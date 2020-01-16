Used Audi Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 33,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,394
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium Brilliant Black Still Under Factory Warranty, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, Aluminum Roof Rails, Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
Dealer Review:
Back for another deal session with Helen (and with props to Zach S!). This would be my second deal in 8 months witih Santa Monica Audi. Warm, friendly, and inviting. Never the hard sell. Zach is also one of the rare, upstanding people in the auto sales industry- he is a person with integrity. #Respect. I had a pretty solid, unicorn like lease deal for 2019 Audi eTron at another well known Audi shop nearby with the incentives to move these vehicles- Costco, Audi Loyalty, stackable incentives, etc and they put together another unbelievable deal. Since this deal was actually for my brother who lives in SF, I was the proxy facilitating this deal. Helen (and Zach was able to work his magic with using MSDs) were pretty adept at keeping all of us in the loop. And especially for Helen to come in and spend her day off working on this deal with me and my brother. Since the CA DMV paperwork needs physical signatures, FedEx was involved to get signatures for these documents. Other than that, I will be getting picked up later this week and brought to the dealership for final delivery of my brother's eTron. If you want to a deal on an Audi, go see Helen and Zach. Another happy customer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF6HA071355
Stock: A6647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- 4,970 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$77,901
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige is offered by Audi Grapevine. Want more room? Want more style? This Audi Q8 Prestige is the vehicle for you. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When the Audi Q8 Prestige was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety.
Dealer Review:
Great experience start to finish. Oursalesperson,Daniel Greer, was attentive and answered all our questions. We were not rushed,took his time, and made us feel welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF18LD019047
Stock: LD019047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 3,469 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note, Audi USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning"Rattle Noise".Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Sunroof Frame.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Audi USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2019 Audi A6 Premium Plus Quattro,*Glacier White Metallic Exterior over Pearl Beige Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $71,100.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Plus Package (Originally $3,800),*Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Touch Response, 10.1-Inch Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Side Assist, Pre Sense Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Top-View Camera, Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System,Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging and Antenna Booster, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors,Matrix Design LED Headlights, Highbeam Assist, Headlight Washer System,*Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,750),*Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist with Emergency Assist,*Warm Weather Package (Originally $1,800),*Ventilated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Side Window Sunshades,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $600),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats,*Sport Package (Originally $1,050),*20-Inch 5-V-Spoke Bi-Color Aluminum Wheels, Sport Suspension,*Audi Beam-Rings (Originally $450),**Apple Lightning and USB Type C Cables (Originally $110),**Glacier White Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $595),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key, Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Audi MMI Plus Navigation System with 10.1-Inch Touchscreen Color Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Side Assist, Pre Sense Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Audi Pre Sense Basic and Pre Sense Front,Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist with Emergency Assist,Audi Parking System Plus, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM HD Radio, Audi Music Interface, Apple Lightning and USB Type-C Cables,Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Surround Sound System,Audi Connect Care and Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging and Antenna Booster, Smartphone Interface,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hand-Free Wireless Phone Capability,3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Seats with Power Lumbar Support and Driver Seat Memory,Heated Split Folding Rear Bench Leather Seats with Pass-Through,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Dark Brown Walnut Wood Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Side Window Sunshades,Black Fabric Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Automatic Matrix Design LED Headlights with Headlight Washers,Highbeam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights, Audi Beam-Rings,Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Memory,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets, S Line Exterior,3.0L TFSI 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission, Sport Suspension,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch 5-V-Spoke Bi-Color Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
Dealer Review:
Thanks for my first car Kevin.you made it possible for me.will definitely do business with you again the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUL2AF20KN027000
Stock: 14011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,999$2,896 Below Market
Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado
A7 3.0T Prestige quattro, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Alloy wheels, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Phone Box w/Qi Wireless Charging, Audi Side Assist w/Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, Body Color Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Compass, Convenience Package, Driver Assistance Package, Dual Pane Acoustic Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, HD Matrix-Design w/Audi Laser Light, Headlight Washer System, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated S Line Door Sills, Intersection Assist, Low tire pressure warning, Power Closing Doors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Pre Sense Rear, Prestige Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Rear Sunshade, Remote keyless entry, S Line Fender Badge, S-Line Package, Sport Suspension, Top View Camera System w/Virtual 360 View, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Ventilated Front Seats, Warm Weather Package.Ibis White 2019 Audi A7 3.0T Prestige 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattroOdometer is 7694 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.
