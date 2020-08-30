Used Chevrolet Wagon for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

The Chevy HHR is a handy wagon that celebrates a heritage that dates to the 1949 GMC Suburban panel delivery truck. HHR stands for Heritage High Roof, and the roof of the HHR is high. The Chevy HHR is built on a smaller scale, but there are no bones about its retro styling. We found the Chevy HHR to be fun to drive. It isn't a sports car, but it's nimble and we were pleased with its acceleration. The HHR feels more responsive than its horsepower, torque, and transmission ratio numbers suggest. Plus, it gets decent fuel economy. If there's ever been a case of a picture of a so-called SUV being worth a thousand words, the HHR should be it. It looks like a 1949 panel delivery truck, with the edges smoothed over. This model has extra low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player and more…

Buying a used car for our grandson was a stressful experience as we were on a limited budget yet wanted the best car we could find for his safety. Brett was respectful to our requirements, low key and knowledgeable about all types of vehicles. He and his wife spent time with us looking at inventory and encouraged us look around and drive any we thought might be "the one". After our first visit, we continued to shop, but brought our grandson back to Ideal AJ to see what we had found and make the deal. Thank you so much for making this a great experience! It could not have been easier and I hope you continue to enjoy great success!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: 3GNDA13D87S614971

Stock: C4971

