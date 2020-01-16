Used Audi Hybrid for Sale Near Me

629 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 629 listings
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    33,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,394

    Details
  • 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro in White
    used

    2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro

    4,970 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $77,901

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    3,469 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,800

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    5,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $63,999

    $2,896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Silver
    used

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    6,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $71,295

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    18,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,999

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    8,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $66,991

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    35,040 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,495

    Details
  • 2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro in White
    used

    2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro

    16,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $59,991

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium Plus

    25,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,950

    $2,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    29,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,488

    $1,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi A7 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    15,908 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,900

    Details
  • 2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro in Gray
    certified

    2020 Audi Q8 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro

    7,455 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $75,487

    Details
  • 2019 Audi Q8 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2019 Audi Q8 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    5,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $57,990

    $2,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    2,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2020 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro in Gray
    used

    2020 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro

    7,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,999

    Details
  • 2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro

    23,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $62,871

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 1.4 TFSI PHEV Premium

    30,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,768

    $537 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 629 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Audi For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles