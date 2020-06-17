Used Toyota Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 61,863 milesDelivery Available*
$17,590
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK5HU215238
Stock: 2000638585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 23,865 milesDelivery Available*
$20,590
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFUXH3533309
Stock: 2000636216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 50,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRJREV0HD149476
Stock: 19322064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Toyota Prius LE25,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,995
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Toyota Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2019 Toyota Prius. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Toyota Prius L Eco is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Prius L Eco. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU1K3075098
Stock: TU9777
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,599
Sonia's Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRJREV6HD112609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,611$527 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2HJ072412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,232 miles
$22,447
Hendrick Toyota Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
LOW MILES - 34,232! Limited trim. EPA 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Heated Rear Seat, Rear Air.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Pre-Collision System (PCS), off switch, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Automatic High Beams, 4 HID (PES) and LED DRL, Wireless Charger. Toyota Limited with CELESTIAL SILVER METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5700 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEKBB.com explains ". the Avalon is solid, dependable and amazingly efficient. Its sleek styling and lavish interior make it attractive to many luxury buyers, while its reasonable pricing and low cost of ownership appeal to more frugal buyers.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYCross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG City.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERToyota of Wilmington, now Hendrick Toyota Scion of Wilmington, is a proud recipient of the 2012 President's Award and is a Hendrick Champion dealer for our commitment to customer service and excellence in what we do.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/Price may include Dealer Installed Options.
Dealer Review:
We love our Toyota! Recently purchased a TRD Pro and love it! Paolo was our salesman and was very helpful. He spent the afternoon with us shopping the car lot, so patient and knowledgable. Thank you so much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB4FU037238
Stock: 59789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 27,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Corpus Christi - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Corpus Christi / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Persona Series Special Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU6F0396842
Stock: 18814503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,302 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,598
Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury - Sudbury / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Prius Prime includes: Total Value: $586. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Receipt and complete pre-owned portfolio provided when you visit for your test drive. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE all-weather floor liners and cargo tray plus. Navigation, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist Toyota Advanced with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 5200 RPM*. MP3 Player, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. CARFAX 1-Owner EXCELLENT VALUE Was $24,498. This Prius Prime is priced $300 below NADA Retail. EXPERTS RAVE 'It's a nice-driving, comfortable and quiet alternative to cars like the Chevrolet Volt and Ford C-Max Energi and beats both on price, with a name that's still the gold standard in hybrid circles.' -KBB.com. .
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience recently leasing a new 2020 M340i From BMW Sudbury. From the negotiation with Tegan and Jamie (thanks for staying after hours to close the deal!) to the delivery process with Alex the business manager to my Genius appointment with Jack, a very positive experience overall. Tegan was awesome through the entire process and kept me up to date on what was going on the whole way. I have purchased and serviced several cars at BMW Sudbury and they continue to earn my business. Highly recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP9H3049416
Stock: B26473A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 85,400 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,998
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Prius IV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU9A0010536
Stock: 19059166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided
$27,297
Marshall Dry Ridge Toyota - Dry Ridge / Kentucky
Dealer Review:
My husband and I recently purchased a brand new 2019 Toyota RAV4 through Marshall Dry Ridge Toyota, with Bob Snow. We have absolutely nothing but incredible things to say about our experience at this dealership, and more importantly, with Bob in specific. He was beyond patient and willing to do anything he could to get us the best deal, and make sure we got everything we wanted in the car. When we decided to purchase the car, Bob came back in on his day off and took his time explaining the interior features, and let us have another test drive, all on his day off. We loved the service we received, and our new car. Thank you Marshall Toyota!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3LWRFV2LW081683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$20,310
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU2K3073716
Stock: 10421235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 41,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU2H3558038
Stock: 18966279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,039 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Winston-Salem - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Winston Salem / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Prius IV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
50 Combined MPG (51 City/48 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DU3A0096989
Stock: 19254651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE5,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,821
Don McGill Toyota - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Blue Magnetism 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Transferable Warranty* 160 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50ADVERTISED PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECONDITIONING FEES!!! We are in every neighborhood. I-10 at Kirkwood.
Dealer Review:
I went to Don McGill Toyota today and the staff was just great. For starters i was approached and the greeting was just wonderful. The Sales consultant name was Steve who approached me. He did a wonderful job and listing and hearing what my needs and wants were in this journey of mines in searching for a new car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFPXL3139943
Stock: 82136A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 54,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,895$1,431 Below Market
New Rochelle Toyota - New Rochelle / New York
Dealer Review:
The no pressure, straight pricing which saves time and aggravation
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMDJREV7HD090386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$15,291$861 Below Market
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius Three with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU4G3025190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE290 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$44,663
Kendall Toyota of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2020 Toyota Highlander? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This exceptional 2020 Highlander Hybrid LE has passed the Toyota stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.
Dealer Review:
Hayden Kausal was awesome ~ so if you want someone who really works hard for your best interest ~ you can trust that this young man will do anything within his power to help you find the car you're looking for. I couldn't have asked for anything more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBBRCH9LS500636
Stock: NRRT547
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
