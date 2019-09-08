Used Bentley Luxury for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$115,900$462 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S ConvertibleGlacier White over Linen LeatherOnly 38,256 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Mulliner Driving SpecificationInterior Style Specification w/ Contrast StitchingNeck WarmerVentilation Front Seats w/ MassageBeluga Gloss Exterior MirrorsWind DeflectorSports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Steering WheelAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA8GC057787
Stock: 903307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 7,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,998
David McDermott Lexus of New Haven - East Haven / Connecticut
�
Dealer Review:
Great experience purchasing a new car from this dealership.Fair price and quick turnaround from entering the showroom to driving off with my new Lexus.Third car I have purchased from them..always a great experience.Service department is also first class
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W47C045933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,179 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$145,982
Bentley Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Bentley Details:* 79 Point Inspection* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC015991
Stock: HC015991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2020 Bentley Bentayga HybridPeacock Blue over Camel LeatherOnly 914 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Mulliner Drive w/ Alternate Wheels4 Seat Comfort Spec w/ Rear ConsoleTouring SpecificationMulliner Console Drink CoolerExtended RangeNaim for BentleyCity SpecificationSunshine SpecificationBright Chromed Lower GrilleIlluminated TreadplatesLambswool Rugs Front & RearHands Free TailgateHeated 3-Spoke Steering WheelMood LightingAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAJ2ZV8LC027656
Stock: 903537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,688 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900
Michael's Auto Plaza - East Greenbush / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Bentley Arnage Red Label with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBLC31E21CX05644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,927 miles
$39,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Bentley Continental GT for your consideration. This elegant coupe is powered by a 6.0L turbocharged W12 engine that pumps out an astonishing 552 horsepower. Paired with the smooth-revving motor is a 6-speed automatic transmission that shifts strong between every gear. When you press your foot into the floor, the car takes off and is instantly flying down the road without a deafening roar. Bentley did a great job of making a fast vehicle without ruining the luxury experience. Externally this Continental is finished in Bentley’s silver color of Moonbeam. It is accented by bright chrome throughout the exterior ranging from the grille to the exhaust tips. It rides on the optional 19-inch multi-spoke “octopus” wheels which are wrapped in new tires. Inside one will find a very high-class interior with the two-tone premium leather interior consisting of Portland and Nautic Blue colored hides. Burr walnut accents everything from the door panels, to the dashboard, and center consoles both front and rear. Bentley gave their Continental series 4-place seating meaning there are two bucket seats up front and two in the rear separated by a center console with ventilation and storage compartments. Even though aging luxury cars tend to have failing technology, this Bentley maintains all of its features in working condition including air suspension, navigation, and automatic climate control. Along with the vehicle comes the original window sticker, owners' manual, K40 radar detection system, and receipts documenting maintenance. This Continental has received recent maintenance such as the replacement of the high-temperature fan, thus making sure that it is in tip-top shape and ready to go for the next owner. Bentley was acquired by the Volkswagen Group before the production of the Continental began. It was the first car produced by Bentley that used more of a mass-production style form of production. The Continental GT has since become one of the most recognizable models to come out of the Bentley brand. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W04CO22383
Stock: P4407 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$158,888
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2016 Bentley Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification finished in Onyx (black metallic) over Twine (light tan) and Beluga (black) contrast with just 7,568 miles from new. Please call a member of the Holman Motorcars St. Louis Salesteam on 636-449-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBF7ZH1GC002554
Stock: GC002554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 13,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$149,888$3,759 Below Market
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy. Beluga AWD 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC015895
Stock: P015895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 6,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pleased to offer this superb-looking 2017 Bentley Continental GT Glacier White V8 with the following features:Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim, Contrast Stitching, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Rear-View Camera, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function, Wheels: 21" 7 Twin-Spoke Polished Alloy. 2017 Bentley Continental GT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZAXHC062010
Stock: HC062010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 14,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$113,759
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S EXTERIOR COLOR BLACK INTERIOR COLOR BLACK / RED STITCHING 14,246 MILES - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC V8 S with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGH3ZA0EC096726
Stock: FP4331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 2,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,500
Foreign Cars Italia - Greensboro / North Carolina
2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L 12-Cylinder PDI Turbocharged DOHC, Original MSRP $264,130 to Include Moroccan Blue Exterior Premium Finish $6000, Front Seat Comfort specification $3740, 22 five Spoke Directional Allow Wheel-Polished Sunshine Specification $2170, Contrast Stitching $2080, Burr Walnut $1925, Drilled Sports Pedals & Match Footrest $925, Embroidered Bentley Emblems $700, Veneered Centre Fascia Panel $675, Boot carpet in Coordinating Colour $660, Additional Carbon Fiber to Include Rear Lid Spoiler, Chin Spoiler, Rocker Panel Finishers, $10,000.For more information please contact Foreign Cars Italia of Greensboro at 336-544-3686.
