- $15,337
2013 Dodge Durango SXT125,249 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. Great condition and well maintained, this this Dodge Durango is just like the day it rolled out of the factory. <b>Equipment</b> This Dodge Durango has a V6, 3.6L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> 3rd row seat which offers the flexibility to transport the whole family. The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. Video System to keep your family and other passengers entertained on the road. The Sharpest Rides prides itself on being the best dealership in the industry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG5DC614172
Stock: S47057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $20,775Fair Deal
2016 Dodge Durango SXT54,444 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Preferred Automotive Group - Fort Wayne / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG0GC323485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,998Fair Deal
2018 Dodge Journey GT10,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galeana's Van Dyke Dodge Ram - Warren / Michigan
Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 10,015! FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Dodge GT with White Noise Tri-Coat exterior and Black/Red interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6350 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD). MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The ride was controlled on undulating pavement, and it didn't get harsh even on the truly rough stuff. The Journey feels solid and secure on the freeway and would make a good long-distance vehicle.". VISIT US TODAY: At Galeana's Van Dyke Dodge, we are here to meet each of your automotive needs by providing friendly service, precise attention to detail and, of course, a superb selection Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
My family's experience at Van Dyke Dodge was very pleasant. Jeremy was very knowledgeable,kind and very up front regarding price, warranty and financing. We are very pleased with our Ram. I will recommend Jeremy and Van Dyke Dodge to my friends and family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG7JT390633
Stock: 4820P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $16,345Great Deal | $3,014 below market
2017 Dodge Journey GT25,696 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Harris Auto Center - Ashland / Ohio
One Owner, Clean Auto Check, Billet Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Journey GT, AWD, Billet Clearcoat, 19' x 7' Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, 7 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto/StickTM, CD player, Dodge Performance Body Color Fascias, Driver Convenience Group, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 28P, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/8.4' Display, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tip Start, Universal Garage Door Opener. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Available three-row seating; practical interior offers floor-mounted cubbies and integrated booster seats; optional 8.4-inch touchscreen is feature-packed and easy to use; available V6 engine improves performance; budget-friendly pricing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG2HT623442
Stock: T1218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $21,987Fair Deal
2016 Dodge Durango Limited108,854 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram City of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
Introducing the 2016 Dodge Durango! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, power windows, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG0GC440486
Stock: 2057046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $35,997Fair Deal
2019 Dodge Durango R/T22,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
5.7L HEMI V8, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER SUN/MOONROOF, SECOND ROW HEATED BENCH SEATING, 3RD/THIRD ROW SEATING, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S,*** BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, 3.09 REAR AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, 9 SPEAKERS, ABS BRAKES, AM/FM RADIO: SIRIUSXM, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, COMPASS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLIGHTS, LEATHER SUEDE BUCKET SEATS, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" SATIN CARBON - DESIGN 1, BRIDGESTONE ECOPIA 265/50/R20, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 1 OWNER 2019 DODGE DURANGO R/T 5.7 LITER HEMI ALL WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
Dealer Review:
Found truck on website, just stopped in showed Charlotte the truck on the website, in no time she had it in front of the dealership and off for a test drive, there was no limit or instructions, from Charlotte other than have fun and test everything. After the ride there was no pressure to buy and she was eager to answer any question I had! The whole process was fairly quick and prices are very fair! I got the truck I wanted and it was a very pain free experience! Will definitely buy my next vehicle from Lenz trucks of Fond du lac!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT8KC745153
Stock: B24055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $38,998
2019 Dodge Durango R/T17,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
DB Black Clearcoat exterior, R/T trim. Clean, ONLY 17,125 Miles! NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7. Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD).MORE ABOUT USMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
When I feel passionate about something I like to post a review. Mind you, I can be your BEST cheerleader or your WORST enemy depending on my experience. I have to say I am cheering all the way to the SUPERBOWL for the Mall of Georgia MINI and my sales person, Cody Thomas!!! First let me tell you I have been in a VW Beetle since 2000 so it was hard to even think about making a change.....UNTIL I drove a MINI Countryman S. I have told/texted Cody half a dozen times in the past week that I have owned my new MINI about how much I LOVE THIS CAR:):):):):):) I cannot thank Cody enough for his patience, knowledge and professionalism during my visits that included a total of FIVE test drives. Cody drives a Countryman and he knows the product/brand forwards and backwards. Just about everything he said to me included "please and thank you"! I never felt pressured or rushed. Cody just wanted me to be happy with whatever I got!!!! I cannot stop smiling....I've become a Miniac:) The dealership, from the friendly,attentive receptionist to the finance manager, were beyond accommodating. The dealership had a HUGE inventory for me to peruse and inside the dealership was clean and pleasant to experience. I can't wait to attend their monthly "MINI events (i.e. cookouts, decorating the Christmas tree, etc). I briefly met Aaron in parts and Martin in service...I can tell I will be fast friends with them related to the ONE MILLION accessories/parts I can get to make my mini the "Road Queen" she is!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT8KC734217
Stock: P50366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $21,775Fair Deal | $325 below market
Certified 2019 Dodge Journey GT25,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
King City Chrysler Center - Mount Vernon / Illinois
Dodge Certified. WAS $23,995, PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD). Dodge GT with Pitch Black Clearcoat exterior and Black/Red interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6350 RPM*. CLEAN AUTOCHECK! A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $23,995. This Journey is priced $1,200 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, Car Rental Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM® Satellite Radio Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Journey GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG8KT721026
Stock: CD547
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- $22,103Fair Deal
2016 Dodge Durango SXT55,703 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Empire Hyundai - Fall River / Massachusetts
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.150 PT QUALITY Assurance Inspection, BLUE TOOTH / HANDS FREE, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *1-OWNER*, Durango SXT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Black Cloth.Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2016 Dodge Durango SXT 4D Sport Utility AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTMust Finance with Dealer and Take Same Day Delivery to get this Special Online Pricing!Please visit our website at www.empirepreownedsuperstore.com, or contact one of our customer friendly sales professionals at 508-379-6319 to schedule the test drive of your next new QUALITY PRE-OWNED vehicle! Must finance with dealer and take same day delivery!
