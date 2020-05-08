Used Chrysler Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 71,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
Belmonte Auto Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG We are a local family owned and independently operated pre-owned automotive dealership in Raleigh North Carolina with over 30 years of experience in buying and selling quality vehicles. Over time we have developed a rarity in the used car business–a non-traditional philosophy of offering our local community a hassle free and better used vehicle buying experience. We offer a superior experience by utilizing convenient internet and mobile technologies and helpful high-touch personal customer service with fair market prices. The Carfax reports inspection sheets and service reports we provide free up worry about the safety and performance of buying a pre-owned vehicle. Belmonte Auto Imports never sells flood salvage or junk cars because we don’t buy them! Pre-sale inspection NC state inspection and current service work are performed on every vehicle that leaves our dealership with our name on it. We partner with some of the best warranty companies to offer warranties on most vehicles. We are interested in developing long term relationships with our customers so customer service is our top priority. We offer lifetime trade-in on all vehicles we sell. We specialize in pre-owned import cars trucks and sport utility vehicles and a larger part of our business is locating cars for people the our resources at auctions dealerships trade-in and more. We appreciate your business. Give Dan and Vince a call and let them make you a great deal!
Dealer Review:
I want to give thanks to Vince and the Belmonte family , For me to get a Great Deal on an Infiniti that i been looking all around wake county, So Vince My old friend Thank you for having the car available i wanted and offering a amazing Deal. Thank you, in doing business with me... Eddie Watson
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring LXi with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3EL55R82N302020
Stock: L89946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chrysler Sebring 2dr 2dr Convertible Limited FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Hard Tonneau Cover, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC65M48N254431
Stock: YC-254431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 87,202 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
Ed Martin Nissan - Indianapolis / Indiana
CLEAN CARFAX!, POWER WINDOWS. LOCKS, AND MIRRORS!, POWERS SEATS!, ALLOY WHEELS!, CRUISE CONTROL!, FOG LIGHTS!, 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V, Cloth Power Convertible Top. 21/28 City/Highway MPGThis Vehicle is Part of Ed Martin Nissan's Public Before Wholesale Program.What is Public Before Wholesale?Ed Martin Public Before Wholesale was born out of an extreme outpouring of customer demand to offer a lower priced selection of vehicles. These used cars that have traditionally been wholesaled to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Ed Martin Nissans Certified Guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way.You asked, and we listened! So now we are offering them directly to you! Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle:They are sold with a safety inspectionThey are sold without a warrantyThey are offered for a limited time only - 14-21 daysThey are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverageThey are sold with our BEST PRICEWe use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING here at ED MARTIN! This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market! Come to Ed Martin and experience the difference of doing business with industry leaders! Ed Martin has been offering the highest quality new & pre-owned vehicles since 1955. Call today for details on any of them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3EL55R35N699124
Stock: 1P8915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 70,875 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Lenoir City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lenoir City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Sapphire Blue Metallic CC/Black Cloth Top 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited 3.2L V6 SOHC 18V 5-Speed Automatic RWDLenoir City Chrysler is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2005 Chrysler Crossfire. This Crossfire is beautifully finished in Sapphire Blue Metallic CC/Black Cloth Top and complimented by Dark Slate Gray/Vanilla w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats. This exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience AND wraps you in all the right creature comforts!!At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you! All vehicles plus tax & title. Advertised price includes $699 doc fee. Customer selected options cost extra. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L75X049226
Stock: PT2746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 110,856 miles
$8,695
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring Convertible 2.4L. Has a clean car-fax! This Chrysler is in top condition! It has options including premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, USB radio input, Blue tooth, cruise control, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BCBEB3DN553924
Stock: 553924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 105,929 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
1 Stop Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
NAVIGATION, POWER SEAT, POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, LEATHER SEATS, PLUS COMES WITH A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY PLUS LIFETIME VA STATE INSPECTIONS AND LIFETIME $20 OIL CHANGES!! CALL TODAY 757-455-0007!!
