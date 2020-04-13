Used Buick Wagon for Sale Near Me

64 listings
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Red
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    17,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Silver
    certified

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    10,878 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $24,999

    $2,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Gray
    certified

    2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    9,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,999

    $2,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    23,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,988

    $3,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in Black
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,500

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Red
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    42,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in Silver
    used

    2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    1,126 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,919

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Red
    used

    2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    16,549 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,890

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX

    7,005 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $24,001

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in White
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    10,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,495

    $4,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in Silver
    used

    2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    21,704 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $26,918

    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence in White
    certified

    2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    10,963 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $30,490

    $424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in White
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    24,292 miles

    $24,869

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    12,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,874

    $1,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in Gray
    used

    2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    9,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,891

    $1,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    15,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,079

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred

    7,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,300

    Details
  • 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence

    6,333 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $29,890

    Details

