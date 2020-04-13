Used Buick Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
Theel Motors - Rolla / North Dakota
It's not a throwback station wagon! This Regal Tour X is just that, a touring machine. Load up the family and your belongings in the spacious interior and hit the road. With it's panoramic sunroof, you'll be able to explore all the sights along the way. The heated leather seats and steering wheel invite to all-seasons exploration. We've added a Class 1 receiver hitch that lets you have the family bikes in tow. Ask your salesman about the GM Extended Limited Warranty that accompanies this great Buick.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX0J1069236
Stock: 2576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence10,878 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$24,999$2,000 Below Market
Miller Buick GMC - Woodbridge / New Jersey
Thank you for visiting Miller Buick GMC Serving customers for three generations. 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence in Quicksilver Metallic with ebony Leather. Certified. 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged AWD 8-Speed Automatic 21/29 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8717 miles below market average! Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Navigation System, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM w/Nav, Sights & Sounds Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM/HD Audio System. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date At Miller Buick GMC, our customers expect a higher level of customer service. Thats why we strive to make your Buick, GMC car-buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery. Whether that means finding you a perfect new or used Buick near Staten Island, or simply helping you decide which color is right for you, Miller Buick GMC is here to serve you. At Miller Buick GMC , our professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high integrity approach and it is our goal to help you find the perfect car or truck for you.
Dealer Review:
Went to look for a new GMC truck on a rainy Tuesday. Was greeted by a salesperson quickly and I explained I wanted to just look around on my own. He left me to do so. After a few minutes it started to really come down so I went inside the showroom. I saw the sales person who had greeted me and started to walk his way, but stopped dead in my tracks when to the side of me, a woman, who I could only assume was a manager, was yelling at another employee. She was btalking very nastily and it was loud enough for me to hear. I turned around and went back out the front door, got in my car and left. I was kind of bummed because I had bought from here less than a year ago, and everyone was wonderful. Maybe Ill give them another shot in the future, but not anytime soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX8J1099407
Stock: 9284
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- certified
2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence9,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999$2,918 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED!, LOW MILES!!, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Power Liftgate, Speed control.Flow GM Auto Plaza is excited to offer this good-looking 2019 Buick Regal TourX smoked pearl metallic Essence.Certified. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX2K1039687
Stock: SO250253
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 23,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988$3,178 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
This Summit White 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence might be just the 4 dr wagon awd for you. Flaunting a stunning white exterior and a shale interior. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
Dealer Review:
This was the best car buying opportunity I have ever had. Ed was great. Everyone was extremely friendly. I had not intended to buy my car that day due to a couple of items. They helped me and was able to come back later and pick up my new car
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX4J1084967
Stock: 19475BR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,500
Sims Buick GMC - Euclid / Ohio
�
Dealer Review:
What a comfort it is to buy a car and ty of have my car serviced at Sims Buick! Everyone that my husband and I have dealt with has been outstanding. Bob W. Charlie S, the entire service department ( especially Johnny), and the financial department are good people who go the extra mile to help their customers. When my. Husband died, Bob W and Johnny were there to help with all questions and service to my Encore. I shall always be grateful for the entire staff tor always being there. Thank you! Sims Buick! ð
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX3J1123289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SXXJ1155184
Stock: 19230167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,126 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,919
Arnold Chevrolet Buick - West Babylon / New York
SENIOR TRADED AND BABIED. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Quicksilver Metallic 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged **VERY CLEAN AND INSPECTED THOROUGHLY IN AND OUT**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, ***MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO GET SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING!**, **GM BRASS HAT COMPANY CAR EXCLUSIVE TO ARNOLD**, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, **APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO**, *USB / AUX INPUTS TO PLAY MUSIC*, *REMOTE START*, **SENIOR DRIVEN**, *LOCAL TRADE, NON RENTAL VEHICLE*, **SUPER LOW MILES, UNBELIEVABLE!**. DON'T BE FOOLED BY HIGH MILEAGE CARS AND TRUCKS FOR A LOWER PRICE! Our competitors hope you don't see our low miles AND low prices! We offer very competitive rates and we can even work with your credit union to make your purchase a breeze. Our finance department can make the toughest credit situations and enjoyable experience. Give us a shot and you'll be glad you did. Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Our ONLINE PRICING MISSION at Arnold Chevrolet Buick is to present value pricing to all of our customers. That is achieved by polling many pricing websites daily. This will ensure that you receive real time Value Pricing on EVERY pre-owned vehicle we sell. WE DO NOT ARTIFICIALLY INFLATE OUR PRICES with the hope of winning a negotiating contest with you. We put our best foot forward. We have been around for decades and we realize this is the best approach for our customers. Please call with any questions you may have. Arnold Chevrolet Buick is proud of it's many years of selling quality, pre-owned cars and trucks. Just pop by for a test drive and let's make it happen. Al Dobbs Sales Manager Arnold Chevrolet Buick (631)422-3700 x 118 for quick service. PRICES ONLY GOOD WITH COPY OF THIS AD SHOWING DATE, PRICE AND STOCK NUMBER. PRICES NOT VALID ON PRIOR DEALS WRITTEN. MUST PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL TO RECEIVE INTERNET PRICING.***** Dealer prep fee of $395 gets added to all pre-owned vehicles in stock. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO RECEIVE THIS SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX7K1023259
