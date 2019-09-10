Used Subaru SUV for Sale Near Me
- 54,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,888
Village Subaru - Acton / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAKC7H3267383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$19,495$414 Below Market
Brown's Manassas Subaru - Manassas / Virginia
Just arrived. This vehicle is going through our signature inspection, and full detail. Please feel free to contact us at (888)693-2808 if you would like to see it or have questions.**NON SMOKER**CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**4 CYLINDER**CLEAN CARFAX REPORT**POWER WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS**ALLOY WHEELS** AM/FM/XM/SIRIUS/CD/AUX**BLUETOOTH**
Dealer Review:
No pressure sale. I had many questions. Israel took the time to answer everything. He was thorough in providing details on the vehicles I was considering. He made it easy for me to decide.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC4JH439595
Stock: BB2224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,744 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$27,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSANC2K3358807
Stock: 2000645256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 24,490 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500
All Star Cars - Richland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC9HH534664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,038 miles
$9,320
Hudiburg Subaru - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Dealer Review:
We purchased a Subaru Outback from Hudiburg Subaru in OKC. We were charged for an extended warranty that we had declined. After seven weeks we have still been unable to resolve this matter. It is very frustrating to say the least. You would think that they would be interested in customer satisfaction. I don't know if it is because we don't live in Oklahoma or what. We have lived there before and we still have family and friends there. I would suggest people go to another dealership. Hudiburg has not returned phone calls and been slow to respond to emails.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BRBAC8E3319683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,999$641 Below Market
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Kennett / Missouri
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! With less than 30,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: 1-touch window functionality, telescoping steering wheel, and air conditioning. It features a standard transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJAAC0JG416225
Stock: KU5316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 153,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,250$1,995 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BRBCC7A3350057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government UseGood Deal
$12,995$610 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
Dealer Review:
Dave & Dan did a good job, they were down to earth and honest about the vehicle history and conditions. Dave was very enthusiastic and accommodating. Dan was wise and experienced.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC0FH472615
Stock: 472615AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,400$1,316 Below Market
McGovern Subaru - North Hampton / New Hampshire
** One Owner **, Auto-Dimming Rear View Compass Mirror w/HomeLink, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Surround Sound Speaker System, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, High Beam Assist (HBA), LED Steering Responsive Headlights, Moonroof Navigation HBA RAB LED SRH, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof Package, Radio: Subaru STARLINK 8.0' Multimedia Nav System, Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), Smartphone Integration, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Vehicle Information Display. McGovern Subaru Peace of Mind 30 Day Guarantee. We are so committed with your satisfaction with your pre-owned automotive purchase that we will give you 30 days or 1,000 mile New Hampshire State Inspection item coverage. McGovern Subaru has the pre-owned vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. For your piece of mind, we have included over 20 photos so you can judge the condition for yourself. A comprehensive list of options and features can be viewed at www.mcgovernsubaru.com. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see that McGovern Subaru, formerly Ocean Subaru, offers some of the best deals in the market. We will provide you a CarFax Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Everything up front! Serving North Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, Exeter, York, Salisbury and the Seacoast region. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to call (603)964-9303 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and to get any other questions you may have, answered instantly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSENC5K3265870
Stock: SB10583A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 77,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,977
Terry Subaru - Lynchburg / Virginia
TOURING / CLEAN CARFAX / HEATED SEATS / POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / BACK UP CAMERA / POWER REAR GATE / LEATHER / POWER DRIVER SEAT / AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL / Stock numbers starting with VA are located at Terry Auto Outlet at 2828 Candlers Mtn Rd, Lynchburg, VA. Stock numbers starting with CC are located at Terry Clearance Center at 18145 Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA Stock numbers starting with SB are located at Terry of South Boston at 1426 Wilborn Ave South Boston, VA. All other stock numbers are located at Terry VW Subaru at 19134 Forest Rd, Lynchburg VA 24502.
Dealer Review:
YOU NEED NOT BUY A SUBARU UNLESS IT IS FROM THE ONE AND ONLY ADAM.... NICKERSON! Adam went above and beyond to get us in our new Subaru ascent. I told him exactly what I wanted and he got the car in quickly. I'm sure they made money on me but they dropped the price as i requested (I didn't ask for too much but we went back and forth a few times). Upon my inspection of the car I found two pretty bad chips in the paint (on the hood). ADAM NICKERSON made it right at no cost to me. First they tried to fix it in house and it was not nearly good enough. When I went to tell ADAM that i wasn't pleased he beat me to the punch and said that he had already made an appointment with a local body shop. The hood was fixed within 5 days and now i have a lifetime warranty on the hood from the body shop that fixed it. AGAIN at no cost to me. IF YOU ARE GOING TO BUY AT TERRY BUY FROM ADAM... IF YOU ARE GOING TO BUY SUBARU... COME TO TERRY AND BUY FROM ADAM.... IF YOU ARE GOING TO GET A VW BUY THAT FORM ADAM TOO....... BUT Adam, I need you to get a second job or convince Subaru to build a full size truck because thats my next purchase. Y'ALL GO SUPPORT ADAM NICKERSON AND HIS FAMILY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJAUC3FH478439
Stock: 20S577A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited9,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,997
Hendrick Subaru Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Subaru Certified, ONLY 9,824 Miles! Wilderness Green Metallic exterior, Limited trim. Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEVehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages available, One-year Trial Subscription to STARLINK Safety Plus Package with Automatic Collision Notification, 24/7 Roadside Assistance is included, 3-Month trial to SiriusXM satellite radio programming included, $500 Owner Loyalty Coupon. Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available, 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain coverage with $0 deductibleKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The inside of the Outback is a great place to spend time on the road. The front and rear seats provide all-day comfort, and the soft suspension offers a smooth ride.". Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYWe can't be beat in terms of price, vehicle selection, and customer service. So, I welcome you to visit Hendrick Subaru Southpoint. Experience the difference from the team that can't be beat!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment/certification by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSANC8K3358200
