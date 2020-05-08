Used Chrysler Convertible for Sale Near Me

Belmonte Auto Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina

2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG We are a local family owned and independently operated pre-owned automotive dealership in Raleigh North Carolina with over 30 years of experience in buying and selling quality vehicles. Over time we have developed a rarity in the used car business–a non-traditional philosophy of offering our local community a hassle free and better used vehicle buying experience. We offer a superior experience by utilizing convenient internet and mobile technologies and helpful high-touch personal customer service with fair market prices. The Carfax reports inspection sheets and service reports we provide free up worry about the safety and performance of buying a pre-owned vehicle. Belmonte Auto Imports never sells flood salvage or junk cars because we don’t buy them! Pre-sale inspection NC state inspection and current service work are performed on every vehicle that leaves our dealership with our name on it. We partner with some of the best warranty companies to offer warranties on most vehicles. We are interested in developing long term relationships with our customers so customer service is our top priority. We offer lifetime trade-in on all vehicles we sell. We specialize in pre-owned import cars trucks and sport utility vehicles and a larger part of our business is locating cars for people the our resources at auctions dealerships trade-in and more. We appreciate your business. Give Dan and Vince a call and let them make you a great deal!

Dealer Review:

I want to give thanks to Vince and the Belmonte family , For me to get a Great Deal on an Infiniti that i been looking all around wake county, So Vince My old friend Thank you for having the car available i wanted and offering a amazing Deal. Thank you, in doing business with me... Eddie Watson

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3EL55R82N302020

Stock: L89946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

