Used INFINITI Coupe for Sale Near Me

- 30,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,995
Weir Canyon Acura - Anaheim / California
Clean CARFAX. 3.0t Premium AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC All services completed by Weir Canyon Acura, Factory recommended oil and filter changed, Full safety inspection completed *all lights are operational*, Full detail performed inside and out, New wiper blades, Priced to market, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Moonroof, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Preferred Package, Safety Package, Security Package, 13 Speakers, 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7ELXHM551661
Stock: 00109561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 35,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
The U 2017 INFINITI Q60 in SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA is ready for a new home. This car is only three years old! The 6 cylinder Hagane Blue car has a great balance of handling and speed. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Infiniti of San Jose
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK8HM361543
Stock: HM361543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 3,362 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,500$1,097 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
LOW MILES, MOON ROOF, LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO, TOUCHSCREEN AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Bill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
Dealer Review:
Just came from the dealership. My wife wanted a different car after 5 years. She was looking at Jeep Cherokee's and Lincoln MKC's. They had a few, found an MKC she liked. We brought her 2011 Jeep Wrangler 4 door hardtop Unlimited with 2" lift, oversize tires/wheels, fully loaded with 59K miles and super clean. KBB trade in value was $20L to $23K. The sales guy wrote everything up to see what they would give for trade. He came back after talking with his F&I guy and offered $10.9 trade in value. ARE YOU KIDDING ME! I confirmed what he was saying and he told me that he had dropped the price of the MKC by $2K. So where is the disparity of $10K. Even the Nissan dealership across the street offered $18.2 and he said that's because Nissan pads their prices. I'm sorry but this is 2020 where most buyers have access to this thing called the internet, where a great deal of research gets done before we step on the lot! I got on the phone and explained everything to my buddy who is has been an F&I guy in CA for 20 years. He said the guy was jerking my chain and to walk away. So I explained to the sales guy, 1, the offer is insulting. 2, you'll sell the Jeep with how it looks quickly and for about $24K, not to mention how many buyers it's going to attract on the lot. I didn't appreciate being insulted and demanded our keys. He starts the car sales SOP, saying that he has to go get the keys but when he walks to the F&I guy, my wife sees him pull the keys out of his own pocket, so now he's [non-permissible content removed] too. Then he comes to us with the key and says his boss made a mistake and thought it was a soft top not a hard top and he reran the estimate and magically came up $6K. If I plug in the details on KBB.com and compare soft top to hard top, the value is less than $1K, so where did they come up with $6K for their mistake? I'll tell you where, out of the fact that I told him he was insulting and was losing a sale. So then the sales guy, trying to save the sale says, sell your jeep outright and come back. I told him you will NEVER see me on a Bill Luke lot again! If that's how you treat people, by taking advantage of them, then you can KMA! Now I know we aren't going to get private seller pricing on a trade in and I know some dealerships will be higher and some lower on trade in but this was the most insulting experience I have ever had at a dealership and I've sold cars for a little bit years ago, so I understand some of the process. Of course we didn't have as educated a buyer back then because of how the internet information has exploded. So I'm putting this out as a combat veteran and retired police officer, to any of my fellow vets and first responders, don't waste your time at Bill Luke dealerships! Follow up: After the I posted our bad review of Bill Luke Santan - Used Car Sales in Gilbert, AZ, their General Sales Manager reached out and apologized for the behavior of his staff. He said it was an isolated incident and that his staff would be reprimanded. He asked how he could make it up to us, as he understands the importance of positive vs negative reviews and experiences, especially with the veteran community, which he has had dealings with in Sierra Vista. I was concerned that this was just an appeasement and that his offer may have lacked sincerity, as a form of lip service. I did appreciate that he had reached out however, so I further explained what had happened and told him I would give his store a second chance to repair an insulting encounter into a positive exchange. I offered my terms which included finding us a similar car to the one my wife wanted, which had since been sold, I asked for a fair market price on trade in, a discounted price on the sale of the new (used) vehicle and I asked for a written apology from the sales person and the manager on that night, both who insulted us. Lastly, I asked that we not have to see the sales person or the manager as that would cause another issue if I had to look at them or thought they were benefitting in anyway, from this potential sale. Nothing I asked for was unreasonable and I waited for a reply. My thoughts were, if he agreed or even countered, then he was sincere. If he declined, then I would be assured that his seemingly caring response was in reality, a duplicitous attempt to get me to roll over on the truth. The truth being that their store and practices were insulting, unprofessional and deceitful. They lived up to the stereotypical “used car salesman” character often depicted as shady, greasy, deceitful and willing to take advantage of anyone foolish enough to step on to their lot, just for the sake of making a buck! Of course that was from a bygone era, certainly not found today, where the public is much more educated, where information on values and costs is so easily available on smart devices and phones alike. At least that’s what I thought until it was all confirmed as happening now, in 2020, in Gilbert, AZ. So my recommendation NOW, as it was the night this awful experience happened to my wife and I, is to steer clear of Bill Luke stores. If only my experience hadn’t been confirmed by the General Sales Manager, I could’ve believed that this was isolated. For all I know, this behavior gets high fives from the leadership at Bill Luke stores. However, not all is negative – this experience forced us to look at the competition for Bill Luke car sales and what we found was a great experience at the Courtesy group of car sales stores. In fact, we traded in my wife’s Jeep, the one that Bill Luke Santan had insulted us with, with a $10.9K offer. Courtesy gave us more than double that on trade in! Then they knocked $4800K off the price of a used vehicle that my wife fell in love with. A deal too good to be true? Or perhaps, as the sales guy at Bill Luke put it “the competition pads their prices.” I did my due diligence checking to see if this was a good deal all around or not and wouldn’t you know it, turns out it was a great deal!!! So thank you to Bill Luke Santan sales staff the manager on that night and the General Sales Manager for making sure we never went back to Bill Luke stores. So the Courtesy stores made money yesterday on a car sale, took in a great trade that will also make them money, they can show another unit sold this month and they did it with professionalism and integrity. Hmm, isn’t that what all car sales stores should be about in 2020. If you’re asking me, then absolutely yes! But hey, maybe you can try Bill Luke Santan and see if your experience is different…or not. For us, we will let our world know that the Courtesy Stores are the place to go. When you have a choice on where to spend your hard earned money, courtesy, vs. being insulted will always get my vote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EKXKM231531
Stock: SM20380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 33,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,499$3,974 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Ft Thomas - Fort Thomas / Kentucky
Black Obsidian 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium AWD 7-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.0L V6 DOHC BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, PRICED BELOW KBB, REARBACKUP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NEW TIRES, PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE IN.Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Lots of standard features for the money; smooth and powerful V6 engines; very comfortable front seats. Source: EdmundsAsk about available certifications.
Dealer Review:
Dana was excellent. I would definitely purchase another vehicle from her. Patient, helpful, informative and very accommodating. You should be happy sheâs on your team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL1HM554531
Stock: 2329940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 34,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,888
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
The certified pre-owned 2017 INFINITI Q60 in SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA offers shoppers peace of mind. Almost brand new, this car is the definition of contemporary design. It comes loaded with Driver Assistance Package Backup Collision Intervention (BCI) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Rain Sensing Wipers Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD) Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW) Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Technology Package 3.0t Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) and Active Lane Control Headlights - Auto leveling Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS) Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Headlights - High Beam Assist (HBA) Front Seat Driver/Passenger Pre-Crash Seatbelts Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS) with Plasmacluster and Grape Polyphenol filter Eco Pedal Distance Control Assist (DCA) Intelligent Cruise Control with Full Speed Range (ICC), Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport INFINITI InTouch TM Services including 6 months trial of safety, security, and convenience services SiriusXM Traffic with 4-year complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information Navigation Synchronized Adaptive Shift Control INFINITI InTouch TM Navigation with voice guidance, Lane Guidance and 3D building graphics Voice recognition for navigation functions Heated Steering Wheel Driver/Front Passenger Heated Seats Remote Engine Start System Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Direct Adaptive Steering Direct Adaptive Steering and Silver Optic Fiber Interior Trim Silver Optic Fiber Interior Trim . It's a 6 cylinder Majestic White car that gives drivers more control over the road. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at INFINITI OF SAN JOSE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EK4HM610845
Stock: HM610845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 118,509 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,599 Below Market
Audi Hawthorne - Hawthorne / New York
AWD X 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V AWD, 9.3GB Music Box HD, BluetoothÂ Audio, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Navigation Package, Navigation System, XM NavTraffic. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EL2AM153500
Stock: AM153500H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 99,504 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,837$1,089 Below Market
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E38M101608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 40017,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,992$2,278 Below Market
Naples INFINITI - Naples / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 Technology Iridium Blue RWD 3.0L V6 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic Electronic ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Blind-Spot Intervention (BSI), Carbon Fiber Fender Vents, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, Carbon Fiber Package, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Compass, Distance Control Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Eco Pedal, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Emergency Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Beam Assist Headlights (HBA), Illuminated entry, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Premium Plus Package 3.0t Sport, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Remote Engine Start System, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, Traction control. INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 Purchase your next vehicle with confidence and see how Naples INFINITI is delivering the car, and the experience. Stop by at 5880 Naples Blvd, Naples, Florida 34109. Everglades City | Marco Island | Naples| Bonita Springs | Cape Coral | Estero | Fort Myers | Fort Myers Beach | Sanibel Punta Gorda Longboat Key | North Port | Sarasota | Venice Anna Maria Island | Bradenton | Holmes Beach | Longboat Key | Palmetto Plant City | Tampa | Temple Terrace Coconut Creek | Coral Springs | Dania Beach | Davie | Deerfield Beach | Fort Lauderdale | Hallandale Beach |Hollywood | Lauderhill | Lighthouse Point | Margate | Miramar | Oakland Park | Pembroke Pines | Plantation |Pompano Beach | Tamarac | Weston | Wilton Manors Boca Raton | Boynton Beach | Delray Beach | Greenacres | Highland Beach | Hypoluxo | Juno Beach | Jupiter | Lake Park | Lake Worth | Lantana | Ocean Ridge | Palm Beach | Palm Beach Gardens | Royal Palm Beach | Wellington |West Palm Beach Aventura | Bal Harbour | Bay Harbor Islands | Coral Gables | Hialeah | Hialeah Gardens | Homestead | Key Biscayne | Miami | Miami Beach | North Miami | North Miami Beach | Pinecrest | Surfside Clearwater | Dunedin | Gulfport | Largo | Oldsmar | Pinellas Park | St. Pete Beach | St. Petersburg | Safety Harbor |Tarpon Springs | Treasure Island.
