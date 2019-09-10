Used Subaru SUV for Sale Near Me

13,004 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 13,004 listings
  • 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited

    54,295 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,888

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i in Red
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i

    39,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $19,495

    $414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited in Silver
    used

    2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited

    22,744 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV in Black
    used

    2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV

    24,490 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV

    165,038 miles

    $9,320

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i in White
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i

    28,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium

    153,863 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,250

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV

    82,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited in Silver
    used

    2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited

    34,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,400

    $1,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV

    77,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,977

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited in Dark Green
    certified

    2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited

    9,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,997

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited

    Not Provided

    $25,918

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i

    24,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,193

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV in Gray
    used

    2017 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV

    78,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,584

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium in Gray
    used

    2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium

    10,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium

    43,229 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV in Gray
    used

    2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV

    30,256 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,577

    $1,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV in Black
    certified

    2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV

    34,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,985

    $696 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 13,004 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Subaru For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.