Dealer Review:
I went to Empire hyundai after going to a few other hyundai dealerships and when I arrived at empire they made me feel at home right away and when it came to the Hyundai I purchased the salesman was very knowledgeable and polite and made me feel like he was truly looking out for my best interests when it came to working out the price I am very happy and would recommend Brandon and dj to everyone thanks again I'm glad to be part of the Empire family
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG8GC398113
Stock: HP11077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2019
- $15,990
2017 Dodge Journey SXT63,206 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBBXHT579354
Stock: 2000653368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $28,699
2015 Dodge Durango R/T54,310 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Casa Chrysler Jeep - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Recent Arrival! 2015 Dodge Durango Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat R/T Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 21364 miles below market average! Call today to schedule your appointment to own this beauty! Alll offers are considered, please call us at 505-372-1613!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDHCT2FC921273
Stock: P921273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $19,996
2017 Dodge Journey GT38,909 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Roomy 3 row, V6 SUV with leather, sunroof, and Navigation.
Dealer Review:
When the lease on my 2016 Outlander Sport was nearing its end, I knew without a doubt that I would be continuing my relationship with White Bear Mitsubishi, and more specifically, Nancy Miller. I was interested in leasing the new Eclipse Cross, and as was my experience previously, Nancy walked me through the process, effortlessly, being flexible with scheduling our appointments (as I work three jobs), and answering any and all questions I had throughout the lease process. Nancy and Richard Ross Herod lll exemplify the word “service”, from the moment I walked through the door, to the moment I drove my 2019 Eclipse Cross LES off the lot. Run, don’t walk to White Bear Mitsubishi if you’re in the market for a reliable, vehicle without the purchasing nightmares you usually associate with the car buying experience. Ask for Nancy Miller. She’ll take very good care of you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDEG6HT704198
Stock: W96182P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$19,330Good Deal
2019 Dodge Journey GT23,244 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Journey GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCEG1KT680927
Stock: 10430398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $31,888Fair Deal
2017 Dodge Durango GT48,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Teddy Nissan - Bronx / New York
People everywhere will love the way this 2017 Dodge Durango GT drives with features like a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, remote starter, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, and traction control. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $31,888. Looking to buy a safer SUV AWD? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. Flaunting a gorgeous granite pearl coat exterior and a black interior. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Teddy Nissan, 3660 Boston Road, Bronx, NY, 10469, Phone: 8778939774, E-mail: teddynissan@leadcrm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG3HC725630
Stock: 20755U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Fair Deal
2016 Dodge Journey SE59,761 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of West Plains - West Plains / Missouri
Thank you for visiting another one of Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of West Plains's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Dodge Journey SE with 59,761mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Dodge Journey SE has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 Dodge Journey: The Dodge Journey competes in the crowded small SUV and crossover market. Offering a wide range of model choices, the Journey can be optioned quite nicely despite its low base price. A more powerful-than-average available V6 makes it reasonably quick for this segment of vehicles. Strengths of this model include Good handling for a small SUV, seating for up to seven, available all-wheel drive, powerful V6 engine
Dealer Review:
My wife and I were fortunate enough to find this wholesome little dealership in West Plains Bayird Dodge Fiat. We spoke to several dealerships before choosing to go with Bayird. We found the negotiations professionally handled and the expectations went above and beyond. In fact we never stepped foot at the dealership and they delivered the purchased vehicle directly to our front door without a hitch or complaint. Its too bad there are not 10 Stars for their efforts. We are Grateful and my wife could not be happier with her new Fiat 500x. Thank you!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB5GT154088
Stock: WND5200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $16,990
2014 Dodge Durango Limited112,628 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smith Motors - Wahpeton / North Dakota
Recent Arrival! AWD, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Due to our AMAZING pricing, please call before coming in as the vehicles go quickly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDGXEC597107
Stock: T0150A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $16,995Good Deal | $1,719 below market
2018 Dodge Journey SE24,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Motor - Harrison / Arkansas
Ramsey Motor Company is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Dodge Journey SE with 23,284mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. In addition to being well-cared for, this Dodge Journey has very low mileage making it a rare find. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Journey SE is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCABXJT276243
Stock: 276243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $8,395Great Deal | $1,041 below market
2013 Dodge Journey SXT105,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Flexible Seating Group 3rd Row Seat Comfort/Convenience Group Keyless Start All Wheel Drive 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Wheels 28E Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.6L Vvt V6 24-Valve Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Bright Silver Metallic P225/65R17 All-Season Touring Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Dodge Journey is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Lincoln Orange Park. We offer a unique Money-Back Guarantee on every used vehicle. For whatever reason, you can return your vehicle and get your money back within 5 days or 250 miles. All of our vehicles come with a CARFAX history report. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This vehicle has been inspected. We welcome pre-buy inspections. An after-market warranty is available for purchase on this vehicle. All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. A Journey in this condition, with these options and this color combination is an absolute rarity! This vehicle is priced to sell. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Bought a 2012 Ford Taurus from Bryce Roderick and am loving it. I was looking for a V6 sedan for less than $15,000, and he found me a great car at a great deal. I’ve been to 5 other car dealerships before purchasing and this one made me feel most at home with the free snacks and excellent customer service. I cannot recommend Bryce enough!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG5DT507831
Stock: DT507831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
