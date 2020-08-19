Used Chrysler Hatchback for Sale Near Me

11 listings
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Gray
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    51,111 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,000

    $645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    105,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,288

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Black
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    49,452 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    115,580 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    70,989 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,465

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    25,135 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Gray
    used

    2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    118,602 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,788

    Details
  • 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited

    48,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    59,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,700

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    44,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,588

    $653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Crossfire

    69,303 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details

