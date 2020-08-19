Used Chrysler Hatchback for Sale Near Me

Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hillsboro / New Hampshire

ACCIDENT FREE! GREAT COLOR, HARD TO FIND, This 2004 Chrysler Crossfire includes features such as: LOW MILES - 25,135! Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 3.2L SOHC 18-VALVE V6 ENGINE, LEATHER FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS. OPTION PACKAGES 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION autostick, brake/park interlock WHY BUY FROM US Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of 'What a Dealership Should Be!' EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'As one of the first joint efforts between Mercedes-Benz and Chrysler, the Crossfire is an intriguing combination of American-styled sheet metal and German-sourced mechanicals.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020.

I reached out to this dealership through their online form as it was after business hours. I briefly laid out what I was looking for, and gave specific instructions to only contact me by email if they were able to find what I was looking for. I received a reply that they could not find what i was looking for, but wanted to sell me a new model custom ordered. When in all actuality the new model doesn't come with everything I was looking for. I ignored this response as I was busy. Over the course of approximately a months time I received several emails and phone calls even though I specifically asked not to be called. After an inquiry with another dealership didn't work out (about two weeks prior) I decided to reach out to Hillsboro, NH Chrysler again. I wrote a stern yet respectful email to the salesperson who had been calling and emailing me over the past month. In the email I stated that I was some what annoyed with her failure to follow my request, but would be willing to work with her if she could get exactly what I was looking for without playing any games. I sent a link of the exact vehicle I desired which was for sale, but unfortunately across the country. Now here comes the extremely appalling and unethical part. Approximately 15 minutes after I sent that email I began to receive HUNDREDS of phone calls, texts, and emails from other dealerships and services that apparently my information was entered into without my consent. They used areas where it was obvious I would receive the most contacts like Boston, MA. I spoke to the manager who refused to take any responsibility, and was adamant nobody on his sales team used my information to attack me as such. It's possible this may have been a team effort as some of the services I was signed up for had my name misspelled and others did not. If I could give negative stars I would. This dealership would not be recommend by me to my worst enemy. Save your time, money, and sanity and steer clear of this place!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1C3AN69L54X002253

Stock: X1064

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020