Dealer Review:
Working with Keith was moe than a pleasure when purchasing our car. He made us feel welcome and comfortable through the buying process. Excellent customer service. Forever grateful, Sandy Oyola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV7JC018843
Stock: GP1951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- 9,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$169,880
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Green exterior paint and Saddle interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV0KC025048
Stock: CS120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 15,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$59,950$2,806 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
Dealer Review:
This was my first time ever buying a car. I had no idea what to expect with financing or anything else. Brent made the experience a breeze as well as all the other dean team members. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I will definitely be back. I love my new Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBDR33W77C043108
Stock: K3589-5
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 2,963 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$179,990
Desert European Motorcars - Rancho Mirage / California
New Price! Candy Red 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAM2ZV2LC028373
Stock: PLC028373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 72,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,957
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This White AWD Bentley enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Bentley with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Continental Flying Spur was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur . Find the quickest driving route in this Bentley Continental Flying Spur using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur: The 2008 Flying Spur, part of Bentley's family of more modern-looking and sleekly styled Continental models is, perhaps to sum it up best, an exclusive, sporty luxury sedan fit for the rich and famous who prefer to drive themselves. The tremendous detail and craftsmanship inside is what separates the Flying Spur from some luxury sedans from Mercedes-Benz or Lexus that cost quite a bit less. The value for the Flying Spur is in that, plus its exclusivity and its astounding comfort for long trips. In addition, the Flying Spur is one of the fastest sedans in the world in terms of top speed. Interesting features of this model are interior comfort, Overall performance, distinctive interior materials, exclusivity relative to mainstream luxury brands., and mix of modern exterior with traditional luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Purchasing a vehicle at a distance can provide good value but introduces risk. The first step in risk mitigation is the pre-purchase vehicle inspection. I was fortunate to work with MB of Delray service representative Stacy. Absolutely courteous and detail oriented, Stacy arranged a vehicle inspection with their AMG specialist. Even though the vehicle had only 150 miles and spent most of its 3 year life in a temperature controlled collection, the low humidity aged the tires as was only visible on the bottom threads. Thanks to Stacy and her team, they saved me $1,800 of additional expense by catching this unexpected issue. Everyone I dealt with was professional and courteous. If I didn't live 3,000 miles away, MB of Delray and Stacy would be my dealership and service agent of choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W08C051529
Stock: 8C051529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$114,650
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Bentley Continental GTC 2dr features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier White with a Imperial blue Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GTC with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGU3ZA5EC093994
Stock: C994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 18,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$114,880
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Granite exterior paint and interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy and comfortable to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZAXGC056708
Stock: 2664UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 21,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$130,800$20,083 Below Market
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 Touring Spec - $262,120 MSRP New CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cross Traffic Alert, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Assist, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Touring Specification, Wheels: 22" 5-Spoke Polished Directional Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC014873
Stock: 22771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley searches:
Related Bentley info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals