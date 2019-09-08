Used Bentley SUV for Sale Near Me

Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Linen Hide interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Centenary Specification- Front Seat Comfort Specification- Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheel- Veneered Centre Fascia Panel- Bentayga Blackline SpecificationRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 79 Point Inspection

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SJAAR2ZVXLC029921

Stock: 20L9194A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020