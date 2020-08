Used Bentley Luxury for Sale Near Me

HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida

2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S ConvertibleGlacier White over Linen LeatherOnly 38,256 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Mulliner Driving SpecificationInterior Style Specification w/ Contrast StitchingNeck WarmerVentilation Front Seats w/ MassageBeluga Gloss Exterior MirrorsWind DeflectorSports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Steering WheelAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBGH3ZA8GC057787

Stock: 903307

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020