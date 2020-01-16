Used Audi Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California

Certified. 2017 Audi A3 e-tron 1.4T Premium Brilliant Black Still Under Factory Warranty, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, 1.4L I4 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV 204hp, Aluminum Roof Rails, Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.

Back for another deal session with Helen (and with props to Zach S!). This would be my second deal in 8 months witih Santa Monica Audi. Warm, friendly, and inviting. Never the hard sell. Zach is also one of the rare, upstanding people in the auto sales industry- he is a person with integrity. #Respect. I had a pretty solid, unicorn like lease deal for 2019 Audi eTron at another well known Audi shop nearby with the incentives to move these vehicles- Costco, Audi Loyalty, stackable incentives, etc and they put together another unbelievable deal. Since this deal was actually for my brother who lives in SF, I was the proxy facilitating this deal. Helen (and Zach was able to work his magic with using MSDs) were pretty adept at keeping all of us in the loop. And especially for Helen to come in and spend her day off working on this deal with me and my brother. Since the CA DMV paperwork needs physical signatures, FedEx was involved to get signatures for these documents. Other than that, I will be getting picked up later this week and brought to the dealership for final delivery of my brother's eTron. If you want to a deal on an Audi, go see Helen and Zach. Another happy customer!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