Dealer Review:
Great dealer. Really easy to work with. Very professional,Car is in really good shape. Thanks again Robert.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC65M68N302043
Stock: 003658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster. 1 Owner Clean Car Fax. Last Year For Crossfire. Only 130 Built In 08 This Color. This Car Is Immaculate Inside And Out. Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire, When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LN65L98X074724
Stock: 1565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1991 Chrysler TC23,590 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$14,995
McCubbin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Indiana
This 1991 Chrysler TC by Maserati is a special car that has been owned by our owners father for years. It is a collector car that has been garage kept and is very clean inside and out. This car has very low miles on it but still drives great. Not many of these were produced and you ill have a hard time finding another one like it. It is currently on our showroom floor and is ready to go to a new home of someone that likes older cars in pristine condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chrysler TC .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZC2FS1203MB207493
Stock: 207493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,406 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Clean Cutt Autos - New Castle / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BCBEB8DN522152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,112 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$984
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring LX with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3LC45K38N248445
Stock: 5248445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 60,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,991
Subaru of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! ONLY 60,776 Miles! Touring trim. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT E... Alloy Wheels. CLICK NOW! THIS CHRYSLER 200 IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Autostick, tip start (STD) KEY FEATURES ON THIS CHRYSLER 200 INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. SIMPLY THE BEST: CHRYSLER 200: The Chrysler 200 has more Overall Passenger Volume than Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. Specifically, the 200 has the most Front and Rear Head and Leg Room in side-by-side comparisons with Fusion and Malibu. With 13.6 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the 200 will accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and a set of golf clubs. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Subaru of Spokane located at 423 W. 3rd Ave. in Spokane, Washington takes pride in our helpful staff and we will do everything to make your car buying experience the best you have ever had. We have helped many people from the communities of Spokane, Post Falls, Coeur D'Alene and Hayden get into the Subaru car of their dreams. Our Washington Subaru dealership features a wide selection of New 2015 Subaru models, Certified Pre-owned Subaru's and all makes and models of used cars, trucks and SUV's Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I want to give a great thanks to Mike Mcgee who I have to say put the customer first! He was so patient and willing to work with us on buying a new car. He cared more about how we felt then getting a sale. He made a customer for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BC2EB5BN532537
Stock: BN532537S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 148,941 miles
$4,199
Bob Rohrman Kia - Lafayette / Indiana
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic Gray19/26 City/Highway MPGGive us a call today (765-250-5220) Serving the greater Lafayette area for over 30 years, Bob Rohrman Kia is located at 701 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, IN, 47905 Bob Rohrman Kia has the perfect car you are looking for! From the new Kia line Rios, Souls, Fortes, Sportages, Sorentos, Optimas, Cadenzas, Sedonas, and of course the all new STINGER, we have many certified Kias and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles with over 1000 to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3EY55E45T342789
Stock: T2372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 64,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
Elite Auto Sales - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BCBFG1EN163285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,925$3,249 Below Market
Auto City of Virginia - Portsmouth / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L55X050360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,114 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3EL45X24N323120
Stock: 323120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,398 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice rare low mileage 1990 Chrysler TC By Maserati! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great features including a 3.0L V6, Hard and Soft Top, Automatic Transmission, Leather, Power Top, Infinity Stereo, Power Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store it at our location. If you would like to see it in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112 It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZC2FS1203LB206410
Stock: 206410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 49,055 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,137$558 Below Market
Steve Schmitt - Highland / Illinois
2011 Chrysler 200 Limited Blue CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 40977 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickIf you're looking for a new car, truck or SUV near St. Louis or Edwardsville, then look no further than Steve Schmitt Inc. At our Highland dealership, we have a large variety of Chevy, Buick, and GMC models, all just ripe for the picking. Steve Schmitt has delivered four generations of Customer Service...right here in Highland! Steve Sr. Plays an active role in the dealership as well as the community, and Steve Jr. Manages the day-to-day operations. At Steve Schmitt Chevy Buick GMC, it is more than a name on a sign...it is our family looking forward to exceeding your family's expectations!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BC7EGXBN613994
Stock: 34172A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,900
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
05 Chrysler Crossfire Limited Roadster. Rare Cedar Interior. No Scratches Or Dents . Top In Good Working Order. Headlights Nice And Clear. Tires Excellent Condition. Only built White 2 Years. Built by Mercedes-Benz In Germany By Karmen, Rebadged As A Chrysler Crossfire When Mercedes Owned Chrysler. The Convertible Roadster Built Only 4 Years. 05-08 While The Hardtop 5 Years 04-08.Visit Treadway Pre Owned online at treadwayvehicles.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 567-250-9266 today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Limited with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3AN65L35X047179
Stock: 1577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler searches:
Related Chrysler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals