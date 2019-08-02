Used Dodge Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 180,073 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900
Sternberg Ford - Dale / Indiana
Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48V85H116331
Stock: 37935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2018
- 85,534 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48B58D649728
Stock: KP2043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 175,860 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48BX7D328427
Stock: V21002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$439 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Blue 2008 Dodge Caliber SXT FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT Power Express Open/Close Sunroof. 23/27 City/Highway MPG BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48B58D548656
Stock: X22811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 95,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT CVT 23/27 City/Highway MPG 1 Owner!, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front Bucket Seats, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front Bucket Seats, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24F, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
Dealer Review:
One of the best, every step handled, done, and incredible deals ever at D'Ambrosio's. We've purchased an endless number of new cars, and this was not only one of the easiest, but quickest and simplest transactions, moving from a Chevy lease with payments left to the awesome new Jeep. Huge thanks to Joe, Anthony and the rest of the team, and could not have asked for a better experience. Love the new Jeep, and the exemplary customer service. Direct answers? Real pricing? Best scenario, without fluff, and the right vehicle from a huge inventory to match? Go here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3CB3HA0BD221097
Stock: 200939A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 124,407 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE | PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS | SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT | 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHLS.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.*Wisconsin's Largest Used Car Dealership MMXVII. Source: Reg Trak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3CB3HA8BD296386
Stock: 20M302A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 31,888 miles
$12,985
Fuson Cadillac - Terre Haute / Indiana
Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Magnum R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement AWD 5-Speed Automatic Odometer is 99189 miles below market average! HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, AWD, 18' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, Adjustable pedals, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats. We want to hear you say: 'I found it at Fuson!'
Dealer Review:
I recommend staying away from this dealership. I was going to buy a car from them, and told them that I would be there at 1 pm to buy it. My wife and I took a half day of work each, and texted Fuson that we were on our way, coming from 80 miles away. They sold the car before we got there. No text, no phone call, no nothing. They knew I was coming, and they sold the car before I got there. Tons of my wife's and my time was just wasted. Obviously, the have zero respect for their customers. Buncha jerks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GZ57206H354407
Stock: B20282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 156,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,700
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
This Dodge was just traded to us, and is in superb condition inside and out!! It is equipped with cloth seats and manual transmission. Come see this vehicle and many more at Westgate CJDR in Raleigh!!.Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/100027116/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
Dealer Review:
I recently went to this dealership to test drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The sales person they teamed me with did not wear a face covering the entire time we interacted. While I was test driving the vehicle, the gas light came on and the paddle shifts were disabled. I suggest that you be more diligent enforcing proper safety procedures for your customers and staff. I am considering buying a vehicle from this dealership but, I would request a different sales person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Caliber Express with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3CB1HA2AD677718
Stock: 10873Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 131,232 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Hall Chevrolet Buick - Prosser / Washington
This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work** You've been thirsting for that one-time deal, and I think I've hit the nail on the head with this tried-and-trued Vehicle!! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: 1.8 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 32 and EPA city (mpg): 28.... *All prices plus applicable sales tax, license, and a negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added to sales price or capitalized cost of the vehicle. One vehicle unless otherwise noted and subject to prior sale without notice. While supplies last. All advertised vehicles sold as-is without any implied warranty from the dealer unless specifically noted. Price Expires Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB28C57D324962
Stock: U324962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 77,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,707$712 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Heat with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3CB5HAXBD257035
Stock: 257035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,106 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,060
Carriker Auto Outlet - Oskaloosa / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48BX7D252661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,998
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Nice Hard To Find Wagon!! Low Miles!! Upgraded Hellcat 20 Wheels+Tires, Heated Leather, Sunroof. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
Dealer Review:
My experience with Price Pro was very pleasant. There is a high level of professionalism and transparency exhibited from this dealer. My Sales Person, Chad Lievens was truly awesome! Highly recommended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8FV48VX5H500254
Stock: 14114MY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 133,732 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$512 Below Market
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
NEW TIRES NO OPEN RECALLS WELL MAINTAINED ALLOY WHEELS AUX ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074. WE AT CAR CITY INC. BELIEVE THAT TRUST HONESTY INTEGRITY AND VALUE ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR FAMILY-OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48A19D107857
Stock: 3467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,499
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48B37D508591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2011 Dodge Caliber 4dr 4dr Hatchback Mainstreet features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Hard Tonneau Cover, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3CB3HA0BD231659
Stock: AAW-231659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 68,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
New Arrival!!! Check this ride out. Clean Low miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HB48BX7D554984
Stock: 1316n
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 122,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$381 Below Market
Basic Auto Sales - Ashland / Virginia
2012 DODGE CALIBER SXT*** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS*** AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION*** PREMIUM CLOTH INTERIOR*** SIRRUS RADIO*** FOG LIGHTS*** REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*** AND MUCH MORE CAL NOW 540 643 3493
Dealer Review:
Had the pleasure of meeting Ben yesterday. I'm aware that salesmen have "a pitch" to use to get you to buy a car, and I can smell it from a mile away. After the initial sales pitch I knew Ben was different. He was sincere. Three times he said he wanted to see me get the car I wanted. Ben was determined that I was going to leave with the Honda Fit. I have wanted a Honda for a long time because they hold their value. In the end, Ben did his job and granted me my dream. The Honda is here....right now....at my home. Ben doesn't have that "sales pitch" because he doesn't need it. His word speaks for itself and I will refer everyone I know that's looking for a car to go to Basic Auto Sales First. Save yourself the trouble because you'll leave with a car. #Teamwork #BenIsBest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Caliber SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CDWDA2CD508012
Stock: 8101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 173,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,011 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3HE78K67D203661
Stock: 203661PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