Dealer Review:
Got alot of useful info from Brian on all Infiniti products and comparisons from comp .will recommend to .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EKXHM611448
Stock: P611448
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 4005,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,918
INFINITI of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Certified. Graphite Shadow 2019 INFINITI Q60 Red Sport 400 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Blind-Spot Intervention, Direct Adaptive Steering, Distance Control Assist, Eco Pedal, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, High Beam Assist Headlights, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Lane Departure Prevention, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, ProACTIVE Package, ProASSIST Package, Rain-Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Security system, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy RED SPORT 400. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4819 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History
Dealer Review:
It was a wonderful respectful experience. I did not feel bullied or like I was bothering someone to try to purchase a car. I worked with 3 different sales people during the process. It was for the great of the dealership not just for one sales person. They kept things moving for me so it did not take hours to get the purchase completed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EKXKM360714
Stock: P7148
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 97,412 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **3.5 V6 GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED SEATS**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2004 INFINITI G35 Base RWD Luxury Coupe
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E44M815333
Stock: 30767A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 41,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,600
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **SUN/MOONROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **TURBOCHARGED**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **[N94] INTERIOR ACCENT LIGHTING SYSTEM**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
Dealer Review:
There was no hidden fees, we were able to tell him exactly what we wanted and he delivered. We're so happy with our purchase, the sales team, the experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EK0HM361665
Stock: 46230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,784
Dolan Toyota - Reno / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ELXFM890239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium16,478 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$34,999
Jackie Cooper INFINITI - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Buy with peace of mind this vehicle comes with an UNLIMITED mileage warranty!INFINITI CERTIFIED*6 YEAR/UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY*BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND, No accident history on the carfax report, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Power Driver Torso Bolsters, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Premium Plus Package 3.0t, Remote Engine Start System. Clean CARFAX.INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 167 Point InspectionThis vehicle qualifies for rates as low as 1.99% APR with approved credit. Jackie Cooper INFINITI is committed to customer service, and you have our personal guarantee that we will work hard to save you time and money. We have one of the area's largest new and used inventories, and we are excited about the opportunity to earn your business. Factory trained Certified Technicians inspected this vehicle and it has passed a stringent 167-Point Inspection and Reconditioning Process. We will show you the Carfax and all maintenance work done to vehicle. Make your dreams a reality please phone or email for vehicle availability and a VIP test drive appointment 918-806-8988.
Dealer Review:
total experience buying our gmc terrain was great.. best price,great sevice having gmc ready for purchase..new tires,fresh oil change,and even new tires>>>>> ben Johnson was a pleasure to deal with.. outstanding salesman.. highly recommend Jackie cooper infiniti!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL5HM554483
Stock: M554483A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,086 milesDelivery Available*
$46,590
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL7KM440495
Stock: 2000631354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium20,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,398$955 Below Market
Herb Chambers INFINITI of Westborough - Westborough / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this INFINITI Q60 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System INFINITI 3.0t Premium with Majestic White exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6400 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $31,898. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE $0 deductible parts and labor for any covered repair, All INFINITI Certified vehicles begin with a 167-point inspection by Infiniti-trained technicians, Complimentary First Year Basic Maintenance, Available extended coverage up to 8 years/unlimited mileage, Car rental assistance and trip interruption services are also included, 24/7 Roadside Assistance includes battery boost, flat tires, fuel delivery, lockout service and more, Service and warranty repairs are available at over 200 INFINITI retailers nationwide, CARFAXÂ Vehicle History Report and CARFAXÂ 3-year Buy Back Guarantee, Free 3-month Trial Subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Years/Unlimited Mileage Limited Warranty from vehicle's original new vehicle In-Service Date EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The front seats are exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and their adjustment range is generous.' -Edmunds.com. .
Dealer Review:
I met with David Wyman and the guy is a stud, he was AWESOME! He made the whole experience relaxed and enjoyable. He explained every step of the process perfectly and had all the answers to my questions. I couldn't be happier with my new car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 3.0t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL2HM551122
Stock: IN4188
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 10,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EK2KM360772
Stock: 19334722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,988$1,480 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 13 Speakers, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation system: INFINITI InTouch Navigation, Power moonroof, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy RED SPORT 400. Certified. INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History2019 INFINITI Q60 Midnight Black Red Sport 400 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4452 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7EL2KM440985
Stock: PIM6394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 42,915 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$33,989
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corinth - Corinth / Mississippi
Black Obsidian 2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 3.0L V6 7-Speed Automatic AWD 2D Coupe 13 Speakers, 19' Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM HD Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7EL8KM290327
Stock: 1P0839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.