Used Buick Wagon for Sale Near Me

Thank you for visiting Miller Buick GMC Serving customers for three generations. 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Quicksilver Metallic with ebony Leather. Certified. 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged AWD 8-Speed Automatic 21/29 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8717 miles below market average! Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Navigation System, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM w/Nav, Sights & Sounds Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM/HD Audio System. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date At Miller Buick GMC, our customers expect a higher level of customer service. Thats why we strive to make your Buick, GMC car-buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery. Whether that means finding you a perfect new or used Buick near Staten Island, or simply helping you decide which color is right for you, Miller Buick GMC is here to serve you. At Miller Buick GMC , our professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high integrity approach and it is our goal to help you find the perfect car or truck for you.

Went to look for a new GMC truck on a rainy Tuesday. Was greeted by a salesperson quickly and I explained I wanted to just look around on my own. He left me to do so. After a few minutes it started to really come down so I went inside the showroom. I saw the sales person who had greeted me and started to walk his way, but stopped dead in my tracks when to the side of me, a woman, who I could only assume was a manager, was yelling at another employee. She was btalking very nastily and it was loud enough for me to hear. I turned around and went back out the front door, got in my car and left. I was kind of bummed because I had bought from here less than a year ago, and everyone was wonderful. Maybe Ill give them another shot in the future, but not anytime soon.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: W04GV8SX8J1099407

Stock: 9284

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-01-2020