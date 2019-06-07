Used FIAT Wagon for Sale Near Me

Midway Nissan - Phoenix / Arizona

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 500L Fiat Easy 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged FWD 6-Speed

My girlfriend Amber Corless and I had a great time buying our new car at Midway Nissan! We worked with Christian Daniels at first, he was the one that helped us find the vehicle we'd be taking home and he helped to make sure that we were happy with the vehicle as well as the deal that we got. This dealership isn't like most dealerships, they are more concerned with making their customers happy and building relationships with customers that will last years and they do not earn commission like most sales people at other dealerships and it really shows. Christian was an absolute pleasure to work with and we enjoyed our time with him aside from all of the car buying and whatnot that we were dealing with. He had a great personality and was very personable and easy to talk with. He did an excellent job helping us and making sure we tell others about our experience. We also worked with Freddy who helped us get the right price for the right vehicle as well as making sure our monthly payment was as close to what we were hoping for as well as within our budget. He also made sure we got some extras to make up for the vehicle we had originally found online and wanted to get but had been sold between when we set an appointment and the next day when we came in for it. We actually got better vehicle than what we found online and it was newer and still kept it around the same price and payment. Freddy was a really great guy and he made sure you were happy even after the deal was done, which you don't get at other dealerships. Other dealerships only care about making you happy until the deal is made and then it's like you don't even exist. That's not the case at Midway Nissan. We had a little issue or concern that came up after we had already bought the vehicle and taking it home for a few days. It was just something with them trying to get better financing for us but we weren't sure exactly what was going on and had to come in to find out for sure. Freddie came and talked to us first then immediately got to work getting an answer for us and making sure we didn't have to spend all day waiting and waiting. He was great. We also spoke to Emily in their customer service and she was incredible and helped put us at ease and find out what was going on and make sure we didn't leave without our concerns put to rest. These are great people that really understand customer service and how important it is to treat your customers like they're part of your family. I've already started recommending them to others. Thank you Midway Nissan for helping us through a stressful situation and for helping us get a great deal on a great Nissan Rogue and for caring about us even after the deal was done. We will be coming back for our next car and the next one and the next one and the next one.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500L Easy with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: ZFBCFABHXEZ021013

Stock: LL524016A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020