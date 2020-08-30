Used Chevrolet Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 72,561 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800
Lindsay Ford - Lebanon / Missouri
Drive this home today! Step into the 2006 Chevrolet HHR! Unique in its class, this vehicle appeals to an expansive set of drivers by establishing a stylish look, dependable performance and excellent value! All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: speed sensitive wipers, tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA13D26S517022
Stock: LT29307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 74,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Cars for You - Chula Vista / California
Clean title and carfax, fresh service and safety inspection, back up camera, blue tooth, storage compartments,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCAAAFW7BS635957
Stock: 8965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,049 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,499$963 Below Market
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665. Runs and drives great,
Dealer Review:
Friendly and knowledgeable people. They are easy to deal with and will work with you to your satisfaction. Wide price range of vehicles to chose from at low prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P87S598342
Stock: 4287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,965 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,588
Bentley Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Moonroof, XM SATELLITE RADIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, CD Player, FALL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE, SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. WHY BUY FROM US We will never take for granted the trust that our clients place in us to provide them with the finest sales and service experience possible. It is our absolute commitment to build that trust through honesty and integrity. It continues to be an honor and privilege to service all of our guests, and we will never take their trust for granted. OPTION PACKAGES LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes (UQ3) Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 7-speaker system, (DD8) Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, (T37) Fog lamps, front, (DG7) Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, (B57) Bright Chrome Appearance Package, (QBV) Tires, P215/50R17, all-season, blackwall, (N85) Wheels, 17' (43.2 cm) painted aluminum, (JM4) Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, (LE5) Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC, 4-cylinder, SFI, Exhaust tip, 3.5' bright chrome, Suspension, Sport, (FE3) Suspension, Sport, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, FALL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE includes (PGF) 17' (43.2 cm) Black chrome wheels, (BC9) Black Chrome Exterior Package, (T37) front fog lamps with smoked lenses, headlamps with smoked lenses, (BVE) color-keyed running boards, Black chrome exterior stripe, (T43) Regular production accessory rear spoiler, (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrasting stitching and (B37) custom floor mats. SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN, BRAKES, 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK, FRONT DISC/REAR DRUM, XM SATELLITE RADIO With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33PX7S568453
Stock: L0770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 106,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900
Stadium Chevrolet Buick GMC - Salem / Ohio
Nobody Beats A Stadium Deal * Check out this 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT * * 2011 ** Chevrolet * * HHR * This 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT might just be the SUV you've been looking for. Come see us today and see this one in person!
Dealer Review:
Not like a typical dealership, very laid back
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABFW1BS616385
Stock: Q9382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 157,989 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Air Filter, Resurfaced Rotors, Replaced Wiper Blades, PRICE DROP FROM $5,495, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Reliable. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI. TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio Chevrolet LT w/1LT with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD), ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com explains "Utility wrapped in nifty sheetmetal, spacious rear seat, Panel and SS add extra appeal.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $5,495. VISIT US TODAY: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience at Hampton Chevy. Found a super nice used 2017 car that fit my budget. My sales rep Sarah was awesome and made the while process easy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBABDB2AS603255
Stock: PM8173B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 135,819 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Bethany Auto Sales - Fayetteville / North Carolina
2010 Chevrolet HHR LS; the HHR looks, runs and drives great. It is extra clean and is a good deal. The vehicle has a lot of good features. Call us at 910-487-0902 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBAADB2AS558201
Stock: 558201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,975$794 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Dealer Review:
The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23BX9S547728
Stock: 93934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 199,600 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,854
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, HHR LT, 4D Sport Utility, ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SFI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Imperial Blue Metallic, Gray w/Front & Rear Leather Seating Surfaces, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/30 City/Highway MPG 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33PX7S548798
Stock: 91671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 90,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,995
Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Ossian - Ossian / Indiana
Great looking car! Must see!, Stock Number: T5946A, VIN Number: 3GNCA53VX9S611262, Style Name: LT 4Dr Wagon W/2LT, Make: Chevrolet, Model: HHR, Model Year: 2009, Type: Wagon, Vehicle Trim: LT, Exterior Color: Silver Ice Metallic, Body Type: Sport, Engine Description: 2.4L I4 16V, Fuel Type: Flex Fuel Vehicle, Fuel Induction: FI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated, Transmission: Automatic, Wheels Rims: Aluminum, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front, Compass, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Speed Sensitive, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Audio System: AM/FM, Premium Brand: Pioneer, Speakers: 7, Drivers Power: 8, Seating Capacity: 5, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Cloth, Folding: Flat, Center Console, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Power Outlets: 12V, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Windows: Power Windows, Satellite Communication: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Mats: Rear, Front, Shift Knob: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, NHTSA Passenger Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Driver Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Front Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Back Grade: Excellent, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Audio Security System, Theft-Deterrent System, Safety Locks, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Safety Stability Control, Driver and Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 39.6 Inches, Front Hip Room: 50.1 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 53.5 Inches, Front Leg Room: 40.6 Inches, Rear Head Room: 39.0 Inches, Rear Hip Room: 50.6 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 39.5 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 52.7 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 25.20 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 5, Length: 176.20 Inches, Width: 69.1 Inches, Height: 63.10 Inches, Wheelbase: 103.5 Inches, Ground Clearance: 6.3 Inches, Max Gross Vehicle Weight: 4173 Lbs., Curb Weight: 3208 Lbs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA53VX9S611262
Stock: T5946A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 122,888 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,717
Findlay Subaru of Prescott - Prescott / Arizona
Visit with our NON-Commission team, for a hassle free experience! Save more with Findlay Subaru Prescott, with our competitive, market based pricing!We use Market Based Pricing to give you the best price, upfront, without games. We do the shopping, so you get the deals!2007 Chevrolet HHR LT 23/30 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
We just purchased our fourth vehicle from the crew at Findlay Subaru Prescott. Bobby is your go-to-guy for any needs. The entire crew there treats you like family, operates with integrity, and with zero pressure. So refreshing. So whether you’re looking for a new Subaru or anything used I recommend giving them a chance. You won’t be disappointed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA33P17S623016
Stock: PS1566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 168,877 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
JUST REDUCED! Great Small transport for business! Spacious! Roomy! inspected and serviced! GUARANTEED FINANCING! COMES WITH WARRANTY!***** This is being offered for sale by Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks.*****Hello There! We are Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks. We are a family owned and operated, servicing the Lehigh Valley since 1978. We offer quality used cars and trucks at a fair price. We are proud to offer Guaranteed Credit Approval and as low as 3.99% for conventional financing. We also service what we sell with a full, on site comprehensive mechanical shop for any need you may have. We have over 90 cars and trucks in stock ready to go. Whether you are looking for your next vehicle, or need service on your current one, just give us a call today and we can help! 610-767-5048 www.LeeMillerUsedCars.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCDA15D18S545967
Stock: 14734J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,893 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,343
Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Only 104,882 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Chevrolet HHR boasts a Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, VICTORY RED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, INCLUDES (AP3) REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM (STD).*This Chevrolet HHR Features the Following Options *LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, BRIGHT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes bright chrome grille, outside mirrors, liftgate applique, door handles and roof-mounted side rails when equipped with (G63) roof-mounted side rails at an additional charge (Also includes (PY1) 16" (40.6 cm) chrome aluminum wheels. Not available with (R13) Sun and Fun Edition Package or (PDK) Sun and Wheel Package.) , TIRES, P215/55R16, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes 60/40 split-folding rear seat (STD), LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm). (STD), DOUBLE SILVER/SILVER ACCENT STRIPE, CARGO MAT, CARPETED REAR, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD).*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 23 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln, 7201 I-H 35 South, Georgetown, TX 78626 to claim your Chevrolet HHR!The Sales Staff at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown strive to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices to our customers. Call us today at (512)-930-6291 to speak with one of our knowledgeable sales representatives and schedule a test drive. We at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown, always attempt to maintain vehicles on our website with current photos. Some vehicles may not be available at time of posting to our website. Please feel free to call or email us for a telephone walk around from one of our knowledgeable sales professionals.