Stock: PD0054
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Not Provided
$25,918
Northtown Subaru - Amherst / New York
Dealer Review:
Jim F & Jesse gave us a great deal on the Subaru we were looking for. We are super happy with the sales experience and thrilled with the vehicle. We'll see you again when we purchase our next Subaru!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJARC9JH454616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,193
Autobarn Subaru of Countryside - Countryside / Illinois
Dealer Review:
They ripped me off with $499.99 which after going over the reviews in depth (I should have done it before I when there) is a common practice on this dealer. There are other people with the same issue. My wife and I were looking to buy a Subaru I spoke with Juan Rodriguez (internet sales ) the price he was offering was very attractive (we had spoken with other dealers) I specifically ask him to be straight with me about the fees because of the bad reputation dealers have for hidden fees and scamming people He assume me that beside taxes, license, title and registration were no hidden fees. Therefore, on Friday 10/11 we drove from Grand Rapids Michigan to Countryside (3 hours). We knew the car we wanted, we drove it, and so we were ready to buy the car, and here is where the issues started, price for the car was $21,850 (which didn’t change) but between all the fees (taxes, title, etc) when up to almost $25,000. We crunch the numbers before we when there, so we knew this number was “wrong”. When we told this to the sales person he when back inside (you know how they go in an out of the office) and he say it was a “mistake” on the sales taxes since we were out of state (same thing the claim if you check other reviews). When finally, they got the number right we proceed to do the financial part, and this is when Michal Podyma took the opportunity to screw us with $499.99. It was late they were about to close so we didn’t took the time to check the math (our big mistake). Next morning we check the math and that’s is when we realized they screw us. We email Michal Podyma with all the paperwork. He recognized the “mistake” and say that He will fixed. After a couple of days, I received a cancelation form BLANK that I suppose to sign (a blank form really?) in order to process my refund which will take 2 months (let that interest accrued how cares right?) Since Michal didn’t give me a viable solution I call the owner Richard Fisher (whom replies on the reviews) and send him all the paperwork since he claims quote “We would never charge someone for an item or service that was not received” WELL YOU DID, and as today I haven’t heard back from him, so by now I think ALL OF THEM ARE IN IT !!! BE AWARE AND CHECK YOUR MATH VERY CAREFULLY We put $8,000 down payment we didn’t take neither need GAP insurance ( since the owner claims “There must have been something associated with the $400 charge on your statement.” In other bad reviews where people was also scammed). I attached my statement, Michal Podyma email, and pictures of other reviews with same issues
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC1JH405890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,584
Thelen Honda - Bay City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABCXH8232613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air, Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Backup Camera,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise, Control,Rear Defrost,All Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage, Rack,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Cloth Seats,Heated Seats,Power, Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Controls,Leather, Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Bluetooth Connection,Compact Spare Tire., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Backup Camera,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,All Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Luggage Rack,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Cloth Seats,Heated Seats,Power Driver Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Rear Spoiler,Tilt Steering Wheel,Steer Wheel Audio Cntrls,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Bluetooth Connection,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BSAFC8K3365419
Stock: 24434A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 43,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i PremiumThis vehicle is nicely equipped with:2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
Dealer Review:
We have bought 3 cars with Nate Walker and his approach is honest and direct. His followup is amazing also. Please see him for your next car. He goes the extra mile.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJAEC8JH487533
Stock: 10U54AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 30,256 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,577$1,085 Below Market
Subaru City of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium Dark Gray Metallic AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT Heated Seats, Front Heated Seats, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Sunroof/Moonroof, AWD Saftey, Symmetrical All Wheel Drive, Power Heated Mirrors, ............ LOW LOW Miles !!!! Only 30,257 miles !!!!! ..........., ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Package, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 888-864-8183. This vehicle also may include the following All-Weather Package (Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Knee airbag, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HD & Single CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio c
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJADC2FH465343
Stock: J7700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV34,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,985$696 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Roseville - Roseville / California
Alloy Wheel Package Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Cloth Upholstery Crystal Black Silica Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Subaru Roseville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Subaru Forester with 34,865mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Subaru Forester with a full CARFAX history report. This is a Certified Subaru Forester, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Once you see this Subaru, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Subaru Forester's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The Forester has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 34,865mi put on this Subaru. More information about the 2017 Subaru Forester: The Subaru Forester has always been a great compromise between the practicality of a small hatchback or station wagon and the capabilities of an SUV. The Forester comes standard with all-wheel-drive, unlike most of its competition. Base-model Foresters perform similarly to competitors from Ford and Mazda, while turbocharged versions offer significantly more power, resulting in surprisingly sprightly performance. On-road handling is also a step above what is generally offered in this segment. The Forester starts at just over $22,000. Strengths of this model include All-wheel-drive, practical, good mix of fuel efficiency and performance, good ground clearance, improved interior space
Dealer Review:
Melissa is the best employee at any car dealership that i have ever encountered. She cares about you and is happy to work with you no matter what circumstances. She was down to earth about everything and very honest. She wanted to find the best fit for me personally, not just sell me anything to meet a quota.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SJABC3HH445771
Stock: HH445771
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
