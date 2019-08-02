Used Dodge Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    180,073 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Caliber SXT in Silver
    used

    2008 Dodge Caliber SXT

    85,534 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    175,860 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Caliber SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Caliber SXT

    123,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    $439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    95,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    124,407 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum RT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum RT

    31,888 miles

    $12,985

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Caliber Express in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Caliber Express

    156,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,700

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber

    131,232 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Heat in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Heat

    77,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,707

    $712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    103,106 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,060

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    97,254 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Dodge Caliber SXT

    133,732 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    142,907 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber SXT

    68,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Caliber SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Caliber SXT

    122,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T in Orange
    used

    2007 Dodge Caliber R/T

    173,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $1,011 Below Market
    Details

