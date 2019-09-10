Used Subaru SUV for Sale Near Me

Autobarn Subaru of Countryside - Countryside / Illinois

They ripped me off with $499.99 which after going over the reviews in depth (I should have done it before I when there) is a common practice on this dealer. There are other people with the same issue. My wife and I were looking to buy a Subaru I spoke with Juan Rodriguez (internet sales ) the price he was offering was very attractive (we had spoken with other dealers) I specifically ask him to be straight with me about the fees because of the bad reputation dealers have for hidden fees and scamming people He assume me that beside taxes, license, title and registration were no hidden fees. Therefore, on Friday 10/11 we drove from Grand Rapids Michigan to Countryside (3 hours). We knew the car we wanted, we drove it, and so we were ready to buy the car, and here is where the issues started, price for the car was $21,850 (which didn’t change) but between all the fees (taxes, title, etc) when up to almost $25,000. We crunch the numbers before we when there, so we knew this number was “wrong”. When we told this to the sales person he when back inside (you know how they go in an out of the office) and he say it was a “mistake” on the sales taxes since we were out of state (same thing the claim if you check other reviews). When finally, they got the number right we proceed to do the financial part, and this is when Michal Podyma took the opportunity to screw us with $499.99. It was late they were about to close so we didn’t took the time to check the math (our big mistake). Next morning we check the math and that’s is when we realized they screw us. We email Michal Podyma with all the paperwork. He recognized the “mistake” and say that He will fixed. After a couple of days, I received a cancelation form BLANK that I suppose to sign (a blank form really?) in order to process my refund which will take 2 months (let that interest accrued how cares right?) Since Michal didn’t give me a viable solution I call the owner Richard Fisher (whom replies on the reviews) and send him all the paperwork since he claims quote “We would never charge someone for an item or service that was not received” WELL YOU DID, and as today I haven’t heard back from him, so by now I think ALL OF THEM ARE IN IT !!! BE AWARE AND CHECK YOUR MATH VERY CAREFULLY We put $8,000 down payment we didn’t take neither need GAP insurance ( since the owner claims “There must have been something associated with the $400 charge on your statement.” In other bad reviews where people was also scammed). I attached my statement, Michal Podyma email, and pictures of other reviews with same issues

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

VIN: JF2SJABC1JH405890

Certified Pre-Owned: No