Dealer Review:
Hands down the best car buying experience. The salesman Shaun was very attentive, helpful, patient and knowledgeable, answered all of our questions and gave plenty of helpful info. There were an abundance of vehicles in stock to choose. Dillon in finance was wonderful, knowledgeable and professional as well. They did not waste our time going back and forth or keep us waiting as in the usual car buying games. All straight forward and a pleasure to work with to get us the best deal and zero percentage financing to boot. Great experience from the moment we walked in the door. Very friendly welcoming environment. Did not feel pressured or rushed at all. They listened to us and went above and beyond to meet our wants and needs. I would highly recommend Mac Haik in Georgetown as your “go to” dealership!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B09S576915
Stock: B16183B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 196,979 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$2,990$858 Below Market
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
The used 2009 Chevrolet HHR in Laramie, WYOMING is ready for a new home. Age shouldn't matter for this SUV. It's a 4 cylinder Black SUV that helps make driving safer for the whole family. With 196,979 miles and priced at $2,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
Dealer Review:
I came in to look at pricing options - leasing vs buying used vs buying new - and the salesman and the finance person were very helpful and informative in selecting a truck and coming up with an option that worked for us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCA23B49S503563
Stock: 3193C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 72,909 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Chevy HHR is a handy wagon that celebrates a heritage that dates to the 1949 GMC Suburban panel delivery truck. HHR stands for Heritage High Roof, and the roof of the HHR is high. The Chevy HHR is built on a smaller scale, but there are no bones about its retro styling. We found the Chevy HHR to be fun to drive. It isn't a sports car, but it's nimble and we were pleased with its acceleration. The HHR feels more responsive than its horsepower, torque, and transmission ratio numbers suggest. Plus, it gets decent fuel economy. If there's ever been a case of a picture of a so-called SUV being worth a thousand words, the HHR should be it. It looks like a 1949 panel delivery truck, with the edges smoothed over. This model has extra low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
Dealer Review:
Buying a used car for our grandson was a stressful experience as we were on a limited budget yet wanted the best car we could find for his safety. Brett was respectful to our requirements, low key and knowledgeable about all types of vehicles. He and his wife spent time with us looking at inventory and encouraged us look around and drive any we thought might be "the one". After our first visit, we continued to shop, but brought our grandson back to Ideal AJ to see what we had found and make the deal. Thank you so much for making this a great experience! It could not have been easier and I hope you continue to enjoy great success!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA13D87S614971
Stock: C4971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,336 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2010 Chevrolet HHR LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol I4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet HHR features the following options: WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) STEEL WITH FULL BOLT-ON WHEEL COVERS (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) Remote vehicle starter system, TIRE, SPARE includes spare wheel, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes rear cargo area (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), EBONY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, and AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD). See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCAAADB8AS642771
Stock: 26614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 71,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$8,995
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! LOW MILES - 71,422! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards, Onboard Communications System AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels. Chevrolet LT w/2LT with SILVER ICE METALLIC exterior and GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 172 HP at 5800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, GRAY, SEAT TRIM, FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES and rear leather-appointed seating surfaces, includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, SUNROOF, POWER, WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND CLOSE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 playback, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack and 36 cross-band presets (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability, uses gasoline or E85 fuel (172 hp [128.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 167 lb-ft of torque [225.5 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (STD). MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. CarAndDriver.com explains "Retro styling WHO WE ARE: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/30/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
We had a fantastic experience at Gabriel/Jordan Ford Dealer at Livingston, TX. We bought a Ford Explorer last Friday, July 19th, 2019. The Sales Representative, Hali Crow, was the person who took care of our business. She was very acknowledged, precise, and friendly with my kids and family. She showed us the best way to navigate through the process professionally. We are happy with the SUV as a family, a good fit for us. I highly recommended this local dealer and specially Hali Crow as Sales Representative. Awesome Job!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNBACFU4BS656142
Stock: BS656142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 111,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Becker Buick GMC - Spokane / Washington
This 2007 Chevrolet HHR in eye catching Black and Gray is stocked with a 2.4L 4 cyls and a Automatic 4-Speed with only 111,126 miles for the great low price of $5,900. This vehicle is AS IS. NO Warranty Forever.
Dealer Review:
Becker’s provided me with a auto buying experience that is not expected in this era of multi dealerships and high pressure. Just the opposite is found at Becker’s and I’d the prime reason I return for my new purchases. The staff is friendly,low key and honest while their service is the only place I trust my vehicle for oil changes knowing the task will be done correctly. Give Becker’s a try if you want hassle free car shopping.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet HHR LT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNDA23P17S511200
Stock: G20351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
