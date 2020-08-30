Used Chevrolet Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Chevrolet HHR LS in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet HHR LS

    72,561 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,800

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS

    74,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    204,049 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,499

    $963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    107,965 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,588

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet HHR LT

    106,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet HHR LT

    157,989 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet HHR LS

    135,819 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    103,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,975

    $794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    199,600 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,854

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    90,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Orange
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    122,888 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,717

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS

    168,877 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    104,893 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,343

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet HHR LT

    196,979 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,990

    $858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LS

    72,909 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS

    171,336 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet HHR LT

    71,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet HHR LT

    111,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details

