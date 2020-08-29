Used Lexus Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 15,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,000$498 Below Market
Courtesy Buick GMC - Birmingham / Alabama
We are THE No Hassle, No Haggle Automotive Dealership. You can expect our No Hassle No Haggle Prices on all brands of New and Used vehicles.
Dealer Review:
Kind and courteous. An overall great experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BCXF5010876
Stock: D2265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- used
2015 Lexus RC F58,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,998
Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
Extra Clean, Hendrick Certified, LOW MILES - 58,465! RC F trim. Nav System, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Quad Bucket Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE, ALL WEATHER PACKAGE, DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDEQuad Bucket Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Removes decontent package option 3, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Speed Sensing Rear Spoiler, Park Assist, clearance and back sonar, Rain Sensing Wipers, LED Headlamps, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Driver Seat Memory, memory for three positions, Glove Box w/Key, CFRP carbon cloth, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Electro-Chromic Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Water Repellent Side Windows, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE telematics mayday system w/remote, Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display, Lexus Insider and voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Back-Up Monitor w/Dynamic Grid Lines, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation, Bluetooth 3.0 w/automatic phonebook download, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging and complimentary traffic and weather, MP3/WMA and dual USB/iPod audio input plugs, Lexus Enform, Lexus Enform App Suite (Bing, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, Stocks, Fuel Prices and Sports) and Lexus Enform Destinations (Destination Assist and eDestination )Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC3F5000300
Stock: DL43109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 63,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
Orr Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Russellville - Russellville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC6G5000744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 30030,929 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,998
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Clean, L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 30,929 Miles! $5,600 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Start, Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, REAR SPOILER, F SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRESNAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/ALL SEASON TIRES active sound control, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, memory, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscription, Lexus Enform App Suite Subscription free, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash DVD/CDPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
From the moment we walked in we were extremely well taken care of. The car buying experience was nothing short of terrific. They listened to our needs and pointed us in the direction of those needs not what car the wanted to sell. Buying a car is a process. That is just how it goes but the folks at Hendrick made it a very enjoyable one. One in which ever detail was clear and transparent. We felt comfortable and confident through the entire buying experience. Well done!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC2H5003674
Stock: P03674
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 23,999 miles
$37,450
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9H5017417
Stock: H5017417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 3,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$72,500$3,763 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
SPORT PKG WITH CARBON FIBER ROOF! ALL WEATHER, CONVENIENCE PKGS AND MORE! ** CARFAX One-Owner, ** Remainder of Factory Warranty, ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported.** Service Record Available** Passes Virginia Safety and Emission Inspections** Good Tires** Good Brakes** Freshly Detailed- Alcantara & Leather Seat Surfaces- All Weather Package- Blind Spot Monitor- Carbon Fiber Roof- Color Heads Up Display- Convenience Package- Front & Rear Clearance Backup Sonar- Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats- Heated Steering Wheel- Limited-Slip Differential- Premium Paint- Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System- Sport Package with Carbon-Fiber Roof- Windshield De-Icer.- Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home- Deferred Payment options up to 90 days with approved credit- Video Walkaround available for all cars- COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles- Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealershipMARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
Dealer Review:
Zubed Chowdhury was a well mannered & courteous sales rep to deal with. Excellent sales person.. Finance Manager was good too. Very soft spoken & polite. However, I have one question that could not be answered that could not be answered by your team members. On my purchase of GLC300 last week I was charged taxes which were neither explained to me nor were explained/deciphered on sales order. When I went back & asked reason for that I was told it is Louden county(LC) tax (0.17%). Unfortunately, I could not get an answer/explanation for 1. Why LC tax was levied on my purchase when to my knowledge dealership location & my purchase is in Chantilly. 2. Even if it is to be charged then why it is not shown clearly/explicitly on sales order? I am sure your team members must be doing what they have been trained/told to do but this ambiguity in customer dealing leaves a bad taste after good experience with sales person. I certainly expect an explanation for it & i am open to update if I am missing anything. If my observation is correct then it should be rectified ASAP & I should be compensated suitably. I hope someone out there reads it & acts/responds.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5AY5JA005270
Stock: 7201079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,966$3,094 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus RC 300 is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Lexus RC 300 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 36,298 on the odometer. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. With the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus RC 300. The best thing about this Lexus RC 300 is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
