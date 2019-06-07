Used FIAT Wagon for Sale Near Me

147 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 147 listings
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Easy in Dark Red
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Easy

    78,205 miles
    Good Deal

    $6,795

    $1,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500L Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2016 FIAT 500L Trekking

    15,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500L Trekking

    45,585 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Pop in White
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Pop

    89,198 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,918

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking in Black
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Trekking

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500L Pop in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500L Pop

    16,746 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking in White
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Trekking

    65,050 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 FIAT 500L Pop in Red
    used

    2016 FIAT 500L Pop

    31,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,687

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Trekking

    96,371 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500L Lounge in White
    used

    2017 FIAT 500L Lounge

    15,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,122

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500L Easy in Dark Green
    used

    2015 FIAT 500L Easy

    67,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,795

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Easy in Light Blue
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Easy

    83,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking in Black
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Trekking

    46,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Trekking

    23,250 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,950

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500L Trekking

    28,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,887

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking in Yellow
    used

    2017 FIAT 500L Trekking

    21,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,994

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking in White
    used

    2015 FIAT 500L Trekking

    49,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,989

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500L Easy in Light Brown
    used

    2014 FIAT 500L Easy

    57,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,799 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following FIAT searches:

