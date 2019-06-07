Used FIAT Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 78,205 milesGood Deal
$6,795$1,036 Below Market
Volkswagen Reading - Leesport / Pennsylvania
FRESH INSPECTION! *MANUAL* 2014 Fiat 500L Easy! CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 500L Easy, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed C635 Manual, FWD. 2014 Fiat 500L Easy FWD 6-Speed C635 Manual 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Rosso Perla (Deep Lava Red Pearl) Recent Arrival! A LITTLE ABOUT US. Unlike most dealers we keep all of our trade in vehicles from our New Audi and New Volkswagen sales, and on many we recondition these vehicles to meet PA State Inspection. We price our trade vehicles aggressively to the market. Give us a call, we're happy to do a fresh walk around and answer any questions you may have about the car as you are on the phone! Our goal is to offer these cars at prices which are usually the least expensive or nearly the least expensive on the internet with very little mark-up. We are experts in shipping and financing, give us a call to schedule your test drive today! 610-777-6500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Easy with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH2EZ000592
Stock: XP3041B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 15,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,467 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Medford - Medford / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Trekking trim. ONLY 15,165 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, TREKKING COLLECTION 5, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: TREKKING COLLECTION 5, Rear View Mirror w/Auto Dim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Beats Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 6.5, Heated Front Seats, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, GPS Navigation, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Wheels: 17" Painted Aluminum, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN F21-250 AUTO. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The 500L's maximum cargo capacity of 68 cubic feet rivals that of larger compact crossovers, and it beats the Kia Soul (61 cubic feet), Mini Countryman (41) and Nissan Juke (36). Its 21.3 cubic feet with the seats raised is almost as impressive.". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This 500L is priced $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: At the heart of the Rogue Valley, Lithia Motors has laid down its roots, making its Medford Toyota store among its most exceptional in sales & customer service. It's no wonder that the store has won the prestigious Toyota Motor Sales President's Award for outstanding sales and service 19 times. The awards speak for themselves, & so do our many satisfied customers. Come on in & learn more about our Toyota incentives & what it means to be Toyota Certified. We promise we'll make it fun. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
Dealer Review:
Luis did a wonderful job finding the exact truck I was looking for in my price range. Comfortable atmosphere, and very informative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2GZ038002
Stock: 333493T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,585 miles
$9,995
ICON Exotics - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH3FZ034006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,198 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,918
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Transmission: 6-Spd C633 Euro Twin Clutch Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Bianco (White) Black; Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Nero/Grigio (Black/Gray) Seats Quick Order Package 22A This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 FIAT 500L? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This 2014 FIAT 500L has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2014 FIAT 500L: FIAT continues to make a statement in the U.S. with its popular 500. The new 500L builds on that popularity, offering fans more flexilibilty to carry cargo or more people. Competing with cars such as the Mini Cooper Clubman, Kia Soul and Nissan Juke, the 500L holds its own, with capabilities, performance and features that set it apart. For FIAT fans who need something more than the 500 can offer, the 500L is an intelligent choice. This model sets itself apart with practical, stylish interior, good gas mileage, flamboyant exterior, Nimble, responsive driving feel, and Abarth model's track-ready performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Gary Eddins was very helpful when it came to the purchase of the Ranger. He was knowledgeable and willing to work with my situation. Gary was respectful and a overall pleasant salesman to work with. I would definitely recommend anyone to see Gary Eddins about buying a vehicle from Autonation Ford.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH7EZ015364
Stock: EZ015364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH5EZ011339
Stock: 11339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,746 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH8HZ039807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,050 miles
$9,995
No 1 Auto Sales Inc - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH7EZ019054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,687
Thoroughbred Nissan - Tucson / Arizona
Odometer is 6942 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.thoroughbrednissan.com/ or dial 520-618-6500 From our family to yours, because our family wouldn't have it any other way! Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study 2016 Fiat 500L Pop 4D Hatchback Rosso (Red) 6 Speed C635 Manual
Dealer Review:
We found Tim Kaas at Thoroughbred Nissan to be helpful, while being professional every step of the way during our recent purchase. We were pleased to find the perfect car for us there. The staff is friendly and committed to your satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH2GZ038327
Stock: R20064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 96,371 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH0EZ011443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,122
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2017 Fiat 500L Lounge FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged 17 Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Dual-Pane Power Sunroof, Dual-Pane Sunroof Package, Navigation System, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Package, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Premium audio system: Uconnect 6.5, Quick Order Package 23J, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, Remote keyless entry, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors. Odometer is 5397 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2017 Fiat 500L Lounge
Dealer Review:
Kevin was efficient, friendly, and knowledgeable as was the financial person. We appreciated both of these men in the timely manner that we were able to lease our car. Great experience in every aspect of the deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH0HZ039488
Stock: MZ1087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,795
Perry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - National City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED, TAKE A CLOSER LOOK, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Quick Order Package 23D, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear window defroster. 22/30 City/Highway MPGPERRY'S GOT IT ALL!!!
Dealer Review:
Brent was very honest and respectful
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Easy with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH7FZ032097
Stock: J20534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 83,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,950
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
STUNNING BLU CHIARO PAINT!!! Backup cam! Sport styled alloy wheels! Clean carfax! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection! EVERYONE approved financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Easy with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH2EZ025699
Stock: B00251P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 46,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,599
CarMax Huntsville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Huntsville / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH0EZ020045
Stock: 18994215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,250 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,950$1,067 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1553581 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2EZ005921
Stock: c117206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 28,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,887
Chevrolet of Homewood - Homewood / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Smart shoppers shop Chevrolet of Homewood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2HZ039801
Stock: 17799N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2019
- 21,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,994
Ed Martin Chevrolet - Anderson / Indiana
*Have Fun in Your New Fiat!* *Save Money on Fuel!*2017 Fiat 500L Trekking Giallo (Yellow) Clean CARFAX. Great Vehicle History, 500L Trekking, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto, Black Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival!Getting Your Next Car Should Be A Fun and Easy Process! Just Like that First Time You Drive Your New Car Home! Here is just some of what you can expect from Ed Martin Chevrolet Cadillac:We Offer:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IN!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car-We Need Inventory!* We use MARKET BASED PRICING to insure the BEST and Fair PRICE!Ed Martin The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 800-395-8014. Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Bloomington, Ft Wayne, and Cincinnati.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH8HZ040032
Stock: 4P2718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 49,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,989
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 49,132! Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED C635 MANUAL, Turbo READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H URBANA TREKKING SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Beats Premium Audio System, Satin Door Handles, Urbana Trekking, Gloss Black Instrument Panel Bezels, Matte Black Exterior Mirrors, Matte Black Bodyside Moldings, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED C635 MANUAL (STD). FIAT Urbana Trekking with Bianco (White) exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 5500 RPM*. New Tires EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says "Cargo space is abundant in the 500L relative to most competitors. Even with its rear seat upright, there are 22.4 cubic feet of space in the cargo area, more than any direct competitor.". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH7FZ034056
Stock: B58028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 57,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,995$2,799 Below Market
Midway Nissan - Phoenix / Arizona
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 500L Fiat Easy 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged FWD 6-Speed
Dealer Review:
My girlfriend Amber Corless and I had a great time buying our new car at Midway Nissan! We worked with Christian Daniels at first, he was the one that helped us find the vehicle we'd be taking home and he helped to make sure that we were happy with the vehicle as well as the deal that we got. This dealership isn't like most dealerships, they are more concerned with making their customers happy and building relationships with customers that will last years and they do not earn commission like most sales people at other dealerships and it really shows. Christian was an absolute pleasure to work with and we enjoyed our time with him aside from all of the car buying and whatnot that we were dealing with. He had a great personality and was very personable and easy to talk with. He did an excellent job helping us and making sure we tell others about our experience. We also worked with Freddy who helped us get the right price for the right vehicle as well as making sure our monthly payment was as close to what we were hoping for as well as within our budget. He also made sure we got some extras to make up for the vehicle we had originally found online and wanted to get but had been sold between when we set an appointment and the next day when we came in for it. We actually got better vehicle than what we found online and it was newer and still kept it around the same price and payment. Freddy was a really great guy and he made sure you were happy even after the deal was done, which you don't get at other dealerships. Other dealerships only care about making you happy until the deal is made and then it's like you don't even exist. That's not the case at Midway Nissan. We had a little issue or concern that came up after we had already bought the vehicle and taking it home for a few days. It was just something with them trying to get better financing for us but we weren't sure exactly what was going on and had to come in to find out for sure. Freddie came and talked to us first then immediately got to work getting an answer for us and making sure we didn't have to spend all day waiting and waiting. He was great. We also spoke to Emily in their customer service and she was incredible and helped put us at ease and find out what was going on and make sure we didn't leave without our concerns put to rest. These are great people that really understand customer service and how important it is to treat your customers like they're part of your family. I've already started recommending them to others. Thank you Midway Nissan for helping us through a stressful situation and for helping us get a great deal on a great Nissan Rogue and for caring about us even after the deal was done. We will be coming back for our next car and the next one and the next one and the next one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Easy with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABHXEZ021013
Stock: LL524016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