Dealer Review:
I went to Merlex and I dont know what I was expecting, but the car turned out to be phenomenal. From starting out the deal with Mike to finishing up with Boola and Shawn, I was taken care of. These guys aren't trying to pull anything over your eyes, they're trying to create a happy customer. They completed that task beautifully, when it came to our transaction. If you need a luxury car and you're looking for a team that committed to service and excellence; this group is it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000202
Stock: 000202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,494$653 Below Market
Freeway Toyota - Hanford / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BCXH5005420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,154 miles
$93,544
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lexus LC 500 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHAP5AY5LA007461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 30026,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,700
Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio
*Lexus L/Certified!* 1 owner, Free CARFAX report. LOW MILES!, AWD, Navigation, Backup Cam, Cross Traffic Alerts, Nuluxe Leather, Blind Spot Monitor, Clean CarFax, SiriusXM, Multi-Zone AC, Remote Entry, Alarm, Bluetooth. Don't just shop for a Pre-Owned Lexus RC Get a Certified Lexus RC from Performance Lexus in Kings Automall! See below for more value of choosing Lexus Luxury Certified Vehicles. This Luxury 2017 Lexus RC 300 features a beautiful Obsidian exterior and a Black Synthetic Leather interior.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# H5003723A FEATURES NO LESS THAN $1,915 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Mounted and Balanced 4 New Tires, Performed a Comprehensive 161 Point Certified Inspection and Oil and Filter change, Installed New Front Brake Pads and Resurfaced Rotors, Flushed and Replaced Brake Fluid, and Completed a 4 wheel alignment!*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE:* From the day you purchase or lease your Lexus L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.*Technology and Entertainment Features:* Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features:* Includes Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Brake Assist, Emergency communication system, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Auto Leveling Headlights, Rear Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Rear Head Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway / 19.0 city (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only.Every Lexus L/Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from Performance Lexus comes with the following rigorous inspections for your peace of mind. Lexus Certified Details Vehicle History Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Roadside Assistance Warranty Deductible: $0 and a 161 Point Inspection Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement See dealer for additional details.To receive our instant market retail value on this 2017 Lexus RC 300 STOCK# H5003723A contact Performance Lexus at your earliest convenience. Also you can trade in your current Luxury car or SUV and we will make sure you receive your best price upfront.We are a family owned business that's been in business for over 40 years. We service Cincinnati, West Chester, Mason, Hyde Park, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Blue Ash, Kenwood, Terrace Park, Lebanon, Maineville, Northgate, Wyoming, Batesville IN, Lawrenceburg IN and Madeira. Call or stop by Performance Lexus in Kings Automall today at (513) 677-0177 to schedule a test drive.. We will Put A Smile On Your Face!
Dealer Review:
If there is a less than one star I would give -* This dealership the finance manager name JEFF BUTLER who processed our auto loan has added application fee without our permission. What kind of [non-permissible content removed] they are hiring. We are very disappointed when I learn that he added application fees We wanted to pay check for all the tax, title and other fees and he added to my auto loan with my permission. Please think before you go to this dealership. Their financial manager JEFF BUTLER is a [non-permissible content removed].
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSM5BC0H5003723
Stock: H5003723A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus RC 35078,977 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,709$309 Below Market
Classic Lexus - Willoughby Hills / Ohio
**HIT THE ROAD** this summer in this fun to drive 2015 RC350 F Sport which just arrived and cannot be missed! Featuring �F SPORT Package Exterior: F SPORT front bumper & spindle grille, 19" F SPORT Wheels, FR 235/40R19, All-Season Tires, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Interior: TFT instrument cluster, Heated & Ventilated front F SPORT seats, Perforated leather steering wheel & shift knob, Black headliner, Aluminum Pedals Performance: Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) & SPORT S+ Mode�Foglamps�Intuitive Parking Assist�Moonroof�Navigation System: Backup Camera, Remote Touchpad Controller, Lexus Enform Destinations�App Suite�Voice Command, Lexus Insider�All Weather Floor Mats�Paint Protection FilmFor more information please call or email Scott Arnold at 440-585-9003 or sarnold@driveclassic.com to schedule a test drive or REQUEST A VIDEO of this fantastic INTERNET SPECIAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC8F5002412
Stock: L4069A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus RC 200t31,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,414$1,175 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Excellent Condition, L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 31,219! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR SPOILER.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscriptionPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
From the moment we walked in we were extremely well taken care of. The car buying experience was nothing short of terrific. They listened to our needs and pointed us in the direction of those needs not what car the wanted to sell. Buying a car is a process. That is just how it goes but the folks at Hendrick made it a very enjoyable one. One in which ever detail was clear and transparent. We felt comfortable and confident through the entire buying experience. Well done!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHA5BC0H5006897
Stock: P06897
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 107,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,492
Douglass Ford - Nunda / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC5F5007447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2015 Lexus RC F58,705 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$44,735
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
Dealer Review:
If you're considering buying a vehicle here BUYER BEWARE. Bring a certified mechanic with you to inspect the vehicle before you buy, or better yet just go to a different dealership. If you want to lose $15,000 dollars, ignore this review. In summer of last year, I went to Kernersville Dodge to look for used heavy-duty trucks. Kernersville is known as the #1 heavy-duty truck dealer in the state, so I figured they would know what they were doing. This was my first heavy-duty truck & diesel. I told my salesperson this. We settled on a Chevrolet 3500 SRW. The truck ran rough (not enough to raise alarms, but enough that I commented on it) during the test drive & I was told that was normal. Having never driven a diesel, I believed him. Everything cursory that I knew to look at seemed OK. One of my main concerns is that I'm short & overweight, so getting into the truck would be hard day after day. The sales person assured me that I could take off the current running boards & get electric ones that would extend lower than the current ones. I went home that day thinking I'd gotten a good deal on a great truck. Immediately, I had a high-end alarm system, stereo system, new speakers (some of the originals were blown), & remote start installed. This was going to be my daily driver for a while, & I wanted it to be nice. I took the truck the next month to my mechanic because of a check engine light & learned that this truck wasn't such a good deal. It had broken motor mounts, all the shocks were broken (bad lift kit install), there was NO spare tire, rim, or wench, my tires were leaking (2), & glow plugs were bad. I'd been sold a truck that was unsafe. The mechanic also told me the running boards & the brush guard were an obvious (to an experienced eye) home job (welded improperly & almost completely to the frame) & they would be very difficult to remove & that most likely, the truck was used on construction sites. A local welding shop & two off road shops refused to remove the running boards since it could have damaged the frame. There was a very large dent in the front of the truck bed. Due to my shortness, I couldn't see it when I bought the truck. I was upset. I called Kernersville Dodge to see if they would reimburse me for the issues or allow me to trade it in & purchase something else (45 days after purchase). Cue three weeks of the runaround. They also removed my running boards WITHOUT my permission & then told me they couldn't reattach them because they couldn't install electric boards on my model & year. They tried to charge me for the new running boards. We went back & forth trying to come up with something we could all be happy with (they tried to tell me my truck had depreciated $12,000 in the 2 months since I had bought it, so the trade in value was a joke). They stated their service department had gone over the truck before purchase. I don't believe that & two mechanics agree with me. I really tried to work with them. Management was rude, flat-out didn't care, & lived up to the "sleazy car salesman" stereotype. I was passed from person to person having to retell my story each time; you could tell each person didn't care AT ALL or want to deal with me. It took days or weeks for them to return calls. They stated they would reimburse me for the spare tire, but never sent the check & wouldn't return phone calls. I actually ended up with a broken foot due to their direct actions with the running boards - the new running boards were sloped downwards, & I fell. Eight months later, I had put more than $15,000 into the truck OVER the loan amount. The final straw was a $1500 DEF sensor. By the time I sold it, the truck had: an new suspension system, the break system had been repaired or replaced, axle work was done, the head/ tail lights were replaced at least once, a wiring short was fixed, all fluids flushed, radiator work done, & other issues had been fixed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC F with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHP5BC4F5001424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,987
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
L/Certified by Lexus, One Owner, F-Sport, AWD, Navigation, Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Parking Assist Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Backup Camera, Push Start, Moonroof, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, 19" F Sport Wheels, Homelink, LED Foglamps.**Lexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Warranty, which when combined with the new-vehicle warranty, provides up to SIX years, unlimited mile warranty coverage.** .** Each L/Certified vehicle includes factory recommended maintenance for 2 Years or 20,000 miles, whichever occurs first.**CARFAX One-Owner.19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXH5008148
Stock: 17397L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 50,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,995
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, REAR SPOILER, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LED FOG LAMPS, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), SPORT+ driving mode, NAVIGATION SYSTEM enhanced voice command, touchpad RTI, Bluetooth 3.0 automatic phonebook download capabilities and Lexus Inside, Lexus Enform Destinations, Destination Assist and eDestination w/one year trial subscriptionVISIT US TODAYNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
My sales rep Lucas was absolutely fantastic with the purchase of my new vehicle. He did everything possible to make my experience with Lexus top notch. Also my tech rep Ralph did far and above my expectation in explaining how to get acquainted with the new technology of my vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1H5017900
Stock: UD5017900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 41,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,998
CarMax Rivergate - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Madison / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC3F5004729
Stock: 18879436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,995
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! F-Sport Package W/Summer Tires Navigation System Package Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Pre-Collision System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl
Dealer Review:
Excellent experience at BMW of Delray Beach. James Thomas from sales dept was very helpful, Knowledgeable about every aspect of my new vehicle. Also kudos to Ruben, sales manager. They both made the process of buying my new x7 very painless and efficient. Highly recommend them if you’re thinking about buying a new BMW
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC2G5013045
Stock: G5013045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
