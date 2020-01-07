Used INFINITI Coupe for Sale Near Me

Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona

Just came from the dealership. My wife wanted a different car after 5 years. She was looking at Jeep Cherokee's and Lincoln MKC's. They had a few, found an MKC she liked. We brought her 2011 Jeep Wrangler 4 door hardtop Unlimited with 2" lift, oversize tires/wheels, fully loaded with 59K miles and super clean. KBB trade in value was $20L to $23K. The sales guy wrote everything up to see what they would give for trade. He came back after talking with his F&I guy and offered $10.9 trade in value. ARE YOU KIDDING ME! I confirmed what he was saying and he told me that he had dropped the price of the MKC by $2K. So where is the disparity of $10K. Even the Nissan dealership across the street offered $18.2 and he said that's because Nissan pads their prices. I'm sorry but this is 2020 where most buyers have access to this thing called the internet, where a great deal of research gets done before we step on the lot! I got on the phone and explained everything to my buddy who is has been an F&I guy in CA for 20 years. He said the guy was jerking my chain and to walk away. So I explained to the sales guy, 1, the offer is insulting. 2, you'll sell the Jeep with how it looks quickly and for about $24K, not to mention how many buyers it's going to attract on the lot. I didn't appreciate being insulted and demanded our keys. He starts the car sales SOP, saying that he has to go get the keys but when he walks to the F&I guy, my wife sees him pull the keys out of his own pocket, so now he's [non-permissible content removed] too. Then he comes to us with the key and says his boss made a mistake and thought it was a soft top not a hard top and he reran the estimate and magically came up $6K. If I plug in the details on KBB.com and compare soft top to hard top, the value is less than $1K, so where did they come up with $6K for their mistake? I'll tell you where, out of the fact that I told him he was insulting and was losing a sale. So then the sales guy, trying to save the sale says, sell your jeep outright and come back. I told him you will NEVER see me on a Bill Luke lot again! If that's how you treat people, by taking advantage of them, then you can KMA! Now I know we aren't going to get private seller pricing on a trade in and I know some dealerships will be higher and some lower on trade in but this was the most insulting experience I have ever had at a dealership and I've sold cars for a little bit years ago, so I understand some of the process. Of course we didn't have as educated a buyer back then because of how the internet information has exploded. So I'm putting this out as a combat veteran and retired police officer, to any of my fellow vets and first responders, don't waste your time at Bill Luke dealerships! Follow up: After the I posted our bad review of Bill Luke Santan - Used Car Sales in Gilbert, AZ, their General Sales Manager reached out and apologized for the behavior of his staff. He said it was an isolated incident and that his staff would be reprimanded. He asked how he could make it up to us, as he understands the importance of positive vs negative reviews and experiences, especially with the veteran community, which he has had dealings with in Sierra Vista. I was concerned that this was just an appeasement and that his offer may have lacked sincerity, as a form of lip service. I did appreciate that he had reached out however, so I further explained what had happened and told him I would give his store a second chance to repair an insulting encounter into a positive exchange. I offered my terms which included finding us a similar car to the one my wife wanted, which had since been sold, I asked for a fair market price on trade in, a discounted price on the sale of the new (used) vehicle and I asked for a written apology from the sales person and the manager on that night, both who insulted us. Lastly, I asked that we not have to see the sales person or the manager as that would cause another issue if I had to look at them or thought they were benefitting in anyway, from this potential sale. Nothing I asked for was unreasonable and I waited for a reply. My thoughts were, if he agreed or even countered, then he was sincere. If he declined, then I would be assured that his seemingly caring response was in reality, a duplicitous attempt to get me to roll over on the truth. The truth being that their store and practices were insulting, unprofessional and deceitful. They lived up to the stereotypical “used car salesman” character often depicted as shady, greasy, deceitful and willing to take advantage of anyone foolish enough to step on to their lot, just for the sake of making a buck! Of course that was from a bygone era, certainly not found today, where the public is much more educated, where information on values and costs is so easily available on smart devices and phones alike. At least that’s what I thought until it was all confirmed as happening now, in 2020, in Gilbert, AZ. So my recommendation NOW, as it was the night this awful experience happened to my wife and I, is to steer clear of Bill Luke stores. If only my experience hadn’t been confirmed by the General Sales Manager, I could’ve believed that this was isolated. For all I know, this behavior gets high fives from the leadership at Bill Luke stores. However, not all is negative – this experience forced us to look at the competition for Bill Luke car sales and what we found was a great experience at the Courtesy group of car sales stores. In fact, we traded in my wife’s Jeep, the one that Bill Luke Santan had insulted us with, with a $10.9K offer. Courtesy gave us more than double that on trade in! Then they knocked $4800K off the price of a used vehicle that my wife fell in love with. A deal too good to be true? Or perhaps, as the sales guy at Bill Luke put it “the competition pads their prices.” I did my due diligence checking to see if this was a good deal all around or not and wouldn’t you know it, turns out it was a great deal!!! So thank you to Bill Luke Santan sales staff the manager on that night and the General Sales Manager for making sure we never went back to Bill Luke stores. So the Courtesy stores made money yesterday on a car sale, took in a great trade that will also make them money, they can show another unit sold this month and they did it with professionalism and integrity. Hmm, isn’t that what all car sales stores should be about in 2020. If you’re asking me, then absolutely yes! But hey, maybe you can try Bill Luke Santan and see if your experience is different…or not. For us, we will let our world know that the Courtesy Stores are the place to go. When you have a choice on where to spend your hard earned money, courtesy, vs. being insulted will always get my vote.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: JN1EV7EKXKM231531

Stock: SM20380

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020