Dealer Review:
By far the best price around for my 2020 Tucson Unlimited. On top of that excellent service. I love my new Tucson
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUV2BF20KN100056
Stock: T500848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 6,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$71,295
Suburban Nissan of Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Florett Silver Metallic Audi A8 L 55 quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 335hp A8 L 55 quattro, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 335hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Florett Silver Metallic, Black w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery.**WELCOME OUT OF STATE SHOPPERS** Allow our experienced staff to arrange your purchase/trade/financing and shipping!! We make it easy!***VIP Appointments*** Just tell us when and we will be ready for you with a completely sanitized vehicle for your inspection, here or at your location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF80KN001338
Stock: HP6694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 18,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,999$880 Below Market
Stockton Kia - Stockton / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 18,548! Leather Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: TheCarConnection.com's review says "All A3s utilize the same advanced platform used in the Volkswagen Golf. This rigid architecture allows Audi to utilize a relatively soft suspension while still providing deft handling. Electric power steering is light but direct. ". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Jim was very nice and pleasant to work with but the sales manager didn't even bother to come out to introduce himself to my wife and I. The sales manager was hurling insults at our sales guy because I was negotiating. He got extra mad when I told Him that we didn't want an extended warranty. After I asked for the extended warranty to be removed, the sales manager tried to sneak a "Full Kia Warranty" in the deal hoping I wouldn't notice. I use to work in the car industry and this sales manager is by far the worst I have experienced. Bad ethics, bad customer service from management and a greedy place. Please run from this place before they sucker you into a bad deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF2HA079968
Stock: HA079968P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 8,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$66,991
Audi Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF82KN020487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,040 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,495
Mesa Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF0HA079449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$59,991
Audi Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It delivers style and power in a single package! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Audi prioritized handling and performance with features such as: a rear window wiper, 1-touch window functionality, and remote keyless entry. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LXAF74LD001906
Stock: 0P7A0731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 25,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,950$2,451 Below Market
Audi Calabasas - Calabasas / California
GREAT MILES 25,913! Premium Plus trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "We have been impressed with the A3 e-tron's supple ride and commendable handling. It drives with a solidity, refinement and sophistication that you just won't get from non-luxury hybrid models such as the Chevy Volt or Toyota Prius Prime.".BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe put an emphasis on providing exceptional customer service. We listen to you about your automobile needs, and provide you with options for buying or leasing a new or pre-owned vehicle. Our teams of professionals are never pushy and are here to help you make smart, informed decisions to best suit your driving needs, lifestyle and economic circumstances. Every DCH team member is committed to providing you with sales and service experiences that exceed your expectations.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.*Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTPBFF3JA082914
Stock: ACS2294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 29,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,488$1,922 Below Market
Puente Hills Volkswagen - City of Industry / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFFXHA067082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,908 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,900
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2019 Audi A7 Premium Plus Quattro,*Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Exterior over Black Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $80,640.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Plus Package (Originally $4,400),*Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Touch Response, 10.1-Inch Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Side Assist, Pre Sense Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Top-View Camera, Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System,Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging and Antenna Booster, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors,HD Matrix Design LED Headlights with Dynamic Daytime Running Lights,Highbeam Assist, Headlight Washer System,*Driver Assistance Package (Originally $2,750),*Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist with Emergency Assist,*Warm Weather Package (Originally $1,500),*Ventilated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Rear Window Sunshade,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $600),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats,*S Line Package (Originally $1,000),*S Line Illuminated Door Sills, S Line Exterior and Fender Badges, Sport Suspension,Sport Suspension,*20-Inch 5-Double-V-Spoke Silver Aluminum Wheels **(Originally $800),**Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Exterior Paint (Originally $595),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key, Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Audi MMI Plus Navigation System with 10.1-Inch Touchscreen Color Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Side Assist, Pre Sense Rear, Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Audi Pre Sense Basic and Pre Sense Front,Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist with Emergency Assist,Audi Parking System Plus, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM HD Radio, Audi Music Interface,Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Surround Sound System,Audi Connect Care and Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging and Antenna Booster, Smartphone Interface,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hand-Free Wireless Phone Capability,3-Spoke Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column with Memory, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Seats with Power Lumbar Support and Driver Seat Memory,Heated 3-Passenger Rear Bench Leather Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Sunroof with Sliding Sunshade,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Gray/Brown Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Rear Window Sunshade, HomeLink Garage Door Opener,Black Fabric Headliner, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror,Automatic HD Matrix Design LED Headlights with Dynamic Daytime Running Lights,Headlight Washers, Highbeam Assist, LED Tail Lights,Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Memory,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Power Trunk Release, S Line Illuminated Door Sills, S Line Exterior and Fender Badges,3.0L TFSI 24-Valve 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission, Sport Suspension,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System, Sport Suspension,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch 5-Double-V-Spoke Silver Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
Dealer Review:
Thanks for my first car Kevin.you made it possible for me.will definitely do business with you again the future
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUU2AF24KN018210
Stock: 14034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 7,455 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$75,487
Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Daytona Gray 2020 Audi Q8 55 Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV125 335hp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EVAF19LD009283
Stock: LD009283
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 5,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$57,990$2,729 Below Market
Audi Beaverton - Beaverton / Oregon
Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2019 Carrara White Audi Q8 3.0T Premium AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Cold Weather Package (Heated Rear Seats and Heated Steering Wheel), Convenience Package (Audi Phone Box w/Wireless Charging, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, and Heated Power Folding Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors), Audi Certified pre-owned Certified, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBA, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood door panel insert, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke. ABS brakes, Audi Phone Box w/Wireless Charging, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Power Folding Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point InspectionOdometer is 4743 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
What a great experience we had buying our new Audi Allroad at Audi Beaverton – never did we feel pressured in making a decision on which model and trim to buy, or rushed in agreeing to the final deal. Shane Randall, his Sales Manager, Brad Russell, and the whole crew at Audi Beaverton guided us through the deal and went above and beyond in finding the right fit for us. Thank you for your patience and assistance, Shane!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi Q8 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AVAF17KD014981
Stock: SLA032
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 2,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU72BF29LN057699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,999
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
How about this great vehicle! An awesome price considering its low mileage! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Audi's comprehensive certification process, including a comprehensive 300-plus-point inspection! With fewer than a thousand miles on the odometer, this vehicle provides excellent value as a pre-owned model. Audi prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front dual-zone air conditioning, power moon roof, and much more. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUU2AF23LN051989
Stock: AL659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 23,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$62,871
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. *ALL PreOwned Vehicles Undergo a 120 Point Safety Inspection and are Professionally Detailed*, Non Smoker Vehicle!, Saiga Beige w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery.Audi Fort Washington is honored to offer this outstanding 2019 Audi A8. Mythos Black Metallic L 55 quattroSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.Recent Arrival! 2019 Audi A8 L 55 quattro Clean CARFAX. 19/27 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
We will definitely go here to buy our next car. It was the best car buying experience we’ve had. Beautiful show room, friendly staff and very professional and accommodating service!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU8DAF85KN005692
Stock: KN005692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 30,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,768$537 Below Market
Circle Audi - Long Beach / California
This car has Audi CPO Warranty until 07/29/2022. Recent Arrival! 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp Plug in Hybrid with Sport Package and 83 MPGe!!! We installed 3M Clear Bra over the Carpool Lane stickers, which are good until 1/1/2022. BLUETOOTH Heated Front Seats Rearview Camera 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp 3-Spoke Multifunction Flat Bottom Steering Wheel Front Sport Seats Power moonroof S Line Roof Spoiler Steering wheel mounted audio controls Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 15-Spoke Turbine-design. Certified. Audi Details: * 300+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date This car has passed the 300 plus point Audi CPO inspection. Every car you buy from us receives a complete detail and a full tank of gas. We are conveniently located less than two minutes off the 405 right between LA and Orange County. As one of the first Audi dealers in the western United States and a repeat Magna Society award winner, we know how to deliver you a tier one experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUUPBFF1HA147774
Stock: 8064
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
