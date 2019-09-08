Used Bentley SUV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,179 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$145,982
Bentley Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Details:* 79 Point Inspection* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC015991
Stock: HC015991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2020 Bentley Bentayga HybridPeacock Blue over Camel LeatherOnly 914 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Mulliner Drive w/ Alternate Wheels4 Seat Comfort Spec w/ Rear ConsoleTouring SpecificationMulliner Console Drink CoolerExtended RangeNaim for BentleyCity SpecificationSunshine SpecificationBright Chromed Lower GrilleIlluminated TreadplatesLambswool Rugs Front & RearHands Free TailgateHeated 3-Spoke Steering WheelMood LightingAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAJ2ZV8LC027656
Stock: 903537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 13,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$149,888$3,759 Below Market
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy. Beluga AWD 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC015895
Stock: P015895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 2,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,500
Foreign Cars Italia - Greensboro / North Carolina
2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L 12-Cylinder PDI Turbocharged DOHC, Original MSRP $264,130 to Include Moroccan Blue Exterior Premium Finish $6000, Front Seat Comfort specification $3740, 22 five Spoke Directional Allow Wheel-Polished Sunshine Specification $2170, Contrast Stitching $2080, Burr Walnut $1925, Drilled Sports Pedals & Match Footrest $925, Embroidered Bentley Emblems $700, Veneered Centre Fascia Panel $675, Boot carpet in Coordinating Colour $660, Additional Carbon Fiber to Include Rear Lid Spoiler, Chin Spoiler, Rocker Panel Finishers, $10,000.For more information please contact Foreign Cars Italia of Greensboro at 336-544-3686.
Dealer Review:
Working with Keith was moe than a pleasure when purchasing our car. He made us feel welcome and comfortable through the buying process. Excellent customer service. Forever grateful, Sandy Oyola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV7JC018843
Stock: GP1951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- 9,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,880
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Green exterior paint and Saddle interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV0KC025048
Stock: CS120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 2,963 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$179,990
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
New Price! Candy Red 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV2LC028373
Stock: PLC028373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 21,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$130,800$20,083 Below Market
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 Touring Spec - $262,120 MSRP New CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cross Traffic Alert, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Assist, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Touring Specification, Wheels: 22" 5-Spoke Polished Directional Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC014873
Stock: 22771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 4,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$215,890
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Glacier White exterior paint and Linen Hide interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Centenary Specification- Front Seat Comfort Specification- Wood and Hide, 3 Spoke, Steering Wheel- Veneered Centre Fascia Panel- Bentayga Blackline SpecificationRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 79 Point InspectionBentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAR2ZVXLC029921
Stock: 20L9194A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,888
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Bentayga, finished in Onyx over Newmarket Tan Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyBentaygaW126.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged8-Speed AutomaticAWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZVXHC015977
Stock: VC-P26512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 11,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$153,989
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2018 Bentley Bentayga, finished in Red over Linen Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018BentleyBentayga6.0L 12-Cylinder PDI Turbocharged DOHC8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 4646 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV7JC018101
Stock: VC-P26317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 23,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$149,950$9,452 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this gorgeous-looking 2017 Bentley Bentayga Glacier White W12 with the following features:Adaptive Cruise Control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Heads-Up Display, Lane Assist, Massaging Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Sunshine Specification, Touring Specification, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy. 2017 Bentley Bentayga CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC015733
Stock: HC015733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$138,362$6,609 Below Market
Audi Fresno - Fresno / California
Beluga 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seats, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Heated front seats, Lane Assist, Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC, Rear dual zone A/C, Sunshine Specification, Touring Specification, Union Flag Exterior Badge, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Veneered Picnic Tables, Ventilated front seats.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2060 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC013781
Stock: 4003P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 13,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$162,950
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Black 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 **Helping our neighbors with their transportation needs for over 30 years! Shop, Buy Drive with confidence!!!***
Dealer Review:
Had a great experience with Dean Volvo -- bought a new 2018 XC90 from them. Knew what I wanted and Brandan took care of everything. There were zero surprises when I came to sign the papers. Highly recommend them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV0KC023882
Stock: 4821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 13,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$145,888$7,598 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 Onyx Metallic6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 12/19 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Lane Assist, Smoker's Specification, Touring Specification, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 22 5 Spoke Painted Directional Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC015675
Stock: W6150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 1,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$185,890
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the White exterior paint and Linen interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV6LC029798
Stock: 2637UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 2,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$173,500
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Thank you for your interest in one of Manhattan Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 with 2,705mi. This Bentley includes: MOOD LIGHTING // CONTRAST BINDING TO CARPET OVERMATS // HEATED 3-SPOKE DUO-TONE HIDE TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL // CENTENARY SPECIFICATION // FRONT & REAR DEEP PILE OVERMATS // SPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL // VENEERED CENTER FASCIA PANEL // COLOR SPECIFICATION // PIANO BLACK VENEER // FRONT SEAT COMFORT SPECIFICATION *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV3LC030326
Stock: PO3078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 19,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$138,990
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Amber Metallic 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV2HC015889
Stock: 5080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$154,999
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive/4WD, Non-Smoker, *LEASE RETURN*, *PURCHASED AND SERVICED HERE*, Adaptive Cruise Control, Contrast Seat Stitching, Contrasting Color Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel, Event Specification, Fixed Tow Bar, Heads-Up Instrument Display, Interior Mood Lighting, Lane Assist, Naim Premium Audio Radio System, Night Vision, Power moonroof, Sunshine Specification, Tailgate Down Lighters, Touring Specification, Union Flag Exterior Badging, Wheels: 21 5 Twin-Spoke Black Painted Alloy.
Dealer Review:
We felt great care working with the team at Morrie’s throughout our car buying experience. David was a joy to work with and understood what we were looking for in our next vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8JC017586
Stock: BU12755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
