevrolet or other make vehicle. And with our best price quotes the first time, we shop the auto auctions so you don't have to, saving valuable effort: we respect your time! Enjoy a hassle free experience shopping for a new or used car located at our dealerships serving the cities of Burien, Seattle and Renton, as well as Kirkland, Bellevue, Tacoma, Sumner, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Federal Way and West Seattle. So if you're looking for a really good deal or just looking to get an auto loan for the vehicle you want or find out what your trade or trade-in might be worth at current fair market book value, think Burien for all of your automotive needs. Put us on your shopping list for a deal you'll feel good about, because we're not far from where you are!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fiesta S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4TJ5GM172322
Stock: 556011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 26,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,921
Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM106268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3N23HL309888
Stock: 19015974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
