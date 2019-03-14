Used Chevrolet Hatchback for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 192,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,700$2,310 Below Market
Guess Buick GMC - Carrollton / Ohio
AS-IS NO WARRANTY!, Wholesale to the Public, *WHOLESALE VEHICLES HAVE NOT BEEN LOOKED OVER*. *PLEASE COME LOOK VEHICLE OVER FOR YOURSELF* AS-IS NO WARRANTY!, Wholesale to the Public. White 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT62895F128142
Stock: U22717A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 36,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,186
Fitzgerald Auto Mall Wheaton - Wheaton / Maryland
"Lot of car for the money! 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbo DOHC CVVT Bluetooth
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SMXJS619542
Stock: KN19542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 32,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,994$1,283 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2017 chevrolet spark drive great!!!!VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWW.AUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***!
Dealer Review:
Recently purchased a 2011 Ford Mustang my sales person was Sam Shepard and he did an excellent job helping me through the process. The car was exactly what we were looking for at A great price . I would highly recommend giving them a call if you were looking for a quality vehicle .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Back-up camera, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA6HC726156
Stock: A200618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
GREAT MILES 54,429! LS trim. Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-... ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER M... TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CV... READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: LPO, FRONT FOG LAMP KIT, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes outside temperature display (Includes (UQ4) 4-speaker system.) (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD). Chevrolet LS with BLACK GRANITE METALLIC exterior and SILVER W/ SILVER TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 84 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "Based on pricing and practicality, the four-door Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact cars available for 2014. The base model costs far less than either the two-door Fiat 500 or Scion iQ." -Edmunds.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings, Montana customers in keeping their Toyotas in great shape. Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S99EC589411
Stock: 37881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 13,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,255$1,127 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall - Batavia / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK, PRICED BELOW KBB. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Toasted Marshmallow Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS FWD CVT 1.4L DOHCHave Questions ? Call the Used Car Hotline 513-943-5400. 30/38 City/Highway MPGAsk about available certifications.
Dealer Review:
Blake T. Was an awesome salesman. He went above and beyond to get us I. A reliable vehicle at the price we wanted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA5LC408652
Stock: 11666428A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 2,456 miles
$13,830
Greenbrier Motor - Lewisburg / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA2KC806478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,450$571 Below Market
Brandon Volkswagen - Tampa / Florida
**1-owner, Red Hot 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS FWD 5-Speed Manual w/ Backup camera, Alloy wheels and so much more!!**, ~Best color combo~, **Local trade-in...perfect condition...perfectly maintained!!**, ~Great mpg!!~, Recent Arrival! 29/38 City/Highway MPGWelcome to Brandon Volkswagen, a family-owned and operated full-service dealership. Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST VOLUME SELLING PRE-OWNED DEALERS in TAMPA BAY! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research. This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand-picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection process! Call today to EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE! Contact our Internet Sales team now at 813-630-4000.
Dealer Review:
This was the best car buying experience I've had in a long time...and I've purchased many cars over the years. The staff was incredibly attentive and I got the best deal. No games. Thank you, Brandon VW!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6SA2KC811795
Stock: 200419B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 32,718 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SM2HS523219
Stock: 2000631711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 8,212 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6SAXLC445585
Stock: 2000613653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Spark LS21,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,749
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; 1.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ls Preferred Equipment Group Mosaic Black Seats; Front High-Back Bucket Transmission; Continuous Variable (Cvt) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Excellent experience. Answered questions, knew product, not pushy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SAXJC470464
Stock: JC470464
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT37,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,499$1,161 Below Market
Heartland Chevrolet - Liberty / Missouri
BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, 172 POINT INSPECTION, IPOD ADAPTER, USB, REMOTE START, ACCIDENT FREE CarFax, NON-SMOKER, CarFax ONE OWNER, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, 2LT PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM WHEELS. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT Electric Drive Unit FWD 1-Speed Automatic At Heartland Chevrolet we take pride in everything we do. Being the fastest growing Chevy dealer in the Kansas city area, is not an easy task. We have accomplished this by doing what customers want and expect. We take our time reconditioning every used vehicle we sell. Each vehicle gets a 172 multipoint inspection by one of our factory trained technicians, ensuring that you take delivery of a mechanically sound, safe, reliable vehicle. In addition to the mechanical inspection we also inspect the body panels, roof, and interior of each vehicle. We fix or replace items that are not to our standards. Our aim is to deliver you the best vehicle at the best value. Purchasing an used vehicle should not be a stressful time, we believe it should be fun and easy. As one price store, we search the market and compare similar vehicles daily, pricing our inventory to the market. This practice ensures that you get the most value for the lowest price. Give us a call at 816-781-3500 or shop online at www.heartlandchevrolet.com. Let one of our Nice people show you how buying a car shouldve always been.