Stock: 8514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 16,549 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,890$1,179 Below Market
#1 Cochran Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Allegheny Valley - Natrona Heights / Pennsylvania
COCHRAN 201 POINT C1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WARRANTY / CPO ~, Remainder Factory Warranty, One Owner - Clean Car Fax, Bluetooth - Hands Free, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Audio / MP3, Backup Camera, Power Drivers Seat, Heated - Leather Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Premium Alloy Wheels, Full Power Options, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control.Rioja Red Metallic 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD21/29 City/Highway MPGPlus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SXXK1027092
Stock: AF200483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 7,005 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,001
Tasca Kia - Johnston / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GT8SX2J1147926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,495$4,021 Below Market
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 5,105 Miles! Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Buick Regal TourX delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, (U2M) HD Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display.*This Buick Regal TourX Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 includes (T4L) LED headlamps, (T95) cornering lamps, (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert , REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC WITH AUDIBLE WARNING, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, LAMPS, CORNERING, HEADLAMPS, LED Includes (T95) Cornering lamps and (TR7) headlamp control.), HEADLAMP CONTROL, LEVELING SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC, EBONY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by McFarland Chevrolet Buick located at 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056 to make this car yours today!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX9J1045987
Stock: 0681P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2019
- 21,704 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$26,918
Patriot Buick GMC - Boyertown / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred Quicksilver Metallic 21/29 City/Highway MPGAt Patriot Buick-GMC, we have the best selection of used and GM -Certified preowned vehicles. Conveniently located at the intersection of routes 100 & 73. We are one of the best dealerships, serving Allentown, Reading and Pottstown.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SXXK1019321
Stock: 9321M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence10,963 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,490$424 Below Market
Sellers Automotive - Farmington Hills / Michigan
Certified 2019 REGAL TOURX ESSENCE Clean CARFAX **Driver Confidence Package I**Driver Confidence Package II**Sights & Sound Package**Navigation/GPS**Available Mobile Hotspot Capabilities**Auto Start Stop**Bluetooth**Back-Up Camera**Infotainment Center**Blind Spot Alert**Lane Departure Warning**Forward Collision Alert**Rear Cross Traffic Sensors**Leather, Memory Feature, Front Heated Seating**USB Port, Bose Sound, Rear Park Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Automatic Temperature, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Start, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Radio Wheel Control, Temperature and Compass, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Auto Garage Opener, Alloy Wheels, Traction Control, On Star Available Services, Side Air Bags, MP3, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Fog Lights, and Dual Power, Split Rear Folding Seating"At Sellers Buick-GMC Reputation is Everything and are proud to offer Transparent Pricing and a 7 Day Love It or Leave It Guarantee to prove it"GM Certified Pre-Owned includes Free Maintenance Program 2 Visits Up to 2 Years/24,000 Miles, 6-Year/100,000 Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance & Courtesy Transportation, Vehicle Exchange Program, 3-Month Free Trial of On-star & Sirius XM Radio. See dealer for complete list of details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX8K1002059
Stock: U00984A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,292 miles
$24,869
Harbor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Aberdeen / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SXXJ1060207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,874$1,274 Below Market
Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado
Vehicle Details This unit has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The vehicle has lots of cargo space. The Buick Regal TourX will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. This model will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes the Buick Regal TourX perfect for the long summer road trips. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this unit will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This mid-size car has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This unit is a versatile vehicle. This mid-size car is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. Equipment Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this mid-size car. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. Protect this mid-size car from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this unit. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on it. This Buick Regal TourX has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this Buick Regal TourX. This mid-size car has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the Buick Regal TourX. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the Buick Regal TourX. