Used Audi Diesel for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 94,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,995
City Auto Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMAFE8CD010561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$17,367
Lexus of Dayton - Centerville / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE6DD013709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,097 miles
$11,995
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM0CA099761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,990$2,168 Below Market
Cadillac of Dublin - Dublin / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Night Black 2015 Audi Q7 3.0 TDI Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC MOON ROOF/SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, Great Value, NON-SMOKER, ONE OWNER, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Front & Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Memory Function for Driver, MMI High Control Panel, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Plus Package, Radio: In-Dash Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, Technology Package.Recent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased a CPO CTS from this dealer a few days ago and want to share the positive experience. From our salesman, Bo Welsh, who was so honest and accommodating, to the smooth and quick sales process, everyone we came in contact with was extremely friendly, kind and informative. I felt as though I had not only bought a great car, but had made a few friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE8FD013939
Stock: F0172A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,990
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**BACKUP CAMERA, **MOONROOF, **LEATHER.Awards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines"BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
Dealer Review:
Every single aspect of this dealership is abhorrent. The saleswoman straight up lied to us and was extremely rude when I started asking questions about various scratches and dings on the vehicle. The service department will screw you over at any opportunity. I once had a major windshield washer fluid leak and of course them about it. When I picked it up (over 5 hours later because that’s how long an oil change takes apparently) they said there was no leak but they refilled it anyway. Pulling out of the lot there was no fluid so someone is lying. This review covers the tip of the iceberg. Avoid this place at all costs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE0DD010871
Stock: P55933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 67,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,000
iDrive Autohaus - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1WMBFE5FD013917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,990$517 Below Market
Car Tec Enterprise - Deer Park / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM8DA034268
Stock: 34268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,000
iDrive Autohaus - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE5FD012988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,441$493 Below Market
Dublin Volkswagen - Dublin / California
Dublin Volkswagen is pleased to offer this 2013 Audi A3. 2.0 TDI Premium FrontTrak I4 Lava Gray Pearl Effect BLUETOOTH!, Climate Package, Power Package, Security Package, Sunroof / Moonroof/ Roof / Panoramic, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7.5J x 17 5-Split-Spoke-Design Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Concert AM/FM w/1CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 30/42 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pickwww.dublinvolkswagen.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Proudly serving Dublin, Oakland, San Ramon, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Newark, Fremont, Union City, Hayward, San Jose, Contra Costa County, Alameda County, San Joaquin CountY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM1DA011933
Stock: DX6512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 60,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,500$1,722 Below Market
Endeavor Auto Sales - Manville / New Jersey
2011 Audi A3 Premium Plus TDI S-Line with only 60k miles. This vehicle is loaded with Panorama Sunroof Hands Free Calling Xenon Headlights Heated Seats Automatic Climate Control and much more. 4 years 48k miles factory emission warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM2BA046381
Stock: 046381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Audi Mmi Navigation Plus Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Wheels: 8.5J X 20" 5-Arm Design Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Phantom Black Pearl Effect Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation USA Houston's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Audi Q5 Premium Plus with 0mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Audi Q5 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient AudiQ5. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi Q5 Premium Plus, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi Q5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2014 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2014 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical for enthusiasts and those who might rather be driving a sport sedan, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid, and the appeal of the 2014 Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Interesting features of this model are excellent towing capability, hybrid fuel economy, strong safety feature content list, Strong performance, available Audi Drive Select customization, and excellent ride quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP3EA084323
Stock: EA084323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 19,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$28,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER ... CLEAN CARFAX ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 01/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 AUDI Q5 TDI DIESEL QUATTRO AWD ... PREMIUM PLUS LOADED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF ... POWER TAILGATE WITH INTERIOR RELEASE ... AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS with LED DRL & TAILLIGHTS ... HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... HEATED FRONT SEATS ... AUDI SOUND SYSTEM ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... AM/FM/ST RADIO WITH SD CARD READER ... SUPER CLEAN INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED ND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi Q5 4dr quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CMAFP5FA061515
Stock: 4340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2018
- 19,099 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,450
Auto City - El Cajon / California
Comfortable, fun to drive, and ready to go places with you behind the wheel, you'll want to take this A3 for a spin. It comes equipped with features such as comfortable leather seating, convenient steering wheel controls right at your fingertips, power front row seating, and a navigation system to explore new places together. It also has an auto manual mode, dual AC controls, heated front row seating, moon roof, wraparound taillights, spacious trunk, and more. Get more at Auto City! Every car comes with a solid warranty and money back guarantee. That is right! Buy It, drive it, love it or return it! We offer excellent financing for all credit types - good or bad. You will find only highest quality cars at Auto City; and our transparent and up-front pricing means that you do not have to haggle to get a great deal. You are getting a great deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCJGFF7F1050408
Stock: 050408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$39,900
Bob Smith Motor Company - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3MAFD2FN023502
Stock: 23502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,542
Audi Lehi - Lehi / Utah
Carfax 1 Owner! Mythos Black Metallic 2016 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Premium Plus QUATTRO! Driver Assistance Package with Adpative Cruise Control, Active Lane Assist, Top View Camera System, High Beam Assist and Pre-Sense Plus! Warm Weather Package! Cold Weather Package! BOSE Surround Sound! 19" Wheel Package! 4 Zone Automatic Climate Control! Power Rear Window Shades! Heated Rear Seats! Heated Steering Wheel! 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 TDI Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 240hp quattroRecent Arrival! 25/38 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials and trim; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; reflexes like an athlete; top crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFMAFC8GN014857
Stock: 2A00407A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 54,593 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,498
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Scuba Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Chestnut Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This Audi Q5 Premium Plus comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. With less than 54,587mi on this Audi Q5, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi Q5 Premium Plus is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Audi Q5 is a pre-owned vehicle. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Audi Q5 Premium Plus as it packs a beast under the hood. More information about the 2016 Audi Q5: With the 2.0 TFSI engine and 8-speed automatic, the 2016 Audi Q5 performs similarly to its V6-equipped big brother while being much more fuel-efficient. The standard Q5 has an EPA highway rating of 27 mpg. The Q5 has the longest wheelbase in its class and that gives it an especially smooth, settled ride. With either 3.0L V6, the Q5 has an excellent towing capacity as well. The Q5's rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive system brings more driving enjoyment than is typical in an SUV this size, while the interior has just as much versatility and flexibility as other utility vehicles in this class. Add to the mix a 2.0L hybrid -- or even the potent SQ5 -- and the appeal of the Audi Q5 is hard to ignore. Interesting features of this model are excellent towing capability, available Audi Drive Select customization, excellent ride quality, strong safety feature content, hybrid fuel economy, and Strong performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Bought a new Silverado Diesel from Chevy North. Loved the experience and love the truck. The team helped me find the right model and trim, kept me up to date throughout the process and made sure I got a great deal! I recommend anybody in the market for a new truck or Chevy check them out first!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi Q5 TDI Premium Plus S Line quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DVAFP1GA034718
Stock: GA034718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 77,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$10,489
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Clean Carfax One Owner A3 TDI S Line, Heated Front, Leather seats, S Tronic Transmission, Keyless remote entry, Alloy Wheels, Cargo cover, and much more. Here at AP Fairfax, where we have been in business for over 9 years, we pride ourselves with having Quality Vehicles, Aggressively Priced, Recently Serviced and ready to go. We will have you in and out within 1 1/2 hours when financing is already arranged.Come and experience the AP Fairfax difference today....
Dealer Review:
Thank you all for dealing with me and my to kids running up and down your showroom. We love our VW and will be back for service on it soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFMXBA012785
Stock: AP00184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 38,762 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,490$3,833 Below Market
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
*TRUTH IN ENGINEERING! WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM. LEATHER INTERIOR. SUN/MOON ROOF. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. MULTI-ZONE A/C. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS. ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL. RAIN SENSING WIPERS. POWER FRONT SEATS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. SEAT MEMORY. HEATED MIRRORS. MIRROR MEMORY. POWER MIRRORS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. POWER FOLDING MIRRORS. THIS 2015 AUDI A8 L 3.OL TDI IS BLACK WITH BLACK INTERIOR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH DAYTIME RUNING LIGHTS. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. HEADLIGHTS -AUTO-LEVELING. FOG LMAPS. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. HANDS FREE LIFT GATE. BRAKE ASSIST. ALLOY WHEELS. TRIP COMPUTER. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR AND MORE! *
Dealer Review:
I had an awesome sells rep his name was Aj and they have a nice delivery specialist Jawon ... their finance lady Ms. Sabrina is the bomb y’all ... I’m happy you will be too
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A8 L TDI quattro with USB Inputs, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU3MAFD9FN015056
Stock: FN015056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi searches:
Related Audi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals