Used Chevrolet Hatchback for Sale Near Me

BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, 172 POINT INSPECTION, IPOD ADAPTER, USB, REMOTE START, ACCIDENT FREE CarFax, NON-SMOKER, CarFax ONE OWNER, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, 2LT PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT Electric Drive Unit FWD 1-Speed Automatic At Heartland Chevrolet we take pride in everything we do. Being the fastest growing Chevy dealer in the Kansas city area, is not an easy task. We have accomplished this by doing what customers want and expect. We take our time reconditioning every used vehicle we sell. Each vehicle gets a 172 multipoint inspection by one of our factory trained technicians, ensuring that you take delivery of a mechanically sound, safe, reliable vehicle. In addition to the mechanical inspection we also inspect the body panels, roof, and interior of each vehicle. We fix or replace items that are not to our standards. Our aim is to deliver you the best vehicle at the best value. Purchasing an used vehicle should not be a stressful time, we believe it should be fun and easy. As one price store, we search the market and compare similar vehicles daily, pricing our inventory to the market. This practice ensures that you get the most value for the lowest price. Give us a call at 816-781-3500 or shop online at www.heartlandchevrolet.com. Let one of our Nice people show you how buying a car shouldve always been.

***Updated on the "HC will cut corners post". After expressing my concerns regarding my tire issues, the General Manager of Heartland, Steve Isaacs, himself called me to address the matter. I was relieved to find out he actually wanted to help make things right. Not only did he make things right, he acknowledged areas where Heartland has opportunities to improve and will make changes to ensure a better customer experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

119 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 110 Highway)

VIN: 1G1FW6S09H4144443

Stock: A9171

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-30-2020