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This Buick Regal TourX is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The traction control system on this mid-size car instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This mid-size car is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Packages DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1: includes (T4L) LED headlamps; (T95) cornering lamps; (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling; (UD7) Rear Park Assist; (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE: includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation; (U2M) HD Radio; (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system; (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display HEADLAMPS: LED HEADLAMP CONTROL: LEVELING SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC LAMPS: CORNERING LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: BOSE PREMIUM 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM AUDIO SYSTEM: SIRIUSXM AND HD RADIO ANTENNA: REAR INTEGRATED DIVERSITY DISPLAY: DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM REAR PARK ASSIST: ULTRASONIC WITH AUDIBLE WARNING LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX8J1134501
Stock: U2170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 9,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,891$1,211 Below Market
Arnold Chevrolet Buick - West Babylon / New York
JUST REDUCED. MUST GO THIS MONTH. RARE FIND. CAN'T GET THEM NEW ANYMORE SO HERE'S YOUR CHANCE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Smoked Pearl Metallic 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged **VERY CLEAN AND INSPECTED THOROUGHLY IN AND OUT**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, ***MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO GET SPECIAL ONLINE PRICING!**, **GM BRASS HAT COMPANY CAR EXCLUSIVE TO ARNOLD**, **ONE ORIGINAL OWNER**, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *USB / AUX INPUTS TO PLAY MUSIC*. DON'T BE FOOLED BY HIGH MILEAGE CARS AND TRUCKS FOR A LOWER PRICE! Our competitors hope you don't see our low miles AND low prices! We offer very competitive rates and we can even work with your credit union to make your purchase a breeze. Our finance department can make the toughest credit situations and enjoyable experience. Give us a shot and you'll be glad you did. Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Our ONLINE PRICING MISSION at Arnold Chevrolet Buick is to present value pricing to all of our customers. That is achieved by polling many pricing websites daily. This will ensure that you receive real time Value Pricing on EVERY pre-owned vehicle we sell. WE DO NOT ARTIFICIALLY INFLATE OUR PRICES with the hope of winning a negotiating contest with you. We put our best foot forward. We have been around for decades and we realize this is the best approach for our customers. Please call with any questions you may have. Arnold Chevrolet Buick is proud of it's many years of selling quality, pre-owned cars and trucks. Just pop by for a test drive and let's make it happen. Al Dobbs Sales Manager Arnold Chevrolet Buick (631)422-3700 x 118 for quick service. PRICES ONLY GOOD WITH COPY OF THIS AD SHOWING DATE, PRICE AND STOCK NUMBER. PRICES NOT VALID ON PRIOR DEALS WRITTEN. MUST PRESENT UPON ARRIVAL TO RECEIVE INTERNET PRICING.***** Dealer prep fee of $395 gets added to all pre-owned vehicles in stock. MUST FINANCE WITH DEALER TO RECEIVE THIS SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX1K1039375
Stock: 8249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 15,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,079
Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado
Summary Welcome to the exclusive Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center online vehicle listings. Vehicle Details This 2018 Buick Regal TourX has lots of cargo space. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this 2018 Buick Regal TourX is a great option for you. Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. This vehicle is fully loaded with all equipment options. This vehicle is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. It is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. Equipment Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on the vehicle. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in it. Protect this 2018 Buick Regal TourX from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. It has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It features cruise control for long trips. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. This unit has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this unit. The Buick Regal TourX has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this Buick Regal TourX. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Buick Regal TourX. This mid-size car is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The traction control system on it instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. The vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX3J1130479
Stock: U2177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 7,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,300
Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 4,025! REDUCED FROM $24,900!, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, AWD, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT), Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, (U2M) HD Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display, includes (T4L) LED headlamps, (T95) cornering lamps, (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque (398 N-m) @ 3000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), (STD), with 8' diagonal Color Touch Screen, includes 1 USB port and 2 rear charge-only ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone. Buick Preferred with Smoked Pearl Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE Was $24,900. WHY BUY FROM US Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 4/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX9J1110918
Stock: 6642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence6,333 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,890
Bayer Chevrolet Buick - Breckenridge / Texas
Certified. White Frost Tricoat 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged Call us directly at 1-844-695-6060! Delivery available upon request! Odometer is 12894 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection WE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX5J1165508
Stock: 44764
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2018
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick searches:
Related Buick info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals