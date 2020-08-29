Used Lexus Coupe for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Lexus RC 300 is great for kids and adults. This car is a one-owner vehicle with only 36,298 miles on the odometer. This car has never been smoked in. Full SERVICE HISTORY report available. This car undergoes a comprehensive MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood. The sports tuned suspension provides precision handling. The exterior finish is immaculate. The interior is clean with no damage or stains. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. CARFAX report available. This is a one owner car. AutoCheck report available. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car. GUARANTEED FINANCING available.

Dealer Review:

I went to Merlex and I dont know what I was expecting, but the car turned out to be phenomenal. From starting out the deal with Mike to finishing up with Boola and Shawn, I was taken care of. These guys aren't trying to pull anything over your eyes, they're trying to create a happy customer. They completed that task beautifully, when it came to our transaction. If you need a luxury car and you're looking for a team that committed to service and excellence; this group is it.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHSM5BC3G5000202

Stock: 000202

Certified Pre-Owned: No