Dealer Review:
***Updated on the "HC will cut corners post". After expressing my concerns regarding my tire issues, the General Manager of Heartland, Steve Isaacs, himself called me to address the matter. I was relieved to find out he actually wanted to help make things right. Not only did he make things right, he acknowledged areas where Heartland has opportunities to improve and will make changes to ensure a better customer experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FW6S09H4144443
Stock: A9171
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 8,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,704
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale - Avondale / Arizona
Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
George was the initial person I spoke to when I received my mailer. He made me feel like something other than a person who just filed a recent bankruptcy. He was honest, efficient and pure helpful. He didn’t make me feel pressured. If you have a open bankruptcy George is the man to go see YOU will be satisfied to his commitment to get you in something even when the other car places say no. Thanks for all your hard work and this buying experience
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA4LC423756
Stock: J65582A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 30,722 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$1,824 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4696 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Came in with my sister to purchased a car.. I had a great experience with Matt. He was very professional and knowledgable with the vehicle. No pressure at all compared to other dealership. I intend to come by to get my own vehicle soonest. Offleaseonly is the best place to buy your used cars. I'll definately recommend friends and family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM2HS521084
Stock: B300536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 63,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Scores 38 Highway MPG and 29 City MPG! This Chevrolet Cruze boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) TIRES 205/55R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL.* This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation (Also includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio. SUNROOF PACKAGE (CF5) power sunroof (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE includes (ZLA) Technology Package [includes (IO5) Chevrolet MyLink Radio (UQA) Bose premium 9-speaker system (UDD) color Driver Information Center and (UMN) miles/kilometers speedometer instrumentation] and (ZLN) Sunroof Package [includes (CF5) power sunroof (D6I) driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors visors and (C93) interior ambient lighting] RS PACKAGE includes (T43) rear spoiler (T3U) front fog lamps (BVG) sport body kit and (E38) RS lettering ornamentation CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATH) Keyless Open (BTM) Keyless Start (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats and (AH5) driver 8-way power seat adjuster and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system [with automatic transmission only]; deletes (KTF) primary foldable key BODY KIT SPORT (Included and only available with (ZLH) RS Package.) SUNROOF POWER SLIDING SPOILER REAR SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD).* Stop By Today *A short visit to SKCO Automotive located at 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 can get you a tried-and-true Cruze today!
Dealer Review:
We had been looking for a car! I called Skco bc they had the car I was looking for ,and Mr Gavin Williams told me when we got ready to come see him! That is exactly what I did, got me and my husband in the car we wanted..He was kind and patient and very cooperative through the whole process!!We are in love with our 2014 Buick Lacrosse! Thank you so much Mr Gavin Williams,and the Skco family!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SM0HS580540
Stock: 580540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
MPG Diva! This stunning 'ONE OWNER' 2018 Silver Ice Metallic Chevy Cruze Premier FWD hatchback sedan shows how GM aims for Best in class. Equipped with a powerful 153HP 1.4L turbo charged 4 cyl + 6 speed automatic transmission delivering 37+MPG on 17' aluminum alloy wheels. How? Cut weight out of the Cruze, lower the stance, add low-resistance tires + more carefully manage airflow to slip through easier. Enjoy a proximity keyless entry fob with security, push button or remote start capabilities. You'll find roomy Black heated leather buckets with lumbar support, rear fold down split bench, a heated leather tilt/ telescoping steering wheel with controls + a well designed center console with 7' 'My Link' Infotainment system + 4G Wi-Fi hot spot. You won't see the laminated windshield + hydraulic engine mounts minimizing noise + vibration or acoustical windshield glass + triple door seals or the expanding foam that is injected into hollow sections of the doors + body structure making it 'Lexus-quiet'. You'll enjoy lighted vanity mirrors, Apple Car play, MPG + trip computer, tire pressure + fluid monitor, a premium AM-FM-XM-USB-AUX Stereo system with Bluetooth for phone. The Cruze is the first compact with 10 standard airbags. Safety features include an enhanced suspension, 4 disk antilock brakes with traction + stability control, Teen Driver mode,Onstar navigation, crash alert + emergency response service, heated power TS mirrors, rear view camera, compass, hands free phone, child door + window safety locks with seat anchors, LED day run Halogen auto headlights, thermometer to detect icy conditions + rear defroster giving it a 5 star safety rating. We know you can buy from any dealership, but you won't know how LOW we can price this vehicle for YOU with our low overhead, unless you call us today at 877-623-2177. There is no better time to get a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BF6SM1JS635225
Stock: 191011P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT32,379 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,991
Cropper's Nogales Auto Center - Nogales / Arizona
WELL MAINTAINED, SERVICE INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BD6SM6HS564636
Stock: 962790
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 56,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500
Cronic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Griffin / Georgia
YOUR SEARCH JUST ENDED CLICK ME! I am the one. The only way to know that I am the right choice is for you to come in and see me, touch me, drive me and get to know me! I discourage all of my potential buyers from buying sight unseen. It is just good business and good common sense to see what you are buying. I hope to see you very soon to take me home. If you inquire about me via e-mail, please use a valid e-mail address and phone number so that someone will be able to get in touch with you to discuss me. If you do not leave a phone number, please check your e-mail Inbox, Spam and Junk folders regularly. There are 2 Cronic locations in Griffin. I am located at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM store 5 miles south of the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the RIGHT or just North of Griffin on the LEFT! Call now for directions and to set up that test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S53JU134648
Stock: C30984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 599 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$16,799
Performance Chevrolet - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G1BE6SMXHS566306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet searches:
Related Chevrolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.