Close

Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia

DB Black Clearcoat exterior, R/T trim. Clean, ONLY 17,125 Miles! NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7. Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD).MORE ABOUT USMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

Dealer Review:

When I feel passionate about something I like to post a review. Mind you, I can be your BEST cheerleader or your WORST enemy depending on my experience. I have to say I am cheering all the way to the SUPERBOWL for the Mall of Georgia MINI and my sales person, Cody Thomas!!! First let me tell you I have been in a VW Beetle since 2000 so it was hard to even think about making a change.....UNTIL I drove a MINI Countryman S. I have told/texted Cody half a dozen times in the past week that I have owned my new MINI about how much I LOVE THIS CAR:):):):):):) I cannot thank Cody enough for his patience, knowledge and professionalism during my visits that included a total of FIVE test drives. Cody drives a Countryman and he knows the product/brand forwards and backwards. Just about everything he said to me included "please and thank you"! I never felt pressured or rushed. Cody just wanted me to be happy with whatever I got!!!! I cannot stop smiling....I've become a Miniac:) The dealership, from the friendly,attentive receptionist to the finance manager, were beyond accommodating. The dealership had a HUGE inventory for me to peruse and inside the dealership was clean and pleasant to experience. I can't wait to attend their monthly "MINI events (i.e. cookouts, decorating the Christmas tree, etc). I briefly met Aaron in parts and Martin in service...I can tell I will be fast friends with them related to the ONE MILLION accessories/parts I can get to make my mini the "Road Queen" she is!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4SDJCT8KC734217

Stock: P50366

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020