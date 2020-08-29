Used Lexus Coupe for Sale Near Me

345 listings
345 listings
  • 2015 Lexus RC 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus RC 350

    15,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,000

    $498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in White
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    58,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    63,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    30,929 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    23,999 miles

    $37,450

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LC 500 in Red
    used

    2018 Lexus LC 500

    3,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $72,500

    $3,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 300 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 300

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,966

    $3,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    27,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,494

    $653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Lexus LC 500 in Black
    used

    2020 Lexus LC 500

    2,154 miles

    $93,544

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 300 in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 300

    26,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,700

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC 350 in White
    certified

    2015 Lexus RC 350

    78,977 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,709

    $309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 200t in Red
    certified

    2017 Lexus RC 200t

    31,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $35,414

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus RC 350

    107,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,492

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC F in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus RC F

    58,705 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $44,735

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in White
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    50,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,987

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus RC 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Lexus RC 350

    50,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus RC 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus RC 350

    41,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus RC 350 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus RC 350

    23,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,995

    Details

