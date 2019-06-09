Used Audi Diesel for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Audi Mmi Navigation Plus Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Wheels: 8.5J X 20" 5-Arm Design Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Phantom Black Pearl Effect Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation USA Houston's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus with 0mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Audi Q5 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient AudiQ5. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi Q5 Premium Plus, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi Q5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2014 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2014 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid, and the appeal of the 2014 Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Interesting features of this model are excellent towing capability, hybrid fuel economy, strong safety feature content list, Strong performance, available Audi Drive Select customization, and excellent ride quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1CMAFP3EA084323

Stock: EA084323

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020