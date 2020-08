Used Dodge Wagon for Sale Near Me

Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania

Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT 23/27 City/Highway MPG 1 Owner!, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front Bucket Seats, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front Bucket Seats, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.

Dealer Review:

One of the best, every step handled, done, and incredible deals ever at D'Ambrosio's. We've purchased an endless number of new cars, and this was not only one of the easiest, but quickest and simplest transactions, moving from a Chevy lease with payments left to the awesome new Jeep. Huge thanks to Joe, Anthony and the rest of the team, and could not have asked for a better experience. Love the new Jeep, and the exemplary customer service. Direct answers? Real pricing? Best scenario, without fluff, and the right vehicle from a huge inventory to match? Go here!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3CB3HA0BD221097

Stock: 200939A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2020